In this article, we take a look at the 25 most popular fast foods in the US.

According to a study conducted by the CDC, almost 37% of American adults consume fast food on any given day, according to the CDC. Fast food is a pertinent part of the American lifestyle, with few whose weeks would be complete without it. This massive consumption rate has created a vast industry for this product, filled with many international and local fast food chains. As Grand View Research puts it, the global fast food market size had an estimated value of $596 billion in 2021. The industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% between the years 2022 to 2029.

The combined product segment of all kinds of burgers and sandwiches accounted for more than 42% of this industry, taking up the largest chunk. According to the US Department of Agriculture, as many as 50 billion burgers are consumed yearly in the US.

The fast food industry has also been one to go through a multitude of significant changes in the past few years. The COVID-19 pandemic upturned the way the entire industry functions. On the one hand, an estimated 5 to 7 million workers lost their jobs during the pandemic; meanwhile, demand for food delivery services grew tremendously, resulting in long-term consumer preferences towards online delivery systems due to convenience.

The food delivery apps industry is predicted to reach $165 billion by 2029. The rise in snacking habits of Americans is also increasing the demand for fast food services, most of which have whole menu categories dedicated to snacking options. Lastly, the demand for food that is produced from healthier ingredients and creates a lesser carbon footprint has also increased, leading many fast food chains to reevaluate their ingredient choices.

Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) is the largest fast food chain in the US, with 13,520 restaurants nationwide and a revenue of over $23 billion earned in 2022. The corporation employs around 210,000 people and has showcased a revenue growth of 74.84% from 2019 to 2022. The company generated a revenue of $5.9 billion in the first quarter of 2023, consistently showcasing a steady increase. The revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was $5.6 billion, However, such huge revenues mean that Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) has also significantly contributed to raising greenhouse gas emissions. The corporation now targets a net-zero emission goal, to be achieved by 2050. Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) is also designing restaurants that are more sustainable, increasing the use of renewable energy sources, and transitioning to the use of sustainable materials for packaging and Happy Meal toys. The fast food giant also has plans to eliminate deforestation from its supply chains by 2030.

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) owns Taco Bell, one of the largest Mexican cuisine chains in the US, which had an estimated revenue of $1 billion in 2022. Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) also owns KFC, another division that brings in significant revenue for the company, and is famous all around the US for its fried chicken. The corporation also has Pizza Hut’s ownership, along with that of a fast-casual brand, The Habit Burger Grill. Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has delivered a record number of new restaurants in recent years, with 4,560 new units opened in 2022 alone. They have also added menu innovations on almost all their chains, roping in customers to try out new items. The corporation is employing more contemporary technology tools in order to aid an ongoing data strategy that aims to enhance consumer experiences. To encapsulate, the US fast food industry is incorporating new trends every day, with each company trying to stay ahead of the other. In that race, we have compiled a list of the 25 most popular fast foods in the US that consumers swear by.

25 Most Popular Fast Foods in the US

Our Methodology:

One of the most solid ways of gauging popular fast foods is to take a look at consumer opinions. For the purpose of this article, we have collected data from the social media site Reddit, where individuals have often expressed their views on the different fast food items available in the US. These 25 items have been ranked based on the number of times each was mentioned or upvoted. Based on consumer preferences, here are the 25 most popular fast foods in the US:

25. Jalapeno Poppers

Score: 04

Research has shown that more than half of US consumers now consume three or more snacks in a day. The rising demand for snacking options has led to the popularity of items like jalapeno poppers, which can be regularly eaten in bite-sized meals. The dish as we know it has its historical origins in Central America and Mexico, but its modern version originated in the US.

24. Steak Burger

Score: 04

Beef steak is an extremely popular meal option in the US, with nearly two out of every three Americans selecting it as a last meal option, as reported by Fox. The fast food version of that, the steak burger, is widely increasing in popularity as well. Experts are also considering whether steak burgers can pass hamburgers in demand. Although the possibility is a little far off into the future, it does exist.

23. Chicken Strips

Score: 05

In 2021, Fortune reported that the rising popularity of chicken items across US restaurant chains had led to a poultry shortage in the country. KFC, Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD), and other fast food chains like Popeyes were responsible for this increasing trend. Thus, chicken strips are one of the items on this list of most popular fast foods in the US, being eaten as appetizers all over the country.

22. Hot Dogs

Score: 05

According to Fortune Business Insights, New Yorkers alone spent $133.6 million on hot dogs in retail in 2020. As the working population grows, so does the demand for quick, ready-to-eat foods, leading to higher consumption of hot dogs. In order to widen their consumer base, hot dog manufacturers are not also experimenting with newer flavors, bringing more variety into the market. Due to these changing trends, hot dogs are quickly growing as one of the most popular US fast foods.

21. Milkshakes

Score: 07

The versatility of this breakfast drink is one of the main reasons it retains massive popularity in the US fast food industry. Milkshakes can be adjusted to meet any changing trend in the beverage industry, such as the rising demand for coffee flavors, increased purchases of alcoholic drinks, and the need for seasonal drinks. The incorporation of changing market dynamics ensures that the beverage always stays relevant.

20. Mozzarella Sticks

Score: 07

The entire US cheese sticks market was valued at $1.51 billion in 2022, and the mozzarella sticks segment dominated this market by gathering over 55% of its share. Mozzarella is also the best-loved cheese among consumers, making it a popular option for snacks and fast foods. DoorDash also reported that mozzarella sticks were the most-ordered game-day food during the 2020-2021 NFL season.

19. Sliders

Score: 07

White Castle, a popular US burger chain, can be credited with creating the first slider in the 1920s. In 2023, the company reached the groundbreaking number of 29 billion sliders sold since the product was first launched. Sliders have gained such popularity because they offer appetizer portions of one of the most popular fast foods in the US - burgers.

18. Egg Rolls

Score: 08

Egg rolls have been an essential part of the menus at Chinese restaurants for quite a while, but their popularity has also managed to penetrate the American fast food industry. The Asian-inspired flavors tend to bring a comforting experience to consumers while also providing a fulfilling snack.

17. Doughnuts

Score: 09

Corporations like Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ:DNUT) have made a huge impact on the doughnut industry in the US. The company reported a revenue of $1.53 billion in 2022, achieved by a revenue growth of 10.5%. The changing trends in the food industry have led doughnut manufacturers to introduce gluten-free, dairy-free, whole-grain, or even keto products. The industry has performed well in terms of responding to the demands surrounding it, due to which doughnuts continue to be one of the most popular fast food items in the US.

16. Pizzas

Score: 10

According to the Washington Post, 40% of Americans consume pizza at least once a week, making it one of the most popular fast food items in the US. Research says that the unique combination of ingredients in a pizza and its manufacturing processes make for a dish that people tend to enjoy. Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) is one of the most famous pizza chains in the country.

15. Nachos

Score: 11

Nachos have gained massive popularity as appetizers and especially as movie theatre snacks. Despite their higher prices and initial skepticism, many cinema-goers need this staple snack for their entire experience. What started out as a novelty food item available at only a couple of cinemas quickly spread to fast food chains and theatres all over the country.

14. Wings

Score: 12

According to the American Chicken Council, US residents consume over 1.45 billion chicken wings on just the Super Bowl weekend alone, as reported by USA Today. This fast food item has become synonymous with the sport, especially its boneless version. Experts have mentioned that boneless wings are also cheaper to produce, making them quite the staple for the football season.

13. Chicken Tenders

Score: 13

Chicken tenders tend to yield huge profit margins owing to high markups. However, recent years have seen a steady increase in the poultry cut required for this product, as compared to other chicken cuts on the market. Moreover, poultry supplies in the market have also been going through a shortage, and because of their inability to keep up with the demand, prices are driven further upwards. These factors combine to lower the popularity of the chicken tenders, which were once much higher on the list.

12. Beef Sandwich

Score: 13

The global beef market is projected to grow to $604.34 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 5.52%. These numbers showcase the popularity of the meat in the US as well. While steaks and burgers tend to command a higher industry segment, beef sandwiches still make it to the list of some of the most popular fast food items in the US. The specific statistics for sandwich sales by meat type are unavailable. Still, consumer trends have shown a massive preference for beef sandwiches, especially those by companies like Subway or Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

11. Fish Sandwich

Score: 13

The Filet-O-Fish by Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) is a simple sandwich by the corporation that has proven to be popular. As pescetarianism rises as a trend, so does the demand for a seafood-based diet. The global demand for fish is expected to almost double by 2050; hence, it gives fast food corporations an edge to incorporate seafood options as soon as possible.

10. Quesadillas

Score: 16

Chains like Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) are quickly rising in popularity for quesadillas. The corporation has performed well in adapting to changing trends. Just in April 2023, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) added a TikTok-inspired quesadilla to its permanent digital menu, resulting in two of its best-ever digital sales days.

9. Burritos

Score: 18

Vox has mentioned burritos to be a staple of Mexican-American cuisines. Fast food chains like Taco Bell by Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) and Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) offer multiple variations of the popular item and prove successful with consumers. The combined sales of burritos and quesadillas at Taco Bell jumped 9% in the last quarter of 2022, showcasing that burritos are rising in popularity as one of the most popular fast food items in the US.

8. Breakfast Sandwich

Score: 18

All breakfast items at fast food chains are steadily rising in popularity, making a comeback after the 2020 pandemic saw a decrease in sales. This has led to many chains offering all-day breakfast options as well, with breakfast sandwiches being one of the most in-demand items. Wendy's Co (NASDAQ:WEN) entered the breakfast scene just over three years ago, and by the end of 2022, the corporation was already reporting average weekly sales of more than $3,ooo per restaurant.

7. Onion Rings

Score: 19

Onion rings have proven to be one of the most popular junk-food side dishes in the US, with many people choosing them in addition to their regular fast food orders. While many fast food chains in the US claim the credit for inventing this extraordinary appetizer, everyone can agree that they are an American original.

6. Fries

Score: 20

Fortune Business Insights valued the global French fries market at around $15 billion in 2021, with an expected market growth at a CAGR of 4.7% until 2029. While every fast food chain in the country offers some version of this staple side dish, Wendy's Co (NASDAQ:WEN) is claimed by many to have the best fries in the market. The company reformulated its fries in 2021, adding a ‘hot & crispy’ innovation. Despite the rising popularity of these items, US sales of Wendy's Co (NASDAQ:WEN) in 2022 were quite disappointing due to rising inflation.

