25 of the most popular things you can buy at Nordstrom

The thing we love about department stores is that they often are home to dozens of cult-favorite items, as opposed to just a few at brand-specific retailers. And, when it comes to the most beloved department store of all, Nordstrom arguably takes the cake. The Seattle-born store has ushered in oodles of attention since it opened in 1901. And, over the past 120-some years, it’s become the go-to for everything from dresses and coats to shoes, handbags, and jewelry.

Of course, since Nordstrom sells thousands of products, it can be difficult to know what to buy (unless, of course, you have something specific in mind). For that reason, we thought it’d be helpful to lend you a hand with 25 best-selling Nordstrom goodies. Whether you’re in the market for a robe, a new pair of slippers, a gorgeous pair of earrings, or a bag to hold all your most essential items, you’ll find just the right thing to satisfy your craving—hundreds, if not thousands, of reviews promise that.

1. A pair of chic faux-leather leggings

These shiny leggings will take any outfit up a notch.

With a 4.5-star rating and over 3,500 glowing reviews on Nordstrom, it’s safe to say these faux-leather leggings are worth every penny. Of course, if Nordstrom shoppers aren’t enough to convince you, perhaps a little personal insight will help. As a newly-converted Spanx believer, I’m certainly impressed with the slimming fit and comfortable wear of these leggings. Though be warned, you’ll likely have to do a little dance to get them on. But, once they are on, you can expect them to hug every contour of your body with stretchy (but compressive) comfort—a win in my book, especially since they never ride up or fall down.

Don’t just take my word for it, though. A few of Reviewed's staff members are obsessed with these leggings as well and one writer wrote that while there are plenty of dupes at other retailers, “when it comes to quality, fit, and style, these leggings check all the boxes.”

Get the Spanx Faux Leather Leggings from Nordstrom for $98

2. A pair of ultra-trendy furry sandals

You'll look like a model in these cult-favorite slingbacks.

Ugg is a brand renowned for its shearling product offerings. As such, for a long time, the brand catered most toward fall and winter. However, with the growing slides trend, they hopped on board and launched a series of slide-on slippers, including these platform sling-backs. Available in a variety of solids and patterns, there’s something for everyone—hence why 7,000+ Nordstrom shoppers have solidified these shoes as one of the store’s top-sellers. Where the sling is elastic, the rest of the shoe is firm and supportive—albeit beneath a layer of plush fluff. They’re the ultimate springtime shoe, and they look pretty cute with socks too, because yes, that’s a fashion trend now.

Get the Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal from Nordstrom for $100

3. A water-resistant backpack

This hipster sack is seen all over the streets of New York, as well as the trails of California.

Looking for a sack to take to work and on adventures? This water-resistant backpack will fit the bill. Equipped with a laptop sleeve, water bottle pocket, and front zipper pocket, the rather minimalist design can actually hold so much, which is why we named it the best backpack for casual use. Beyond its capacity, the streamlined sack is sold in dozens of colors, ranging from neutral khaki to a dreamy pastel purple. I own the Guacamole hue and it’s a staple on all my camping trips and outdoor adventures thanks to its ability to perfectly hold all my essentials, including a first aid kit, water, hand warmers, lights, and more.

Get the Fjallraven Kanken Water Resistant Backpack from Nordstrom for $80

4. A pair of cozy workout leggings

Whether you sweat or lounge in them, you'll be glad to have them in your wardrobe.

More than 7,000 Nordstrom shoppers have touted these athletic leggings as the be-all, end-all at the retailer. While they’re not faux leather, they’re not shiny sport fabric, either, meaning they can easily be worn for both yoga and a night out on the town (when such is safe, that is!). They’re made with moisture-wicking fabric and promise not to fall down with each step, something many shoppers applaud. Since you’re sure to love the fit, you’ll be glad to know they’re sold in five colors.

Get the Zella Live In High Waist Leggings from Nordstrom for $59

5. A simple tote that’s spanned the decades

Embrace your inner equestrian with this classic, best-selling tote.

This fan-favorite nylon tote, which is sold in three colors, comes trimmed in cognac-colored leather for a casual-yet-refined silhouette that nearly 2,000 Nordstrom shoppers swoon over. The roomy tote works wonderfully for weekend getaways, a personal item on a plane, or—taking it back to high school—roaming the halls with books and supplies in tow. Reviewers love that it folds up compactly for easy storing (or packing) when not in use.

Get the Longchamp Large Le Pliage Tote from Nordstrom for $145

6. A pricey-but-fabulous hairdryer

Yes, it's expensive; yes--in this writer's opinion--it's worth it.

There’s a reason why some (okay, most) of the world’s top celebrity hairstylists swear by Dyson’s Supersonic Hair Dryer: Quite simply, it’s one the best. The quiet dryer is designed to quickly dry hair while protecting it from prolonged heat damage. The result? Shiny, silky strands with each blow-dry. As wonderful as it is, it’s worth mentioning that the price makes many people’s jaws drop, which is why it didn't earn as high of ranking in our hair dryer testing.

That said, as someone who has worked in beauty editorial for eight years and has tried over a dozen hairdryers in that time, I can wholeheartedly say that this lightweight, fast-acting dryer has been my go-to since the moment I first used it three years ago. So, if the price deters you, just know that like the brand’s vacuums, Dyson’s hair dryer is top of the line, meaning it’s built to last. So while it’s an investment, it’s not one that you’ll have to make every few years because, unlike less expensive dryers, it weathers the time (and all the blowouts that come with it).

Get the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer from Nordstrom for $399

7. A celeb-fave candle

Not only does it smell good, it looks good.

Scroll through Instagram and chances are you’ll see Diptyque candles, which are sold in five sizes, littering the feeds of celebrities, influencers, magazine editors, and everyday folks alike. And it makes sense. The delicious candles—the Baies scent in particular—are known for being fragrant-yet-subtle, making them a welcome addition to any home. Plus, look how pretty the containers are. With a little elbow grease, you can clean them out post-burn to repurpose the jars as pencil or makeup brush holders—something that’s also popular on the ‘gram.

Get the Diptyque Baies/Berries Candle from Nordstrom for $38

8. A relaxed faux leather tote

At least one of your friends probably owns this bag.

Chances are, you’ve seen this faux leather bag in real life on the arms of streetwalkers more times than you can count. The roomy, relaxed tote from Street Level is beloved for its reversible nature and the fact that it comes with a matching wristlet that can be used with it as a pocket or on its own. While the bag, which is sold in three colors, doesn’t zip, it does have a magnetic closure. Not completely sold? Perhaps the fact that nearly 2,000 Nordstrom shoppers adore it will do the trick.

Get the Street Level Reversible Faux Leather Tote & Wristlet from Nordstrom for $49

9. A pair of pretty filigree earrings

These classic dangles will go with just about everything.

Looking for a super simple way to elevate any outfit? Allow us to introduce you to these best-selling dangly earrings. The filigree earrings from Kendra Scott, which are sold in four pretty colors, are lightweight and measure 1.5” long, so they won’t make your ears feel bogged down. They're super popular with close to 1,000 reviewers and you're going to want a pair, too.

Get the Kendra Scott Elle Filigree Drop Earrings from Nordstrom for $65

10. A digital picture frame

Skip the clutter of a million frames without sacrificing your favorite photos in the process.

If you’re searching for ways to cut down on clutter in your home, rethinking the way you display your favorite photos might be a good place to start. This Bluetooth- and WiFi-compatible digital picture frame lets you store dozens of electronic photos while maintaining impeccable quality and smoothly transitioning between each. Simply upload pictures via the Aura app and you can crop the photos to fit the frame. It's so easy, even grandparents can manage it.

Get the Aura Mason Luxe Digital Picture Frame from Nordstrom for $229

11. A pair of sock-fit sneakers

They're so comfortable you won't want to take them off.

These springy-yet-supportive sneakers, which have garnered more than 750 beaming reviews, feature a snug, sock-like fit that’s compressive but moves with your foot for maximum comfort. The Nike Air Max 270 have ample sole cushioning, making them equally as great for running as training. Reviewers note they run small, though, so you may want to size up.

Get the Nike Air Max 270 Premium Sneaker from Nordstrom for $150

12. A tube of lip-perfecting balm

Think: your lips but better.

If you love lip balm but want the faintest kiss of color, you look no further than this cult-favorite flushing lip balm from Dior. Available in four hues, the balm hydrates lips while imparting the faintest, most natural-looking color. It shall be love at first swipe—take it from someone who personally swoons over the pink and rosewood glow tints.

Get the Dior Addict Lip Glow Color Reviving Lip Balm from Nordstrom for $35

13. The best robe ever

Seriously, you won't want to take it off.

One might think a robe is a robe, but we’ll be the first to admit that some are better than others and this plush one, in particular, comes out on top. No, really. We tested a whole slew of bathrobes and deemed the Bliss Plush Robe to be the best of the best. The luxuriously plush fleece robe is sold in six colors and features deep pockets and plenty of room to snuggle up without feeling overheated.

Get the Bliss Plush Robe from Nordstrom for $69

14. A pair of simple leather slip-on sneakers

They're both casual and stylish.

On days when you want to feel comfortable but look put together, reach for a pair of these Vans leather sneakers. With a chunky white rubber sole and black or white perforated leather upper, these slip-ons are the perfect marriage between casual and chic. And thanks to their basic colorways, they go with everything. No wonder they have more than 700 glowing reviews.

Get the Vans Classic Slip-On Sneaker from Nordstrom for $64.95

15. A pair of Gucci slides

A bougie buy that's beloved by many.

These rubber Gucci slide sandals are beloved by Nordstrom shoppers from near and far. While technically a men’s shoe, women can size down two sizes for an appropriate fit. The minimalist slides, which are available in black and white, feature the brand’s red and green stripes and an etched logo on the heel. Expense? Yes. But worth it? We'll leave that up to the near 600 glowing reviews.

Get the Gucci '72 Sport Slide from Nordstrom for $310

16. An engraved monogram necklace

This simple letter necklace will become a daily staple.

From the front, this gold-plated initial necklace looks super simple and, to some, nothing special at all. But the back is where the magic lies. That’s because each necklace is engraved with “One in a Million”—a sweet sentiment that holds extra weight. The pendant comes on a 17-inch chain, making it a good fit for most preferences, and is recommended by nearly 900 Nordstrom shoppers.

Get the Kate Spade New York One in a Million Initial Pendant Necklace from Nordstrom for $58

17. A convertible wallet purse

Consider it two accessories in one.

This small Tory Burch purse is beloved for its classic silhouette and compact design. It features a magnetic snap flap, exterior slip pocket, interior zip pocket, card slots, and a removable chain. So, whether you want to wear it as a crossbody or carry it as a clutch, you have options.

Get the Tory Burch Robinson Leather Wallet on a Chain from Nordstrom for $298

18. A pair of modern loafers

With black, brown, and animal print options, you have plenty to choose from.

Loafers have been having a major moment over the past few years, hence why this style from Sam Edelman is beloved by more than 900 Nordstrom shoppers. The classic silhouette features a cushioned footbed, synthetic sole, and cozy suede-lined heel to ensure comfort with every step. And with a variety of solids and patterns to choose from, you’re sure to find at least one pair you like.

Get the Sam Edelman Lior Loafer from Nordstrom for $149.95

19. A blowout hot brush

Give yourself the volume you crave without making a salon appointment.

If you love Drybar (or other blowout bars, for that matter) but don’t feel comfortable (or can’t regularly afford) making an in-salon appointment, this blowout brush is a must. The lightweight, vented brush comes with a combination of nylon and tufted bristles to lift and smooth hair while drying it to perfection. Reviewers claim that it has brought their hair from wet to dry and straight in under 20 minutes.

Get the Drybar The Double Shot Round Blow-Dryer Brush from Nordstrom for $150

20. A pair of pointed booties

Like a little black dress, you can never go wrong with having a pair of these in your closet.

Pointed booties go with just about everything—jeans, leggings, skirts, dresses, you name it! These ones from March Fisher tout a 3 1/4-inch block heel, padded footbed, and stretch shaft for a comfortable fit every time. Best of all, they’re sold in three colors, including a fun embellished leather option.

Get the Marc Fisher Alva Bootie from Nordstrom from $99.97

21. An intricate bralette

You'll want this bra to peek out from under your clothes.

This lacy bralette from Free People is a favorite among boho shoppers. It has ultra-thin corded, criss-cross straps and an elastic, ruched back. The lightly-lined silhouette is so popular that it debuted in eight colors and has even gone on to become a tank top and dress at Free People.

Get the Free People Intimately FP Adella Longline Bralette from Nordstrom for $38

22. A simple maxi dress

Whether you wear it to the beach or a wedding, you'll be glad to own it.

This stretchy jersey maxi dress can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion you’re wearing it for. It’s unlined and machine-washable, so just think of it as the low-key dress you always wanted. It’s sold in six colors, so you might want to get more than one as several reviewers have.

Get the Loveappela V-Neck Jersey Maxi Dress from Nordstrom for $47.60

23. A pair of wedge sneakers

Add a little height without having to put on a pair of stilettos.

Ever wish you could enjoy the height of heels without the discomfort that’s often associated with them? Say hello to these best-selling wedge sneakers by Linea. Over 1,400 Nordstrom shoppers fawn over these dressed-up sneaks and say they are as comfortable as they are fashionable. They feature a perforated leather upper and white rubber sole, giving them an elevated casual appeal. They’re sold in four colors, so pick the hue that best matches your style.

Get the Linea Paolo 'Felicia' Wedge Sneaker from Nordstrom for $119.95

24. A pair of diamond-like earrings

Why splurge on real diamonds when these cubic zirconia cuties get such stellar reviews?

We understand the quality of real diamonds trumps just about everything else but if you can’t afford a pair of the icy accessory, you’ll be glad to know that these cubic zirconia lookalikes are still beloved by Nordy shoppers. Available in gold-plated and silver settings, these studs are two carats and glimmer like the real thing at a fraction of the cost.

Get the 2ct tw Cubic Zirconia Earrings from Nordstrom for $46

25. A jacket to replace all winter jackets

There's a reason why Canada Goose is beloved in all the coldest (and trendiest) places.

If you’ve ever lived in the Northeast, then you know just how popular Canada Goose is. Both trendy and utilitarian, this parka features a slim fit, two-way zipper, water-resistant finish, and a detachable down-filled hood. And, let us not forget, the brand’s signature red-rimmed logo on the sleeve. Is it expensive? Undeniable. Is it worth it? One of our writers says it's the best investment she's ever made—and dozens of Nordy shoppers agree.

Get the Canada Goose Ellison Packable Down Jacket from Nordstrom for $995

