In this article, we will list the 25 most powerful passports in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, go directly to the 10 Most Powerful Passports in the World.

With the latest Henley Passport Index Rankings, the Singaporean passport is in the limelight for being at the top. Henley Passport Index relies on the number of destinations passport holders can access without a prior visa. With Visa Free access to 192 locations, Singapore dominates its ranking. At the start of 2023, Japan ranked number one. However, according to the latest updates, it has fallen to third, whereas Germany, Italy, and Spain are in second position.

While Henley Passport Index is accepted as the authority on this subject, it does not include factors such as quality of life and economic conditions of the country. So, in this article, we will list the most powerful passports in the world according to our methodology.

In the post-pandemic world, passport rankings are changing rapidly. As restrictions imposed due to Covid subside, some countries are becoming more open towards travel and tourism. This is also evident in the post-pandemic revenue growth of airline companies like American Airlines Group Inc. (Nasdaq:AAL). The war between Russia and Ukraine has also impacted Passport rankings that rely solely on visa-free travel. After Russia invaded Ukraine, several countries dropped their visa requirements for Ukrainian passport holders, who now have access to 143 destinations without a visa. It sits at the 30th position in Henley Passport Index.

Factors affecting a country's passport power

Ukrainian passport has an interesting dilemma. On the one hand, it grants visa-free travel to a large number of destinations. On the other hand, Ukraine is at war with Russia, its economy is taking a hit, and current living conditions are far from ideal. The Global Passport Index by Global Citizen, which also gives significant weightage to the investment index and quality of life index in its ranking, ranks Ukraine at the 60th position. According to our methodology, Ukraine ranks at 58th position. With the dilemma of Ukraine in mind, one must wonder what makes a country’s passport more powerful than others.

According to a report published by Henley & Partners, Income is the most reliable predictor of a country’s passport power. In general, countries with higher GDP per capita enjoy fewer travel restrictions than others. The concept of ‘economic dividend’ comes into play here. The passport holders of these countries have higher spending power which is beneficial for the countries they visit.

The report also claims fragility to be a good indicator of passport strength. However, unlike GDP, it works in the opposite direction. Countries such as Syria and Iraq, which are unstable and face terror attacks and militancy, consistently rank low on all passport ratings. It is worth noting here that Ukraine is exempted from this rule because of geopolitics.

US passport's diminishing strength

Almost half of America’s population plans to travel more in 2023, compared to 2022. At the same time, America’s passport power is diminishing. Amongst the countries sitting in the top 10, the United States has secured the least additional visa-free travel destinations in the last 10 years.

The travel and tourism industry is an important component of the US economy and it is closely related to Passport strength. Before Covid in 2019, it contributed to 2.9% of the total GDP.

The diminishing power of the US passport may hurt the growth of its Airline sector. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) reported a -62.12% revenue growth in 2020 because of Covid and travel restrictions. However, it reported revenue growth of 72.38 and 63.88% for the subsequent two years. While airline companies like American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) are likely to grow, their growth rate can be jeopardized by the decreasing power of US passports.

let's now move to the list of the most powerful passports in the world. Also read 15 Most Powerful Currencies in the World.

25 Most Powerful Passports in the World

Our Methodology

For our rankings of the most powerful passports in the world, we considered two passport indexes. The first is Henley Passport Index by Henley and Partners, a UK-based consultancy. The second is Global Passport Index by Global Citizen, an investment migration firm.

Henley passport index uses visa-free travel as its primary indicator of the passport’s strength. It gives a score of 1 for every destination the passport holder can travel to visa-free. A score of zero is given for each destination the passport holder requires a visa for.

The global passport index by Global Citizen uses three metrics to rank passports. The first index is Enhanced Mobility which considers visa requirement type and the quality of life at the destination the passport holder can secure. Enhanced Mobility Index is given a 50% weightage to the overall score. The second index, with a 25% weightage, is the Investment Index. It is a general assessment of the country’s economy. The third is the Quality of Life with 25% weightage.

For our rankings, we gave equal weightage to both rankings. We assigned a score of 1 to the passport ranking 1st, 2 to the passport ranking 2nd, and so on. We did this for both indexes and then averaged out the score. The closer the score is to 1, the stronger the passport.

25 Most Powerful Passports in the World

25- Liechtenstein

Our score - 14.5

Located between Austria and Switzerland, Liechtenstein is a small country with around 39,000 people. It is home to some of the wealthiest people in the world, with an impressive per capita GDP of $157,754. Liechtenstein passport holders currently enjoy visa-free access to 180 countries.

24 - Czech Republic

Our score -14

The Czech Republic is a landlocked country bordered by Austria, Germany, Poland, and Slovakia. Although it is not considered a rich country, its economy is stable. The Czech Republic is a welfare state with an average monthly wage of 1000 Euros per month. It is also known as a comfortable place to live as it has a good transport system and low prices.

23 - South Korea

Our score - 14

South Korean passport holders enjoy visa-free entry to 189 countries. It is ranked at the third spot in the Henley Passport Index, whereas the Global Passport Index ranks it at the 25th position. South Korea has a highly developed mixed economy. With a GDP per capita of $34,997, it is one of the richest countries in Asia.

22 - Italy

Our score - 14

Henley Passport Index ranks Italy in the second position. A long Mediterranean coastline makes it one of the most visited countries in the world. As the third largest net contributor to European Union's budget, Italy is its essential member state.

21 - Belgium

Our score - 13.5

Belgium is a Western European country that houses the headquarters of the European Union and NATO. It is home to diverse ethnicities, with French, German, and Dutch-speaking people. All three of these languages are the official language of Belgium. With a GDP of $594 billion, it is one of the richest countries in the world.

20 - Monaco

Our score - 12

Monaco is a microstate in Western Europe. It is bordered by France to the north, east, and west. Spanning just 200 hectares, Monaco is home to designer malls, casinos, bars, and beaches. Its economy is reliant on Tourism and Banking. Monaco passport holders can get visa-free access to 176 countries.

19 - Japan

Our score - 11.5

Japan has dominated Henley’s rankings for the last five years. It still has one of the most powerful passports in the world. Japanese passport holders currently enjoy visa-free access to 189 countries. It is ranked 3rd in Henley’s rankings, whereas the Global passport index ranks it at 20.

18 - Spain

Our score - 11.5

Henley Passport Index ranks Spain in the second position, which it shares with Italy and Germany. Spain has one of the strongest economies among European countries. Its passport holders can get visa-free access to 190 countries.

17 - Australia

Our score -11

Located in the Australian continent, The Commonwealth of Australia is the sixth largest country in the world. Australia has a developed free economy with an impressive GDP per capita of $60,443. Henley Index ranks Australia in the 6th position, whereas Global Passport Index ranks it in the 16th position.

16 - New Zealand

Our score - 11

New Zealand has one of the most powerful passports in the world. It is an Island country located in Oceania. It is home to about 4.5 million people who can enjoy visa-free travel to 187 countries. New Zealand is known for its rich culture and local food and wine.

15 - Austria

Our score - 11

Austria is another landlocked country located in central Europe. The country's passport holders have visa-free access to 189 countries. Austria has a decent economy with a GDP per capita of $53,637.

14 - Ireland

Our score - 9

Located in North Western Europe, Ireland houses remote islands and atmospheric towns. Its passport holders can travel to 188 destinations without a Visa. With a GDP growth rate of 12% in 2022, Ireland has a strong and open economy.

13 - France

Our score - 9

France has one of the most powerful passports in the world. The country is known for its fashionable people, art galleries, and champagne. It has an incredible soft power that yields its citizen's visa-free access to 189 countries. France ranks 3rd on Henley Passport Index and 15th on Global Passport Index.

12 - Canada

Our score - 7.5

Canada has a roughly similar ranking in both indexes. Henley Index ranks it at 7th, whereas Global Index ranks it at 8th position. Canada has the eighth largest economy in the world and a GDP per capita of $51,987. Canadian passport holders currently enjoy visa-free travel to 185 destinations.

11 - Switzerland

Our score - 7.5

Widely regarded as one of the most beautiful countries in the world, Switzerland yields incredible soft power. It also has the 4th highest GDP per capita in the world and accounts for 1.7% of the wealthiest 1% people of in the world.

