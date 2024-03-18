In this article, we will be taking a look at the 25 most stressed cities in the United States. If you do not want to learn about the global impact of stress and depression, head straight to the 5 Most Stressed Cities in the United States.

In the bustling landscape of the United States, certain cities bear the weight of stress more heavily than others, grappling with a myriad of economic, social, and environmental pressures. From the relentless pace of urban life to the strains of economic inequality and natural disasters, these cities like Memphis, New Orleans, and Birmingham, among others stand as microcosms of modern-day stressors. Exploring the factors contributing to their heightened stress levels offers insights into the challenges faced by individuals and communities, as well as opportunities for resilience and change.

Understanding the Impact of Stress and Depression: Trends, Challenges, and Market Growth

The global stress and depression market is a significant sector within the mental health industry, addressing prevalent conditions that impact individuals worldwide. In the United States, stress is a common issue affecting a large portion of the population daily. The prevalence of stress is particularly high among females due to various social and economic factors, including additional responsibilities, financial insecurity, and increased likelihood of experiencing domestic violence.

A substantial number of individuals in the US face stress daily, with approximately 40 million people suffering from anxiety disorders, leading to significant economic costs amounting to around $42 billion annually. Females tend to experience higher levels of stress compared to males, influenced by factors such as societal expectations, caregiving responsibilities, and vulnerability to domestic violence.

Events like the COVID-19 pandemic have exacerbated stress levels globally, affecting individuals' mental well-being due to disruptions in daily life, economic uncertainties, and social isolation. Economic challenges, job insecurity, and financial instability contribute significantly to stress levels among individuals. Job demands, long working hours, and workplace pressures are common sources of stress for many individuals. Strained relationships, family conflicts, and social pressures can also lead to heightened stress levels.

According to a survey conducted by the American Psychological Association in 2020, over 70% of Americans reported experiencing increased stress levels due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, a study by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health found that job stress costs American companies an estimated $300 billion annually in lost productivity and healthcare expenses. In terms of financial instability, a report by the Federal Reserve in 2020 found that almost 40% of Americans would struggle to cover a $400 emergency expense. These statistics illustrate the significant impact that stress and financial instability can have on individuals and society as a whole.

The global market for anxiety disorders and depression treatment is projected to reach $19.3 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 0.9%. The global mental health market was valued at USD 375.21 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 532.86 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.85%. The mental health market is witnessing significant growth driven by increased awareness of mental health issues and advancements in technology.

Navigating Workplace Stress: Impact, Gender Disparity, and Solutions

Research findings from the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) emphasize the pivotal role of job stress in shaping the mental well-being of employed individuals. Gender disparity in occupational distribution contributes significantly to the differential experiences of stress between men and women in the workforce. Variations in job responsibilities, societal norms, and working conditions all contribute to distinct levels of stress encountered by male and female workers. The European Commission's report underscores the unique hurdles women face in their professional lives due to occupational gender segregation.

The financial repercussions of workplace stress are substantial, as evidenced by the significant costs incurred by American companies due to unforeseen absenteeism caused by job-related stress, estimated at $602 per worker annually. A study conducted by a major corporation found that 60% of employee absences could be attributed to stress-related factors. Over the years, disability costs have soared, with stress playing a significant role in the rise of illness and disability claims.

Studies indicate that the stress associated with job searching can indirectly influence college students' excessive use of social media, with social support serving as a buffer against heightened stress levels. This underscores the disproportionate impact of job search-related stress on graduating college students, highlighting the importance of robust social support systems during this transitional period.

A Gallup poll highlights the pervasiveness of work-related stress, with over 50% of American employees facing daily stress, emphasizing the widespread problem of job burnout. Additionally, a recent survey shows that 92% of graduating college seniors think employers should offer mental health benefits, with over a third actively seeking such companies. As Generation Z is set to comprise 27% of the workforce by 2025, executives need to reassess mental health benefits and ensure employees utilize them effectively.

Employees in unhealthy environments experience increased psychological distress, resulting in mental health issues. In the past year, 81% of workers admitted that workplace stress negatively affected their mental well-being, up from 78% in 2021. Furthermore, three-quarters of employees reported that workplace stress harmed their relationships.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB), a leading biotech company, is dedicated to advancing mental health treatments through innovative science and research. Collaborations with firms like Sage Therapeutics are reshaping mental health care. Despite a slight revenue dip in Q1 2024, Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) shows strong growth in GAAP diluted EPS. Non-GAAP diluted EPS saw a minor decrease. Cash flow from operations in Q1 2023 was $455 million, with net debt at $263 million as of March 31, 2023. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) remains committed to its mission of promoting global health through transformative medicines and sustainable practices.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) pioneers innovative treatments for mood disorders like stress and depression, notably quinolone and brexanolone for postpartum depression. Their strategy integrates patient perspectives, leveraging science to address root causes. Financially, as of December 31, 2023, they held $753 million. Q4 2023 saw $0.8 million from ZURZUVAE sales and $75.0 million in license and milestone revenue. Despite a $32.7 million net loss, significant improvement indicates progress toward stability. Key pipeline milestones include ZURZUVAE's commercial launch and progress in clinical-stage programs like dalzanemdor (SAGE-718) and SAGE-324. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) envisions an integrated approach to mental and physical health, advocating for innovation and accessibility in mental health care. With a focus on advancing brain health medicines, Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) continues to lead in mental health therapeutics.

Our Methodology

Our methodology for ranking the most stressed cities in the United States adopts a consensus-driven approach. We assessed work stress, financial stress, family stress, and health and safety stress factors, assigning scores to each city based on a combination of these stressors. Cities are then ranked in ascending order, from low stress to high stress, to provide insight into the varying degrees of stress experienced across different locations in the country.

Here is our list of the 25 most stressed cities in the United States.

25. Indianapolis, Indiana

Insider Monkey Score: 0.04

Indianapolis, Indiana, grapples with significant stress and mental health challenges. Marion County has over 58,000 adults with substance use disorders and 163,000 with mental illness, including 39,000 with serious conditions. Suicidal ideation affects 41,000 adults, with over 14,000 planning and 5,000 attempting suicide. Workforce stress is worsened by limited access to care due to shortages and barriers like transportation and internet access. In Indiana, financial hurdles prevent many from receiving mental health care, with 37.4% citing cost.

24. Columbus, Georgia

Insider Monkey Score: 0.08

Columbus, Georgia stands among the most stressed cities in the US. Stress levels are rising, with mental health concerns becoming more prevalent. Despite a growth in median household income to $50,542 in 2021, stress remains pervasive. The average commute time of 20.2 minutes and median property value of $146,000 contribute to residents' stress. Financial pressures related to transportation and housing add to workplace stress.

23. Mobile, Alabama

Insider Monkey Score: 0.12

Mobile, Alabama, is among the cities with highest stress rates in America, ranked twenty-third in stress levels. Nearly four in 10 Americans in Mobile face stress-related issues. The workforce in Mobile also experiences significant stress from job demands, work environment, and economic pressures.

22. Newark, New Jersey

Insider Monkey Score: 0.16

Newark, New Jersey, is consistently ranked as one of the most stressed cities in the US due to factors like work, finances, family, and health. A significant portion of its population experiences high levels of stress. Many workers in Newark face stress due to factors like work hours, job security, and underemployment rates.

21. Cincinnati, Ohio

Insider Monkey Score: 0.2

Cincinnati, Ohio, is ranked as one of the most highly stressed cities in the US, with approximately 50.53% of its population experiencing stress. Workforce stress is significantly, influenced by factors like work hours, job security, traffic congestion, unemployment rates, and income growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated mental health issues, affecting about a third of Greater Cincinnati adults, highlighting external factors' impact on mental well-being in the city.

20. Shreveport, Louisiana

Insider Monkey Score: 0.24

In Shreveport, Louisiana, many residents experience high-stress levels, potentially contributing to mental health issues such as anxiety and depression. Work-related stress is prevalent due to factors such as long hours and financial pressures. These stressors significantly impact individuals' well-being and quality of life, indicating a broader mental health concern that requires attention and support from healthcare services.

19. Montgomery, Alabama

Insider Monkey Score: 0.28

Montgomery, Alabama, is nineteenth among the most stressed cities in the U.S., facing significant challenges with mental health and finances. Work-related stress is a primary concern due to job insecurity and long work hours. Residents experience poor health, lack of sleep, high divorce rates, and limited access to mental health professionals. Financial struggles are prevalent, marked by low-income levels, high debt, low credit scores, and elevated poverty rates. Alabama, overall, has a high prevalence of mental health conditions, affecting approximately 794,000 adults.

18. Houston, Texas

Insider Monkey Score: 0.32

Houston faces financial stress due to factors such as a high percentage of single-income families (46.6%), below-average income growth (4.5% compared to the national average of 6.2%), limited remote work opportunities (15.6% working remotely), and a significant portion of workers lacking health insurance (30.4% compared to the national average of 10.5%). These stressors contribute to overall heightened stress levels in the city, compounded by long work hours, lengthy commutes, financial constraints for families, and a scarcity of remote work options.

17. Wilmington, Delaware

Insider Monkey Score: 0.36

Wilmington, Delaware faces significant stress-related challenges, including high rates of anxiety and depressive disorders among adults, with 29.3% reporting symptoms from February 1 to 13, 2023. Although specific figures for Wilmington are lacking, national data suggests increased suicide rates in 2021, indicating a persistent concern. Stress factors in urban areas like Wilmington encompass economic pressures, job-related stress, social disparities, crime rates, and healthcare access.

16. Akron, Ohio

Insider Monkey Score: 0.4

Akron, Ohio, ranks as the 16th most stressed city in the United States. Stress affects individuals regardless of gender, although women typically report higher levels. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated stress, with social distancing measures and isolation impacting residents. Additionally, 40% of households in Akron struggle to afford basic needs like food, housing, and healthcare, contributing to financial stress.

15. Fayetteville, North Carolina

Insider Monkey Score: 0.44

Fayetteville, North Carolina, ranks among the top 25 most stressed cities in the U.S. Mental health in Fayetteville is strained by job security and average weekly work hours. Common stressors include household income, bill payments, foreclosure rates, bankruptcy rates, debt-to-earnings ratio, and median credit scores.

14. San Bernadino, California

Insider Monkey Score: 0.48

In San Bernardino, California, stress is prevalent, with factors such as average weekly work hours and underemployment contributing to its levels. Mental disorders are also widespread in the city, with nearly one in five adults affected and approximately half of teenagers experiencing a mental disorder in their lifetime. Suicide rates are a significant concern, particularly among white residents, with men being four times more likely than women to commit suicide. In terms of financial statistics, San Bernardino County has a primary care doctor availability rate of 1.23 per 1,000 people, with approximately 9.9% of the population lacking health insurance coverage. Around 69.1% of adults in the county have had recent preventive care visits, contributing to overall population health.

13. North Las Vegas, Nevada

Insider Monkey Score: 0.52

North Las Vegas, Nevada, is notably stressed. In North Las Vegas specifically, over 17.3% report frequent mental distress, while 13.3% experience frequent physical distress. Gender differences show that 57% of women see Las Vegas as highly stressful compared to 48% of men. In Nevada, 41.4% of adults show symptoms of anxiety or depression. Suicide rates are alarming, with one person taking their life every 11 minutes in the US; Nevada records 657 suicides, underlining the severity of mental health challenges.

12. Jackson, Mississippi

Insider Monkey Score: 0.56

Jackson, Mississippi, is one of the top most stressed cities in America, reflecting the state's overall stress levels. Money-related stress is prevalent due to high poverty rates and financial instability. Mental health concerns are exacerbated by limited access to services. High work-related stress and suicide rates underscore the severity of the issue. Common stressors include financial strain, health concerns, and social stressors like crime rates. Poverty and high unemployment exacerbate stress levels in the city.

11. Augusta, Georgia

Insider Monkey Score: 0.6

Augusta, Georgia, ranks 11th in stress levels in the U.S., driven by work, financial, family, and health stresses. Georgia sees a 1.50% increase in mental health issues among adults. Augusta faces significant financial stress, with nearly one in four residents below the poverty line and a poverty rate exceeding 20%. Work stress affects a significant portion of the city's workforce. Augusta has experienced one of the lowest median household income changes in the U.S. over four years.

10. Toledo, Ohio

Insider Monkey Score: 0.64

Toledo, Ohio, is tenth among the most stressed cities in the United States, facing significant financial challenges. In June 2022, its unemployment rate was 4.6%, with a poverty rate of 25.6%. Housing affordability stands at 16.03%, and food scarcity affects 11.8% of the population. The gender distribution of clients seeking mental health services shows a relatively equal split between females (50%) and males (47.6%). Stress in Toledo is largely attributed to high poverty rates, unemployment, housing struggles, and food insecurity.

9. Louis, Missouri

Insider Monkey Score: 0.68

St. Louis, Missouri, ranks 9th for overall stress levels in the U.S. Stressors include work, financial, family, and health-related issues. Financial stress is evident in metrics such as household income, bill payments, foreclosures, bankruptcy rates, debt-to-income ratio, and credit scores.

8. Birmingham, Alabama

Insider Monkey Score: 0.72

Birmingham, Alabama, consistently ranks among the top stressed cities in the U.S. Mental health issues affect around 214,000 adults, with anxiety and depression prevalent. The state saw 823 suicides. Financially, Birmingham struggles with high poverty rates, low credit scores, and a high divorce rate. Work stress is notable, influenced by long work hours and job insecurity.

7. New Orleans, Louisiana

Insider Monkey Score: 0.76

New Orleans, Louisiana, ranks high in stress. About 11.8% of the population experiences poor mental health, while 31.3% sleep less than 7 hours, potentially exacerbating stress. Economic inequality, with a poverty rate of 26.2% and an unemployment rate of 6.9%, contributes to stress. Additionally, 37.7% of households spend over 30% of their income on housing costs, adding to financial burdens in the city.

6. Memphis, Tennessee

Insider Monkey Score: 0.8

In Memphis, Tennessee, severe stress and mental health challenges are prevalent. Up to 40% of US children have mental health issues, with higher rates observed in Tennessee. Shockingly, 60% of those in need of mental health services in the state don't receive treatment. Memphis ranks high in stress, with work, financial, family, and safety concerns impacting well-being. Financially, disparities in household income, high foreclosure, and bankruptcy rates add pressure. Crime rates, exceeding the national average, contribute to stress, along with high unemployment and underemployment rates.

