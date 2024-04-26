In this article, we discuss the 25 most vegetarian friendly countries in the World. If you want to skip our discussion of the plant-based food industry as well as some of the major players, you can go directly to 5 Most Vegetarian Friendly Countries in the World.

Today, more people are embracing plant-based lifestyles. People have been viewing food differently, especially plant-based foods. So much so that according to a Bloomberg report, the plant-based food market is expected to grow to about 7.7% of the global protein market, and will hold a massive valuation of $162 billion. This expected increase comes not just from people changing their lifestyles or moving to healthier alternatives, but also from population growth and lack of resources.

Given the global shift that is taking place, let us take a look at the Most Vegetarian Friendly Countries in the World. These countries have adopted the current wave of change in dietary preferences and are heaven for vegetarians.

The projected growth is especially noteworthy considering that global demand for animal and dairy protein is expected to reach $1.2 trillion by 2030. As increase in population is putting a strain on resources, there's a need for sustainable alternatives.

Recent studies highlight a significant shift in dietary preferences among Americans. Approximately 30% of Americans are not only excluding meat from their meals but actively seeking out plant-based alternatives. In North America, the vegetarian and vegan foods market is thriving. This is because of a major chunk of the population is opting for meat-free diets. This demand extends to alternative dairy products, fueling a robust market for plant-based substitutes. Influential social media campaigns by celebrities further contribute to the popularity of plant-based diets in the region, boosting sales of vegan products.

USA and China are two of the countries that have highest meat consumption, and are hence, least vegetarian; India, on the other hand, is a country with over 30% vegetarians within the country, due to its religious and cultural reasons.

Because of the growing appeal of vegetarian diets, several major players in the food industry are now making efforts to ensure their products are more in line with customer’s dietary preferences. Some of these companies are Ingredion (NYSE:INGR), Kellogg Company (NYSE:K), and Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR)

Global food manufacturer Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) is known for supplying plant-based ingredients to manufacturers of vegan products. Previously we talked about Ingredion in our 10 Healthiest Sweeteners article.

In the twelve months ending December 31, 2023, Ingredion achieved revenues of $8.16 billion. In March 2024, President James Zallie sold a significant amount of the stock worth $6.4 million at $117 per share. This sale reduced his holding size by 30%, which is a significant change.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:KLG)

Kellogg Company (NYSE:KLG) manufactures vegetarian and vegan products. Recently, Kellogg Company has been shifting towards making all its products 100% plant-based. To show commitment towards making vegetarianism practical for all, Kellogg Company even introduced the "Incogmeato" product line. This product line aims to closely mimic the taste and texture of real meat.

Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) has introduced a plant-based product line called Raised & Rooted that offers plant-based nuggets, burgers, and more. The plant-based nuggets are made from a blend of pea protein isolate and other plant ingredients. These vegetarian products were launched as Tyson Foods Inc's response to the rising popularity of plant-based diets. The new line’s introduction also represents a significant shift in strategy for a company which is mostly known for its meat products.

You can see our list of the 10 Best Plant-Based Meat Companies to Buy for a detailed discussion of the stocks operating in this industry.

25 Most Vegetarian Friendly Countries in the World

A close-up view of a farm's green vegetables, ripening in the sun.

Methodology

To create a comprehensive list of 25 Most Vegetarian Friendly Countries in the World, we referred to various sources including USA Data Hub and Insider Monkey. From these sources we gathered the percentage of vegetarians in each country. This served as our guide to gauge how widespread and common vegetarianism is in each of these countries. For the countries tied on the percentage, we further classified them on the basis of the number of vegetarians. With this methodology, we present to you 25 Most Vegetarian Friendly Countries in the World.

25. Ireland

Percentage of Vegetarians: 6.4%

Starting our list of Most Vegetarian Friendly Countries in the World with Ireland. Ireland has seen an increase in vegetarianism recently. This increase stems from the rising health awareness and environmental concerns among the people. To cater to growing vegetarian population, Ireland has seen an increase in vegetarian option in existing restaurants and also new vegetarian friendly eateries opening up.

24. Singapore

Percentage of Vegetarians: 7%

In Singapore, Buddhism has been the key reason for people’s dietary preferences. Buddhism promotes love towards animals and hence has led more and more people to adopt vegetarian lifestyle.

23. Belgium

Percentage of Vegetarians: 7%

7% of the total Belgium’s population is vegetarian. Campaigns like ‘Veggie Thursdays’, in Ghent, promote eating vegetarian meals every week. This trend has been taken note of by the Belgian authorities too. Now, many schools in Belgium offer vegetarian options or meat free menus to students.

22. Italy

Percentage of Vegetarians: 7.4%

The trend of vegetarianism in Italy is strongly linked with "cucina povera" philosophy. This philosophy underlines the use of seasonal and local ingredients. And Italy is no short of fresh vegetarian ingredients. From vineyards to vegetable farms, Italy is filled with fresh produce. This has made dishes like risotto, pasta, and vegetable antipasti very popular.

21. Canada

Percentage of Vegetarians: 7.6%

Canada ranks 21st on our list of Most Vegetarian Friendly Countries in the World. Canada's strong agricultural sector is known for producing top-notch grains, pulses, fruits, and vegetables. These high standards in agriculture further increase the appeal of vegetarian diets.

20. Thailand

Percentage of Vegetarians: 8%

Thailand is known for its vibrant and diverse cuisine, with vegetarian options playing a significant role due to Buddhist influences. Thai cuisine often features a variety of vegetable-based dishes, making it relatively easy for vegetarians to find flavorful and satisfying meals. The country's abundant tropical fruits and vegetables also contribute to the popularity of vegetarian and vegan diets.

19. Poland

Percentage of Vegetarians: 8.4%

Driven by increasing health and environmental consciousness among its people, vegetarianism is on the rise in Poland. According to HappyCow, Warsaw ranks 9th among vegetarian-friendly cities worldwide. The capital city is a hub for plant-based dining and boasts nearly 70 vegetarian and vegan restaurants within a 10km radius.

18. Norway

Percentage of Vegetarians: 9%

Norway's percentage of vegetarians is reported to be 9, as of 2023. This percentage stems from people opting for a plant-based lifestyle because of ethical concerns. To cater to this dietary shift, the food industry in Norway has expanded its vegetarian and vegan offerings. While traditional Norwegian cuisine is known for its meat and seafood dishes, it has been reimagined with plant-based alternatives.

17. Japan

Percentage of Vegetarians: 9%

In Japan, vegetarianism finds its foundation in the Buddhist principle of 'Ahimsa', promoting non-violence and a meat-free diet. Presently, 9% of the Japanese population follows a meatless diet. However, modern Japanese cuisine is largely non-vegetarian. This is due to post World War II western influence. Finding purely vegetarian or vegan options can be challenging outside major cities like Tokyo and Kyoto. Nonetheless, there's a noticeable shift towards plant-based eating in the country.

16. Jamaica

Percentage of Vegetarians: 10%

16th on our list of Most Vegetarian Friendly Countries in the World is Jamaica. In Jamaica, vegetarianism is deeply rooted because of promotion of an "ital" lifestyle. This lifestyle emphasizes natural, plant-based foods, often sourced locally, as a way to resist colonial legacies. The abundance of fresh produce, including fruits, vegetables, and legumes, further nurtures a vegetarian-friendly culture.

15. New Zealand

Percentage of Vegetarians: 10%

New Zealand, known for its sizable livestock industry, is witnessing a notable shift towards vegetarianism and veganism. According to data, 10% of the population has shifted to vegetarian or vegan lifestyles. The shift is majorly due to people’s concern for animal welfare and personal health consciousness.

14. Denmark

Percentage of Vegetarians: 10%

Vegetarianism is becoming more and more popular in Denmark with people growing concerned about their health and environment. These factors together have led people to adopt plant-based lifestyles. This change can clearly be seen in cities, such as Copenhagen, where vegetarian restaurants have gained popularity.

13. United Kingdom

Percentage of Vegetarians: 10%

With the growing popularity of vegetarianism and veganism in the United Kingdom, the demand for restaurants, and eateries serving plant-based options has increased. Supermarkets and food delivery services all now have vegan and vegetarian options on their menus now.

12. Germany

Percentage of Vegetarians: 10%

The plat-based lifestyle has become extremely common in Germany, making it one of the top countries in the world when it comes to vegetarianism. Cities like Berlin are known for the diverse food options that they offer, with almost all restaurants catering to vegetarianism and veganism.

11. Vietnam

Percentage of Vegetarians: 10%

Being a vegetarian is a breeze in Vietnam as the flavorful vegetarian options prepared with fresh herbs, tofu and proteins, are enough to entice not only vegetarians but also non vegetarians. Even traditional Vietnamese dishes are served with vegetarian twists in cities like Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi.

10. Austria

Percentage of Vegetarians: 11%

Austria is also another country where a shift has been seen in recent times. People have been changing their dietary preferences, leaning towards healthier, vegetarian alternatives. Cities like Vienna, Graz, and Salzburg, have seen an increase in vegetarian restaurants and cafes that serve plant-based options.

9. Finland

Percentage of Vegetarians: 12%

The traditional cuisine of Finland revolves mainly around meat and dairy and historically it has been a meat consuming country. But with change in global trends, a change has been seen throughout Finland, with people switching to vegetarian lifestyles. And catering to these changing dietary preferences are new vegetarian and vegan restaurants in Finnish cities such as Helsinki, Turku, and Tampere, with restaurants such as Kotipizza, Picnic, Fazer Café, Robert's Coffee and Espresso House all serving vegan options.

8. Sweden

Percentage of Vegetarians: 12%

Sweden is one of the leading countries in Europe when it comes to vegetarian lifestyle. The Sweden cuisine which has been influenced by global food trends, offers a variety of plant-based options. There are plenty of restaurants in cities like Stockholm, Gothenburg, and Malmö that serve vegan and vegetarian food.

7. Argentina

Percentage of Vegetarians: 12%

Some of the main factors that have influenced the adoption of vegetarianism in Argentina are health consciousness and environmental sustainability. Given the awareness on these causes, people have been changing their eating habits. As a result, an increase in the availability of vegetarian options has been seen all over the country.

6. Australia

Percentage of Vegetarians: 12.1%

Australia has a very meat centric cuisine from steaks tartars to sea food platters. But recently it has become a go-to place for vegetarian and vegan dishes with new restaurants opening all over the country, with vegetarianism becoming a popular trend; and this has made Australia one of the top vegetarian friendly countries in the world.

