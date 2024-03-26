In this article, we will be covering the 25 most visited places in Asia and Pacific Ocean. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis, you can move directly to the 5 Most Visited Places In Asia And Pacific Ocean.

Recovering From A Global Pandemic: Tourism Industry

During the pandemic, the tourism industry globally suffered gravely. The imposition of international travel restrictions drastically reduced the number of tourist arrivals. However, the industry is gradually recovering and is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2024. According to a report by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the total international tourism receipts in 2023 reached $1.4 trillion which indicates a 93% recovery compared to the pre-pandemic levels. In 2019, the international tourist receipts amounted to $1.5 trillion. A similar trend is evident in total export revenues from tourism. In 2019, the total export revenues from tourism had a value of $1.7 trillion and have made a 95% comeback to reach $1.6 trillion in 2023. The optimistic tourism rates indicate that the global and Asian tourism market is poised to reach pre-pandemic levels soon.

As the tourism rates are recuperating, the economic contribution of tourism is also increasing. In 2023, the tourism direct gross domestic product (TDGDP) amounted to $3.3 trillion, or 3% of global GDP. The substantial contribution to the global GDP indicates a significant recovery driven by strong domestic and international tourism. The rebounding of Asian markets and tourist destinations is expected to fuel the growth of the global tourism industry in 2024.

As destinations reopened for tourists, the Asia and the Pacific tourist market returned to 65% of the pre-pandemic levels in 2023. The performance of the tourism sector has not been uniform across the region. South Asia was able to regain 87% of the 2019 tourism levels, whereas, North-East Asia only recovered around 55%.

China is expected to play a significant role in the recovery of the region's tourism market. The outbound and inbound tourism in China is estimated to accelerate in 2024. The visa facilitation by the country along with the enhanced air capacity will drive the growth of tourism rates. Furthermore, China is applying visa-free travel for citizens of several countries including France, Germany, Spain, and Malaysia. The visa-free travel for citizens will last for almost a year.

Story continues

Notable Travel Services Companies in Asia

Trip.com Group Ltd (HKG:9961), Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ:YTRA), and MakeMyTrip Ltd (NASDAQ:MMYT) are some of the most noteworthy companies in Asia providing travel services.

Trip.com Group Ltd (HKG:9961) is a leading travel services provider in Asia and the world. The company has an extensive network of 1.4 million hotels spread across 200 countries and regions and a flight network has over 2 million individual flight routes. Trip.com Group Ltd (HKG:9961) provides users with a platform to find the best accommodation and flight options when planning their trip. On March 8, the company showcased their TripGenie and the Trip.Vision app at ITB Berlin 2024. TripGenie is an AI travel assistant and the Trip.Vision app has been designed to provide an immersive exploration experience to the users. The company also introduced personalized hotel packages and AI-enhanced search features. Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ:YTRA) is an Indian online travel agency and travel search engine operator. The corporate office of the company is located in Gurugram, India. The company provides a variety of services including international air ticketing, hotel bookings, bus ticketing, and ancillary services. Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ:YTRA) has an extensive network of hotels with 105,600 in India and almost 2 million hotels worldwide. The company has a website as well as a mobile application. The company offers a variety of products including 'Spiritual Journey in India' and 'India Tour Packages'. MakeMyTrip Ltd (NASDAQ:MMYT) is an Indian online travel company founded in 2000. The company offers a wide range of online travel services, including airline tickets and holiday packages. On January 23, the company reported earnings for the fiscal third quarter of 2024. The company reported an EPS of $0.22, beating estimates by $0.03. The company's revenue for the quarter grew by 26.58% and amounted to $217.89 million, ahead of market consensus by $9.3 million. As of March 24, MakeMyTrip Ltd (NASDAQ:MMYT) has surged nearly 75.29% over the past six months. Here are some comments from the company's Q3 2024 earnings call:

"We witnessed robust demand for leisure travel for domestic as well as outbound travel and are pleased to report our highest ever quarterly gross bookings, revenue and profit till date. Gross bookings for the quarter reached $2.5 billion, growing at 21.7% year-on-year in constant currency terms while our adjusted operating profit or adjusted EBIT grew by 70% year-on-year to $33.4 million as compared to $19.7 million in the same quarter last year. As per government estimates, domestic aviation traffic is expected to double from current levels by 2030."

Tourist flows are improving across the globe. Asia and the Pacific have a rich history and culture that attracts thousands of people every year. With that, let's look at the most visited places in Asia and the Pacific Ocean.

25 Most Visited Places In Asia And Pacific Ocean

25 Most Visited Places In Asia And Pacific Ocean

Our Methodology

To make our list of the most visited places in Asia and the Pacific Ocean, we have used data from the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). The UNWTO is a specialized agency of the United Nations that promotes responsible, sustainable, and universally accessible tourism. The organization is a leader in knowledge creation about tourism and publishes the latest available data. We have used the number of arrivals per place as a metric to arrange our list. The complete latest available data is for 2021.

It is important to note that these numbers have changed over time, especially post-pandemic. Besides, the limitation of the earliest available data, our list presents an apt idea of the most visited places in Asia and the Pacific Ocean. For our list, we have considered both the countries and areas with political links to other countries including Hong Kong. The list has been arranged in ascending order of the number of arrivals.

25 Most Visited Places In Asia And Pacific Ocean

25. Cook Islands

Number of Arrivals in 2021: 0.03 Million

The Cook Islands is located in the South Pacific Ocean. The Cook Islands is a self-governing island state in free association with New Zealand. This island country consists of 15 islands. The Cook Islands has a diverse range of plant and animal life and is among the most visited places in Asia and the Pacific Ocean.

24. Fiji

Number of Arrivals in 2021: 0.03 Million

Fiji is located in the South Pacific Ocean. It consists of about 300 islands and 540 islets. Fiji is known for its stunning natural beauty and diverse marine life. Tourism plays a significant role in Fiji's economy. Coral Coast and the Fiji Museum are some of the most important places in the country. In 2021, 0.03 million people visited this beautiful country.

23. Mongolia

Number of Arrivals in 2021: 0.03 Million

Mongolia is a landlocked country located in East Asia and Central Asia. The capital and largest city of Mongolia is Ulaanbaatar, which is home to roughly half of the country's population. In 2021, 0.03 million people visited Mongolia. Gorkhi-Terelj National Park and the Gobi Desert are among the most popular attractions in the country.

22. Guam

Number of Arrivals in 2021: 0.08 Million

Guam is an organized, unincorporated territory of the United States located in the Micronesia subregion of the western Pacific Ocean. The capital of Guam is Hagåtña. The island offers a wide range of activities, including world-class diving and snorkeling. Guam's cuisine is a fusion of Asian, Spanish, and Pacific Island influences, with dishes including Chamorro barbecue and red rice.

21. French Polynesia

Number of Arrivals in 2021: 0.08 Million

French Polynesia is an overseas collectivity of France located in the South Pacific Ocean. It comprises 121 geographically dispersed islands and atolls. In 2021, o.o8 million people visited the French Polynesia. French Polynesia is known for its stunning natural beauty, including picturesque blue waters, and moss-green peaks. The islands of Tahiti and Bora Bora are among the most popular tourist attractions.

20. Hong Kong

Number of Arrivals in 2021: 0.09 Million

Hong Kong is one of the most visited places in Asia and the Pacific Ocean. Hong Kong is a city and a special administrative region in China. Hong Kong is a vibrant city with a rich cultural heritage, bustling economy, and diverse population. In 2021, 0.09 million people visited Hong Kong. It is a major financial hub and trading center in Asia.

19. Malaysia

Number of Arrivals in 2021: 0.14 Million

Malaysia is a diverse country known for its rich cultural tapestry, stunning natural landscapes, and vibrant cities. Some of the popular places to visit in Malaysia include Kuala Lumpur and Penang. The country attracts thousands of tourists every year and the number of visitors in 2021 was 0.14 million.

18. Bangladesh

Number of Arrivals in 2021: 0.14 Million

Bangladesh is a country located in South Asia. Ahsan Manzil Museum and Rayer Bazar Bodhyo Bhumi are among the most popular tourist attractions in the country. The country has a rich and diverse culture that attracts a significant number of visitors every year. In 2021, 0.14 million visited Bangladesh.

17. Nepal

Number of Arrivals in 2021: 0.15 Million

Nepal, officially known as the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, is a landlocked country in South Asia. It is situated in the Himalayas. Nepal has a diverse geography, including fertile plains, subalpine forested hills, and eight of the world's ten tallest mountains, including Mount Everest. In 2021, 0.15 million tourists visited Nepal.

16. Vietnam

Number of Arrivals in 2021: 0.16 Million

Vietnam is a country in Southeast Asia with a rich history and diverse culture. The country has a long coastline along the South China Sea. Vietnam's natural beauty, diverse wildlife, and cultural heritage attract tourists from around the world. The government has established parks and reserves to protect its wildlife. In 2021. 0.06 million people visited the country.

15. Philippines

Number of Arrivals in 2021: 0.16 Million

The Philippines is an archipelagic country in Southeast Asia. It consists of 7,641 islands. The Philippines is recognized for its natural beauty, including its volcanic arc islands and diverse marine life. Banaue Rice Terraces, Mayon Volcano, and Tubbataha Reef are among the most popular tourist destinations in the country.

14. Sri Lanka

Number of Arrivals in 2021: 0.19 Million

Sri Lanka is one of the most visited places in Asia and the Pacific Ocean. Sri Lanka is located in South Asia. The country is renowned for its rich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, and diverse tourist attractions. Yala National Park and Udawalawe National Park are among the most popular places in the country.

13. Cambodia

Number of Arrivals in 2021: 0.2 Million

Cambodia is a country in Mainland Southeast Asia with a rich history and diverse culture. The capital and largest city of Cambodia is Phnom Penh. Angkor Wat the Royal Palace and Silver Pagoda are among the most popular tourist destinations in Cambodia. In 2021, the country attracted 0.2 million tourists.

12. New Zealand

Number of Arrivals in 2021: 0.21 Million

New Zealand offers a diverse range of attractions and activities for travelers. Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa and the Bay of Islands are among the top destinations in the country. In 2021, 0.21 million people visited New Zealand.

11. Japan

Number of Arrivals in 2021: 0.25 Million

Japan is one of the most visited places in Asia and the Pacific Ocean. Japan is an island country in East Asia located in the northwest Pacific Ocean. Japan has a rich history dating back to the Upper Paleolithic period and has experienced significant political changes over the centuries. The capital city of Japan, Tokyo, offers a blend of traditional culture and modernity with attractions like the Tokyo Imperial Palace and vibrant neighborhoods like Harajuku.

10. Australia

Number of Arrivals in 2021: 0.25 Million

Australia is known for its diverse landscapes and unique wildlife. Sydney Opera House is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the country. In 2021, 0.25 million visited the country. Australia's natural beauty, cultural heritage, and urban sophistication, make it a captivating destination for tourists.

9. Singapore

Number of Arrivals in 2021: 0.33 Million

Singapore is one of the most visited places in Asia and the Pacific Ocean. Gardens by the Bay is one of the most popular destinations in Singapore. The futuristic garden features the Supertree Grove, Cloud Forest, and Flower Dome and offers a unique blend of nature and technology.

8. Thailand

Number of Arrivals in 2021: 0.43 Million

Thailand, officially known as the Kingdom of Thailand, is a country located in the center of mainland Southeast Asia. Thailand's capital is Bangkok. The capital city along with Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen, and Pattaya are some of the most popular tourist destinations in the country.

7. Iran

Number of Arrivals in 2021: 0.88 Million

Iran, officially known as the Islamic Republic of Iran, is a country in Western Asia with a rich history and cultural heritage. Every year the country attracts a huge influx of visitors for religious pilgrimage. In 2021, 0.88 million visited the country.

6. Republic of Korea

Number of Arrivals in 2021: 0.97 Million

The Republic of Korea is located in East Asia. South Korea is known for its strong economy, advanced technology, and influential pop culture. The country attracts thousands of tourists every year. In 2021, 0.97 million tourists came to South Korea.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Most Visited Places In Asia And Pacific Ocean.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure. None. 25 Most Visited Places In Asia And Pacific Ocean is originally published on Insider Monkey.