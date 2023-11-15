With 25% ownership, Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) has piqued the interest of institutional investors

Key Insights

Every investor in Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 25% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Southern California Bancorp.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Southern California Bancorp?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Southern California Bancorp. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Southern California Bancorp's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

It would appear that 16% of Southern California Bancorp shares are controlled by hedge funds. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. John Farkash is currently the company's largest shareholder with 16% of shares outstanding. With 13% and 9.8% of the shares outstanding respectively, Castle Creek Advisors VIII LLC and AllianceBernstein L.P. are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that David Rainer, the CEO has 1.9% of the shares allocated to their name.

On looking further, we found that 54% of the shares are owned by the top 5 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Southern California Bancorp

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Southern California Bancorp. It has a market capitalization of just US$256m, and insiders have US$58m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 24% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Southern California Bancorp. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 13%, private equity firms could influence the Southern California Bancorp board. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Southern California Bancorp (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

