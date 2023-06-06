25 perfect 8th grade graduation gifts for all types of students

The best 8th grade graduation gifts for 2023.

Whether you’re looking to buy a small, thoughtful gift or something splurge-worthy for your favorite middle schooler’s graduation gift, we’ve got fantastic options. If they’re the sentimental type, how about jewelry or a stuffed bear. Practical teens may want a journal or planner. Active guys and gals will love a zipline, scooter or roller skates. Trendy teens are after video game systems, room decor and makeup mirrors.

However, we’re willing to bet that most incoming high schoolers just want to chill for a bit (or an entire summer). Not to worry, we found plenty of products suited for maximum relaxation: an inflatable pool, headphones, festive snacks and more.

1. For the sentimental grad: A cuddly bear in a cap and gown

2022 8th Grade Graduation Gifts: Congrats Teddy Bear

Graduating eighth graders aren’t too old for teddy bears! Memorialize their big moment with a sweet stuffie. This adorable 10-inch teddy graduation bear on Amazon is detailed with a diploma, blue cap and congratulatory sash.

$27 at Amazon

2. For the grad with a sweet tooth: A box of cupcakes

2022 8th Grade Graduation Gifts: Baked by Melissa Cupcakes

This super sweet box set from Baked by Melissa includes a graduation card and a colorful box of 25 bite-sized cupcakes. The fun part is tasting all the unique flavors that range from Chocolate Electric Tie-Dye to Peanut Butter & Jelly. Our tester thought these cupcakes were absolutely incredible, so if your graduate has a sweet tooth, this one's a no-brainer.

$47 at Baked by Melissa

3. For the poetic grad: A book of wise words

2022 8th Grade Graduation Gifts: Amanda Gorman Book

You may recognize National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman from her reading at President Biden’s inauguration. Your grad will no doubt appreciate her timely and moving poems. Her collection includes a foreword from Oprah Winfrey and is the perfect inspirational gift for any grad in your life.

$10 at Amazon

4. For the grad on the go: An electric scooter

2022 8th Grade Graduation Gifts: Scooter

Safe for kids, teens and adults, the Hover-1 journey electric scooter is perfect for middle school grads. They can zoom around the neighborhood this summer at a top speed of 14 mph. We love that it’s foldable for easy storage and it only weighs 22 pounds.

$348 at Amazon

5. For the grad who makes a splash: A pool float

2022 8th Grade Graduation Gifts: Funboy Yacht Boat

Pool float brand Funboy has the coolest products, and this inflatable yacht is proof. The “yacht” is over nine feet long and inflates with a hair dryer or electric pump in minutes. Your grad can relax in style, whether at the lake, pool or beach. We love that the yacht even includes a cooler and cup holders.

$99 at Funboy

6. For the grad who takes notes: Glitter pens

2022 8th Grade Graduation Gifts: Gel Tip Pens

School may be out for summer but there are thank-you notes to write, letters to pen and to-do lists to create. Your grad will love having these 12 glittery gel colors on hand. Reviewers describe these 5-star retractable pens as "my dream pens" and "the most amazing pens ever created."

$22 at Ooly

7. For the outdoorsy grad: A backyard zipline

2022 8th Grade Graduation Gifts: Zipline

Keep that kiddo active this summer with a super fun outdoor escape—a zipline! This 90-foot kit includes everything you need to set up a zipline in your yard (two adults can put it up in a couple of hours). We also love the secure spring brake and disc seat.

$180 at Amazon

8. For the proud grad: A shirt that proclaims their new grad status

2022 8th Grade Graduation Gifts: Rad T-shirt

The '80s graphics on this shirt are a fun way to announce they’ve graduated. We love this T-shirt for graduation parties, the last day of school , or any time your kiddo wants to feel good. The shirt comes in 10 colors, so you can pick the color that best matches your grad or order a set for your student and their friends to solidify yourself as the coolest parent on the block.

$18 at Amazon

9. For the gamer grad: A Nintendo Switch Lite

2022 8th Grade Graduation Gifts: Nintendo Switch

If you’re feeling generous, gift your grad the hottest gaming system around: a Nintendo Switch Lite. This handheld system conveniently plays trendy games like Animal Crossing, Minecraft and Super Mario Party. It's available in gray, coral, blue, yellow and turquoise. Need a game to pair with it? These are the best Nintendo Switch games we've tested and recommend.

$200 at Best Buy

10. For the funny grad: Graduation-themed Mad Libs

2022 8th Grade Graduation Gifts: Mad Libs Book

Have some good old-fashioned (affordable) fun with the popular word game Mad Libs. Fill in the missing words and read hilarious, graduation-themed stories. This timeless gift features 21 hilarious stories your graduate can complete with friends and family.

$5 at Amazon

11. For the makeup-loving grad: A ring light

2022 8th Grade Graduation Gifts: Mirror

If your teen is into makeup tutorials and ring lights, or if you have a makeup maven in the making, gift them this lighted vanity mirror for graduation. Fancii’s Nala mirror features dimmable Tru-Glow LED settings, a removable magnetic mirror and a cordless design. It comes apart easily for travel and can rotate 360 degrees. What’s not to love?

$80 at Amazon

12. For the grad who wants to chill: An inflatable pool

2022 8th Grade Graduation Gifts: Funboy Inflatable Pool

Your grad has worked hard this year—gift them an inflatable pool so they can chill. Add a Funboy beach towel for the ultimate summer duo. Your teen will love Funboy’s social media-friendly designs. The pool is 66 inches in diameter and 18 inches tall—large enough for two adults or multiple kids. Pool party!

$59 at Funboy

13. For the shutterbug grad: Disposable cameras

2022 8th Grade Graduation Gifts: Fujifilm Film

We can snap unlimited photos with our phones, but teens want disposable cameras for that retro charm. Grant their wish with some old-school QuickSnap cameras and let your grad capture some memories—then get them developed like we did in the good old days. You can get this set in packs of two, three, 10 and even 20.

$71 at Amazon

14. For the grad with the cool room: Trendy lights

2022 8th Grade Graduation Gifts: String Lights

Room lights are a fun trend right now, and we love that this particular pack includes tiny clips to display photos. They're perfect for reflecting on middle school moments, and since they're displayed with clips, your grad can easily swap them out as they make new high school memories. Reviewers warn that the battery pack is on the heavier side, so make sure you've carefully mounted it on a flat surface.

$13 at Target

15. For the music-loving grad: Top-of-the-line Beats earphones

2022 8th Grade Graduation Gifts: Beats Flex Headphones

Your grad can pop these lightweight earphones in for a quality listening experience. Beats Flex has up to 12 hours of listening time and comes in black, yellow, blue and gray—and they won’t break the bank.

$70 at Target

16. For the grad who loves to snack: Candy!

2022 8th Grade Graduation Gifts: Sugarwish Candy

Sugarwish will send delicious candy to the middle school grad in your life. They also offer cookies, popcorn and other snacks in their personalized packages. A congratulations card is also included.

From $25 at Sugarwish

17. For the grad who’s ready to roll: Retro skates

2022 8th Grade Graduation Gifts: Roller Skates

It’s officially a trend: rollerskating. Whether your grad wants to hit up the local roller rink or glide down the sidewalk, we love this cool Kuxuan pair for beginners. The pair comes in two colors and features light-up wheels, sure to entertain any sports-loving middle schooler.

From $38 at Amazon

18. For the crafty grad: A Cricut machine

2022 8th Grade Graduation Gifts

Teens who love creating and working on craft projects will really enjoy Cricut’s compact cutting machine. Cricut Mint Explore Air easily churns out birthday cards, banners labels and more. When we tested the machine, we thought it was a great purchase for avid crafters, so it's perfect if you've got a future Etsy shop owner in your home.

$199 at Michael's

19. For the inspirational grad: A sweet memento to wear

2022 8th Grade Graduation Gifts: Bracelet

Gift a dainty bracelet from Katie Loxton, and your grad will remember her special day. There are "Graduation Star" or "Special Day" styles in silver, a "Proud of You" rose gold heart, and a gold "Well Done!" star to choose from, among other adorable looks.

$23 at Amazon

20. For the mindful grad: Help foster a growth mindset

2022 8th Grade Graduation Gifts: Journal

Fans of Matthew Syed’s book You Are Awesome will love this journal. It’s designed to help kids and teens develop a growth mindset. The journal is full of helpful activities designed to foster confidence and inspire mindfulness.

$12 at Amazon

21. For the grad with to-do lists: A planner

2022 8th Grade Graduation Gifts: Erin Condren Notebook

Planner queen Erin Condren makes a product suitable for kids and teens who are just starting to learn the ways of the planner. We think it’s cool because it includes a reading log, allowance tracker, activity pages, monthly spreads and more.

$25 at ErinCondren

22. For the celebratory grad: Photo decor

2022 8th Grade Graduation Gifts: Photo strips

Whether you’re having a party or a simple celebration, your grad will love seeing their prints on display. Choose some memorable shots from middle school, and Social Print Studio will blow them up to be five times the size on cool photo strips.

$31 at Social Print Studio

23. For the jewelry lover: Triangle compass arrow necklace

Get your grad a meaningful necklace as a gift. The dainty pendant is made of high-quality brass material so it will last for years to come. It even comes in a gift box so it's ready to gift to your favorite grad.

$15 at Amazon

24. For the early-riser: An alarm clock

Your grad won't have another groggy morning with this Loftie Alarm Clock. The two-phase system mimics your body's natural waking process. We love this alarm clock for the array of alarm sounds and bonus features like white noise.

$129 at Amazon

25. For the grad on the go: Portable charger

If your graduate is always on the go, then they'll need an iWALK Portable Charger. It's the size of a lipstick so they can carry it in a purse of their pocket. This charger is compatible with iPhones.

$30 at Amazon

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 25 8th grade graduation gifts for all types of students