30 last-minute gifts under $20 that won't get re-gifted

These are the best gifts you can get under $20.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

There's always a slight fear when giving someone something relatively inexpensive that the product won't last more than a year—or worse, that it will be re-gifted. Here at Reviewed, we've tested hundreds of products throughout the year and have found some great affordable options in the process, so we have a general idea of what people would love to open up during the holidays that cost less than $20.

Whether you're hunting on Amazon or checking out Anthropologie, there are lots of great gifts you can get for an affordable price. From cozy items to kitchenware to weird gifts you never would have considered, check out our recommendations for the 40 perfect gifts you can grab for less than $20.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

1. For the Leslie Knope in your life: A mini waffle maker

Best gifts under $20: Dash Mini Waffle Maker

This mini-waffle maker from Dash has more than 5,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, and once you catch a glimpse of its cute little exterior, you'll understand why. This small appliance makes one adorable 4-inch waffle at a time, but can be used to prep just about any breakfast item you can think of, from hash browns to delicious sandwiches.

Get the Dash Mini Waffle Maker at Bed Bath & Beyond for $12.99

2. For the one with the impressive sock collection: A set of cozy wool socks

Best gifts under $20: Wool socks

If your giftee loves socks, this set of five wool pairs makes an incredible gift. These socks are warm, colorful, and soft—all adjectives that should describe every pair of socks ever made. Reviewers say the socks are thick, making them ideal for colder temperatures. Your giftee can pair them with winter boots or proudly sport them around the house.

Get the Ordenado 5-Pair Women's Vintage Wool Socks from Amazon for $10.99

3. For the one who likes to be cozy: Bedsure Fleece Blanket Throw

Story continues

Best gifts under $20: Bedsure Fleece Blanket Throw

The winters get cold and lonely, so if you know someone who could use a throw blanket to cuddle up to at night, look no further than the Bedsure Fleece Blanket Throw. It proves that a blanket can be soft and fluffy without costing an obscene amount of money. It costs just $15 and has earned a 4.6-star rating from more than 43,000 reviews on Amazon. People claim it's still super soft even after multiple washes.

Get the Bedsure Fleece Blanket Throw from Amazon for $16.99

4. For the jetsetter: A luggage scale

Best gifts under $20: Dr. Meter Luggage Scale

If you've got someone on your list spends who used to spend a great deal of time at the airport, buying them their own luggage scale could be the gift that keeps on giving. Our favorite luggage scale is the Dr. Meter Luggage Scale, which you can get on Amazon for less than $10. This particular digital scale is lightweight, accurate, affordable, and easy to use.

Get the Dr. Meter Luggage Scale from Walmart for $13.99

5. For the new baker: Rachael Ray Yum-o! Oven Lovin' Loaf Pan

Best gifts under $20: Rachael Ray Yum-o! Oven Lovin' Loaf Pan

Everyone has been trying bread baking in quarantine, so if your recipient has been thinking about giving it a try, you should gift them a loaf pan. How else are they going to make banana bread and pumpkin loaves? This one from Rachael Ray is the best loaf pan we've ever tested thanks to its nonstick surface and even heating. Plus, the firm handles with silicone inserts are easy to handle, and the pan is safe up to 500 degrees.

Get the Rachael Ray Yum-o! Oven Lovin' Loaf Pan from Amazon for $11.99

6. For the egg aficionado: Dash Rapid Egg Cooker

Best gifts under $20: Dash Egg Cooker

We love the Dash Egg Cooker. This affordable kitchen appliance cooks up to six eggs at one time, providing your egg-loving giftee with a half-dozen perfectly cooked eggs in almost no time. Our staff can't recommend it enough, but if that's still not convincing, take it from the 20,000 Amazon reviewers who gave this appliance five stars.

Get the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker from Amazon for $19.99

7. For the one who likes stylish face mask: Old Navy Face Masks

Best gifts under $20: Old Navy Face Masks

We all have to be wearing masks to help curb the spread of COVID-19, so they might as well be fashionable. Old Navy's three-layer face masks come in a ton of different patterns (including seasonal ones!) to suit your giftee's style and only costs $12.50 for a pack of five. That's why they're our favorite affordable face masks. We found that they're comfortable, inexpensive, and breathable.

Get the Triple-Layer Cloth Face Mask from Old Navy for $12.50

8. For the one who can't get enough of Baby Yoda: The Child Popsocket

Best gifts under $20: Baby Yoda Popsocket

"Star Wars" fans rejoice—you can finally get Baby Yoda merch, and among our favorite items you can grab is a Baby Yoda Popsocket. I actually bought this for myself and cannot stress how fabulous it is to be greeted by the Child every morning. I've already purchased another for my brother's girlfriend and I know several other people on my list who definitely need one, too. Plus, it's the perfect gift with season two of The Mandalorian being released in October.

Get the Baby Yoda Popsocket from Amazon for $16.99

9. For the one who needs some pampering: Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay

Best gifts under $20: Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay

Nothing makes a stressful day better quite like a face mask. It's called treating yourself. This clay mask has earned cult-favorite status on Amazon with than 15,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating. One of our reviewers has been using this mask for years and loves how it instantly brightens up her skin. For some pampering, all your giftee needs to do is mix it with a 1-to-1 ratio of apple cider vinegar and apply it to their skin.

Get the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay from Amazon for $14.95

10. For the tea lover: A tea infuser

Best gifts under $20: Manatea

Great news—our favorite tea infuser happens to come in the shape of an adorable manatee, which makes it doubly giftable this holiday season. We found that the Manatea infuser grips tightly to the side of the mug, cleans easily, and does a great job evenly steeping tea. Buy one to gift and one for yourself, because we both know once you get it, you'll just stare at it and wish you'd bought yourself one.

Get the Fred & Friends Manatea Silicone Tea Infuser from Amazon for $9.90

11. For the funny one: New Phone Who Dis?

Best gifts under $20: New Phone Who Dis?

Your recipient has already mastered Cards Against Humanity and What Do You Meme?, so it's time to throw a new game into the ringer: New Phone Who Dis? Similar to other response card games, players play a card of their choice to respond to a mistaken text message with the funniest card winning the round. Naturally, hilarity will ensue and it will quickly become a go-to for game night.

Get the New Phone Who Dis? Adult Party Game from Amazon for $19.82

12. For the music lover: Music playing cards

Best gifts under $20: Music Playing Cards

These music playing cards from Uncommon Goods make a great gift for any musician or music-lover on your list. They feature artistic renderings of some of the greatest musicians to live, including Jimi Hendrix, BB King, and Dolly Parton. And you can get them for just $10 on Uncommon Goods.

Get the Music Playing Cards from Uncommon Goods for $10

13. For the one who can't live without coffee: This 'Sloffee' mug

Best gifts under $20: Sloffee Mug

If you know someone who literally can't function without their morning coffee, get them a mug with their true spirit animal—a sloth. This adorable mug from Society6 comes in 11 or 15 ounces and makes an adorable addition to your giftee's mug collection. Plus they'll chuckle and think, "Yeah, that's me," every time they look at it.

Get the Sloffee from Society6 for $13.59

14. For the true crime lover: Cereal Killer Spoon

Best gifts under $20: Cereal Killer Spoon

Every true crime lover knows that every true crime documentary (or podcast or book) goes with Lucky Charms. It's just a fact. That's why this witty spoon with the words “cereal killer” stamped on it is the perfect gift for the true crime fanatic in your life. It has a 5-star rating from more than 4,000 reviewers on Etsy with fellow crime junkies attesting to its quality and usefulness.

Get the Cereal Killer Spoon from Etsy for $16

15. For the one who wants to relax: Innogear Essential Oil Diffuser

Best gifts under $20: Innogear Essential Oil Diffuser

This Innogear Essential Oil Diffuser is one of our favorite essential oil diffusers on the market. It lasts anywhere from seven to 11 hours without needing a refill, plus it has up to seven lights you can change depending on your mood. We loved that the diffuser could lock, which prevented liquids from spilling out. Plus, the Innogear has nearly 50,000 5-star reviews on Amazon.

Get the Innogear Essential Oil Diffuser from Amazon for $14.99

16. For the one who overthinks everything: Laptop stickers

Best gifts under $20: Laptop sticker

Laptop stickers are very cool—so grab your giftee a sassy sticker from Society6. I'm partial to this one that says, "Hold on, let me overthink this," but the site has a collection of hundreds of custom stickers to choose from.

Get the "Hold on" laptop sticker from Society6 for $3.19

17. For the bookworm: 100 Books Scratch-Off Poster

Best gifts under $20: 100 Books Scratch Off Poster

Your giftee has an extensive to-be-read list and follows a ton of book blogs—but they're still always stumped on what to read next. Challenge them to read 100 iconic titles with this scratch-off poster. It features the classics like Wuthering Heights to the more contemporary like The Hunger Games, giving your giftee tons of options.

Get the 100 Books Scratch Off Poster from Uncommon Goods for $15

18. For the eco-conscious one: Hummingbird Glass Straws

Best gifts under $20: Hummingbird Straw

It's time to save the turtles—help your giftee embrace reusable straws and pick them up a set of our favorite glass straws. Our tester found that these straws were gorgeous, functional, and durable, making them perfect for the person on your list who insists on iced coffee in January.

Get the Hummingbird Glass Straws from Amazon for $16.99

19. For the note-taker: Moleskine Classic Notebook

Best gifts under $20: Moleskine Classic Notebook

If your giftee loves writing down every thought they have or likes to doodle when the mood strikes, then this cult-favorite notebook would make a great gift. People love Moleskine notebooks for their iconic look and dotted pages that make them great for bullet journaling. It's earned more than 8,000 reviews and has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon with reviewers stating it's their favorite notebook of all time.

Get the Moleskine Classic Notebook from Amazon for $19.99

20. For the one who likes things sweet and spicy: Mike’s Hot Honey

Best gifts under $20: Mike’s Hot Honey

Give your giftee's tastebuds a kick with this popular spicy honey. With more than 13,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, Mike’s Hot Honey has earned cult-status. It's pure honey infused with chili peppers for a sweet-heat combo that reviewers are obsessed with. Your giftee will love it so much they'll end up carrying it with them to drizzle on everything from pizza to wings.

Get the Mike’s Hot Honey from Amazon for $9.99

21. For the one who needs a new mug: A monogrammed mug

Best gifts under $20: Monogrammed mug

This cult-favorite mug from Anthropologie makes a gorgeous addition to your giftee's collection, whether they store it in the cupboard or proudly display it on their office desk. It comes in every letter, and particularly makes a great gift for newlyweds who now share a last name.

Get the Tiled Margot Monogrammed Mug from Anthropologie for $12

22. For the one with a sweet tooth: Lodge Miniature Skillet

Best gifts under $20: Lodge Miniature Skillet

Those who spend too much time on Pinterest or watch a lot of cooking shows will love a few individually sized cast iron skillets. Lodge makes the best cast iron cookware out there because it lasts a lifetime, comes preseasoned, and is always very affordable. These mini skillets are extra adorable and the perfect size for personal brownie or cookie skillets, which is just what your giftee needs at the end of a hard day.

Get the Lodge Miniature Skillet at Cost World Market for $9.99

23. For the one who's always asking for a charger: Anker PowerCore+ Mini

Best gifts under $20: Anker PowerCore+ Mini

So this gift is technically for your loved one, but it will benefit you in the long run. The small lipstick-size portable charger is just what they need for an extra boost of power—and they'll finally stop asking to use your phone charger. It's tiny enough to fit in a small purse or pocket (a.k.a. it's extremely portable) and offers a full charge to their iPhone before needing to be recharged itself.

Get the Anker PowerCore+ Mini from Amazon for $19.99

24. For the one whose head is always cold: Carhartt hat

Best gifts under $20: Carhartt hat

A high-quality winter hat can go a long way, especially one that has more than 6,500 5-star reviews on Amazon. This Carhartt beanie comes in 26 colors and patterns, making it perfect for just about any outfit or occasion. Reviewers say the hat is warm, high-quality, and great for heads of just about any size.

Get the Carhartt Acrylic Wash Hat from Amazon for $16.99

25. For the avid concert-goer: A ticket diary

Best gifts under $20: Ticket diary

Many concert-goers love to keep their stubs and fondly reminisce about their favorite shows, especially now that we can only reflect on our favorite concerts instead of attending shows. Save their mirror frame and get them a dedicated journal to house their concert tickets, like this one from Uncommon Goods. This diary has room for 118 ticket stubs, along with some blank lines where your giftee can write any additional notes about their experience.

Get the Ticket Stub Diary from Uncommon Goods for $14

26. For the one who loves board games: Codenames

Best gifts under $20: Codenames

Board games make great gifts regardless of your giftee's age. Whether they're bringing it to their next party or playing it with the kids, opt for a board game that's sure to get their brain juices flowing. Our staff loves Codenames, an incredibly fun game that has more than 12,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. It works well for two people or up to 20 people.

Get the Czech Games Codenames from Amazon for $11.49

27. For the one who craves fall: Mini Capri Blue Candle

Best gifts under $20: Mini candle

The Capri Blue candle is one of our all-time favorites—you'll find it on our gift guide for women, gift guide for moms, and even gift guide for new homeowners. The full-sized candle will cost up to $30, but the mini-version is available for just over $10. It's gorgeous as both a stocking stuffer or a small gift under the tree—just don't expect your giftee to wait long before lighting it up.

Get the Capri Blue Mini Volcano Capiz Jar Candle from Anthropologie for $14

28. For the one who misses traveling: National Parks Puzzle

Best gifts under $20: National Parks Puzzle

While it might be harder to get to the National Parks these days due to the pandemic, your recipient can dream of completing their bucket list by putting together this puzzle. It features National Park posters of Zion, the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, and more. It's highly rated and will provide some entertainment as we're stuck inside this winter.

Get the National Parks Puzzle from Amazon for $17.99

29. For the one who can't remember what day it is: A calendar

Best gifts under $20: Cat calendar

Every year, my mother-in-law gives my husband a day-by-day calendar and it's always his favorite gift. For those who love counting down dates with a rippable calendar, this makes a great gift. You can get these types of calendars in a variety of designs, but I'm partial to anything with cats, like this Cats Page-A-Day calendar on Amazon.

Get the 365 Cats Page-A-Day Calendar from Amazon for $6.20

30. For the one who is serious about coffee: Death Wish Coffee

Best gifts under $20: Death Wish Coffee

As you can imagine from its name, Death Wish coffee is not for the faint of heart. It's incredibly rich and delicious coffee, and if you are used to drinking loads of caffeine, it makes a great addition to your morning routine. This cult-favorite coffee—which is literally the world's strongest coffee—has nearly 15,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, so if you've got a coffee fanatic on your list, this brew makes a great gift.

Get Death Wish Ground Coffee from Amazon for $19.43

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 30 awesome gifts under $20 that won't get thrown out