28 best self-care gifts that everyone could use this year

The best self-care gifts for 2021.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The experts at Reviewed curate the best gift guides for everyone in your life, including those of us who are stressed out or who just need a little "me" time (which is, well, everyone in your life). The fact is, most of us don’t make enough time for self-care, but we all need some pampering now and then.

Tackle your holiday shopping with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.

Whether you're sending a gift to a loved one who never takes a break or shopping for a little something for yourself, we've collected the best self-care gifts of 2021, from the new Gravity weighted robe to must-have bubble bath goodies.

Don’t get thwarted by shipping delays or sold-out favorites this holiday season. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter and get shopping tips, deals, product reviews, gift guides and more.

Please note that many of these items could be in high demand as we head into the winter months. We recommend starting your holiday shopping early this year to make sure your items are still available and arrive on time.

1. For the one who does yoga: Lululemon Reversible Mat

Best self-care gifts: Lululemon mat

Your giftee won’t realize how integral a role their mat plays in their practice until they receive a proper one. Help them get a grip with our favorite mat, Lululemon’s The Reversible Mat 5mm. This polyurethane-topped mat absorbs moisture, and allows sore joints to melt into its natural rubber side that provides extra cushioning where they need it most. The user won't have to worry about any weird smells, either: an antimicrobial additive ensures it stays mold- and mildew-free from one flow to the next. Coming in more than 10 colorways, the mat is an opportunity to get super extra and coordinate it with their favorite Lululemon bra and legging set.

Story continues

Get The Reversible Mat from Lululemon starting at $78

2. For the one who misses the spa: Airomé Essential Oil Diffuser

Best self-care gifts: Essential oil diffuser

It doesn’t take much to help transform your giftee's bathroom or bedroom into an actual oasis. Simply grab our favorite essential oil diffuser from Airomé that our experts found to have virtually zero shortcomings: it features an attractive design for any room in your home, evenly distributes an aromatic mist, and is easy to transport, clean and operate.

Get the Airomé Home Sweet Home Ceramic Essential Oil Diffuser from Amazon starting at $20.25

3. For those who lounge in style: Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Pajamas

Best self-care gifts: Moonlight pajamas

Everyone enjoys an occasional lazy day in their pajamas anyway, so why not upgrade their loungewear so they can “Self-Care and Chill” in style? We listed Nordstrom's uber-popular PJ set as one of our top-rated PJs you can get for under $100 because they include a thin notch collar that won’t poke them while they sleep, a front button closure to customize coverage and piping along the hem for that classic look to make them feel put together while binging Netflix. Their 5-star reviewers say they're soft as silk and hold up nicely in the wash.

4. For the one always taking a bath: Nectar Bath Treats

Best self-care gifts: Nectar bath products

Enjoying a steamy bath with a glass of chilled wine will be your giftee's first step towards serenity. They'll get excited about languishing for hours with Nectar's best-selling mix and match gift sets that allow them to customize virtually every aspect of the (elegantly wrapped!) box. You can get a sampler of "scoops," or opt for the larger set that includes a body scrub, body butter, and four bath bombs. Bonus: They're all available in invigorating scents like peach sangria, lavender rose, and cucumber mint—bliss is just a few clicks away.

5. For creative minds: Akola DIY Rainbow Bracelet Kit

Best self-care gifts: Akola DIY kit

Sure, you can buy ready-made jewelry that everyone else owns. Or, you can support a female-run organization that enforces fair wage practices for women in East Africa and allow your giftee to craft themselves a unique piece of art that they’ll cherish for years to come. The DIY kit comes complete with hand-rolled Karatasi beads, Ankole horn charms, a 14K gold-plated metal charm and a baroque pearl charm, which all symbolically represent Uganda’s stunning landscape. Getting lost in this type of art project is a relaxing yet productive way to allow your giftee to spend some much-needed time with themselves.

Get the Anasa DIY Rainbow Bracelet Kit for $59.99

6. For the person who wants to feel (and look) their best: Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Best self-care gifts: Dyson hair dryer

Having hair styled how you like it is an instant mood booster. And using a fancy tool to get there can make it more fun. According to reviewers, the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, which boasts a 4.7-star rating and over 2,000 reviews, is worth the splurge. It looks different from your average gun-shaped dryer, with three optional attachments—a concentrator, diffuser, and more standard-looking nozzle—that attach magnetically. Reviewers who’ve bought the hair dryer at the advice of their hairdresser say they’ll never go back to other models, as their hair now feels healthier and softer.

Get the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer from Dyson for $399.99

7. For the one who's got a lot on their mind: Buddha Board

Best self-care gifts: Buddha board

For a busy mind, it can be hard to focus and even harder to let go of those racing thoughts. That’s where a Buddha board could be just the gift—it’s like doodling you can do over and over. It's easy to use: Just dip the bamboo brush into the tray of water, paint on your canvas and watch the ink disappear into thin air. Let them write out their frustrations just to watch them vanish, which the company says is to help you practice "the art of letting go"—and more than 5,700 Amazon shoppers agree.

Get the Original Buddha Board from Amazon for $37.95

8. For the one who likes to put pen to paper: A guided journal

Best self-care gifts: Journal

What fuses the healing benefits of therapy and humor, and also makes a great gift for the writer in your life? This best-selling journal on Amazon. It offers hilarious-yet-effective writing prompts to let all the stressed-out folks in your life make sense of their emotions, and then offers strategies on how to let them go. Thousands of reviewers have found solace simply by writing in the journal for a few minutes at the end of the day: "This is more than just a journal. There are great writing prompts to help you replace those negative thoughts and hilarious inspirational quips and it's a great way to relax before bed." Not to mention, it's less than $10!

Get the "Let That Sh*t Go" Journal from Amazon for $8.99

9. For those whose feet are always cold: Ugg Scuffette II

Best self-care gifts: Ugg Scuffette II slippers

Cozy slippers are more than just a means to keep your feet from touching the cold tile floor—the right pair can, in the words of our reviewer, be “a giant hug for your feet.” That’s how she described the Ugg Scuffette II, which beat out the rest of the field to be crowned the best women’s slippers. The fuzzy wool lining is toasty without being smothering, and the indoor-outdoor sole means the wearer basically never has to take them off (though that’s easy to do, thanks to the slide silhouette). They even come in several sizes and colors.

Get the Ugg Scuffette II from Amazon starting at $84.95

10. For the one who could use a massage: A handheld massager

Best self-care gifts: Theragun Elite massage gun

Help them relieve muscle soreness with the push of a button with our favorite massage gun, the Theragun Elite. It has multiple speed settings and five attachments so your giftee can get just the right amount of pressure for any sore muscles they might have. It also has a triangular handle which makes it easy to hold and maneuver around the body and connects to the Theragun app so your giftee will have plenty of guidance if they’ve never used a massage gun before.

Get the Theragun Elite from Therabody for $399

11. For those who like to sleep in: Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheets

Best self-care gifts: Brooklinen sheets

We all have those friends who are always tired, whether it’s because they’re just too busy or because their anxiety is through the roof. While you can’t fix either of those things, you can help them get a better night’s sleep by upgrading their bed sheets. We recommend this set from Brooklinen as the best bed sheets you can buy because their 100% cotton material is super soft and both wrinkle- and stain-resistant.

Get the Luxe Core Sheet Set from Brooklinen starting at $121.50

12. For the meditator: Headspace

Best self-care gifts: Headspace

Ranked as our favorite meditation app, Headspace will help your giftee through guided meditation and improve their quality of sleep. We personally loved that we could personalize each session's length, which is great if your giftee claims they don’t have time to meditate. Headspace offers several guided programs for beginners, too, so they’ll have no excuse not to try it.

Get Headspace for $69.99 per year

13. For the one who wants to get healthier: Noom

Best self-care gifts: Noom

Noom isn’t quite a diet, according to our experts—it’s a “lifestyle.” By offering science-backed strategies for making better food choices, Noom’s aim is to affect lasting changes that lead to healthier habits and, in turn, long-term weight loss. When our executive editor Megan McCarthy tried the program for three months, she found that it provides an easy way to track food intake without feeling overly restrictive. While your giftee will need to put in the effort to see any real changes, Megan had this promising takeaway: “No one in the office even knew I was testing Noom, aside from my editor. In essence, I feel like I lost 20 pounds in 100 days just by staring at my phone.”

Sign up for Noom

14. For the one with great taste: Sips by tea subscription

Best self-care gifts: Sips by Tea subscription

This subscription box Sips by is a must-have for tea lovers. It delivers delicious tea each month, based on the user’s preferences or as a grab bag for trying new flavors. Our editor recommends being thorough with the initial questionnaire to get the most of Sips by.

Sign up for Sips by starting at $16

15. For the anxious sleeper: Coop Home Goods pillow

Best self-care gifts: Coop Home Goods pillow

A good pillow can easily elevate their nightly sleep—trust us. We weighed dozens of options and landed on the Coop Home Goods original pillow as the best bed pillow for its adjustability—you can add or replace the shredded-foam stuffing to find just the right loft—and easy washability (because pillows can be full of germs). Coop offers a generous 100-night sleep trial, so they can test its effectiveness out for themselves.

Get the Coop Home Goods Original Pillow from Amazon for $63.99

16. For the bookworm: Kindle Paperwhite

Best self-care gifts: Kindle Paperwhite

If they've been talking about slacking in the reading department, it’s not an overstatement to say the Kindle Paperwhite is the easiest way to help them devour book after book. Our experts at Reviewed dubbed it the best Kindle for good reason: It’s glare-free so they can read it in any type of light setting, it connects to Bluetooth for a hands-free audiobook listening experience and its interface is so intuitive, they'll find themselves flipping through pages at record speed. On the go? They can pop it in any bag, as it’s no bigger than a wallet and water bottle combined.

Get the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite from Amazon for $89.99

17. For the wine lover: Winc

Best self-care gifts: Winc subscription

Winc is an incredible wine subscription service that ships four bottles a month, tailored to the recipient’s taste. We loved Winc when we tried it, with one of our editors saying it's one of the only things that got her through 2020. The service pairs wines with recipes, too, meaning you or your giftee can get the most out of your subscription by pairing new blends with fresh meals. Plus, you get a discount on your first box—and who doesn't love bargain wine?

Sign up for Winc

18. For the one who uses music as an escape: JBL Flip 5

Best self-care gifts: JBL Flip 5

Sometimes they might need to blast the music so loud it drowns out their own thoughts. That’s where our favorite Bluetooth speaker, the JBL Flip 5, comes in. Not only does it have amazing sound quality and portable convenience, but it's also decently waterproof and has an impressively long battery life.

Get the JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker from Amazon for $129.95

19. For the one who says baths are boring: A bath caddy tray

Best self-care gifts: Bath caddy tray

A bath is a luxurious timeout, but after a few minutes, it can be a little boring. Give the bath lover in your life this tray, which lets them bring the real essentials with them: anything from an e-book, an actual book, speakers, a wine glass, a teacup, a candle, a loofah... It also has nearly 25,000 reviews, comes in six sleek colors and features silicone grips to prevent slipping. Reviewers have derived so much joy from the tray, it’s inspired some to take daily baths: “Oh my goodnesss! It is wonderful. My baths, which I have always loved, are now a true spa time complete with a facial, full body skin care, music or audio book, a magazine or book, and refreshments."

Get the Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray from Amazon for $54.97

20. For the tea/coffee drinker: COAWG mugs

Best self-care gifts: COAWG mug set

Those who take their morning tea or coffee seriously know the container from which they drink it is almost as crucial as the beverage itself. Gift the tea-rrific person in your life this set of two BPA-free glass mugs featuring a floral and butterfly motif. They each come with their own matching stirring stick, and are dishwasher-safe. One of its 4,500 reviewers says it'll please even the most discerning tea drinkers: "I bought this for a collector, she loves it and can't stop talking about it. This is one of her favorite pieces in her collection. It's super colorful and bigger than I expected and you cannot beat it for the price. Very detailed and very intricate."

Get the COAWG Glass Mug Set (2-Pack) from Amazon for $25.99

21. For the yogi who craves guidance: Alo Moves

Best self-care gifts: An Alo Moves subscription

If your giftee gets their zen from time spent on the mat, give them a membership to our favorite yoga app, Alo Moves. There are multiple types of yoga and meditations to choose from, as well as HIIT, barre and pilates classes. Alo’s classes and instructors are amazing, and with more than 3,000 sessions (and more added weekly), your giftee is sure to find something to motivate them whenever they open the app.

Get an Alo Moves membership for $19.99 a month or $199.99 a year

22. For those who need a day-long hug: Modernist X Gravity Weighted Robe

Best self-care gifts: Gravity weighted robe

Gravity’s sartorial take on the weighted blanket is just what your giftee's self-care wardrobe needs: it has side pockets, a weighted collar to promote deep relaxation and a soft fleecy material. Our shopping editor Amanda Tarlton gave it a spin, and says the Gravity robe is absolutely worth it because it provides an instant feeling of calm without feeling suffocating. Coming in gray, deep blue and white and unisex sizes small to XL, your giftee is bound to find this robe so cozy they’ll never want to take it off.

Get the Modernist X Gravity Weighted Robe from Gravity for $130

23. For those looking to pamper their skin: Beekman 1802 skincare

Best self-care gifts: Beekman 1802 skincare set

Giving your giftee skincare products that’ll upgrade their daily routine is both thoughtful and practical. After testing some of Beekman 1802's goat milk-infused products, we can attest to how gentle the formulas are on sensitive skin. Treat your recipient to the brand’s most beloved, botanical moisturizing products—the jelly cleanser, probiotic serum and cream moisturizer—in one handy package. The set includes a free cosmetic travel bag and a gingham hair clip as added bonuses.

Get the Beekman 1802 Skincare Starter Set from Ulta for $59

24. For the baker: Baked by Melissa mini cupcakes

Best self-care gifts: Baked by Melissa cupcakes

Satisfy your giftee’s sweet tooth with a delivery of tasty treats from Baked by Melissa. These mini cupcakes come in tons of flavors and are as adorable as they are delicious. Choose from packs of 25, 50 or 100 to surprise and delight your lucky recipient.

Get mini cupcakes from Baked by Melissa starting at $32

25. For the active one: Bluetooth speaker and water bottle hybrid

Best self-care gifts: Uncommon goods Bluetooth speaker plus water bottle

It’s no secret that spontaneous dance parties in the bedroom, kitchen or middle of the sidewalk (because YOLO) are the key to staying sane and unleashing pent-up stress. Take care of two fundamental human needs with this water bottle that doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, so your giftee can stay hydrated while they bust a move. They can even answer calls with the click of a button—or send them straight to voicemail when they're in the middle of “me” time. It boasts a 4.8-star rating and accolades as one of Uncommon Goods’ top-rated items, with happy customers finding creative ways to integrate this handy gadget into their daily lives: “I take my speaker everywhere. The sound is awesome. It's loud enough to even leave it in another room. It paired very easily and I even sleep with it in my bed playing white noise.”

Get the Bluetooth Speaker & Water Bottle from Uncommon Goods for $40

26. For the one who loves a bubble bath: Luscious bath bombs

Best self-care gifts: Bath bombs

There’s no better way to de-stress than with a bubble bath. But why take a simple soak when you could elevate your experience with a bath bomb? If your giftee is looking to add some enticing scents, beautiful colors and possibly some sparkles to their tub, give them a luxurious bath experience with the LifeAround2Angels bath bombs. These compact suds come in a variety of delightful scents and are moisturizing, too.

Get the LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set from Amazon for $26.80

27. For the one with tired feet: Some tootsie TLC

Best self-care gifts: A foot massager

To offer your giftee some extra pampering this holiday season, focus on the feet. This combo foot spa and massager from Ivation has adjustable heat settings, water jets, massage rollers and a timer, which make it customizable and a great gift for anyone on your list.

But if water jets aren’t your giftee’s thing, try a foot massager from Renpho. With various pressure levels and an optional heat setting, your giftee will never want to take their feet out of this electronic masseuse..

28. For those who need to combat dry winters: Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve

Best self-care gifts: Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve

If you know someone whose hands get particularly dry during the winter months, help them keep their skin baby soft with the best hand cream we’ve tested. We recommend the Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve for its ability to deeply moisturize the skin for all-day comfort, without leaving the fingers feeling slimy.

Get the Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve from Amazon for $34.15

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 28 best self-care gifts that everyone could use this year