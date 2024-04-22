In this article, we discuss the 25 richest billionaires in healthcare industry. To skip the detailed analysis of the healthcare industry, go directly to the 5 Richest Billionaires in Healthcare Industry.

Global Healthcare Industry Outlook and Trends

The global healthcare industry is going through a massive transition amid technological advancements, changing patient needs, and demographic shifts. According to Deloitte, the global healthcare market is growing rapidly, valued at around $8.5 trillion as of 2020. Artificial intelligence (AI) has had the most significant impact on the healthcare industry from streamlining processes to sustainability practices and remote technologies for care delivery to innovative strategies to address rising costs. As per a research study by PubMed Central, AI has massively influenced the radiology sector with the first use of AI in image acquisition and storage. Today, computer-assisted diagnosis (CAD) is helping radiology by providing accuracy and consistency of diagnostic imaging. According to the data by Maximize Market Research Pvt Ltd., the computer-aided detection market was valued at around $836.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to $1.24 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 5.78% from 2024 to 2030.

The data from the American Cancer Society (ACS) shows that an estimated 43,250 women suffered severely from breast cancer, while 287,850 new cases of invasive breast cancer emerged. Almost 83% of women aged 50 and above suffered from new instances of invasive breast cancer and 91% of all breast cancer-related deaths. In this aspect, CAD plays an important role as it helps in cancer detection and treatment.

The US healthcare market is one of the largest in the world. According to a report by McKinsey & Company, the healthcare profit pools in the US are expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7% from $583 billion in 2022 to $819 billion in 2027. The government healthcare segments are estimated to be 65% larger than commercial segments by 2027. In addition, the US healthcare sector's EBITDA is projected to reach $366 billion by 2027. As per McKinsey, the US health system will potentially increase reimbursement in the high single digits to cover up cost inflation in recent years.

On the other hand, Europe’s healthcare is diverse with countries managing their systems independently. In our article about the 20 countries with the best healthcare in 2024, we addressed that healthcare spending in the European Union was reported to be around €1.5 trillion in 2022. Major economies such as Germany and France spend around 11% of their GDP on healthcare. France, Armenia, Palau, the US, and Tuvalu are some of the leading countries that spend the most on healthcare.

Big Players in the Healthcare Industry

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA), BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX), and Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited (HKG:3692) are some of the leading companies in the healthcare industry. Let's discuss some recent updates from them.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) is one of the leading American for-profit operators of healthcare facilities. On April 19, HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) announced that two large multi-state studies found a highly effective procedure to ameliorate antibiotic selection for patients suffering from pneumonia or urinary tract infections (UTI). The studies were carried out by HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in collaboration with Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute, and the University of California. As per the studies, over 220,000 patients were observed in pneumonia or UTI trials in 59 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) hospitals.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) is one of the top German biotechnology companies, famously known for collaborating with Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for the first approved COVID-19 vaccine. On April 7, BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) reported the three-year follow-up on the Phase 1 trial with the mRNA-based individualized neoantigen-specific immunotherapy (iNeST) candidate autogene cevumeran. During the Phase 1 trial, the data shows that 8 out of 16 patients suffering from pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) showed a persistent immune response to autogene cevumeran. Here is what the BioNTech SE’s (NASDAQ:BNTX) chief medical officer, Özlem Türeci, said:

“These new data are an early signal for the potential of our individualized mRNA cancer vaccine approach in this indication with an unmet medical need. The results indicate that our uridine mRNA-LPX technology can promote activation of cytotoxic T cells that may help to eliminate residual tumor foci at early stages of the disease to delay or prevent recurrence. Our ongoing Phase 2 trial with Genentech aims to confirm these findings on benefit for patients with PDAC compared with the current standard of care treatment in the post-surgical, adjuvant setting in a larger patient population. We remain committed to our vision of personalized cancer medicine and aim to help advance the standard of care for many patients.”

Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited (HKG:3692) is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in China. On March 14, the company announced that it has further expanded its partnership with Biotheus Inc., following its current collaboration since 2022. Through the continuity of this new strategic alliance, Biotheus will grant a license to Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited (HKG:3692) to develop anti-EGFR/cMet bispecific antibody-drug conjugates. Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited (HKG:3692) will obtain exclusive worldwide rights to develop, produce, and commercialize the ADC Product. Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited (HKG:3692) will make an upfront payment of RMB 5 billion for the agreement and also pay success-based milestones and royalties for ADC Product net sales.

Healthcare is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world and healthcare firms have a big role to play. Now, let’s take a look at the 25 richest billionaires in the healthcare industry.

25 Richest Billionaires in Healthcare Industry

A healthcare professional using a digital device to provide a health risk assessment to a patient.

Our Methodology

We gathered the data for the 25 richest billionaires in the healthcare industry from the Forbes Real Time Billionaires Index. The list of billionaires from the healthcare industry is ranked in ascending order of billionaires' net worths, as of April 16.

25 Richest Billionaires in Healthcare Industry

25. Alain Merieux

Net Worth: $6.7 Billion

Alain Merieux founded bioMérieux S.A. (EPA:BIM), a multinational biotechnology firm. Merieu is chairman of Institut Merieux, a medicine and public health conglomerate. Alain Merieux has a net worth of around $6.7 billion and ranks 25th among the richest billionaires in the healthcare industry.

24. Niels Peter Louis-Hansen

Net Worth: $6.7 Billion

Niels Peter Louis-Hansen serves the healthcare firm, Coloplast A/S (CPH:COLO-B), as the deputy chairman. Hansen owns one-fifth of Coloplast A/S (CPH:COLO-B) and is its largest shareholder. Niels Peter Louis-Hansen is one of the richest billionaires in the healthcare industry.

23. Seo Jung-jin

Net Worth: $6.9 Billion

Seo Jung-jin co-founded the biopharmaceutical firm, Celltrion, Inc. (KRX:068270). With a net worth of around $6.9 billion, Seo Jung-jin ranks 23rd among the richest billionaires in the healthcare industry.

22. Viktor Kharitonin

Net Worth: $6.9 Billion

In 2003, Viktor Kharitonin founded the multinational pharmaceutical firm Pharmstandard with his colleagues including Roman Abramovich and others. Viktor Kharitonin has a net worth of around $6.9 billion.

21. Reinhold Schmieding

Net Worth: $7.1 Billion

In 1981, Reinhold Schmieding founded Arthrex, an orthopedic surgical tools company. Reinhold Schmieding is one of the richest billionaires in the healthcare industry in 2024.

20. Sergio Stevanato

Net Worth: $7.1 Billion

Sergio Stevanato is chairman emeritus of the Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN), a medical packaging firm. The firm was founded by Stevanato’s father Giovanni in 1949. Sergio Stevanato ranks among the richest billionaires in the healthcare industry in 2024.

19. Massimiliana Landini Aleotti

Net Worth: $7.2 Billion

Massimiliana Landini Aleotti inherited the pharmaceutical giant Menarini from her late husband, Alberto Aleotti. With a net worth of around $7.2 billion, Massimiliana Landini ranks 19th among the richest billionaires in the healthcare industry.

18. Frederik Paulsen

Net Worth: $7.3 Billion

Frederik Paulsen inherited a fortune in drugmaker Ferring Pharmaceuticals started by his father in 1950. Frederik Paulsen has a net worth of around $7.3 billion.

17. Chen Bang

Net Worth: $7.3 Billion

Chen Bang is the chairman of Aier Eye Hospital Group Co., Ltd. (SHE:300015), the largest ophthalmology chain in China. The company runs over 800 eye hospitals and centers in China, the US, Europe, and Southeast Asia. With a net worth of around $7.3 billion, Chen Bang is one of the richest billionaires in the healthcare industry in 2024.

16. John Brown

Net Worth: $7.3 Billion

John Brown ran the multinational medical technologies firm, Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 32 years before retiring as chairman in 2009. Brown also owns almost 5% of the stake in the firm.

15. Hasmukh Chudgar

Net Worth: $7.7 Billion

Hasmukh Chudgar founded the multinational pharmaceutical company, Intas Pharmaceuticals, in 1977. Hasmukh Chudgar has a net worth of almost $7.7 billion and ranks 15th among the richest billionaires in the healthcare industry.

14. Ronda Stryker

Net Worth: $7.9 Billion

Ronda Stryker is the director of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) and owns a 6% stake in the company inherited from her parents. Ronda Stryker has a net worth of around $7.9 billion.

13. Xu Hang

Net Worth: $8.6 Billion

Xu Hang co-founded the medical devices supplier, Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics. Xu Hang ranks 13th among the richest billionaires in the healthcare industry.

12. Zhong Huijuan

Net Worth: $8.6 Billion

Zhong Huijuan is the chairman of Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited (HKG:3692). Huijuan’s husband, Sun Piaoyang, is a pharmaceutical billionaire who runs Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd. (SHA:600276).

11. Pankaj Patel

Net Worth: $9 Billion

Pankaj Patel runs the Indian multinational pharmaceutical firm, Zydus Lifesciences Limited (NSE:ZYDUSLIFE). With a net worth of around $9 billion, Pankaj Patel ranks 11th among the richest billionaires in the healthcare industry.

10. Sun Piaoyang

Net Worth: $9.3 Billion

Sun Piaoyang is the CEO of Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd. (SHA:600276). Sun Piaoyang became head of the firm in 1990.

9. Andreas Struengmann

Net Worth: $9.6 Billion

Andreas Struengmann has a net worth of around $9.6 billion. Andreas Struengmann and his brother Thomas were early backers of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX).

8. Thomas Struengmann

Net Worth: $9.6 Billion

In 1986, Thomas Struengmann along with his brother Andreas co-founded generic drugmaker Hexal. The brothers later sold the company to Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in 2005 for around $7 billion. Thomas Struengmann ranks eighth among the richest billionaires in the healthcare industry.

7. Jiang Rensheng

Net Worth: $9.6 Billion

Jiang Rensheng is the chairman of the vaccine firm Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co., Ltd. (SHE:300122). In 2023, Rensheng took his antibody drugmaker company, Chongqing Genrix Biophrmctcl Co., Ltd. (SHA:688443), public in Shanghai.

6. Carl Cook

Net Worth: $10.2 Billion

Carl Cook is one of the richest billionaires in the healthcare industry. In 2011, Carl Cook became the CEO of his parents' medical device manufacturer, Cook Group.

