25 skincare gifts beauty lovers are obsessing over this year

These are the best skincare gifts of 2021.

We could all use some extra pampering this year, and there’s no better time to treat a loved one to spa-like products than during the holiday season. Whether a relaxing beauty session for your giftee means soaking the feet, taking 10 minutes to focus on a skincare routine or indulging in occasional beauty treatments, we have products for everyone on your list this year.

1. For the one who unwinds with a soak: A set of bath bombs

Best skincare gifts for beauty lovers: LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set

What is a bath without a fizzy, colorful, fragrant soap? This set, which we named our Best Overall after testing bath bombs, comes with 12 individually wrapped soaps that moisturize with shea butter. The scents range from mango papaya to lavender to lemongrass tea, so your recipient is guaranteed to find an aroma they'll love.

Get the LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set on Amazon for $26.80

2. For the lip-balm hoarder: An overnight lip mask

Best skincare gifts for beauty lovers: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

If your recipient is anything like me, they require a lip balm on the nightstand, at their work desk and in every bag. After all, who wants chapped lips? To give a gift they’re sure to use every night, snag the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. It uses hyaluronic acid and minerals to lock in moisture and a mix of berry-derived vitamin C and antioxidants to soothe and soften.

Get the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask on Sephora for $22

3. For the skincare junkie: A beauty subscription box

Best skincare gifts for beauty lovers: Dermstore Beauty Fix

If you’re not sure what to buy the beauty fan on your list, you can’t go wrong with subscribing them to a beauty subscription box. After testing, our recommendation for skincare specifically is the Dermstore Beauty Fix box, as it comes with a mix of six o full- and sample-size beauty products with an emphasis on luxury skincare from brands like SkinCeuticals and Nuori.

Get the Dermstore box on Dermstore for $24.95 per month

4. For the one who’s ready to upgrade their routine: A trio from First Aid Beauty

Best skincare gifts for beauty lovers: First Aid Beauty FAB Faves To Go Trio.

Multi-step skincare routines are not for everyone, and that’s OK! All most people need is a cleanser and moisturizer. But if someone on your list is ready to take their basic routine up a notch, snag this First Aid Beauty FAB Faves To Go trio, which includes a cleanser, exfoliating pads and the Sephora cult-favorite Ultra Repair Cream moisturizer.

Get the First Aid Beauty FAB Faves To Go on Sephora for $30

5. For one who washes their hands a lot (so, anyone): A moisturizing hand cream

Best skincare gifts for beauty lovers: Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve.

Between cooking, cleaning, petting the dog, taking public transportation and all of your other daily activities, washing your hands is a frequent task. Keep your loved one's hands feeling moisturized with our favorite hand cream from Kiehl's. We love how well it hydrates the hand while absorbing quickly into the skin for a non-greasy feel. It's a must-have year-round.

Get the Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve on Amazon for $30.79

6. For the one who swears by Sunday Riley: A powerful skincare duo

Best skincare gifts for beauty lovers: Sunday Riley Power Couple

For years, beauty bloggers and reviewers revered the Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment for its ability to exfoliate and smooth the skin with lactic acid, brighten the appearance of dark spots with licorice and lemongrass extracts and soothe redness with prickly pear extract. And in this gift set, you can snag the must-have serum, along with the popular Luna Sleeping Night Oil, which claims to smooth wrinkles and fine lines and rid the skin of redness.

Get the Sunday Riley Power Couple on Sephora for $72

7. For the one who likes an experiment: A set of anti-wrinkle patches

Best skincare gifts for beauty lovers: SiO Beauty FaceLift

As far as we're concerned, smile lines are only indicative of a life well-lived. But if you have someone on your list who goes to a dermatologist or esthetician for treatments, consider introducing them to SiO Beauty anti-wrinkle patches. Our tester found that the FaceLift kit, which includes under-eye patches and a patch for the forehead, works well to smooth out fine lines and wrinkles. “I might enter a beauty contest now,” she says.

Get the SiO Beauty FaceLift on SiO Beauty for $49.95

8. For the TikToker in your family: A trendy skincare fridge

Best skincare gifts for beauty lovers: Cooluli Skincare Mini Fridge.

No one needs a skincare fridge, but they can be a fun accessory and tidy way to store beauty items, like face masks or facial massage tools. Plus, plenty of people on TikTok show off their skincare fridges stocked with beauty goodies—and it's oddly satisfying. This one from Cooluli has over 21,000 Amazon reviews for its convenient tabletop size that can house up to six soda cans.

Get the Cooluli Skincare Mini Fridge on Amazon for $49.99

9. For the one who’s always too tired to take makeup off: A cleansing brush

Best skincare gifts for beauty lovers: PMD Smart Facial Cleansing Brush

Friends don’t let friends sleep in their makeup. If your loved one balks at the nighttime routine of taking makeup off and cleansing the skin before bed, change their perspective with the PMD Smart Facial Cleansing Brush. After testing popular face cleansing brushes, we landed on this one as our top pick because it’s intuitive to use, effective at removing leftover makeup and dirt from the face, easy to clean and portable.

Get the PMD Smart Facial Cleansing Device on Amazon for $99

10. For the one who wants a new routine: A set from Fresh

Best skincare gifts for beauty lovers: Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Skincare Value Set.

Gifts sets are never a bad idea when it comes to holiday shopping. This one from Fresh comes with its highly-rated Soy Face Cleanser that removes makeup and grime, the Rose Deep Hydration Facial Toner that minimizes the look of pores, the Rose & Hyaluronic Acid Deep Hydration Moisturizer that plumps the skin, the Rose Face Mask that boosts hydration and the Sugar Rosé Lip Balm Sunscreen SPF 15 to protect and replenish the lips.

Get the Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Skincare Value Set on Sephora for $68

11. For the one who hosts spa nights: A 16-pack of face sheet masks

Best skincare gifts for beauty lovers: Dermal Korea Collagen Essence Facial Mask Sheet (16 pack)

You never know when the inspiration to pamper will strike. For times when it does, give your giftee this variety pack of sheet masks from Dermal. Whether they save them for themselves, share with a partner, or bring them out at future gatherings, these masks with over 13,000 Amazon reviews are sure to please. Each one uses different key ingredients to serve a purpose, such as moisturizing, soothing or brightening the skin.

Get the Dermal Korea Collagen Essence Facial Mask Sheet (16 pack) on Amazon for $11.99

12. For the trendy one: A jade roller

Best skincare gifts for beauty lovers: RoselynBoutique Jade Roller

The jury is still out on the touted benefits of jade rollers, which include claims of helping to flush toxins, tighten pores and boost collagen. However, these small paint roller-looking tools set with a spinning green stone feel great on the skin, particularly when your face feels puffy or hot or if you have a headache. Dermatologists agree that using one can temporarily de-puff the face and even help products absorb deeper into the skin. Snag one for a loved one who enjoys getting in on the latest beauty trends.

Get the RoselynBoutique Jade Roller on Amazon for $11.95

13. For the one with dry skin: A popular face and body moisturizer

Best skincare gifts for beauty lovers: CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

Sometimes the best gifts are the ones that we didn’t know we needed. And trust me, Reviewed’s beauty editor: Everyone needs moisturizer. The CeraVe Moisturizing Cream contains ceramides to protect the skin barrier and hyaluronic acid to maintain moisture. Your giftee can use this on their face after cleansing, or all over the body when their skin is parched.

Get the CeraVe Moisturizing Cream on Amazon for $16.08

14. For the one always on their feet: A foot spa

Best skincare gifts for beauty lovers: Ivation Foot Spa

When many of us think of skincare, we first think of our faces, but let's not forget about the feet, which haul us along all day. If your giftee is constantly upright for work or chasing after kids at home, give them our favorite foot spa from Ivation. It has adjustable heat settings to keep the water at the perfect temperature and massage rollers that feel amazing, and it features a splash guard to keep avoid a mess.

Get the Ivation Foot Spa on Amazon for $79.99

15. For the one who always wears makeup: A top-notch cleanser

Best skincare gifts for beauty lovers: DHC Deep Cleansing Oil

Skincare products aren’t always the most fun to buy for yourself—you probably know the feeling of standing in the drugstore aisle staring at dozens of cleansers and moisturizers. Help your loved one out by starting their skincare routine off right with an oil cleanser that’ll remove all makeup and dirt from the face, like the mega-popular DHC Deep Cleansing Oil. Contrary to popular belief, anyone can use an oil cleanser—yes, even people with oily skin.

Get the DHC Deep Cleansing Oil on Amazon for $28

16. For the Glossier fanatic: A skincare kit from the trendy brand

Best skincare gifts for beauty lovers: Glossier The Skincare Edit.

Glossier is known for its "skincare first, makeup second" philosophy—as well as its pleasing "millennial pink" packaging. To give your giftee a taste of the brand, snag The Skincare Edit, a kit that contains the brand's Milky Jelly Cleanser, hydrating Super Bounce Serum, Priming Moisturizer Rich, Balm Dot Com lippie in both "original" and "rose," oil-serum Futuredew and a headband to hold the hair back during a skincare or makeup routine. The sampler is great for anyone, regardless of skincare savviness.

Get The Skincare Edit on Glossier for $50

17. For the one who’s not a fan of winter: A summery scented body oil

Best skincare gifts for beauty lovers: Eminence Organic Skin Care’s Apricot Body Oil

If your giftee lives in a place where winter zaps the skin of moisture, this Eminence Organic Skin Care Apricot Body Oil will be in regular rotation in their post-shower routine. It moisturizes the skin with a blend of fruit and plant oils and has a texture that’s thick enough to apply on its own but thin enough to mix with a moisturizer. What’ll really hook your recipient in, though, is its decadent apricot smell that’s reminiscent of the warmer months.

Get the Eminence Organic Skin Care’s Apricot Body Oil on Amazon for $20.80

18. For the one who likes a practical gift: A facial hair remover

Best skincare gifts for beauty lovers: Finishing Touch Flawless

It may seem like a funny gift, but the reason I tried the Finishing Touch Flawless is because my friend received it as a gift and raved about it. The tool, which pares down hair with a spinning head as the user grazes the skin in circular motions, is amazing for trimming away upper lip fuzz, pesky chin hairs or stray brow strands, with no skin irritation or coarse return growth.

Get the Finishing Touch Flawless Hair Remover on Amazon starting at $15.10

19. For the one who’s concerned about aging skin: A retinol cream

Best skincare gifts for beauty lovers: Lilyana Naturals Retinol Cream

Some embrace the effects of aging, and some just don't. But the reality is that almost anyone can use retinol, an ingredient known for its “anti-aging” benefits. However, if you have a loved one who wants to upgrade their routine to “get ahead” of things like fine lines, wrinkles and an uneven skin tone, over 16,900 Amazon reviewers agree that the Lilyana Naturals Retinol Cream is the way to do it.

Get the Lilyana Naturals Retinol Cream on Amazon starting at $9.99

20. For the one who loves a glowy complexion: An exfoliating skincare set

Best skincare gifts for beauty lovers: Drunk Elephant Saving Face Resurfacing Skincare Kit.

Thousands of reviewers swear by Drunk Elephant skincare products and this kit adds a treat to your loved one's nighttime routine. The set contains four products: the Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser to clean the skin without drying it out, the bestselling Protini Polypeptide Moisturizer to hydrate the skin, the T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Resurfacing Night Serum to exfoliate the skin for a smoother texture and tone and the F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial Mask to plump and hydrate the skin overnight.

Get the Drunk Elephant Saving Face Resurfacing Skincare Kit on Sephora for $98

21. For the spa DIY-er: A powder-to-clay mask

Best skincare gifts for beauty lovers: Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Mask

The Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Mask has over 23,800 reviews and a 4.6-star on Amazon for several good reasons: It claims to draw impurities from the pores, exfoliate the skin and remove excess oil with bentonite clay. To use, your giftee can mix water or raw apple cider vinegar into the clay powder and apply all over the face for up to 20 minutes.

Get the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Mask on Amazon starting at $14.95

22. For the one who’d rather be in bed: A silk pillowcase

Best skincare gifts for beauty lovers: Alaska Bear Natural Silk Pillowcase

Silk pillowcases not only feel great on the skin because of their, well, silky texture, but they tout skincare benefits, like improving moisture retention and preventing acne because of the material’s low absorbency. After testing a few popular ones, I recommend the Alaska Bear Natural Silk Pillowcase, as it’s a reasonably priced option that doesn’t compromise quality and it has a zipper that keeps the case from slipping off of the pillow.

Get the Alaska Bear Natural Silk Pillowcase on Amazon for $23.99

23. For the one who enjoys a bronzed glow: A natural-looking self-tanner

Best skincare gifts for beauty lovers: Bali Body Self Tanning Mousse.

Want a summer glow all year round? You can make it look like you just came home from a vacation even in the dead of winter with self-tanner. After testing a bunch, we named the Bali Body Self Tanning Mousse our Best Overall because it's easy to apply, provides a beautiful tan within a few hours of application and lasts several days with a gradual, natural-looking fade.

Get the Bali Body Self Tanning Mousse on Amazon for $39.50

24. For the one who loves a signature scent: A delicious smelling kit for head to toe

Best skincare gifts for beauty lovers: Sol de Janerio Galaxy Gorgeous Set.

The Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream is considered a must-have among Sephora reviewers for its “warm and spicy” scent and fast-absorbing formula that supposedly tightens and smooths the look of skin. Now, you can grab this gift set, which includes the cream, a moisturizing body wash, a body scrub and a body mist all in the decadent scent that has notes of salted caramel, pistachio and vanilla.

Get the Sol de Janeiro Galaxy Gorgeous Set on Sephora for $62

25. For the sustainability seeker: A pack of reusable cotton rounds

Best skincare gifts for beauty lovers: ProCiv Reusable Cotton Rounds

Whether they’re used to take off makeup with micellar water or to apply a toner or chemical exfoliant, cotton rounds are a practical gift. Even better are the ProCiv reusable rounds, which come with a pouch so your giftee can toss the bunch into the washing machine without losing any. Throw these into a stocking or a skincare gift basket for your favorite beauty lover.

Get the ProCiv Reusable Cotton Rounds on Amazon for $6.99

