In this article, we will be taking a look at the 25 states with the highest obesity rates in America.

In the United States, several states grapple with alarmingly high obesity rates, a pressing public health concern that has garnered widespread attention. These states face a complex interplay of socioeconomic, cultural, and environmental factors contributing to the prevalence of obesity among their populations. In this brief overview, we will delve into the states that bear the burden of these elevated obesity rates, shedding light on the unique challenges they confront and the efforts being made to address this critical health issue.

The Alarming Escalation of Obesity in the United States: A Multifaceted Challenge

As of the latest data from the CDC spanning from 2017 to March 2020, the prevalence of obesity in the United States surged to 41.9%, marking a substantial increase from 30.5% recorded in 1999-2000. Furthermore, recent CDC reports for the year 2022 indicated that three states, namely Louisiana, Oklahoma, and West Virginia, grappled with an obesity prevalence exceeding 40%. The Midwest and South regionally displayed the highest rates, with prevalence figures of 35.8% and 35.6%, respectively.

This alarming trend of rising obesity rates is underscored by a projection study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, which anticipates a continued upswing in state-level adult obesity and severe obesity rates from 1990 through 2030.

Multiple factors contribute to this burgeoning public health issue. Shifts in dietary habits and physical activity patterns play a pivotal role. The ready availability of high-calorie, low-nutrient foods and beverages has increased, while physical activity levels have dwindled due to shifts in transportation, work dynamics, and leisure pursuits. Genetics also play a significant role, as some individuals may have a genetic predisposition toward obesity.

Socioeconomic elements, including income and educational attainment, are intricately intertwined with obesity rates. Studies reveal that individuals with lower incomes and less education tend to face a higher likelihood of obesity.

Beyond the health realm, obesity carries a considerable economic burden. Obesity in the US costs $147-210 billion annually in medical expenses and $3.38 - $6.38 billion in lost productivity. If current trends continue, these costs could rise by $43 - $66 billion by 2030, per George Washington University and Harvard School of Public Health.

Shifting Market Dynamics: Impact of Innovative Anti-Obesity Medications

The emergence of new anti-obesity medications has triggered a significant upswing in the stocks of companies involved in weight loss drugs. Notable among these medications are Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)'s Ozempic and Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)'s Mounjaro, both of which have received approval for combating obesity. Novo Nordisk's Wegovy, a close counterpart to Ozempic, has also demonstrated promising results in clinical trials.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)'s Q2 2023 revenue reached $7.2 billion, a 7% YoY increase, with net income at $1.9 billion ($2.20 per share). The company raised its 2023 revenue guidance to $29.0-$29.5 billion and has a strong pipeline of 15 late-stage potential medicines, emphasizing innovation. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is strategically expanding in emerging markets, particularly China, and is committed to a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, showcasing its sustainability efforts.

In the first half of 2023, Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)'s sales rose by 7% in local currencies and 4% in Danish kroner compared to the same period in the previous year, with operating profit increasing by 9% in local currencies and 6% in Danish kroner. The company's CEO, Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen, affirmed their commitment to long-term financial targets. Specifically, the diabetes and obesity care business saw a 7% sales growth, and the biopharmaceuticals business experienced a 6% sales increase in local currencies. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)'s promising R&D pipeline includes a once-weekly insulin for type 2 diabetes and an obesity treatment.

These innovative drugs have the potential to reshape consumer preferences by potentially reducing the demand for unhealthy foods while boosting interest in athletic brands. Consequently, the stock market may witness a disruptive impact from the success of weight loss drugs like Ozempic.

These medications can influence consumer behavior by diminishing the appeal of unhealthy foods and boosting interest in fitness-related products. The impact of these developments is diverse, benefiting drug developers like Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly and athletic brands while potentially negatively affecting companies engaged in selling unhealthy food items. Consequently, these businesses' financial outlooks and investments are poised for change based on the success of these drugs.

The global obesity market, as of 2022, was valued at $15 billion. However, it is poised for substantial growth with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% over the forecast period, and is set to reach $32.5 billion by 2030.

25 States With The Highest Obesity Rates In America

Our Methodology

For our methodology, we have ranked the states with the highest obesity rates in America based on their adult obesity rates for 2021 (age-adjusted (2000 std.pop)). For the accuracy of data, we relied on NORC. Note that the data is based on self-reported weight and height, and a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or greater is considered obese.

Here is our list for the 25 states with the highest obesity rates in America.

25. Maryland

Total Obesity Rate: 42.7%

Maryland has a high obesity rate, with the age-adjusted rate of 42.7% The black population is a significant demographic in Maryland suffering from obesity. The state attributes its high obesity rates to limited access to healthy food, poverty, and lack of physical activity. Maryland actively addresses this issue with programs promoting healthy lifestyles, better food access, and educational resources.

24. Pennsylvania

Total Obesity Rate: 43.1%

Pennsylvania's obesity rates are a concern, with a 43.1% prevalence. More than one in three people in the state are obese, with only two counties having sub-30% rates. These numbers highlight the state's obesity problem, signifying potential financial consequences of increased healthcare costs and productivity loss.

23. Georgia

Total Obesity Rate: 43.6%

Georgia's obesity rate stands at 43.6%. Obesity is linked to chronic diseases and is correlated with income and education, with over 40% of adults making less than $15,000 per year in Georgia being obese. To combat this issue, prevention and intervention strategies should focus on promoting healthy eating, improving access to nutritious foods, and encouraging physical activity, along with addressing social determinants of health.

22. Wisconsin

Total Obesity Rate: 44.8%

High obesity rates in Wisconsin necessitate preventive measures. Education, access to fresh foods, and physical activity opportunities are crucial in combating this issue.

21. North Carolina

Total Obesity Rate: 45%

North Carolina has a high obesity rate, posing health risks and financial challenges. Despite this, the state has a thriving business environment, providing opportunities for companies to promote healthy lifestyles. The state received over $1.7 million in 2022 from the CDC to combat obesity.

20. Delaware

Total Obesity Rate: 45%

Obesity is a risk factor for various health problems, and Delaware's mortality rates related to obesity are higher than the national average. Sedentary lifestyles and abundant food contribute to the rising obesity rates. Delaware faces a major public health concern.

19. South Carolina

Total Obesity Rate: 45.7%

South Carolina ranks 19th among the most obese states in the US, with a 45.7% obesity rate. Factors contributing to the problem include less physical inactivity, sugary beverage consumption, and obesity-related health issues. The economic cost of obesity in South Carolina is estimated at $8.5 billion and is on the rise. The state's Department of Health has devised an Obesity Action Plan to address this problem.

18. Michigan

Total Obesity Rate: 46.1%

High obesity rates in Michigan necessitate intervention and education. Targeted programs should address the unique needs of Michigan's diverse population to promote healthier lifestyles.

17. Texas

Total Obesity Rate: 46.1%

Texas faces a significant obesity challenge, with a 46.1% obesity rate. Black and Latino communities have even higher rates, exacerbated by the pandemic. Childhood obesity is also on the rise in Texas.

16. Missouri

Total Obesity Rate: 46.2%

Missouri stands among the states with the highest obesity rates in the USA. Childhood obesity is also a significant concern. Socioeconomic factors, including poverty and racial disparities, exacerbate obesity rates. Missouri's obesity rates are growing, with projected costs of $13 billion by 2030.

15. Nebraska

Total Obesity Rate: 46.3%

Nebraska faces a moderate obesity challenge, with a 46.3% obesity rate. Childhood obesity affects 13.8% of children. Prevention and intervention strategies include promoting healthy eating, increasing food access, and providing education. The Nebraska Center for Prevention of Obesity Diseases conducts research with over $100 million in grants and donations to address the issue.

14. Ohio

Total Obesity Rate: 46.7%

Ohio ranks 14th in our list of the most obese states in the US, with a 46.7% obesity rate. The state also has high rates of overweight children, obese adults, and adults with hypertension. Latino children in Ohio are more likely to be overweight or obese than white children. The Black and Hispanic communities have the highest obesity rates.

13. North Dakota

Total Obesity Rate: 47.3%

North Dakota is one of the most obese states in the US with a 47.3% obesity rate. Recent research indicates that all 53 counties in North Dakota have experienced rising obesity rates over the past decade. In 2021, approximately 26% of white adults in the state were obese.

12. Indiana

Total Obesity Rate: 47.3%

Indiana has a 47.3% obesity rate, ranking 12th highest in the US. The economic impact of obesity is estimated to be $9.3 billion in 2022. High obesity rates persist, especially in communities with barriers to healthy eating and limited physical activity opportunities. Indiana received $618,000 in 2022 from the CDC to combat obesity.

11. Kansas

Total Obesity Rate: 47.4%

Kansas faces a significant obesity challenge, with a rate of over 47.4%. Policies supporting healthy environments, better access to healthy foods, and safe exercise spaces can also help reduce obesity rates. Additionally, around 11% of adults in Kansas have diabetes, and rural communities often face the worst effects due to limited resources.

10. Tennessee

Total Obesity Rate: 47.5%

Tennessee has a 47.5% obesity rate, with the state ranking tenth among the most obese states in America. Childhood obesity has been on the rise for over two decades. The state is among the top 10 most overweight and obese in the nation. The state received a $585,212 CDC grant in 2022 to promote healthy eating and active living in high-obesity counties.

9. South Dakota

Total Obesity Rate: 47.6%

South Dakota grapples with a high obesity rate of 47.6%. Limited-income households in South Dakota also face higher obesity rates, particularly among 2- to 5-year-olds. South Dakota State University received a $440,000 CDC grant to promote healthy eating and active living in its most obese counties.

8. Iowa

Total Obesity Rate: 47.6%

With an obesity rate of 47.6%, Iowa stands among the top obese states in the US. Given the high obesity prevalence, public health interventions are necessary. The Iowa Institute of Public Health Research and Policy partnered with Healthy LifeStars, a national NGO that is dedicated to ending childhood obesity.

7. Louisiana

Total Obesity Rate: 47.9%

Louisiana faces a severe obesity challenge, with nearly half its residents obese, ranking seventh in the US. Food insecurity is prevalent, limiting access to healthy food. Cultural factors, including indulgent cuisine, contribute to the issue. The Louisiana Obesity and Diabetes Collaborative aims to enhance health outcomes related to obesity and diabetes through awareness and patient support.

6. Kentucky

Total Obesity Rate: 48.8%

Kentucky ranks sixth among the states with the highest rates of obesity in America, with 48.78% of its age-adjusted population affected. The associated medical costs for adults are estimated at $147 billion. The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services received $866,000 from the CDC in 2022 for its State Physical Activity and Nutrition Program.

