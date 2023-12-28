Advertisement
25 States That Will Raise the Minimum Wage in 2024

Gabrielle Olya
·4 min read
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Minimum wage earners in half of the states across the U.S. will be getting a boost in 2024.

Increases in the minimum wage will go into effect on Jan. 1 in 22 states, with three others rolling out increases later in the year. Among the states boosting minimum wage is Washington, which already has the highest minimum wage in the U.S. at $15.74 per hour — its minimum wage will bump up to $16.28 on Jan. 1.

Here’s a look at the full list of states that will be increasing their minimum wage in 2024.

mscornelius / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Alaska

  • Current minimum wage: $10.85

  • 2024 minimum wage: $11.73

  • Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Arizona

  • Current minimum wage: $13.85

  • 2024 minimum wage: $14.35

  • Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

frankpeters / Getty Images
California

  • Current minimum wage: $15.50

  • 2024 minimum wage: $16

  • Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

welcomia / Shutterstock
Colorado

  • Current minimum wage: $13.65

  • 2024 minimum wage: $14.42

  • Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Connecticut

  • Current minimum wage: $15

  • 2024 minimum wage: $15.69

  • Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

©Shutterstock.com
Delaware

  • Current minimum wage: $11.75

  • 2024 minimum wage: $13.25

  • Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Florida

  • Current minimum wage: $12

  • 2024 minimum wage: $13

  • Effective date: Sept. 30, 2024

sorincolac / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Hawaii

  • Current minimum wage: $12

  • 2024 minimum wage: $14

  • Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

©Shutterstock.com
Illinois

  • Current minimum wage: $13

  • 2024 minimum wage: $14

  • Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Maine

  • Current minimum wage: $13.80

  • 2024 minimum wage: $14.15

  • Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Maryland

  • Current minimum wage: $13.25 for companies with 15 or more employees, $12.80 for companies with less than 15 employees

  • 2024 minimum wage: $15 (employers of all sizes)

  • Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

©Shutterstock.com
Michigan

  • Current minimum wage: $10.10

  • 2024 minimum wage: $10.33

  • Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

lavin photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Minnesota

  • Current minimum wage: $10.59 for large employers, $8.63 for small employers

  • 2024 minimum wage: $10.85 for large employers, $8.85 for small employers

  • Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Missouri

  • Current minimum wage: $12

  • 2024 minimum wage: $12.30

  • Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

©Shutterstock.com
Montana

  • Current minimum wage: $9.95

  • 2024 minimum wage: $10.30

  • Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

MidwestWilderness / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Nebraska

  • Current minimum wage: $10.50

  • 2024 minimum wage: $12

  • Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

LPETTET / Getty Images
Nevada

  • Current minimum wage: $10.25 for employees with qualifying health benefits, $11.25 for employees without qualifying health benefits

  • 2024 minimum wage: $11 for employees with qualifying health benefits, $12 for employees without qualifying health benefits

  • Effective date: July 1, 2024

Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock.com
New Jersey

  • Current minimum wage: $14.13

  • 2024 minimum wage: $15.13

  • Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto
New York

  • Current minimum wage: $14.20 ($15 in New York City, Long Island and Westchester)

  • 2024 minimum wage: $15 ($16 in New York City, Long Island and Westchester)

  • Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ohio

  • Current minimum wage: $10.10

  • 2024 minimum wage: $10.45

  • Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

zhudifeng / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Oregon

  • Current minimum wage: $14.20

  • 2024 minimum wage: TBD

  • Effective date: July 1, 2024

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Rhode Island

  • Current minimum wage: $13

  • 2024 minimum wage: $14

  • Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
South Dakota

  • Current minimum wage: $10.80

  • 2024 minimum wage: $11.20

  • Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Vermont

  • Current minimum wage: $13.18

  • 2024 minimum wage: $13.67

  • Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Washington

  • Current minimum wage: $15.74

  • 2024 minimum wage: $16.28

  • Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 25 States That Will Raise the Minimum Wage in 2024

