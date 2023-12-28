25 States That Will Raise the Minimum Wage in 2024

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minimum wage earners in half of the states across the U.S. will be getting a boost in 2024.

Increases in the minimum wage will go into effect on Jan. 1 in 22 states, with three others rolling out increases later in the year. Among the states boosting minimum wage is Washington, which already has the highest minimum wage in the U.S. at $15.74 per hour — its minimum wage will bump up to $16.28 on Jan. 1.

Here’s a look at the full list of states that will be increasing their minimum wage in 2024.

Alaska

Current minimum wage: $10.85

2024 minimum wage: $11.73

Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

Arizona

Current minimum wage: $13.85

2024 minimum wage: $14.35

Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

California

Current minimum wage: $15.50

2024 minimum wage: $16

Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

Colorado

Current minimum wage: $13.65

2024 minimum wage: $14.42

Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

Connecticut

Current minimum wage: $15

2024 minimum wage: $15.69

Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

Delaware

Current minimum wage: $11.75

2024 minimum wage: $13.25

Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

Florida

Current minimum wage: $12

2024 minimum wage: $13

Effective date: Sept. 30, 2024

Hawaii

Current minimum wage: $12

2024 minimum wage: $14

Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

Illinois

Current minimum wage: $13

2024 minimum wage: $14

Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

Maine

Current minimum wage: $13.80

2024 minimum wage: $14.15

Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

Maryland

Current minimum wage: $13.25 for companies with 15 or more employees, $12.80 for companies with less than 15 employees

2024 minimum wage: $15 (employers of all sizes)

Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

Michigan

Current minimum wage: $10.10

2024 minimum wage: $10.33

Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

Minnesota

Current minimum wage: $10.59 for large employers, $8.63 for small employers

2024 minimum wage: $10.85 for large employers, $8.85 for small employers

Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

Missouri

Current minimum wage: $12

2024 minimum wage: $12.30

Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

Montana

Current minimum wage: $9.95

2024 minimum wage: $10.30

Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

Nebraska

Current minimum wage: $10.50

2024 minimum wage: $12

Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

Nevada

Current minimum wage: $10.25 for employees with qualifying health benefits, $11.25 for employees without qualifying health benefits

2024 minimum wage: $11 for employees with qualifying health benefits, $12 for employees without qualifying health benefits

Effective date: July 1, 2024

New Jersey

Current minimum wage: $14.13

2024 minimum wage: $15.13

Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

New York

Current minimum wage: $14.20 ($15 in New York City, Long Island and Westchester)

2024 minimum wage: $15 ($16 in New York City, Long Island and Westchester)

Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

Ohio

Current minimum wage: $10.10

2024 minimum wage: $10.45

Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

Oregon

Current minimum wage: $14.20

2024 minimum wage: TBD

Effective date: July 1, 2024

Rhode Island

Current minimum wage: $13

2024 minimum wage: $14

Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

South Dakota

Current minimum wage: $10.80

2024 minimum wage: $11.20

Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

Vermont

Current minimum wage: $13.18

2024 minimum wage: $13.67

Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

Washington

Current minimum wage: $15.74

2024 minimum wage: $16.28

Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 25 States That Will Raise the Minimum Wage in 2024