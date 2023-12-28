25 States That Will Raise the Minimum Wage in 2024
Minimum wage earners in half of the states across the U.S. will be getting a boost in 2024.
Increases in the minimum wage will go into effect on Jan. 1 in 22 states, with three others rolling out increases later in the year. Among the states boosting minimum wage is Washington, which already has the highest minimum wage in the U.S. at $15.74 per hour — its minimum wage will bump up to $16.28 on Jan. 1.
Here’s a look at the full list of states that will be increasing their minimum wage in 2024.
Alaska
Current minimum wage: $10.85
2024 minimum wage: $11.73
Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Arizona
Current minimum wage: $13.85
2024 minimum wage: $14.35
Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
California
Current minimum wage: $15.50
2024 minimum wage: $16
Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Colorado
Current minimum wage: $13.65
2024 minimum wage: $14.42
Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Connecticut
Current minimum wage: $15
2024 minimum wage: $15.69
Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Delaware
Current minimum wage: $11.75
2024 minimum wage: $13.25
Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Florida
Current minimum wage: $12
2024 minimum wage: $13
Effective date: Sept. 30, 2024
Hawaii
Current minimum wage: $12
2024 minimum wage: $14
Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Illinois
Current minimum wage: $13
2024 minimum wage: $14
Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Maine
Current minimum wage: $13.80
2024 minimum wage: $14.15
Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Maryland
Current minimum wage: $13.25 for companies with 15 or more employees, $12.80 for companies with less than 15 employees
2024 minimum wage: $15 (employers of all sizes)
Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Michigan
Current minimum wage: $10.10
2024 minimum wage: $10.33
Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Minnesota
Current minimum wage: $10.59 for large employers, $8.63 for small employers
2024 minimum wage: $10.85 for large employers, $8.85 for small employers
Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Missouri
Current minimum wage: $12
2024 minimum wage: $12.30
Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Montana
Current minimum wage: $9.95
2024 minimum wage: $10.30
Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Nebraska
Current minimum wage: $10.50
2024 minimum wage: $12
Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Nevada
Current minimum wage: $10.25 for employees with qualifying health benefits, $11.25 for employees without qualifying health benefits
2024 minimum wage: $11 for employees with qualifying health benefits, $12 for employees without qualifying health benefits
Effective date: July 1, 2024
New Jersey
Current minimum wage: $14.13
2024 minimum wage: $15.13
Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
New York
Current minimum wage: $14.20 ($15 in New York City, Long Island and Westchester)
2024 minimum wage: $15 ($16 in New York City, Long Island and Westchester)
Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Ohio
Current minimum wage: $10.10
2024 minimum wage: $10.45
Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Oregon
Current minimum wage: $14.20
2024 minimum wage: TBD
Effective date: July 1, 2024
Rhode Island
Current minimum wage: $13
2024 minimum wage: $14
Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
South Dakota
Current minimum wage: $10.80
2024 minimum wage: $11.20
Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Vermont
Current minimum wage: $13.18
2024 minimum wage: $13.67
Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Washington
Current minimum wage: $15.74
2024 minimum wage: $16.28
Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
