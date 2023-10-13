25 Strongest Armies in the World in 2023

In this article, we look at the 25 strongest armies in the world in terms of ground forces strength. You can skip our detailed analysis on how countries are racking up their defense capabilities amid military escalation in Ukraine and its impact on the armaments industry by heading over to the 10 Strongest Armies in the World in 2023.

Plenty has unfolded in the last three years. Azerbaijan has seized parts of the Nagorno-Karabakh region from Armenia, Afghanistan has fallen to the Taliban, there are regular border skirmishes between China and India, Russia’s war in Ukraine is nearing 600 days of conflict, and if that was not it, the Middle East has gone up in flames once more with already thousands killed after Palestinian group Hamas’ attack on Israel, which was followed by Tel Aviv ordering aerial strikes on the Gaza strip.

These events have forced several countries, especially those in Europe, to increase their defense spendings to bolster national security. According to figures shared by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), global defense spending was estimated to be $2.2 trillion in 2022, with Europe having its steepest rise in 30 years. The United States, China, and Russia account for more than half of all global spending. NATO countries’ defense expenditure was up 0.9% in 2022 year on year, to total $1.2 trillion last year.

The surge in spending has created a boom for armament manufacturers. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) generated $66 billion in revenues and net earnings of $5.7 billion in 2022. It is the largest federal defense contractor in the United States, having received over 11% of all DoD spending in 2022, including a $950 million missile order from the Pentagon to refill stockpiles in Ukraine. A number of countries are also equipping their air force with Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)’s F-35 fifth-generation fighter jet. You can read more on this in our article, Top 16 Defense Contractors in the World in 2023.

This year, the company’s financial performance is even better, as noted by Chairman and CEO, Jim Taiclet, in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)’s Q2 2023 Earnings Call:

Our Q2 financial results were strong, with sales of $16.7 billion up 8% year-over-year and double-digit growth at both aeronautics and space. Backlog reached a record level of $158 billion, up $8 billion from year-end resulting from a book-to-bill of $1.7 in the quarter. Orders included an approximately $8 billion option of [Indiscernible] for the 126 F-35 for production lot 17 as well as significant awards to ramp up emissions [Ph] at MSC. This highest ever backlog gives us visibility into multi-year sales of our key programs and enables our suppliers to be better positioned to meet growing demand. Segment operating profit of $1.9 million in the quarter reflected an operating margin of 11.1%. Free cash flow was $771 million and we remain committed to advancing technology and expanding production capacity. So in Q2, we invested $356 million of company funded R&D and $329 million of capital expenditures to address our customer’s needs and requirements. Meanwhile, we returned almost two times free cash flow to the shareholders. Given the strong results in the first half of this year, we are raising and narrowing our full year 2023 financial outlook. For sales we’re raising the midpoint of our range by $1 billion to revise expectations of between $66.25 billion to $66.75 billion and free EPS we are raising the midpoint of our range by $0.35, to revise the expectation of between $27 to $27.20 per share.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX)’s net earnings rose 8.9% from 2021 to total $14.1 billion in 2022. The armament manufacturer won 6.1% of all defense-related contracts from the DoD during the year, including an order worth nearly $1 billion from the U.S. Air Force to develop scramjet-powered hypersonic cruise missiles.

Revenues of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were also significantly higher in 2022 compared to the previous year. The company is known for its expertise in space and command and control systems. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) is also the manufacturer of the strategic bomber B-21 Raider, which is currently under development for use by the U.S. Air Force.

Harding Loevner Global Equity Strategy made the following comment about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

Our other purchase was Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC), a US defense contractor whose stock price experienced a pullback. We like that Northrop has a larger presence than its rivals in the most favorable subcategories of the defense industry-namely, nuclear weapons, space systems, and what’s known as C4ISR (which stands for Command, Control, Communications, Computers. Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance). C4ISR refers to digital systems that translate data picked up from different sensors-such as an incoming hypersonic missile or advancing troops-into a common format, and then escalate key information to the right people These differentiated technologies are especially relevant in a time of increased geopolitical tensions. Northrop also benefits from large barriers to entry in this stable industry, which should enable continued strong earnings and cash flow.

All being said, recent conflicts have also demonstrated how having large armored, artillery, and infantry units are not enough to gauge a military’s strength. Having an experienced and battle-hardened force, technological advancement in military hardware, and a strong and stable economy are just as important determinants that are often overlooked. Russia, for instance, has the highest number of nuclear weapons, tanks, rocket artillery (MLRS), and self-propelled artillery in the world, and ranks third when it comes to armored fighting vehicles. Despite being a force on paper, it has struggled to find its way in Ukraine in a war that has stretched nearly 600 days with no end in sight.

Methodology

We have ranked the 25 strongest armies in the world by analyzing key metrics pertaining to strength of ground forces, such as active manpower, tanks fleet, armored fighting vehicles, rocket projectors, attack helicopters and nuclear weapons. Collectively, these metrics have been assigned a weight of 50% to determine our rankings. 30% is made up of countries’ military technological capabilities, which is a product of the technological advancement levels of a country coupled with its defense spending. Lastly, we have also considered the sizes of the economies and assigned GDP a 20% weightage. This is a key metric because only a strong economy would be able to sustain a capable ground force over the long run.

Data has been sourced from the Global Firepower Index 2023 and our recent articles, 25 Most Powerful Militaries in the World in 2023, 50 Largest Economies in the World Ranked by PPP and 25 Most Technologically Advanced Countries in the World in 2022.

25 Strongest Armies in the World in 2023

Photo by Joel Rivera-Camacho on Unsplash

Let’s now head over to the list of the strongest armies in the world in 2023.

25. Thailand

Manpower: 350,000

Tanks: 587

Armored Fighting Vehicles: 39,808

Rocket Projectors: 22

Nuclear Weapons: 0

Attack Helicopters: 7

Military Technological Capability: Low

GDP (PPP): $1.48 trillion

Overall Score: 0.470

Several ASEAN member nations including Thailand have more than doubled their military spending in recent years, primarily due to regional disputes such as in the South China Sea. Thailand has one of the strongest armies in Southeast Asia with sizable manpower and a huge armored fighting vehicle fleet.

24. Taiwan

Manpower: 170,000

Tanks: 1,012

Armored Fighting Vehicles: 40,916

Rocket Projectors: 115

Nuclear Weapons: 0

Attack Helicopters: 91

Military Technological Capability: High

GDP (PPP): $1.61 trillion

Overall Score: 0.511

Due to a perceived threat from China, Taiwan has always been determined to raise a strong military right since independence. In August 2023, the Taiwanese government announced to increase defense spending to $19.1 billion, which would amount to 2.6% of their GDP. Taiwan is also among the most technologically advanced countries in the world, which allows the country to enhance the technological capabilities of its military.

23. Poland

Manpower: 120,000

Tanks: 569

Armored Fighting Vehicles: 50,712

Rocket Projectors: 205

Nuclear Weapons: 0

Attack Helicopters: 30

Military Technological Capability: Low

GDP (PPP): $1.64 trillion

Overall Score: 0.533

Poland has the fourth highest military expenditure as a share of GDP among NATO members at 2.42%. The government plans to raise it to 4% in 2023. Poland’s strong tank fleet is ready to be further bolstered after a $1.4 billion contract with General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) earlier this year to acquire 116 M1A1 Abrams tanks.

22. Canada

Manpower: 70,000

Tanks: 82

Armored Fighting Vehicles: 31,852

Rocket Projectors: 0

Nuclear Weapons: 0

Attack Helicopters: 0

Military Technological Capability: Average

GDP (PPP): $2.26 trillion

Overall Score: 0.534

In a bid to meet NATO’s military spending obligations, Canada spent $36 million on defense expenditure in 2022. However, much of it was spent on boosting aerial strength. Canada’s ground forces strength is mainly based on its manpower and armored fighting vehicles.

21. Australia

Manpower: 61,000

Tanks: 59

Armored Fighting Vehicles: 33,414

Rocket Projectors: 0

Nuclear Weapons: 0

Attack Helicopters: 22

Military Technological Capability: Average

GDP (PPP): $605 billion

Overall Score: 0.536

Australia has one of the strongest armies in the world and its personnel are deployed in various overseas locations as well to protect Australian interests. The country's defense spending for 2023-2024 is likely to exceed $50 billion.

20. Brazil

Manpower: 360,000

Tanks: 466

Armored Fighting Vehicles: 41,516

Rocket Projectors: 78

Nuclear Weapons: 0

Attack Helicopters: 0

Military Technological Capability: Low

GDP (PPP): $3.84 trillion

Overall Score: 0.542

Brazil is the eighth largest economy in the world and has in recent years leveraged its economic strength to build a potent army with sizable manpower. The country’s defense budget is estimated to be $23 billion this year.

19. Ukraine

Manpower: 200,000

Tanks: 1,890

Armored Fighting Vehicles: 37,000

Rocket Projectors: 647

Nuclear Weapons: 0

Attack Helicopters: 33

Military Technological Capability: Low

GDP (PPP): $441 billion

Overall Score: 0.546

Defense experts across the world have praised Ukraine’s resistance against Russian aggression. The country has channeled an estimated $44 billion to support its defense expenses in wake of the invasion, and has also received military aid from countries around the world, most notably from the United States, which enabled the country to turn the tide of the war. Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) is currently working on a $1.2 billion order placed by the US to provide Ukraine with six advanced surface-to-air missile system batteries.

18. Indonesia

Manpower: 400,000

Tanks: 314

Armored Fighting Vehicles: 12,008

Rocket Projectors: 63

Nuclear Weapons: 0

Attack Helicopters: 15

Military Technological Capability: Low

GDP (PPP): $4.04 trillion

Overall Score: 0.550

Indonesia is the most populous Muslim-majority country in the world, and the largest economy in Southeast Asia. This year this country allocated nearly $9 billion to strengthen its defense system. Considering the size of the Indonesian economy, it has enough resources at its disposal to further strengthen its army.

17. Spain

Manpower: 120,000

Tanks: 327

Armored Fighting Vehicles: 32,368

Rocket Projectors: 0

Nuclear Weapons: 0

Attack Helicopters: 23

Military Technological Capability: Average

GDP (PPP): $2.24 trillion

Overall Score: 0.553

Spain spends only 1.09% of its GDP on defense expenditure. Despite that, it boasts one of the strongest armies in the world. A large economy coupled with an edge over others when it comes to technological advancement makes it a potent force. Spain plans on doubling its military spending by 2029.

16. Saudi Arabia

Manpower: 225,000

Tanks: 1,273

Armored Fighting Vehicles: 85,140

Rocket Projectors: 186

Nuclear Weapons: 0

Attack Helicopters: 34

Military Technological Capability: Low

GDP (PPP): $2.15 trillion

Overall Score: 0.556

Saudi Arabia spent a whopping $75 billion on defense expenditure in 2022, which amounted to 7% of its GDP. According to SIPRI, the kingdom is among the top five spenders on defense in the world. Being one of the largest exporters of oil, Saudi Arabia has taken measures to use its economic strength to build a strong army in recent decades, especially in the wake of the Arab Spring in 2010.

15. Iran

Manpower: 575,000

Tanks: 4,071

Armored Fighting Vehicles: 69,685

Rocket Projectors: 1,085

Nuclear Weapons: 0

Attack Helicopters: 12

Military Technological Capability: Low

GDP (PPP): $1.60 trillion

Overall Score: 0.557

Despite economic sanctions, Iran has been able to build and retain an able army. Much of its strength is derived from its ground forces manpower, armored fighting vehicles, and rocket projectors. Another key factor why Iran is among the strongest armies in the world is the battle-hardness of its troops.

14. Egypt

Manpower: 440,000

Tanks: 4,664

Armored Fighting Vehicles: 77,596

Rocket Projectors: 1,575

Nuclear Weapons: 0

Attack Helicopters: 92

Military Technological Capability: Low

GDP (PPP): $1.67 trillion

Overall Score: 0.601

Egypt spent $4.35 billion in defense expenditure in 2022 and is one of the most powerful countries in the MENA region. Ongoing terrorism in the Sinai peninsula and instability in Libya has forced the government led by President Sisi to increase military spending.

13. Pakistan

Manpower: 650,000

Tanks: 3,742

Armored Fighting Vehicles: 77,771

Rocket Projectors: 1,838

Nuclear Weapons: 165

Attack Helicopters: 58

Military Technological Capability: Low

GDP (PPP): $1.52 trillion

Overall Score: 0.623

Pakistan has one of the most battle-hardened armed forces in the world. It is also one of the rare armies that has been able to successfully push back militant groups operating in the volatile Af-Pak region. Security issues at home and being located between arch-rival India and a hostile Afghanistan has meant that the country always spent heavily on defense expenditure. Pakistan announced a military budget of $7.5 billion for 2023.

12. Italy

Manpower: 170,000

Tanks: 197

Armored Fighting Vehicles: 68,508

Rocket Projectors: 21

Nuclear Weapons: 0

Attack Helicopters: 58

Military Technological Capability: Average

GDP (PPP): $3.05 trillion

Overall Score: 0.626

Italy has one of the strongest armies in the world due to its manpower, armored vehicles and attack helicopters fleet, as well as the country’s military technological capabilities. Being a major economic power allows the country to use its resources to upgrade its military. Moreover, the Italian ground forces are well known around the world for their contributions in international peacekeeping efforts.

11. Turkey

Manpower: 425,000

Tanks: 2,229

Armored Fighting Vehicles: 112,476

Rocket Projectors: 516

Nuclear Weapons: 0

Attack Helicopters: 110

Military Technological Capability: Low

GDP (PPP): $3.35 trillion

Overall Score: 0.641

Turkey has a large force of active ground troops. Moreover, the country is fast becoming self-sufficient in the defense sector, which has reduced Ankara’s dependency on foreign countries for procurement of arms and equipment. Currently, there are about 700 projects worth $70 billion that are under development in Turkey’s defense industry.

