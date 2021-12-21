20 thoughtful get-well-soon gifts to send to loved ones

The best get-well-soon gifts for loved ones.

When you’re sick, all you want is to be wrapped up in a blanket with a bowl of hot soup and tissues nearby. Your main contentions are that one nostril that just won’t clear and the tickle in your throat that won’t let up. Plus, there’s body aches, being constantly cold and majorly congested.

To help make it a little better, we thought we’d gather up the 20 best get-well-soon gifts to send to that friend with the sniffles, loved one fighting COVID-19 or your S.O. for some *hint, hint* ideas.

Nobody likes to be sick, but everyone likes a present!

1. For the one who loves to soak in the tub: LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs

Best get-well-soon gifts: Bath Bombs

A warm bath can help them feel better—especially when you send them the best bath bombs to have a long soak with. The top-rated LifeAround2Angels set, which comes with 12 fizzy, colorful and moisturizing bombs has more than 33,000 Amazon reviews with many claiming they're just good as the more expensive Lush bath bombs. We even loved their pleasant scents and how they didn't stain our bathtubs as most other bath bombs do.

Get the LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs from Amazon for $26.80

2. For the one who is concerned about air quality: Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier

Best get-well-soon gifts: Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier

Air purifiers can help you breathe a little easier by cleaning the air. Here at Reviewed, we've put many popular air purifiers through their paces and the Winix 5500-2 consistently comes out on top. It claims to remove pollutants like dust mites, pet dander, pollen and other allergens. Using a True HEPA filter, an activated carbon filter and plasma to clean the air, it noticeably removed odors like cinnamon and cigarette smoke during our tests.

Get the Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier from Amazon for $159.99

3. For the creative one: An adult coloring book

Best get-well-soon gifts: Calm the F*ck Down: An Irreverent Adult Coloring Book

Being sick is anything but fun, so go ahead and cheer them up with Sasha O'Hara's "Calm the F*ck Down: An Irreverent Adult Coloring Book." The 21 single-sided coloring book is full of sassy and amusing sayings like "Home is where the vodka is" and "Suck it up, buttercup" that will bring a smile to their face. The paperback coloring book, which has a 4.6-star rating out of 12,000 Amazon reviews, includes moderate to hard images like animals, people, fairies, and more.

Get "Calm the F*ck Down: An Irreverent Adult Coloring Book" at Amazon for $4.99

4. For the sick friend who loves home décor: Leather tissue box holder

Best get-well-soon gifts: Carrotez Leather Tissue Box Cover

If they are blowing through tissues like there's no tomorrow, at least you can help them do it in style. This leather tissue holder is a stylish way to hide those boring tissue box designs. It comes in 12 colors and fits square-sized tissue boxes.

Get the Carrotez Tissue Box Cover on Amazon from $10.99

5. For the one with chapped lips: Burt's Bees Lip Balm

Best get-well-soon gifts: Burt's Bees Lip Balm

Chapped lips can occur from being sick, which is why they will love receiving this highly-rated four-pack of Burt's Bees lip balms. This set comes in four scents: original beeswax, coconut and pear, strawberry and vanilla bean. Amazon reviewers love the "natural ingredients" and say it's the "best lip balm ever," making this gift a safe bet for anyone on the mend.

Get Burt's Bees Lip Balm (4-pack) on Amazon for $9.57

6. For the one who needs an oximeter: Zacurate Pro Series 500DL

For the one keeping track of their health.

Keep them calm with this incredibly accurate and highly rated oximeter that reliably determines blood oxygen saturation levels as well as pulse rate and strength. Quick and easy to use, they’ll see results in 10 seconds or less. Being battery operated allows them to use it right away and avoids any mishap with wires. Made for ages 12 and up.

Get the Zacurate Pro Series 500DL from Amazon for $19.95

7. For the one who loves a beautiful bouquet: FreshCut Paper Forever Flowers

Best get-well-soon gifts: FreshCut Paper Forever Flowers

Sure, fresh flowers smell great, but sending them via a delivery service can be a gamble. Instead, send them a lifelike bouquet of paper flowers that will last far longer than any fresh blooms. The 3D flowers come in four different colors, adding a pop of cheer when your loved one isn't feeling well.

Get the FreshCut Paper Forever Flowers on Amazon for $12.95

8. For the one who wants to relax: YnM Weighted Blanket

Best get-well-soon gifts: YnM Weighted Blanket

Whether it's a scratchy throat or a tummy ache, relaxing when sick can be a challenge. A weighted blanket, like one of our favorites by YnM, can help them take a load off. The cozy covers provide a gentle pressure that may have a calming effect for anyone who is craving rest and relaxation.

Get the YnM Weighted Blanket on Amazon starting at $39.80 (Save $10 with on-page coupon)

9. For the one who needs all-day hydration: Hydro Flask Water Bottle

Best get-well-soon gifts: Hydro Flask Straw Bottle

Drinking enough liquids can be easier said than done when you're feeling crummy. An insulated water bottle like this one from Hydro Flask can keep drinks warm or cold all day long, helping them stay on top of getting enough to drink. Whether it is iced water or hot tea, staying hydrated when sick has never been easier.

Get the Hydro Flask Straw Bottle on Amazon from $44.95

10. For the one with a headache: Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask

Best get-well-soon gifts: Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask

When your head is pounding, sometimes you just need to block out the light and lay down. If your loved one is struggling to sleep while sick, our favorite sleep mask, the Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask, might just do the trick. The contoured, light-blocking fit is sure to send them off to dreamland so they can (hopefully) wake up feeling well-rested.

Get the Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask on Amazon for $13.95

11. For the one who needs some support: The Husband Pillow

Best get-well-soon gifts: The Husband Pillow

Relaxing while leaning on a stack of pillows can get old after a while–and they're probably doing a lot of that while they get better. Give your sick loved ones some real support while they lounge in bed with the Husband Pillow. The popular bed pillow contains sturdy yet cozy foam and comes with an adjustable neck bolster to provide a comfy, slouch-busting base whether it’s on a bed, couch or floor. Reviewers love that it helps them stay upright while reading and its microplush cover comes in 16 different colors, such as pink, blue and gray.

Get the Husband Pillow from Amazon for $79.95

12. For the one posting up in bed until further notice: A bed tray table

Best get-well-soon gifts: Zhuoyue Bamboo Bed Tray Table

When you're sick, you're likely spending most of your time lounging in bed or on the couch. A handy tray table is a must and this one on Amazon comes in five colors and has more than 2,220 reviews for an overall 4.5-star rating. Made of bamboo, this tray table is great for eating off of and working from.

Get the Zhuoyue Bamboo Bed Tray Table on Amazon for $19.95

13. For the one who loves books: Audible subscription

Best get-well-soon gifts: Audible subscription

Audible, the largest provider of audiobooks, makes it easy for them to listen to their favorite books from bed. The subscription is full of best sellers and genres of all varieties to keep them from getting bored. Not only can they choose any book from biographies to best-selling fiction, but they can listen on almost every device imaginable.

Give a subscription to Audible Premium Plus from Amazon for $7.95/month

14. For the one with a sore throat: Manatea Silicone Tea Infuser

Best get-well-soon gifts: Manatea Silicone Tea Infuser

Hot liquids like tea may help soothe a sore throat, so why not help them flavor their hot water in style with our favorite tea infuser? The adorable Manatea tea infuser from Fred & Friends works as well as it looks. When we set out to test and rank the best tea infusers on the market, the Manatea topped our list thanks to its easy-to-clean silicone body, its secure grip, and of course, its undeniable charm. Your tea-drinking loved ones and friends will smile every time they make a cup of tea—even when they're feeling better.

Get the Manatea Silicone Tea Infuser at Amazon for $9

15. For the one with a fever: iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer

Best get-well-soon gifts: iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer

There's nothing like the peace of mind that comes with having a reliable thermometer at home. The iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer has more than 129,000 Amazon reviews and has garnered a 4.5-star rating. The no-touch design is perfect for all age groups and is fast and simple to use. The extra-large bright LED numbers are easy to see in the dark, too, if they'll be doing any late-night temperature checks.

Get the iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer on Amazon for $19.99

16. For the one who is congested: Vicks Warm Mist Humidifier

Best get-well-soon gifts: Vicks Warm Mist Humidifier

Going to bed is usually the best medicine—but it can be hard to fall asleep when you're sick. Not being able to peacefully fall asleep because of a sore throat or runny nose makes you shake your fist at all the times you took those clear sinuses for granted. Luckily, with the best humidifier, the Vicks Warm Mist Humidifier, they won’t have to struggle through the night. The machine has a one-gallon water take and uses warm mist to relieve congestion and cough while projection themes like starry night envelope them in a world of peaceful slumber.

Get the Vicks Warm Mist Humidifier on Amazon for $35.99

17. For the one who loves good smells: Airomé Essential Oil Diffuser

Best get-well-soon gifts: Airomé Essential Oil Diffuser

When they want to feel better and prefer a delicate scent, this essential oil diffuser from Airomé is the perfect get-well present. They can choose their favorite oil and misting setting for a customized experience that’s just right for them. Its portable ceramic design makes this a sleek and elegant addition to any bedroom, bath or living space.

Get the Airomé Essential Oil Diffuser on Amazon from $23.66

18. For the one who's always on the phone: Anker Portable phone charger

Best get-well-soon gifts: Anker Portable phone charger

Chances are if they aren't sleeping, they will be scrolling their phone or tablet trying to pass the time while recovering. A portable charger can make it easy for them to charge their devices in bed, on the couch and from anywhere at home. Anker makes some of the best portable phone chargers we've ever tested. Your sick loved one will appreciate how useful this high-speed on-the-go phone charger is. It is slim and lightweight and can be used with iPhones, Samsung Galaxy phones and more.

Get the Anker Portable Charger on Amazon for $22.99

19. For the one who craves silence: Apple AirPods Pro

Best get-well-soon gifts: Apple AirPods Pro

If they don't already have a great pair of noise-canceling earbuds, gifting them the latest model AirPods Pro is a fantastic choice. The active noise cancellation feature does a great job of blocking out background sounds, helping them tune out the noise so they can get well soon.

Get the Apple AirPods Pro on Amazon for $179

20. For the one who says they don't need anything: An Amazon gift card

Best get-well-soon gifts: Amazon Gift card

We've all got that friend or family member, who, despite how sick they really are, claim they do not need any help or presents. While you should be respectful of their wishes, sending along an Amazon gift card is a great way to show them that you care. This way, they can buy any personal items they may need as they recover without having to ask anyone.

Get an Amazon Get Well Soon Gift Card from Amazon starting at $10

