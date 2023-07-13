25 Top-Selling Beers in America

In this article, we are going to discuss the 25 top-selling brands in America. You can skip our detailed analysis of the beer industry in the U.S., the largest beer producer in the world, the Bud Light Controversy and the new opportunities in the U.S. beer market, and go directly to 10 Top-Selling Beers in America.

Considering the value the ancient Egyptians placed on enjoying life, it comes as no surprise that they are known as the first civilization to have perfected the art of brewing. In fact, the Egyptians were so good at it that their fame eclipsed the actual inventors of the process, the Sumerians of Mesopotamia. In ancient Egypt, beer was so essential that it was principally treated as a staple food, as it provided a source of nutrition and hydration to the population, especially for those working in the fields along the Nile.

Women were the first brewers in ancient Egypt, and the early feminine influence in brewing is perhaps also indicated in the deity who presided over the craft – Tjenenet, believed to have been the Egyptian patron goddess of beer and brewing.

Beer Industry in the U.S.

With 28.2 gallons per capita, beer was the most consumed alcoholic drink in America in 2022. According to the Beer Institute, the beer industry supported more than 2.4 million local jobs in 2022 and contributed around $409 billion to the national economy – equivalent to 1.6% of GDP. The industry also paid more than $132 billion in wages and contributed $63.8 in taxes to the national exchequer.

Largest Beer Producer in the World:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) is a Belgian multinational brewing company with the largest beer output in the world. The company, through its various brands spread around in every continent, produced 581.7 million hectoliters of beer in 2021, or a 31.3% share of the entire global market.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was formed after InBev acquired the American company Anheuser Busch in 2008, in a deal valued at about $52 billion in cash, or $70 per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had a revenue of $57.7 billion in 2022, with around $6 billion in net profits.

The Bud Light Controversy:

Bud Light, which held the top spot as the best selling beer in 2022, with a 12.6% market share, has seen sales drop after a backlash from conservatives over a social media campaign involving the transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. The stock price of the Bud Light maker, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD), collapsed from $65.9 on May 4th to $53.4 on May 31st, a decrease of almost 19% in less than a month.

Following a boycott from their more conservative consumer segments, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) announced that the two executives behind the promotional campaign were taking a leave, which sparked another backlash, but this time from the LGBTQ+ community. Last year, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation gave Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) a top rating for LGBTQ+ equality, but because of how the company handled the crisis, it’s now off the list.

Such boycotts don’t usually last very long, but this one seems to be more permanent than originally anticipated. Sales of Bud Light and Budweiser dropped 28% and 11.7% respectively, as compared to the same period last year. Other Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) brands like Natural Light and Michelob Ultra also took a hit and witnessed a decrease in sales.

Several U.S. retailers have recently faced backlash from conservatives over the sale of LGBTQ+ merchandise. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has sold Pride-themed merchandise in its outlets for years, but the company said last month that it was making certain ‘adjustments’ to its LGBTQ+ themed products, citing increased confrontation between shoppers and employees and incidents of products being thrown on the floor. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)’s move to pull some of its Pride merchandise, as a result of the backlash, was labeled ‘wrong’ by the New York Attorney Journal Laetitia James, in a tweet on June 14th.

Department store chain Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) also faced a similar pushback for carrying Pride-related products. Such controversies entail that the U.S. companies will now have to tread carefully and plan out their PR strategies with utmost caution, in order to keep both their conservative and liberal customer bases happy.

New Opportunities in the U.S. Beer Market:

The aforementioned controversy seems to have created new opportunities in the American beer market, with former Bud consumers now looking elsewhere to satisfy their taste buds. The import beer industry seems to have benefited from this and Modelo Especial, by Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ), has officially dethroned Bud Light as the top-selling beer in America. Modelo Especial was the top-selling beer brand for the four weeks ended July 1st, with an 8.7% share of the overall beer sales in retail stores in the period, with Bud Light coming in at second with a 7% share.

According to the Brewer’s Association, the import beer category had a 22.2% share in the total U.S. beer sales volume in 2022, an increase of 2.8% from the previous year.

With that said, here is our List of Top-Selling Beers in the US.

25 Top-Selling Beers in America

Syda Productions/Shutterstock.com

Methodology:

To collect data for this article, we have referred to the Information Resources Inc. (IRI) 2023 report on the beverage alcohol industry. Then we ranked the 25 Best-Selling Beers in the US according to the dollar sales of the various brand families in total U.S. multi-outlets (grocery, drug, mass-merchandisers, convenience, military commissaries, and select club and dollar retail chains) for the 52 weeks ending January 1st 2023.

25. Firestone

Dollar Sales in 2022: $111.3 million

Over the past 16 years, Firestone Walker has become a pioneer in the field of hop-forward beers, led by its experimental Luponic Distortion revolving IPA series and the Mind Haze family of hazy IPAs. The Firestone Walker brewing company is one of the Largest Craft Breweries in the US by Volume.

24. Tecate

Dollar Sales in 2022: $125.3 million

Born and brewed in Baja California, this Mexican import beer is among the Top-Selling Beer Brands in America. In 2010, Heineken N.V. acquired FEMSA (the parent company of Tecate) for $7.6 billion.

23. Shiner

Dollar Sales in 2022: $128.6 million

The Spoetzl Brewery produces a diverse line of Shiner craft beers, including their flagship Shiner Bock, which is one of the most popular beers in Texas. Shiner Beer also opened a new barbecue restaurant at the Spoetzl brewery in March this year.

22. Labatt

Dollar Sales in 2022: $147.5 million

The #1 Canadian beer in the world, Labatt’s heritage of brewing excellence lasts more than 170 years. The best-selling beer brand is owned by the industry giant Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

21. Lagunitas

Dollar Sales in 2022: $162.1 million

The Chicago-based Lagunitas craft beers had $162.1 million in dollar sales in 2022, a 10.9% decrease from 2021. Lagunitas Brewing Co. and Alvarado Street Bakery, both from Petaluma, have recently joined for a neighborly collaboration to prevent waste and produce a beer made from leftover bread. The results are on tap as a limited-edition lager – The Toast of Petaluma.

20. Guinness

Dollar Sales in 2022: $171 million

Owned by Diageo, this Irish dry stout is one of the Most Imported Beer Brands in the World, with production in over 50 countries around the globe. According to a survey by YouGov, Guinness is the Most Popular Beer in the US in Q2 of 2023.

19. Samuel Adams

Dollar Sales in 2022: $219.8 million

The flagship brand of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM), Sam Adams is among the largest and most award-winning craft beer brands in America. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, rising up to $417 in February before dropping down to $306 in March, a fall of over 26%. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) boasted a revenue of $2.09 billion in 2022.

18. Pacifico

Dollar Sales in 2022: $271.4 million

Now owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD), three German brewers established the Cerveceria del Pacifico in the small Mexican port town of Mazatlán in the year 1900. The 4.5% ABV Pacifico Clara is one of the top-selling beers in America in 2023.

17. Sierra Nevada

Dollar Sales in 2022: $312.4 million

One of the most popular beers in California, Sierra Nevada had approximately 7.8 million cases sold in the U.S. multi-outlets in 2022, a 5.3% decrease from the previous year. In 1981, Sierra Nevada debuted its still-popular Celebration Ale, which is widely considered to be one of the first American IPAs.

16. Blue Moon

Dollar Sales in 2022: $357.1 million

Launched in 1995, Blue Moon is a craft beer brand owned by the Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP). The most popular beer by the Blue Moon Brewing Co. is the award-winning 5.4% ABV witbier, Blue Moon Belgian White.

15. Yuengling

Dollar Sales in 2022: $372.6 million

Established in 1829, Yuengling is the oldest operating brewing company in the U.S. The 4.5% ABV Yuengling Lager is the beer of choice for the majority of Pennsylvania drinkers, and is one of the top 50 beer brands in America.

14. Keystone

Dollar Sales in 2022: $389.6 million

Another beer brand owned by the Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP), Keystone had dollar sales of $389.6 million in 2022, a decrease of 9.2% from 2021. Keystone Light’s smooth, clean taste and lack of bitterness has earned it a strong foothold in the American beer market.

13. Stella Artois

Dollar Sales in 2022: $401.6 million

Stella Artois has been crafting the finest lager with quality ingredients since its first brew in Belgium over 600 years ago. However, the Top-Selling Beer Brand has lost its ‘import’ status after Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) started its production in the US. The 5.2% ABV pilsner is among the 100 most popular beers in the world.

12. Miller High Life

Dollar Sales in 2022: $405.6 million

A favorite among bartenders, brewers, and beer lovers in general, Miller High Life was launched as Miller Brewing Company’s flagship beer in 1903. Owned by the Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP), the so-called ‘Champagne of Beers’ had 21.3 million cases sold in the US. multi-outlets in 2023.

11. New Belgium

Dollar Sales in 2022: $429.3 million

New Belgium was the top-selling craft beer brand in the U.S multi-outlets in 2022, with dollar sales of $429.3 million, a 14.5% increase from the previous year. In 2019, New Belgium was acquired by the Japanese beverage group Kirin Holdings Company, in a deal estimated to be around $352.8 million.

