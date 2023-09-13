25 Trending Products to Sell Online

In this article, we will be analyzing the major e-commerce marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers worldwide, the opportunities they offer to these sellers and the outcomes of a huge seller influx. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis, you can move directly to the 5 Trending Products to Sell Online.

E-Commerce: A Potential Business Opportunity

The trend of e-commerce, an exchange of goods and services online, has been on the rise. Apart from many people around the world who can access the products they want from the comfort of their homes, e-commerce offers an even bigger opportunity to those who sell these products. E-commerce exposes sellers to a global digital world. On June 29, McKinsey reported that almost one-quarter of sales worldwide will take place online by 2025. E-commerce drives value for both small and large-scale retailers through direct-to-consumer sales. For large retailers, an online presence can help gauge customer response regarding products. For those selling at a smaller scale, online selling might not be easy but it definitely increases the chances to access a wider audience.

Incentives for Online Sellers

One of the widely used e-commerce marketplaces is Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The popularity of the platform is evident as the company reported that almost 60% of the sellers who utilize different sales channels referred to the platform as the fastest-growing channel for their business. The plans for sellers are flexible since they can opt for a regular plan if the business is in its initial stages or a professional plan if they sell more. Products listed by sellers become available to all B2C and B2B customers thereby enhancing reach. On August 1, the company reported the launch of a new promotional tool based on buyer behavior using which sellers from the US can offer discounts to those making regular or repeat purchases as well as those adding a seller’s products to their cart. This tool will also be launched in Canada, Mexico, Japan, and Europe shortly.

Story continues

Another notable global marketplace is eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY), which helps sellers do consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer sales. Sellers need to begin with a simple product listing where they specify the product details and price. On September 7, the company reported that it has incorporated AI to support its sellers in listing products with ease. This new AI tool will be able to suggest a product name and description based on a picture the seller selects. Although this tool comes with the disclaimer of not being entirely accurate about product descriptions, it helps new sellers who usually struggle with creating a new product listing which can get the audience's attention.

Alibaba Holding Group Limited (NYSE:BABA) is a Chinese e-commerce giant which operates worldwide. After an initial registration, sellers are required to set up their company profile and list products on their storefronts for potential buyers to view them. Sellers can receive money through wire transfers, credit cards, bank payments, Western Union, Boleto, and PayPal. On September 7, the company reported that almost 46% of the sellers face problems with sourcing and supply chain. Thus, the company has enabled small sellers to efficiently procure by introducing new features such as live chats with suppliers in 17 different translations, sentence completion for sellers’ requests for quotations, and tracking orders from suppliers to manage their supply chains in a better way.

High Seller Influx Leading to Profits

E-commerce marketplaces such as Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) and Alibaba Holding Group Limited (NYSE:BABA) tend to be the most trusted brands. This is because independent sellers find value in selling on these websites. They unlock exposure to a global audience by creating an online presence. On the customer side, the pros are evident as well. Customers get access to millions of similar products from different brands. Thus, e-commerce marketplaces generate ample profits from a high influx of sellers.

Different e-commerce platforms follow different business models to earn money from sellers. For instance, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earns most of its revenue as a commission on the sales made by sellers on the website. It charges a shipment fee for sellers who opt for its Fulfillment By Amazon (FBA) program. On August 16, Bloomberg reported that the company imposed an additional 2% on every product sold by third-party sellers who ship products on their own. This merchant fee will be a substantial addition to the company's profits.

On the other hand, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) which simply connects sellers and buyers without engaging in order fulfillment itself earns profit through seller ads since sellers pay a fee to get listed higher in the search results.

eBay Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EBAY) business model is a bit different as it was the first online marketplace to introduce auctions where the highest bidder on the item wins while some sellers also allow buyers to immediately buy their product. The company charges a listing fee and a percentage of the final sales amount for every product sold by the seller. It also earns advertising revenue from sellers through classified ads and direct advertising by partnering with other brands.

Now that we have examined the current situation in the global e-commerce industry, let's take a look at the 25 trending products to sell online.

25 High Demand Products to Sell Online

Methodology

In order to create a list of the 25 trending products to sell online, we sourced a list of the most trending products from e-commerce marketplaces including Alibaba, Amazon, and eBay. Since trending products are those that are in high demand and best sell on these websites, we used this data.

We have not considered Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) for our research as it is an e-commerce platform and not a marketplace. Unlike other marketplaces, Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) does not operate a centralized marketplace where sellers can list their products to be sold. However, Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) provides individual businesses with the tools to create their own online stores.

To determine the popularity of every product in our list, we used global search volume as our metric. The global search volume indicates the number of times a term has been searched on the internet, worldwide. This metric is a true depiction of a trending product as such products are looked up more on the internet. This search volume was sourced from Semrush, a US public platform that provides regional analysis for different search terms. Thus, we ranked the 25 Trending Products to Sell Online in ascending order of their global search volumes, as follows:

25 Trending Products to Sell Online

25. Smart Plugs

Global Search Volume: 47,000

Smart Plugs are among the 25 trending products to sell online. Smart plugs help control appliances using mobile phones or voice control. This way of incorporating smart technology into devices such as lamps or lights is preferred by users who shop online.

24. Athleisure

Global Search Volume: 48,000

One of the most popular categories in apparel is athleisure. This comfortable sportswear is really famous and trending on online marketplaces, making it one of the trending products to sell online.

23. Baby Swings

Global Search Volume: 78,000

Baby swings and bouncers are also sought after by parents online. These swings offer a soothing motion for babies to relax. Thus, baby swings are among the popular products to sell online.

22. Bedside Lamps

Global Search Volume: 79,000

Bedside lamps are being offered online in different price ranges. Touch control table lamps and bedside lamps with USB ports are common and among the leading products to sell online.

21. Acne Patches

Global Search Volume: 85,000

Various kinds of acne treatment patches such as hydrocolloid acne patches, pimple patches, and spot stickers for the face or skin are available on e-commerce websites. Their high search volume indicates that they are trending online.

20. Eye Cream

Global Search Volume: 97,000

Eye creams can be applied to dark circles, wrinkles, and fine lines. They are among the top sellers on e-commerce marketplaces which indicates that they are quite famous online.

19. Baby Carriers

Global Search Volume: 122,000

Baby carriers are another accessory for children that is currently trending. Buckle and wrap-around carriers for holding babies are available in different price ranges online.

18. Face Serum

Global Search Volume: 132,000

Considering the trend of beauty products, face serums are among the top trending products to sell on e-commerce marketplaces. These serums address issues like aging and acne and are often looked up on the internet.

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) and Alibaba Holding Group Limited (NYSE:BABA) are among the prominent online marketplaces which serve worldwide.

17. Hair Oil

Global Search Volume: 150,000

A global search volume of 150,000 depicts the popularity of hair oils online. Biotin, botanical, and hair growth oils are among the trending products available online.

16. Fragrances

Global Search Volume: 162,000

Body fragrances are readily available online. The variety of scents attracts many, making these fragrances one of the most wanted products to sell online.

15. Press-on Nails

Global Search Volume: 190,000

The online searches for press on nails have significantly increased this year. Many customers shop for these nails online, indicating that this product has high popularity.

14. Shapewear

Global Search Volume: 223,000

The desire to maintain a fit body and beauty standards have led to a rise in the demand for shapewears. Thus, these fitness shapewears are highly searched on the internet as indicated by their global search volume.

13. Blue Light Glasses

Global Search Volume: 227,000

Blue light glasses protect the eyes from blue light thereby reducing the eyestrain. This product is among the trending products to sell online due to the increasing stress on the eyes from the use of digital devices.

12. Phone Case

Global Search Volume: 243,000

Phone cases also make it to the list of the top 25 best-selling online products. These cases are available for different phone models and for different prices.

11. Hyaluronic Acid

Global Search Volume: 273,000

Following the trend of skincare, hyaluronic acid is a wanted product. It has a high demand online since it is known to nourish and refresh human skin.

10. Hair Extensions

Global Search Volume: 279,000

Clip-in, tape in, and fusion hair extensions are common on e-commerce marketplaces. They are trending online and hence have a high demand among other products being sold over the internet.

Investors who wish to increase their exposure to the global e-commerce market can look up Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) and Alibaba Holding Group Limited (NYSE:BABA).

9. Sofa Beds

Global Search Volume: 298,000

Another popular product that is frequently looked up online is a sofa bed. Sofa beds are available in different sizes and colors online. They might or might not be assembled on delivery.

8. Lip Balm

Global Search Volume: 354,000

Lip balms are highly sought after on e-commerce platforms. They come in different flavors and are meant to soften the lips. They have a huge user base online.

7. Moisturizer

Score: 476,000

Moisturizers from different brands catch the attention of many people looking through e-commerce websites. A global search volume of 476,000 searches further proves the popularity of the product.

6. Power Bank

Global Search Volume: 616,000

Trending products to sell online include power banks as well. The low battery life of smartphones has further driven the demand for these power banks.

Click to continue reading and see Top 5 Trending Products to Sell Online.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. Top 25 Trending Products to Sell Online is originally published on Insider Monkey.