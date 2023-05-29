In this article, we are going to discuss 25 U.S. states with the highest beer consumption per capita. You can skip our detailed analysis of the history of beer, consumption and sales figures of beer in the U.S., the recent backlash against the most popular beer in America and the market outlook of the global beer industry and go directly to 10 U.S. States With the Highest Beer Consumption per Capita.

Beer is an alcoholic drink made from yeast-fermented malt flavored with hops. It is the third most popular drink in the world, right after water and tea. According to Kirin, the volume of total beer consumed all over the globe in 2021 was around 178.46 million kilolitres.

According to History, the earliest clear evidence of beer made from barley dates back about 5000 years, in ancient Mesopotamia. Even the ancient Egyptians loved their beer and workers along the Nile used to get daily rations of four to five liters of the nutritious beverage. Beer, often flavored with additives such as dates and olive oil, used to be an essential part of the diet of pharaohs, peasants and even kids.

The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism has revealed that Americans consume more beer than any other alcoholic beverage. In 2021, the annual beer consumption per capita in the entire country was 23.5 gallons, while the Midwest is the region with the highest annual beer consumption of 24.2 gallons per capita.

According to a report by the Brewers Association, there were 9,709 breweries operating in the United States in 2022, up 3.5% from 2021. The total size of the U.S. beer market in 2022 was $115.4 billion, up around 15% from the previous year but the overall beer sales by volume in the country instead decreased by 3%, to 182,052,632 barrels.

With its crisp and refreshing flavor, Bud Light is the most popular beer in America, according to My Bartender. The super successful light lager is produced by the company Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD), but the beer manufacturer is weathering a severe consumer boycott of its brand Bud Light these days. According to abcNews, sales of Bud Light have declined for six consecutive weeks after a product endorsement by Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender influencer, thus angering its conservative customers. The report reveals that sales of Bud Light fell nearly 25% over the week ending on May 13, compared to the same period a year ago. Meanwhile, sales of rival beers have surged. Sales of Coors Light, produced by the Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP), surged over 23% over the week ending on May 13.

Stock prices of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) have fallen over 14% since Mulvaney posted the promotional video on Instagram.The company posted a statement from its CEO Brendan Whitworth on its website:

“We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer”

According to Vantage Market Research, although the global beer market suffered from the effects of Covid-19, it is growing and will continue to grow in the foreseeable future due to the rise in disposable income, the increase in number of craft breweries, changing consumer preferences and the emergence of strong and flavorful beers. The increasing number of social drinkers is expected to increase the demand for beer in the coming years.

Vantage Market Research reported that the global beer market was valued at $768.55 billion in the year 2022 and is expected to reach $996.49 billion by the year 2030, with a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 3.3% over the forecast period.

That said, here is a list of 25 U.S. States With the Highest Beer Consumption per Capita

Methodology:

To keep the data collected for this article as reliable as possible, we have referred to the April 2023 Surveillance Report by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. Findings in this report are based on alcoholic beverage sales data collected by the Alcohol Epidemiologic Data System (AEDS) from the states or from the National Alcohol Beverage Control Association.

Population data points from the U.S. Census Bureau are used as denominators to calculate per capita rates. In this report, AEDS used the population of people aged 14 or older to calculate consumption rates per capita. Although the legal age for purchasing alcoholic beverages in the entire United States is 21, most self-report surveys indicate that many people start drinking alcoholic beverages at age 14. The data collected in this report is for the year 2021.

Here's the list of the U.S. states with the highest beer consumption per capita:

25. Missouri

Beer Consumption per Capita: 24.4 gallons

Missouri is the leading alcohol production state in America, with beer production in St. Louis by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD), which produces the beer Budweiser. Although it is based in Belgium, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has a strong presence all over the globe. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) employs over 170,000 people worldwide, with a market cap of $114.88 billion.

24. Oregon

Beer Consumption per Capita: 24.4 gallons

Despite its high beer consumption, Oregon has an extensive history of laws regulating the sale and consumption of alcohol, with also some extended periods of prohibition. Beer production in Oregon began in 1852 in Portland. Oregon is one of the US states with highest beer consumption per capita.

23. Ohio

Beer Consumption per Capita: 24.4 gallons

With over 300 breweries, Ohio is the fifth-largest beer producing state in America. While Heineken is the most popular beer in the state, Ohio is also famous for its delicious craft beers.

22. Kansas

Beer Consumption per Capita: 24.6 gallons

Kansas has some of the strictest alcohol laws in the U.S. It had statewide prohibition from 1881 to 1948. Although this is not the case anymore, there are still three dry counties present in the state, however the sale of 3.2%, the famous prohibition-era beer is permitted.

21. Delaware

Beer Consumption per Capita: 25.1 gallons

According to NIAAA Delaware is also the state with the highest per capita consumption of spirits and wines in America, with an annual consumption of 6 gallons and 6.2 gallons respectively, in 2021. Spirits are distilled alcohols with an ethanol content of at least 20%.

20. West Virginia

Beer Consumption per Capita: 25.1 gallons

‘The Mountain State’, with its less-restrictive alcohol laws, has over 28 breweries. Liquor was only sold in state-owned stores in West Virginia before 1990, after which the state auctioned off permits to private businesses to legally sell alcohol.

19. Minnesota

Beer Consumption per Capita: 25.3 gallons

With over 180 breweries, from IPAs to lagers to sour ales, the Land of 1,000 Lakes is famous for its craft beers. One of the most popular beers in the state is Carling, produced by the Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP). With its headquarters in Chicago, the Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) has a market cap of $13.11 billion.

18. Nebraska

Beer Consumption per Capita: 25.5 gallons

Nebraska is also very popular for its IPAs and craft beers, over 50 craft breweries operating in the state. One of the most popular local brands is the Nebraska Black Betty. Another beer popular in the state is Guinness, produced by Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO). With over 27,000 employees worldwide, Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) is a British beverage company with several popular beer brands.

17. Colorado

Beer Consumption per Capita: 26 gallons

With over 425 breweries, Colorado is the state with the highest number of breweries in the country. The Colorado-born Coors Light is a very popular beer in the state. It is also produced by the Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP).

16. Mississippi

Beer Consumption per Capita: 26.2 gallons

According to Mississippi laws, the maximum alcohol content allowed in beers is 8% and beers with an alcohol content of over 8% are illegal. A popular local beer in the state is Lazy Magnolia.

15. New Mexico

Beer Consumption per Capita: 26.6 gallons

According to a report, New Mexico has seen a 32% increase in alcohol-related deaths statewide and so the state is currently working to introduce a 25-cent tax on all alcoholic beverages. A popular local beer in the state is La Cumbre. Another popular beer in New Mexico is the world-famous Guinness, by Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

14. Wyoming

Beer Consumption per Capita: 27.3 gallons

Famous for its beautiful nature, including the famed Yellowstone Park, Wyoming is famous for its moonshine. In the era of prohibition, Wyoming was famous for producing some of the best moonshine in the country. The state also has a budding craft beer culture, with over 40 micro-breweries present. A popular local beer is the Wyoming Beer Trail.

13. Wisconsin

Beer Consumption per Capita: 27.3 gallons

According to Urban Milwaukee, a big part of Wisconsin’s population in the early 19th century was mostly made up of German, Irish and Polish immigrants, who brought with them a history of drinking and brewing beer. The local geography also provided them with good crop land to grow barley and the hops. There is also an ample supply of water available, which helped them build a long-lasting brewing culture in the state. Companies like Miller, Schlitz and Pabst are giants in the Wisconsin brewing industry.

12. Texas

Beer Consumption per Capita: 27.5 gallons

Texas is one of ten states that allows alcohol consumption by minors in the presence of consenting and supervising family members. A popular beer in the Lone Star State is the lager Lone Star Original, also known as ‘The National Beer of Texas’.

11. Iowa

Beer Consumption per Capita: 27.5 gallons

Situated in the ‘American Heartland’, Iowa is famous for its vodka, though the state also boasts over 115 breweries in various communities. Some popular local beers in the state are Ruthie and Blond Fatale.

