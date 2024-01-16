25 years after starting in a garage, Ashwaubenon company finds 'sweet spot' with compostable products

The production floor at Reynolds Packaging in Ashwaubenon.

ASHWAUBENON — Kelly Reynolds once tinkered with a few beer chillers from Lambeau Field to put them to use in the manufacturing process at Reynolds Packaging.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he used his ingenuity to figure out how the company could start making face masks — a product it had never made before.

Really, Kelly Reynolds "pretty much is a wizard," who "can do anything with manufacturing machines and material," according to Lisa Reynolds, co-owner of Reynolds Packaging.

Lisa serves as the CEO, while Kelly, her husband, is COO. Together, the duo run the business at 1037 Waube Lane in Ashwaubenon, which has about 25 employees and continues to hire.

Reynolds Packaging is flexible packaging manufacturer and toll converter for the food and retail industry. This fall, the company will mark 25 years, and it has continued to grow — to the point where it's had to keep moving into larger spaces in order to keep up.

The Green Bay Press-Gazette visited Reynolds Packaging in early December to talk with Lisa Reynolds about the equipment they've invested in, what the future holds and why she thinks the Green Bay area is unique.

Reynolds Packaging started out of a Green Bay garage

Before becoming CEO, Lisa Reynolds grew up on a farm in the Madison area and worked in commercial construction for 20 years. Kelly Reynolds, meanwhile, was born and raised on the northeast side of Green Bay. He previously worked in packaging, as well as in cheese manufacturing and producing ice cream cone sleeves.

In 1999, Kelly Reynolds started Reynolds Packaging out of a garage on Main Street in Green Bay. When large trucks started blocking neighbors' driveways, the couple rented a small place on the east side of the city, Lisa Reynolds said. Then, they moved into a 7,000-square-foot building in Ashwaubenon, which they grew out of in about 18 months.

A couple of years ago, Reynolds Packaging moved into its current location on Waube Lane. The facility provides about 70,000-square-foot floor space, which Reynolds said seems to be enough room — "for now."

Lisa and Kelly Reynolds own Reynolds Packaging in Ashwaubenon. Lisa serves as CEO, while Kelly is COO.

Company's products range from snacks to Seroogy's

The business produces flexible packaging for a variety of products and markets, such as pasta, nuts, teas, dehydrated fruits, popcorn, breads and pet treats.

"We do packaging for coffee. We do packaging for snacks. We do packaging for your chocolate bars," Lisa Reynolds said.

Reynolds Packaging also serves some local confectionaries, and "we've worked with Seroogy's for many years," she said.

Reynolds Packaging found 'sweet spot' with compostable materials

There's been a been big push from companies for sustainability in flexible packaging, according to Lisa Reynolds. What's driven Reynolds Packaging's growth, she said, is its focus on niche, eco-friendly products, including compostable packaging.

“I think that compostable has been a sweet spot for us," Reynolds said, even though "it's been very difficult to learn. ... They're not easy materials to work with."

People traditionally think of flexible packaging as using plastics, she said, "and there's certain industries where that is absolutely the right material for the product." But there are other industries that make short-use and short-term products, that can use compostable materials, derived from wood and paper.

"And what better place to do that than here, in the heart of the paper valley of the world?" she said.

Northeastern Wisconsin has "so much" converting technology, manufacturing, education and experience in these industries working with paper and compostable materials that Reynolds said this area can be really innovative in creating these new kinds of products.

Reynolds Packaging warehouse in Ashwaubenon.

Company pivoted during pandemic to make face masks

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, Reynolds Packaging decided to pivot and convert some equipment to make masks.

"There was a need, and we knew he could do it," Lisa Reynolds said about her husband's "wizard" skills.

It was a "whirlwind of an experience," she said, as Reynolds Packaging teamed up with a local nonwoven company to rapidly produce masks for hospitals and schools.

"We literally had their trucks waiting at our front door to pick up product ... because there was a shortage," Reynolds said.

Again, Reynolds thinks this shows how well companies in the region can work together to create solutions.

"I don't think the other parts of the United States really realize how much technology and experience we have right here," she said.

Reynolds Packaging is at 1037 Waube Lane in Ashwaubenon.

Owner says Reynolds Packaging will continue to innovate

In the last 12 to 18 months, Reynolds Packaging worked with Hudson-Sharp in Green Bay to add two flexible pouch machines at its facility.

"You would be surprised in how much engineering and how many things go into making that bag that holds your product," Lisa Reynolds said.

For instance, there's a certain type of closure that's used for a crouton bag, and another that's used for a bag of protein powder.

Reynolds Packaging recently did trials on a new, 100% compostable material, with a child-resistant closure, for pharmaceuticals, Reynolds said. This flexible packaging could be used place of traditional plastic pill bottles, she said.

In the future, Reynolds said the business plans to create more products. Even as the company grows, she said, "our heart will always be in R&D," or research and development.

“We don't want to just grow to be a dollar amount," she said, "but we want to make an impact" in the industry and sustainable packaging.

