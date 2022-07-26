U.S. markets open in 6 hours 50 minutes

250 New Jobs to be Created as Kaseya Chooses Dundalk for its New Centre of Excellence

·3 min read

New roles at company's second Irish site will focus on engineering, technical support and inside sales

DUNDALK, Ireland, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaseya, the leading global provider of unified IT management and security software for managed service providers (MSPs) and mid-market enterprises (MMEs), today announced plans to establish a new Centre of Excellence in Dundalk, creating 250 jobs over the next three years.

Pictured L-R IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan, Shane Mulholland SVP Operations AND Ireland Site Lead, Kaseya, Tánaiste &amp; Minister for Enterprise Trade &amp; Employment Leo Varadkar, Victoria McKechnie, Project Executive, Technology, IDA Ireland celebrating the creation the announcement by Kaseya of 250 jobs and a second Irish site in Dundalk Co. Louth
Pictured L-R IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan, Shane Mulholland SVP Operations AND Ireland Site Lead, Kaseya, Tánaiste & Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar, Victoria McKechnie, Project Executive, Technology, IDA Ireland celebrating the creation the announcement by Kaseya of 250 jobs and a second Irish site in Dundalk Co. Louth

The project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Tánaiste & Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar TD said: "This is excellent news. It really demonstrates Kaseya's commitment to Ireland and the attractiveness of Dundalk as a place to invest. It's also a real vote of confidence in Kaseya's existing team here – I'm sure it was their hard work that gave the company the confidence to expand further. Kaseya has witnessed remarkable growth over recent years, and I wish the team every continued success with the new Dundalk office."

The highly skilled roles include 250 jobs for engineers, technical support and sales, specifically new customer acquisition, as well as positions across corporate services. Kaseya will work closely with university partners in the area to help train students for the positions and foster the next generation of technology professionals in the region.

"We saw tremendous opportunity to expand the tech ecosystem in Ireland – we're already in Dublin – and decided to open a second office in Dundalk," said Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola. We are planning to attract top tech talent and generate a robust workforce pipeline in the local community. We are excited about this partnership that will expand Kaseya's footprint in Ireland, where Kaseya has its roots. The company first established its EMEA headquarters in Dublin in 2016."

Kaseya saw the potential in Ireland and decided to expand its operations with this second site in Dundalk to operate as a Centre of Excellence with a focus on research and development. The Dundalk office will support a high-growth engineering team and contribute to economic development in the region.

CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan said: "Thanks to Kaseya's positive experience with establishing a facility in Dublin, the company has selected Dundalk as the location of its second Irish site.  This is very good news for the entire region and the skilled and talented workforce located there. I wish Kaseya every success with this expansion."

Kaseya successfully executed a similar program in the U.S., in Miami, Florida where the company is headquartered.  In two short years, Kaseya has grown its Miami operation from 150 people to more than 600 and now occupies over 150,000-sq-ft to support its growth plan of having over 1,200 "Kaseyans" in Miami by 2023. Modelling after this hugely successful program, with support from IDA Ireland, Kaseya's leadership is confident this initiative will be another success that brings economic growth to the region.

To view a list of the open roles in Ireland, click here.

About Kaseya
Kaseya is the leading provider of unified IT & security management software for IT professionals in managed service providers (MSPs) and mid-market enterprises (MMEs). Through its customer-centric approach and renowned support, Kaseya delivers best-in-breed technologies that empower organizations to seamlessly manage IT infrastructure, secure networks, backup critical data, manage service operations, and grow their businesses. Kaseya offers a broad array of IT management solutions, including well-known names: Kaseya, Datto, IT Glue, RapidFire Tools, Unitrends, Spanning Cloud Apps, TruMethods, ID Agent, Graphus and RocketCyber. These innovative solutions fuel Kaseya's IT Complete platform, which is designed to maximize efficiencies and enable businesses through a single pane of glass. IT Complete empowers IT professionals to centrally command hardware, software, security, data, compliance, operations and more from within a comprehensive, integrated, intelligent (AI utilization-optimized), and affordable platform. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Kaseya is privately held with a global presence in over 25 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.kaseya.com/.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1865859/Kaseya_Image.jpg

