25th Annual Toque Tuesday Fundraising Telethon February 1

Raising the Roof
·2 min read

Working to prevent and end homelessness in Canada

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join Raising the Roof and our partner agencies across Canada on February 1 for Toque Tuesday, as we sell toques in support of long-term solutions to homelessness. The Toque Campaign supports over 20 local front line agencies across the country and Raising the Roof’s Reside program, which renovates vacant properties into homes for people experiencing homelessness or are at risk of homelessness. The renovations are used as a vehicle to train and employ people with barriers to employment through social enterprise partners. The tenants are supported through ongoing holistic supports in partnership with local organizations. 85% of people who have received hands-on paid training on Reside projects have obtained apprenticeships or other full time employment in the trades.

What can I do on Toque Tuesday?
On Tuesday, February 1, we invite you to attend our Toque Tuesday Virtual Telethon, live on Youtube. It will begin at 10 am and continue throughout the day. It will include interviews with leading voices in the movement to end homelessness, features on our partners and projects, musical acts, and prominent Canadians. The telethon can be accessed on our YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/RaisingtheRoofCanada

JOIN IN ON THE CONVERSATION!
Share your toque selfie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #RTRToque and tag us @RaisingtheRoofCanada

Media Opportunity:
Marc Soberano, the Executive Director of Raising the Roof, will be available to discuss the toque campaign as well as issues of homelessness and the social enterprise aspect of ending this ongoing crisis.

People who were experiencing barriers to employment, had the opportunity to work on Reside homes, and now are working in the construction sector are also available to be interviewed.

Where can I purchase my Toque?
Toques can be purchased at www.raisingtheroof.org/shop or at your local Home Depot. Toques are selling out quickly at Home Depot stores. Stock availability should be checked on Home Depot’s website before going to the store https://www.homedepot.ca/product/the-home-depot-canada-foundation-logo-toque-in-grey/1001663491

Where does the money go?
Proceeds from the Toque Campaign benefit community agencies across the country to help fund their vital work in the homelessness sector as well as Raising the Roof’s Reside program. The next Reside projects will be in Sudbury, Winnipeg, Orillia and the Greater Toronto Area, with projects in three other provinces in the pipeline.

About Raising the Roof:
Raising the Roof provides national leadership on long-term solutions for the prevention of homelessness through partnerships and collaborations with diverse stakeholders, investment in local communities, and public education.

For more information, visit: www.raisingtheroof.org

MEDIA CONTACT:
Leslie Bellingham
Director of Resource Development and Communication
Raising the Roof
289-821-0008
leslie@raisingtheroof.org


