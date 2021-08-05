$ 26.25 Bn growth in Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market-2021-2025 | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The airport non-aeronautical revenue market size is expected to increase by USD 26.25 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of about 7% during the forecast period.
The airport non-aeronautical revenue market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by evolving sophisticated airport terminals.
The airport non-aeronautical revenue market is segmented by Service (Concessionaries, Parking and car rentals, Land rentals, Terminal rent by airlines, and Other services) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The progression of airport cities and aerotropolis concepts will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The airport non-aeronautical revenue market covers the following areas:
Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market Sizing
Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market Forecast
Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Aena S.M.E. SA
Aeroports de Paris SA
Airport Authority Hong Kong
Airports of Thailand Plc
Copenhagen Airports AS
Fraport Group
Heathrow (SP) Ltd.
Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd.
Korea Airports Corp.
Vinci SA
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Impact of COVID-19 on the industrials sector
Recovery phase
Five Forces Analysis
Five force summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Service
Market segments
Comparison by Service
Concessionaries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Parking and car rentals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Land rentals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Terminal rent by airlines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Other services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
