$ 26.43 Billion growth expected in Global Automotive Interior Materials Market during 2021-2025 | 3.45% YOY growth in 2021 amid pandemic | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The global automotive interior materials market is set to grow by USD 26.43 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates the automotive interior materials market to register a CAGR of over 4%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adient Plc, Borealis AG, Covestro AG, Faurecia SE, GRAMMER AG, Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA, Lear Corp., Sage Automotive Interiors Inc., SEIREN Co. Ltd., and Toyota Boshoku Corp. are some of the major market participants. The growing priority for comfort and safety will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Interior Materials Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Interior Materials Market is segmented as below:
Material
Geography
Automotive Interior Materials Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive interior materials market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Adient Plc, Borealis AG, Covestro AG, Faurecia SE, GRAMMER AG, Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA, Lear Corp., Sage Automotive Interiors Inc., SEIREN Co. Ltd., and Toyota Boshoku Corp.
The report also covers the following areas:
Automotive Interior Materials Market size
Automotive Interior Materials Market trends
Automotive Interior Materials Market industry analysis
The rise in improved passenger car sales due to financing flexibility is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, fluctuations in raw material prices is may threaten the growth of the market.
Automotive Interior Materials Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive interior materials market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the automotive interior materials market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the automotive interior materials market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive interior materials market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Material
Market segments
Comparison by Material
Plastic polymers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Leather - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Textile fabric - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Material
Customer landscape
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Adient Plc
Borealis AG
Covestro AG
Faurecia SE
GRAMMER AG
Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA
Lear Corp.
Sage Automotive Interiors Inc.
SEIREN Co. Ltd.
Toyota Boshoku Corp.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
