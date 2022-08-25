U.S. markets open in 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,165.00
    +22.25 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,038.00
    +80.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,020.00
    +90.25 (+0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,946.60
    +11.40 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.92
    +0.03 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.00
    +12.50 (+0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    19.08
    +0.18 (+0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9968
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.83
    -1.28 (-5.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1812
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8140
    -0.2800 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,658.85
    +177.32 (+0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    514.17
    +15.37 (+3.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,486.11
    +14.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,479.01
    +165.54 (+0.58%)
     

At 26.6% CAGR, Global Cannabis in Food and Beverage Market Size to Hit US$ 2818 Million by 2026: Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors
·9 min read
Facts &amp; Factors
Facts & Factors

[223+ Pages Report] According to Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Cannabis in Food and Beverage Market size & share revenue is expanding form USD 684 million in 2020 to USD 2,818 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 26.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Beverages Trade Network, Canopy Growth, VCC Brand, Dixie Brands Inc., Lagunitas, Hexo Group, Aphira, General Cannabis Corporation, Phivida Holdings Inc, Natural Extractions, The Supreme Cannabis Company, Coalition Brewing, Koios Beverage Corporation, Alkaline88 LLC, New Age Beverages Corporation, The Alkaline Water Company, and others.

DUBLIN, Ireland, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Cannabis in Food and Beverage Market by Product Type (Bakery Products, Candy, Chocolate, Beverages, Cereal Bars, Ice Cream, and Others), By Source Type (Hemp Derived, Marijuana Derived, and Synthetic), By Grade Type (Food Grade and Pharmaceutical Grade), By End User (Households, Cafes, Restaurants, Hotels, and Others), and By Distribution Channel (Specialty Store, Mass Merchandisers, Online Stores, and Others) By Region: Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Cannabis in Food and Beverage Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 684 million in 2020. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 26.6% and is anticipated to reach over USD 2,818 million by 2026.”

The report analyses the Cannabis in Food and Beverage market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Cannabis in Food and Beverage market.

What is Cannabis in Food and Beverage? How big is the Cannabis in Food and Beverage Industry?

  • Market Overview:

Flowering plants belong to the family Cannabaceae, and cannabis is a part of that family. The number of different species that can be found within a single plant has been called into question. Cannabis ruderalis, Cannabis sativa, and Cannabis indica are the three most prevalent species of cannabis. Cannabis indica is the third most frequent species. Since ancient times, people have consumed hemp juice and vegetables made from hemp seeds, as well as used hemp oil, hemp fibre, and hemp leaves for medicinal and recreational purposes. Cannabis has been put to use in the preparation of a wide range of foods and drinks for a number of years. Cannabinoids, such as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) or cannabidiol (CBD), are the psychoactive components of cannabis. A cannabis edible, also known as a cannabis-infused meal, is a form of food that contains cannabinoids (CBD).

The psychoactive compound tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is present in the majority of edibles made from cannabis. THC is responsible for a wide variety of physiological effects, including sedation, increased hunger, euphoria, anxiety, and tiredness. Consuming edibles that have been infused with THC or CBD can have either a therapeutic or recreational function. Hemp foods are meals and drinks that are created with hemp that does not provide a psychoactive effect. Cannabis-infused baked items are a common form of cannabis cuisine. [Cannabis] [Medicinal marijuana] Hash cookies, space cakes, and marijuana brownies are some of the most popular kinds of baked foods now available.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/cannabis-in-food-and-beverage-market

 (A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

  • Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2021 updated report.

  • The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

  • About 233+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

  • Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

  • Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2021

  • Includes Tables and figures have been updated

  • The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, Revenue Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and ForecastGrowth, Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

  • Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Key Insights from Primary Research

  • As per the analysis, the Cannabis in Food and Beverage market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 26.6% between 2021 and 2026.

  • The Cannabis in Food and Beverage market size was worth around US$ 684 million in 2020 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 2,818 million by 2026. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

  • The rising demand for medical cannabis is driving the growth of cannabis in the food and beverage industry by types

  • Based on application segmentation, CBD-infused drinks across a variety of legal marijuana shops are boosting the global industry.

  • On the basis of region, North America is considered the most important regional cannabis in food and beverage market

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global cannabis in food and beverage market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Cannabis in Food and Beverage market include:

  • Natural Extractions

  • Beverages Trade Network

  • Canopy Growth

  • VCC Brand, Dixie Brands Inc.

  • Lagunitas

  • Hexo Group

  • Aphira

  • General Cannabis Corporation

  • Phivida Holdings Inc

  • Natural Extractions

  • The Supreme Cannabis Company

  • Coalition Brewing

  • Koios Beverage Corporation

  • Alkaline88 LLC

  • New Age Beverages Corporation

  • The Alkaline Water Company

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/cannabis-in-food-and-beverage-market

Market Dynamics

The rising demand for medical cannabis is driving the growth of cannabis in the food and beverage industry, where it is marketed as a wellness food or beverage and consumed. Furthermore, the social acceptance of cannabis in many countries is a major driver for its inclusion in food and beverages. This acceptability has paved the way for the legalization of recreational marijuana, boosting demand for cannabis-infused sweets and beverages. Furthermore, the cannabis meals and beverages have the right quantity of marijuana and are made with healthy components.

The market for cannabis in food and beverages is largely driven by the expanding legalization of recreational cannabis in various countries, such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Furthermore, because of the increasing incidence of many respiratory disorders, there is a growing trend away from smoking cannabis and toward healthier edible options, which is fueling the market growth. Furthermore, the widespread availability of CBD-infused drinks such as cannabis cola, fruit punch, coffee, tea, and other CBD-infused drinks across a variety of legal marijuana shops is boosting the global industry.

Browse the full report “Cannabis in Food and Beverage Market by Product Type (Bakery Products, Candy, Chocolate, Beverages, Cereal Bars, Ice Cream, and Others), By Source Type (Hemp Derived, Marijuana Derived, and Synthetic), By Grade Type (Food Grade and Pharmaceutical Grade), By End User (Households, Cafes, Restaurants, Hotels, and Others), and By Distribution Channel (Specialty Store, Mass Merchandisers, Online Stores, and Others) By Region: Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/cannabis-in-food-and-beverage-market

Cannabis in Food and Beverage Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global Cannabis in Food and Beverage market is segregated based on product type, source type, grade type, end-user, distribution channel, and region.

In 2018, the specialty shop category was the main supply chain point with the greatest Cannabis in Food and Beverage market share, according to the distribution channel. This is due to an increase in cannabis product uptake from specialty shop chains in both established and emerging economies. Furthermore, online stores provide a one-stop-shop where customers can get all forms of Cannabis in Food and Beverages, making it a popular shopping choice for customers.

Regional Analysis:

North America is considered the most important regional cannabis in food and beverage market. This is due to the relaxation of the prohibition on the use of cannabis in the manufacture of food and drinks in the United States. In the United States, over 33 states have allowed the use of cannabis infusions in food and drinks. This element is predicted to promote the cannabis food and beverage market's growth in the future in North America. The availability of consumable protein bars infused with cannabis for athletes is also contributing to the global expansion of cannabis food items.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/cannabis-in-food-and-beverage-market

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Cannabis in Food and Beverage industry?

  • What are the main driving factors propelling the Cannabis in Food and Beverage Market forward?

  • What are the leading companies in the Cannabis in Food and Beverage Industry?

  • What segments does the Cannabis in Food and Beverage Market cover?

  • How can I receive a free copy of the Cannabis in Food and Beverage Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2020

USD 684 Million

Projected Market Size in 2026

USD 2,818 Million

CAGR Growth Rate

26.6% CAGR

Base Year

2020

Forecast Years

2021-2026

Key Market Players

Natural Extractions, Beverages Trade Network, Canopy Growth, VCC Brand, Dixie Brands Inc., Lagunitas, Hexo Group, Aphira, New Age Beverages Corporation, General Cannabis Corporation, Phivida Holdings Inc, The Supreme Cannabis Company, Coalition Brewing, Koios Beverage Corporation, Alkaline88 LLC and The Alkaline Water Companyamongst others

Key Segment

By Product Type, Source Type, Grade Type, End-User,  Distribution Channel, and Region

Major Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Purchase Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/cannabis-in-food-and-beverage-market

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global Cannabis in Food and Beverage market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

  • Bakery Products

  • Candy

  • Chocolate

  • Beverages

  • Cereal Bars

  • Ice Cream

  • Others

By Source Type

  • Hemp Derived

  • Marijuana Derived

  • Synthetic

By Grade Type

  • Food Grade

  • Pharmaceutical Grade

By End User

  • Households

  • Cafes

  • Restaurants

  • Hotels

  • Others

By Distribution Channel

  • Specialty Store

  • Mass Merchandisers

  • Online Stores

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

    • The U.S.

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • France

    • The UK

    • Spain

    • Germany

    • Italy

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • Southeast Asia

    • Rest of Southeast Asia

  • The Middle East & Africa

    • GCC

    • South Africa

    • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest of Latin America

Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global Cannabis in Food and Beverage Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/cannabis-in-food-and-beverage-market

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2026

  • Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product Type, Source Type, Grade Type, End-User,  Distribution Channel, and Region

  • Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

• Fusion Beverages Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/fusion-beverages-market

• Dietary Fiber Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/dietary-fiber-market

• Grapeseed Oil Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/grapeseed-oil-market

• Apple Cider Vinegar Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/apple-cider-vinegar-market

• Food Enzymes Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/food-enzymes-market

• Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/food-and-beverage-metal-cans-market

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Blog: http://fnfnewsblog.com


Recommended Stories

  • FTC drops Meta from antitrust suit, Pharmapacks to close, Tesla, Nio suspend EV charging in China

    Notable business headlines include the FTC dropping Mark Zuckerberg from Meta’s antitrust suit, Amazon seller Pharmapacks to close after failing to secure financing to remain operating, and Tesla and Nio suspending EV charging amid China’s power crunch.

  • MindMed Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 2b Trial of MM-120 in Generalized Anxiety Disorder

    Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED) (the "Company" or "MindMed"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, today announced first patient dosing in its Phase 2b dose-optimization trial of MM-120, a pharmaceutically optimized form of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), for the treatment of Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD).

  • Warren Buffett Just Did Something He Hasn't Done This Century

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells stock, everyday investors and Wall Street professionals all pay close attention. The best news for investors is that following Buffett's trading activity, and riding his coattails, if you choose to do so, is pretty easy. A 13F provides an under-the-hood look at what money managers with at least $100 million in assets under management were buying, selling, and holding in the most-recent quarter.

  • OPEC President Is Open to Cutting Oil Production

    Momentum is building among oil producers behind the idea of cutting crude production to stabilize the market, with OPEC’s president the latest to back Saudi Arabia’s suggestion that the alliance might pump less.

  • US Shale Could Erase Debt by 2024, Freeing Up Cash for Gas Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- US shale producers are on course to make nearly $200 billion this year, enough to make the industry debt-free by 2024 and potentially fund a pivot toward more natural gas production, according to Deloitte LLP. Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’A 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on Wedne

  • Minerva (NERV) Submits NDA for Schizophrenia Candidate, Stock Up

    Minerva's (NERV) stock surges after the company files an NDA-seeking FDA approval for its schizophrenia therapy.

  • Sorrento (SRNE) Up on Positive Result From Lung Cancer Study

    Sorrento Therapeutics' (SRNE) stock rises after it announced positive results from its late-stage lung cancer study evaluating abivertinib.

  • Walmart electric delivery vehicles hit the road

    Just weeks after signing an agreement to purchase 4,500 electric vehicles for its home delivery fleet, Walmart has begun deploying the Canoo vans in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex area for deliveries to Walmart+ in-home service customers to test and tweak their configuration before an anticipated nationwide rollout in 2023. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) signed a definitive agreement in mid-July to buy 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles from Arkansas-based manufacturer Canoo (Nasdaq: GOEV) with the option to purchase up to 10,000 units total. The pod-like vehicles will be used to deliver online orders in a more sustainable way, helping Walmart (NYSE: WMT) reach its goal of achieving zero emissions by 2040, the company said.

  • Ex-Twitter security chief's whistleblower complaint is a 'godsend' for Elon Musk

    Twitter’s (TWTR) ex-security chief has filed a whistleblower complaint with claims that, if proven true, could make it easier for Elon Musk to walk away from his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company.

  • Qantas to pick planemaker via contest to replace ageing A330 fleet

    Qantas Airways Ltd plans to run a competition between aircraft manufacturers to replace its ageing fleet of 28 Airbus SE A330 planes in the next 12 to 18 months, its chief financial officer said on Thursday. "We will be looking at the market in the coming 12 months," Chief Financial Officer Vanessa Hudson told reporters. She did not say what models would be considered as a replacement, though most airlines have looked at the A330neo and A350 models from Airbus and rival Boeing Co 787 and any deal would be worth multiple billions of dollars based on list prices.

  • CVM: ClinicalTrials Submission

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NYSE:CVM READ THE FULL CVM RESEARCH REPORT Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results On August 15, 2022, CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM) submitted its 3Q:22 Form 10-Q with the SEC concurrent with a press release announcing fiscal year 2022 third quarter results. Since our last update in June, CEL-SCI announced the appointment of Dr. Gail Naughton, a founder and

  • With eye on gene therapies, Thermo Fisher opens manufacturing site off I-495

    Public officials are touting the creation of life sciences jobs in a part of the state well outside Boston and Cambridge.

  • Monkeypox Antiviral Originated as Post-9/11 Bioterrorism Defense

    SIGA has received $60 million in orders for Tpoxx, which was developed to treat smallpox in the event of an attack.

  • Where Will Vertex Pharmaceuticals Be in 1 Year?

    Biotech giant Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is gaining momentum. The drugmaker has substantially outperformed the broader market in the past year, and it is showing few signs of slowing down. Vertex's performance is especially commendable considering the world's economic issues such as inflation.

  • Pfizer announces positive data from Phase 3 trial of older adults for bivalent RSV vaccine candidate

    Pfizer Inc. said Thursday a Phase 3 trial of older adults testing its bivalent RSV vaccine candidate achieved 85.7% efficacy in participants with more severe disease. RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a contagious virus that's defined by a group of respiratory symptoms that vary from mild to more severe. The virus affects the lungs and breathing passages of an infected individual and can be life-threatening to older and high-risk patients. About 336,000 older adults are hospitalized global

  • EV Charging-Station Operators Set to Battle for Ad Dollars

    ChargePoint, the largest U.S. producer of EV charging stations, is rolling out an advertising display business

  • This LNG Stock Surges After Natural Gas Price Spike

    LNG stocks traded generally higher Wednesday, a day after U.S. natural gas futures fell back from levels not seen since 2008. Prices rose on news of a key pipeline supplying gas from Russia to Europe. Prices fell back following a reported delay in the restart of Freeport LNG's Texas export terminal. Freeport LNG said Tuesday it anticipates partial operations to...

  • Oil prices steady as OPEC+ mulls supply cut

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices steadied on Thursday as producer group OPEC+ raised the prospects of curbing oil supplies while the prospect of an agreement that could return sanctioned Iranian oil exports to the market weighed. Comments on Monday by Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman about a disconnect between the futures and physical markets in which he flagged the possibility that OPEC+ could cut production have helped push oil prices to three-week highs. "The suggestion that the price did not align with fundamentals and that OPEC+ could cut output has clearly had the desired effect," Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said.

  • SEC seeks to file up to 90-page long reply to motion in XRP lawsuit

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is requesting to file a lengthy reply to its motion that seeks to exclude the testimony of Ripple Labs’ witnesses, as the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple drags on. See related article: Judge grants Ripple’s request to review videos of SEC officials Fast facts The SEC filed the request on […]

  • Sherwin-Williams distribution center marks first project at long-planned Statesville development

    Sherwin-Williams confirmed to CBJ that site work has begun for a 798,000-square-foot facility at Larkin Regional Commerce Park, a long-planned development in Statesville.