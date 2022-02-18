U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,348.00
    -32.26 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,120.48
    -191.55 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,543.49
    -173.23 (-1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,007.80
    -20.29 (-1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.56
    -0.20 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.20
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.99
    +0.11 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1334
    -0.0031 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9270
    -0.0450 (-2.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3598
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0270
    +0.0980 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,107.95
    -984.77 (-2.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    918.85
    -17.94 (-1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

$26.7 Billion Adult Vaccine Market Outlook, 2027 Featuring Key Players - GSK, Merck & Co, Sanofi Pasteur, Pfizer, and CSL Limited

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Adult Vaccine Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Adult Vaccine Market expected to reach US$ 26.7 billion by 2027

Recently, the increasing prevalence of diseases and novel vaccine technologies has been significant drivers for the global adult vaccines market. In addition, increased research in vaccine technologies and increasing government support also support the growth of the global adult vaccines market. In 2021, by Pfizer Vaccine Product Pipeline, XTANDIT (enzalutamide) for adult men with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC, also know n as metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer or mCSPC) (E.U.)

How COVID-19 has Benefited the Adult Vaccine Market

Pandemic COVID-19 had mixed impact on vaccines industry. Some of the vaccines vaccination rates have declined. On the contrary few vaccines vaccination rates have jumped such as flu vaccines. The launches of COVID-19 vaccines have made a huge impact on the overall growth of vaccines industry. The vaccines industry has registered a growth of Billion of USD in the year 2021. According to this report Global Adult Vaccine Industry is projected to grow with a CAGR of 6% from 2021-2027.

Adult Vaccine Market size was US$ 18.8 billion in 2021

The global adult vaccines disease segment includes Influenza, Cervical Cancer (HPV), Zoster (Shingles), MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella Vaccine), Pneumococcal, Meningococcal, Hepatitis, TdaP, Travel and Miscellaneous, Varicella. Pneumonia is a disorder that drives lung contamination in one or both the lungs induced by viruses, bacteria organisms, or fungi; bacterial pneumonia is the most familiar in adults. However, adults are more prone to pneumococcal contaminations and even death. Pneumonia vaccines are primarily given to adults; in general, single-dose vaccines given to adults. These vaccines help provide immunizations against 13 types of pneumococcal bacteria that cause lung infection.

The viral infection due to flu in the respiratory system is called influenza. The influenza virus traverses through respiratory droplets, and it is contagious. It also spreads from one person to another while physical contact and talking, particularly in adults. Healthcare organizations all over the world, like the (CDC) Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have suggested vaccines like baloxavir marboxil (Xofluza) for the treatment of influenza have recommended certain influenza vaccines such as baloxavir marboxil (Xofluza) to treat the symptoms in adults.

According to CDC 2019-2018, Vaccinated by disease:

  • 45% of adults received the vaccine for Influenza

  • 69% of adults receive a pneumococcal vaccination

  • 49% of adolescents aged 13-17 received the HPV vaccination

Key Industry Players

The key players operating in the vaccine industry include GlaxoSmithKline, plc, Merck & Co., Sanofi Pasteur, Pfizer, Inc., Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA) CSL Limited. In 2021 - GlaxoSmithKline plc announced that they have introduce a (BLA) Biologics License Application to the U.S. FDA for their investigational vaccine PRIORIX and desires approval to use it against measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) in the U.S. region. The vaccine was first registered in Germany and is presently licensed in over 100 countries globally.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges

5. Global Adult Vaccines Market

6. Market & Numbers Share - Adult Vaccines Analysis
6.1 Market Share
6.2 Population Share

7. Adult Vaccinated Numbers

8. Disease wise - Adult Vaccines Market
8.1 Coronavirus (COVID-19)
8.2 Influenza
8.3 Cervical Cancer (HPV)
8.4 Zoster (Shingles)
8.5 MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella Vaccine)
8.6 Pneumococcal
8.7 Meningococcal
8.8 Hepatitis
8.9 TdaP
8.10 Travel and Miscellaneous
8.11 Varicella

9. Disease wise - Numbers of Adults Vaccinated
9.1 Coronavirus (COVID-19)
9.2 Influenza
9.3 Cervical Cancer (HPV)
9.4 Zoster (Shingles)
9.5 MMR
9.6 Pneumococcal
9.7 Meningococcal
9.8 Hepatitis
9.9 TdaP
9.10 Varicella

10. Mergers and Acquisitions in the Vaccine Industry

11. Vaccines and Regulator's Interventions
11.1 Making and Meeting Standards of Quality and Safety
11.2 Vaccine Funding

12. Vaccines - Products and Pipeline
12.1 GSK Vaccine Product Pipeline
12.2 Merck Vaccine Product Pipeline
12.3 Sanofi Vaccine Product Pipeline
12.4 Pfizer Vaccine Product Pipeline

13. Porters Five Forces
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes

14. Key Players
14.1 GlaxoSmithKline, plc
14.2 Merck & Co.
14.3 Sanofi Pasteur
14.4 Pfizer, Inc.
14.5 CSL Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t5ol4o

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/26-7-billion-adult-vaccine-market-outlook-2027-featuring-key-players---gsk-merck--co-sanofi-pasteur-pfizer-and-csl-limited-301485796.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax Tumbled by Almost 4% on Thursday

    Apparently, a new authorization for its coronavirus vaccine wasn't positive enough news for the market.

  • Abbott Laboratories Recalls Three Baby Formulas Amid FDA Warning

    The FDA is investigating consumer complaints that four babies became sick with bacteria infections after consuming products from Michigan plant

  • Moderna to develop mRNA-based shingles vaccine

    The success of COVID-19 vaccines based on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology from Moderna and rival Pfizer has prompted efforts to use the novel technology in other vaccines and therapeutics targeted at hard-to-treat diseases. Pfizer is also developing an mRNA-based vaccine for shingles and expects to begin clinical trials in the second half of 2022.

  • Why Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Is Sinking Today

    A fatality in an early-stage clinical trial is weighing on the cell therapy company's stock today.

  • BioMarin Stock Dives As FDA Questions The Safety Of Its Gene Therapy

    BioMarin stock tumbled Friday on a Food and Drug Administration setback for its experimental gene therapy in a rare disease.

  • Abbott recalls certain Similac baby formula made at Michigan facility

    The complaints were related to Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria or Salmonella Newport and Abbott will also recall its Alimentum and EleCare baby formulas manufactured at the plant in Sturgis. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement that it was investigating consumer complaints of the infections.

  • 3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is the leader in cystic fibrosis (CF) treatments. Gains were led by its blockbuster Trikafta. The only threat to Trikafta's market share is another Vertex candidate in development.

  • Sanofi and Glaxo Report Dual Disappointments. The Stocks Are Holding Up.

    GlaxoSmithKline is pausing trials of an respiratory syncytial virus vaccine in pregnant women. Sanofi is halting a trial of its drug Dupixent as a treatment for chronic hives.

  • 3 Baby Formulas Recalled After Several Infants Reportedly Fall Sick

    The recall, which was issued by the Food and Drug Administration on February 17, affects three powdered formulas: Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare.

  • If You Have Any of These Deodorants, Stop Using Them Immediately, FDA Says

    Some days, deodorant and antiperspirant are just part of your morning grooming routine. On others, they can be a saving grace when you don't have access to a shower as quickly as you would like. But before you go to freshen up next time, you may want to double-check which deodorant or antiperspirant you're using after the U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning about several products that could pose a potentially serious health risk. Read on to see which items could be jeopardizing

  • The #1 Best Drinking Habit to Shrink Abdominal Fat, Says Dietitian

    Visceral fat, which is the type of fat that sits around your abdominal organs, can be really difficult to lose—especially if you aren't sure where to begin.Thankfully, making changes to your diet, including what you drink, is one place you can start. According to Courtney D'Angelo, MS, RD, registered dietitian and author at Go Wellness, one of the best drinking habits you can have when you're wanting to lose abdominal fat is to eliminate sugary drinks from your diet."Sugary drinks can include ju

  • SC health officials will close COVID testing sites, stop daily case reporting in March

    “As the virus continues to trend toward an endemic, screening testing is no longer necessary or recommended in most instances,” the agency said in a statement.

  • Regencell Bioscience's COVID-19 Candidate Shows Encouraging Action On Mild To Moderate Symptoms

    Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RGC) announced the results from the EARTH efficacy trial of its COVID-19 candidate. RGC-COV19 (Regencell Bioscience (RGCA-CV01) liquid formulation) is an oral TCM candidate. Out of the 37 COVID-19 patients, 36 had all symptoms eliminated, save for Sensory Dysfunction & occasional cough, within the 6-day treatment period. The trial that after taking RGC-COV19TM, 97.3% of the patients had their mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms eliminated, save for S

  • Ohio's life expectancy is among the worst in U.S.

    Data: CDC National Center for Health Statistics; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosThe average life expectancy at birth in Ohio is 76.9, according to 2019 state-by-state data released by the CDC last week.That puts the Buckeye State at No. 42 nationally and makes us the worst-ranked of the top 10 most populated U.S. states.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Decreasing longevity points to underlying issues impacting Ohioans' overall health and quali

  • Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

    Antibodies induced by mRNA COVID-19 vaccines keep improving in quality for at least six months while the immune system continues to "train" its antibody-producing B cells, according to a new study. After vaccination, some B cells become short-lived antibody-producing cells, while others join "germinal centers" in lymph nodes - essentially, a training camp where they mature and perfect their skills. "Cells that successfully graduate (from germinal centers) can become long-lived antibody-producing cells that live in our bone marrow or 'memory B cells' that are ready to engage if the person gets infected," explained Ali Ellebedy of Washington University in St. Louis.

  • Moderna eyes COVID booster by August, not clear yet if Omicron-specific needed

    An Omicron-specific booster could be ready by August, the CEO of U.S. biotech firm Moderna told Reuters, but the firm is still gathering clinical data to determine whether that vaccine would offer better protection than a new dose of the existing jab. Last month Moderna began clinical trials for a booster dose specifically designed to target Omicron but initial results from studies in monkeys show the Omicron-specific shot may not offer stronger protection than a new dose of the existing vaccine. Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said in an interview the company aimed to have a booster ready by August 2022, before next autumn when he said more vulnerable people may need it.

  • Low Omicron efficacy behind delay of Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids under 5 - WSJ

    Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it needed more data on the vaccine, delaying its decision for using the vaccine in children 6 months through 4 years of age for at least two months. An early look at data showed the vaccine to be effective against the Delta variant during testing while that was the dominant strain, but some vaccinated children developed COVID-19 after Omicron emerged, the report said, citing people familiar with the FDA's decision. However, since the overall COVID-19 cases were low, the small number of Omicron cases made the vaccine appear less effective in an early statistical analysis, the report added.

  • Hong Kong working-class district reels as COVID runs rampant

    Lam Foon, 98, sits propped up and swaddled in soggy woollen blankets in a hospital bed just outside the entrance to Hong Kong's Caritas Medical Centre, waiting for tests to confirm her preliminary positive result for COVID-19. "I don't feel so good," she told Reuters through a surgical mask, next to a similarly wrapped patient wearing a mask and face shield. Lam was one of dozens of patients lying in the parking lot of Caritas on Thursday, after there was no more room inside the hospital that serves 400,000 people in the working-class district of Cheung Sha Wan on the Kowloon peninsula.

  • Lawsuit over Pfizer's disclosures before Chantix recall is dismissed

    A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a proposed class action lawsuit by consumers who accused Pfizer Inc of failing to disclose the presence of cancer-causing agents in Chantix before recalling the anti-smoking drug. U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan found no plausible allegations that Pfizer had a duty to disclose that Chantix was contaminated by a type of carcinogen known as a nitrosamine, or was unfit to help consumers quit smoking. Plaintiffs Roslyn Harris, of Jersey City, New Jersey, and Mary Allen, of Warrensburg, New York, claimed that Chantix was "worthless" because of the contamination, and that they would not have bought the drug had they known about it.

  • Long-Term Care Costs Rise Sharply During Pandemic

    The industry is having trouble hiring and retaining aides because of a national labor shortage, according to a Genworth study.