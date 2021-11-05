60 of the best gifts for every type of mom

These are the best gifts for mom to buy in 2021.

What do you get for the mom who has already given you so much? If your mother will actually look you in the eye and tell you exactly what she wants, you’re one of the lucky ones. For the rest of us, there’s a wide sea of standing mixers, bubble baths, and fancy cardigans to swim through in order to find the perfect gift for Mom.

Luckily, we’ve tested hundreds of mom-approved products that happen to make perfect gifts, from the weighted blanket everyone’s obsessed with to the hair dryer the internet exploded over. Here are our recommendations for the 60 best gifts for mom she’s guaranteed to love.

1. For the mom who loves her kitchen tech: ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4

Best gifts for mom: Thermapan Mk4

When it comes to the best digital meat thermometers, it doesn’t get better than ThermoWorks. The thermometers from this company are incredibly high-quality, providing near-instant temperature readings, ideal for meat-loving moms who rely heavily on their kitchen tech.

Our favorite is the ThermoPop, which could read temperatures accurately in just three seconds. It’s cute, it’s accurate and it's only $35. If you’re looking to splurge though, we highly recommend the Thermapen MK4, which was the fastest and most accurate thermometer we tested and would have been our top pick if it wasn’t so expensive. It’s more than double the price of the ThermoPop, but it’s waterproof, precise and fast-acting.

2. For the mom who loves wine: Winc

Best gifts for mom: Winc

You could get mom a nice bottle of wine, or you could give her a wine subscription service that will keep the vino flowing all month long. We tried Winc and quickly became obsessed with the service, finding that it consistently delivered high-quality wines and recommendations throughout the months.

Get a Winc gift card from $60

3. For the mom with great hair: The Revlon dryer everyone is obsessed with

Best gifts for mom: Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

There’s something special about products the whole Internet can agree on—like the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer. This cult-favorite product has more than 305,000 reviews on Amazon, nearly 244,000 of which are 5-star ratings. We tested the Revlon for ourselves and were as obsessed with it as the rest of the Internet was. If your mother loves her hair as much as she loves you (and saving time), she needs the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer in her life. Bonus: The Revlon works on natural hair, too.

Get the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer from Amazon from $53.99

4. For the mom who loves flowers: Bouqs subscription

Best gifts for mom: Bouqs

For Mother’s Day last year, I got my mother a subscription to Bouqs, a flower-delivery service that sends a fresh bouquet of flowers every month. It is, hands down, the best gift I’ve ever gotten her. She adorably texts me a picture of her bouquet every time it arrives and reminds me every month that I’m not allowed to cancel it. If mom loves flowers, it doesn’t get better than Bouqs.

Get a monthly subscription to Bouqs from $36/month

5. For the mom who loves looking at old photos: A personalized collage

Best gifts for mom: Photo collage

There are few gifts better than personalized ones, especially when it comes to the mom who pretty much already has everything she wants. With services like Minted, you can upload your own photos for a collage and watch your beautiful creation come to life. Customize the frame and color theme to best match mom's style and watch her fall in love with her new heartfelt gift.

Get a Floral Heart Snapshot from Minted from $29

6. For the mom with a green thumb: A plant from The Sill

Best gifts for mom: The Sill

Here at Reviewed, we are obsessed with The Sill, an online plant retailer that sells gorgeous potted plants and hosts virtual plant workshops. We’ve tried out The Sill numerous times and found that it exceeded our expectations with each order. If your mom loves new plants, you can’t go wrong with a customized pot and vibrant plant from The Sill.

Shop plants from The Sill

7. For the foodie mom: An iconic Dutch oven

Best gifts for mom: Staub Dutch oven

There is no kitchen tool more versatile than the Dutch oven. Mom can use it to prepare soups, simmer sauces, fry foods, saute vegetables and so much more. If she doesn’t already own this kitchen staple, it’s time to get her our favorite model—the Staub (yes, it beat the coveted Le Creuset).

We found the Staub Round Cocotte performed equally (if not better) than the Le Creuset Dutch oven, but cost nearly half as much as the popular brand and we found it fits better on the stovetop. The Staub is easy to clean, colorful, powerful and shaped perfectly for the stove and pantry.

Get the 5.5-qt Staub Round Cocotte from Amazon for $251.93

8. For the mom curious about her roots: AncestryDNA

Best gifts for mom: AncestryDNA Kit

Mom frequently regales you with stories of your ancestors—like that you're related to Abraham Lincoln or your second cousin was a British spy—but help her discern fact from fiction by treating her to one of our favorite DNA kits, AncestryDNA. All mom needs to do is spit in a tube, ship off her DNA, and in six to eight weeks she'll unlock the mysteries of her past, allowing her to view her ancestral roots in the easy-to-use Ancestry interface and potentially find a long lost cousin.

Get AncestryDNA from Ancestry for $59

9. For the mom who's obsessed with leggings: The Salutation Stash II

Best gifts for mom: Comfy leggings

From someone who's been living in her Athleta Salutation Stash Pocket II leggings for more than a year, take it from me—leggings don't get better than these (yes, I own three pairs). This pair comes in 10 colors and a range of inclusive sizes. The tummy control top is comfortable and slimming, while the pockets hold my phone, keys, ID, credit cards and more. If mom is sick of jeans and pleated pants, it's time to invest in some high-quality leggings.

Get the Salutation Stach Pocket II 7/8 Tight Leggings from Athleta from $39.97

10. For the mom who cherishes her everyday sneakers: Cariuma Ibi sneaker

Best gifts for mom: Cariuma sneakers

These casual low-top sneakers are ultra-popular and chic, and you bet your mom wants a pair. The company claims to be carbon-neutral and this particular product is said to be constructed entirely out of self-regenerating bamboo and recycled plastics. We especially loved how comfortable they were—our tester went so far as to call them the "most comfortable shoes" she's ever ordered. They're also available in multiple colors, so you can pick one out that best suits your mom's wardrobe.

Get the Cariuma Ibi Sneaker from Cariuma for $98

11. For the mom who loves to cuddle: A plush weighted blanket

Best gifts for mom: Gravity Blanket

Wrap mom in the same comfort she gave you when you were a child (and let’s be honest, the same comfort she gives you to this day). A weighted blanket can be great for reducing stress and anxiety, but honestly, it’s just comfortable to snuggle under while laying on the couch. Our favorite weighted blanket is the Gravity Blanket. We recommend it for all moms, as they won’t get too hot while sleeping and they’ll stay comfortable all night long.

Get the Gravity Blanket for $195

12. For the tea lover: The best electric kettle you can buy

Best gifts for mom: Tea kettle

If mom can’t wake up without a cup of her favorite tea blend, she needs the best electric kettle money can buy. Our kitchen team swears by the Cuisinart PerfecTemp Cordless Electric Kettle. This tea-time tool comes with six preset heat settings and easy-to-use buttons that made warming water a breeze. We loved that it could keep water warm without having to worry about it boring over. If mom’s a tea fanatic, this one is a must-have.

Get the Cuisinart PerfecTemp Cordless Electric Kettle from Wayfair for $99.95

13. For the mom who needs new lipstick: Anything from Glossier

Best gifts for mom: Glossier lip products

If mom’s cosmetic lineup needs a serious upgrade, pick up a few of the bestsellers from Glossier. This cosmetic line sells a range of lipsticks, eyeshadows, and foundations, and is one of the most popular brands on the market. The Generation Z sheer matte lipstick has more than 3,100 reviews and is available in six shades. I own it in the shade Zip and love its sweet rosy scent and pigmented color. If she prefers gloss, get her the Glossier Lip gloss which provides a high shine finish and is available in four distinct shades.

14. For the mom into healthy eating: An air fryer

Best gifts for mom: Air fryer

Fried foods without the guilt? Sign us up. And sign mom up too. She’ll love this kitchen appliance, which our readers continue to buy year after year. Our favorite air fryer is the Philips Airfryer XXL, which was the most user-friendly model that we tested. It made fries that tasted light and crispy, producing some of the best air-frying results we've ever seen.

Get the Philips Airfryer XXL from QVC for $299.99

15. For the yogi mom: Lululemon Reversible Mat

Best gifts for mom: Lululemon Reversible Mat

If mom loves her daily yoga routine, get her the best yoga mat on the market—the Lululemon reversible mat. It’s sturdy, reliable, and it’ll stay in place while she’s doing downward dog, which is all you can really ask for in a yoga mat. We loved it so much, one of our writers wrote a love letter explaining just why it’s worth every penny.

Get The Reversible Mat 5mm at Lululemon for $88

16. For the mom who has everything: Mini cupcakes

Best gifts for mom: Baked by Melissa cupcakes

Looking for an amazing gift mom didn't even know she needed? Check out Baked by Melissa, a small cupcake bakery that quickly became one of our favorite places to order sweets online. You can order mom 25, 50 or even 100 mini cupcakes in fun flavors like red velvet, chocolate chip pancake, Oreo cheesecake, and mint chocolate chip. Just whatever you do, don't expect mom to share.

Order cupcakes from Baked by Melissa

17. For the mom who likes her chard cold: Chilling coasters

Best gifts for mom: Chilling coasters

There’s nothing better than a cold glass of Chardonnay, right? Well, I guess there’s one thing better—coasters that keep your glass of wine cold throughout the evening. This set of cooling coasters claim to do just that, keeping mom’s favorite adult beverage cold with a frozen gel core, meaning she doesn’t have to keep adding ice cubes to her glass. The coasters are made from stainless steel and come in a pack of two.

Get the Super Chill Chilling Coasters from Frontgate for $56.05

18. For the mom who loves kitchen decor: Framed vintage Pyrex prints

Best gifts for mom: Print from Pocono Modern

Decorating your kitchen is nearly as important as outfitting it. If mom loves picking up kitchen knick knacks, search Etsy for the perfect present to adorn her kitchen. We’re big fans of these Vintage Pyrex Prints from Pocono Modern. They’re colorful, adorable and make fantastic presents for moms who love their kitchen as much as their kids.

Get the Vintage Pyrex Prints from Etsy from $14

19. For the really busy mom: iRobot Roomba j7+

Best gifts for mom: iRobot Roomba j7+

You know what’s fun? Celebrating mom. You know what’s not fun? Cleaning. Help mom save her time (and sanity) by picking up the best robot vacuum on the market—the iRobot Roomba j7+. The j7+ is hands down the greatest robot vacuum we tested, outperforming all its competitors in nearly every category. It can easily map her home, be controlled from her smartphone and empty itself, which is frankly, magical.

Get the iRobot Roomba j7+ from Amazon for $699

20. For the mom who loves jewelry: A Kate Spade pendant

Best gifts for mom: Kate Spade pendant

Is it really a gift guide for your mother if there’s no jewelry? If Mom’s expecting a traditional gift, opt for the Kate Spade letter pendant, which features a gold token engraved with a letter for her namesake. This is one of our readers’ favorite items, which isn’t surprising since it has nearly 1,000 positive reviews on the site.

Get the Kate Spade one in a million initial pendant necklace from Nordstrom for $58

21. For the mom who’s always reading a new book: Kindle Paperwhite

Best gifts for mom: Kindle Paperwhite

Whether she sits at home and reads every night or attends a monthly book club with her ladies, getting mom an e-reader is a great way to ensure she can always keep her book-of-the-month handy. The Kindle Paperwhite is a great gift for the mom who wants to get an e-reader, but doesn’t want to give up her paperbacks quite yet—it’s specifically designed to look and read like a physical book (so she won’t get screen fatigue). Plus, it’s waterproof, so she can keep bringing her books to the pool, beach or bath.

Get the Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon for $109.99

22. For the mom who loves to learn new things: MasterClass subscription

Best gifts for mom: MasterClass

Can you imagine the look on your mother’s face when you tell her you got her a cooking lesson from Gordon Ramsay? You don’t have to imagine it if you get her a subscription to MasterClass, a service that offers online celebrity-taught courses on a variety of topics, from cooking to writing. Find mom’s passion (or favorite celebrity) and give her the gift of a lifetime of learning.

Get a MasterClass subscription for a year for $180

23. For the mom who loves to bake: KitchenAid StandMixer

Best gifts for mom: KitchenAid Stand Mixer

There’s a reason everyone wants the KitchenAid standing mixer: It’s the best, period. If mom doesn’t own this iconic mixer yet, it’s time to get her one. She can combine baking ingredients, knead bread dough, whisk meringue, and even make her own pasta at home. Plus, there’s a wide range of useful attachments that can accompany her mixer, meaning you’ve got the next few years of gifts planned out for you.

Get the KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart Stand Mixer from Bed Bath & Beyond for $429.99

24. For the mom who already has a KitchenAid: Accessories for her stand mixer

Best gifts for mom: KitchenAid Accessories

From slicers and dicers to scales and even food processors, there's a KitchenAid stand mixer accessory for just about any use. If she already owns the iconic kitchen gadget, pick up a new accessory she can attach to her mixer and use while cooking. The slicer and shredder attachment is affordable, effective and incredibly useful, especially since it’s powered by the motor in your mixer, allowing mom to leverage that power for quick shredding. It’ll be her new sous chef.

Get the Slicer and Shredder Attachment for KitchenAid Stand Mixers from Amazon for $37.99

25. For the Disney-loving mom: Disney+ subscription

Best gifts for mom: Disney+

Yes—you can give Disney+ as a gift. And if your mom loves singing along with Ariel, is there any greater present you can give her than a subscription to the wildly popular streaming service? In addition to the catalog of animated Disney films, mom can also watch most films and TV shows in the Star Wars canon, as well as all the movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Get a Disney+ subscription for $79.99 a year

26. For the mom who's over having a purse: A Coach wristlet

Best gifts for mom: Coach wristlet

Sometimes you need a full purse to hit the town, but other times, you only need to carry a few things, which can make carrying a full purse more work than it's worth. Get mom a classy wristlet for those days where she's just not in the mood for the whole shebang. You can get this bag from Coach in four colors, and it comes highly recommended by hundreds of reviewers.

Get the Small Wristlet from Coach for $75

27. For the mom who deserves to relax: Nordstrom Bliss Plush Robe

Best gifts for mom: Nordstrom Bliss Plush Robe

Robes are classic mom gifts, but chances are she’s never had a robe as incredible as our favorite, the Nordstrom Bliss Plush Robe. We tested the most popular women's robes out there and found this one to be the most comfortable. We love the fit, the fleece material and the fact it has pockets. If your mom loves to relax, this robe would be an excellent gift.

Get the Bliss Plush Robe at Nordstrom for $69

28. For the mom who must have good coffee: BLK & Bold

Best gifts for mom: BLK & Bold Coffee

There’s no substitute for high-quality coffee. Reviewer-favorite brand BLK & Bold sells specialty teas and coffees, many of which are available on Amazon and Target. The brand also makes a strong social impact, donating 5% of its profits to supporting at-risk youths. Is there anything better than coffee that both tastes good and makes you feel good?

Get BLK & Bold coffee from Amazon for $25.98

29. For the mom who wants to try new recipes: Our favorite meal kit

Best gifts for mom: Home Chef

We love a good meal kit. Not only will they allow mom to skip planning out meals for a few nights, but they’ll introduce her to new recipes and ingredients she may not have reached for herself. Our favorite meal kit is Home Chef, which consistently delivered high-quality ingredients, recipes and instructions each week. Plus, they’ve recently diversified their menu to offer meat substitutes, protein packs and even 15-minute meals.

Get Home Chef starting at $8.99 per serving

30. For the mom who loves her socks: Happy Socks

Best gifts for mom: Happy Socks

Hot take: Socks make a great gift. Especially when you find comfy and colorful socks Mom’s guaranteed to love, like these ones from Happy Socks. This retailer sells all kinds of incredible socks, like taco-themed boxes, corgi-lined socks, and even a collection of Disney socks. If mom loves showing off her favorite socks, you can’t go wrong with these fun, customized pairs.

Shop all Happy Socks

31. For the mom who loves true crime: Hunt A Killer subscription

Best gifts for mom: Hunt a Killer

We tested Hunt A Killer this summer, and the first thing I did after reading the review was buy a subscription for my mother. She is obsessed with true crime, and unsurprisingly, she’s now also obsessed with Hunt A Killer. The subscription box allows players to solve a crime, with monthly “episodes” that get the person closer to solving the crime every time. If your mother is just as obsessed with true crime as mine, she’ll be ecstatic to play detective for a few months.

Get Hunt A Killer starting at $25 a box

32. For the dog mom: KONG Box subscription

Best gifts for mom: KONG Box

Sometimes it’s clear who mom’s favorite child is—and many times, it’s the dog. No shame, though, because there are lots of gifts out there perfect for dog moms and dog lovers. One of the best dog-themed subscription kits we tested this year was the KONG Box, a subscription service from cult-favorite brand KONG. It comes with toys, snacks and more, and the best part is that it features new products each time, so you don’t have to worry about getting the same rubber KONG toy three months in a row.

Get a subscription to KONG box for $29.95

33. For the cat mom: Goody Box

Best gifts for mom: Goody Box

I’m not a mother to any humans yet, but I am a proud cat mother, and I take every opportunity I can to buy them presents—as the cat mom in your life probably does. This year, we tested the Goody Box from Chewy, which is essentially a gift box that’s filled with some of Chewy’s best cat toys and snacks. It’s the perfect gift for any proud cat-loving mom, as she’ll enjoy watching her kittens pounce around all day with their new toys.

Get a Cat Goody Box from Chewy for $24.99

34. For the mom who needs a new coffee maker: Technivorm Moccamaster

Best gifts for mom: Technivorm Moccamaster

Mom may not be in the market for a fancy espresso maker, but she would likely love the opportunity to upgrade her current coffee maker to a more high-quality model. Our favorite drip coffee maker is the Technivorm Moccamaster, which ticks off just about every box you can think of to make the perfect coffee machine: it brews quickly, makes an incredibly delicious pot of joe, and looks good when displayed on the counter. Mom will thank you (and then you’ll thank her every time she pours you a cup).

Get the Technivorm Moccamaster at Williams Sonoma for $319.95

35. For the mom who likes to sleep in luxury: Lingerie Moonlight Pajamas

Best gifts for mom: Nordstrom Moonlight Pajamas

If mom loves being pampered as she sleeps, she would love to receive a new set of luxury pajamas, like this set from Nordstrom. More than 1,000 reviewers give the Lingerie Moonlight pajamas set a solid 5-star rating, saying they’re soft to the touch, fit to size, and look incredible. Plus, they come in six designs and a ton of colors, so you can pick the set that best matches Mom’s style.

Get the Moonlight Pajamas at Nordstrom for $65

36. For the mom who loves to game: Nintendo Switch

Best gifts for mom: Nintendo Switch

Did your mother fall in love with Pokemon GO when it came out? Mine did—she’d spend hours running around and catching new Pokemon for her collection. She may not be out and about playing it much anymore, but I feel confident she’d love having a Nintendo Switch, the easy-to-use console that allows her to play the suite of Mario games and reviewer-favorite Animal Crossing. She can opt for a full system that she can play with others, or the single-user Nintendo Switch Lite that she can keep all to herself.

Get a Nintendo Switch from Amazon for $299

37. For the mom who loves candles: Capri Blue Volcano candle

Best gifts for mom: Capri Blue Candle

Sometimes mom needs to turn down the lights, fill up the bubble bath, and light her favorite candle to unwind after a long week. We recommend this highly-rated candle by Capri Blue—the signature blue bottle is enough to capture us right away, but the Volcano blend is among our all-time favorite scents. This is a must-have for any mom who loves to relax.

Get the Capri Blue Volcano Jar Candle from Anthropologie for $24

38. For the nerdy mom: Star Wars rug from Ruggable

Best gifts for mom: Star Wars Rug from Ruggable

If mom is tapped into nerd culture, there’s no better gift than one themed to her favorite fandom. Ruggable, who makes our favorite rugs, recently unveiled a line of Star Wars-themed rugs perfect for any home. There are some prominently Star Wars focused, like the Saga White & Black rug, and others that are more minimalist, like the Tie Fighter Houndstooth rug. Whether she likes to show off her fandom proudly or subtly, the line has everything a Star Wars fan could ever dream of.

Get a Star Wars rug from Ruggable from $169

39. For the mom on the go: A pair of Allbirds sneakers

Best gifts for mom: Allbirds

When it comes to running shoes, it doesn’t get much better than Allbirds Wool Runners. We tested the brand’s best-selling shoes and found that they lived up to the hype—they’re soft, comfy, and ideal for the mom who spends the better part of her day running around. Whether she’s completing errands or chasing kids around the yard, the Wool Runners make a great gift option.

Get a pair of Allbirds Women’s Wool Runners for $98

40. For the sentimental mom: A customized necklace

Best gifts for mom: Personalized necklace

Does mom get teary-eyed when looking at old clay pots you made her when you were younger? Go the sentimental route and find a custom-made piece of jewelry from Etsy that will have her reaching for the Kleenex when she opens it. We’re partial to this engraved necklace, which can be easily customized with your mother in mind. You can include kids’ names, birthdates or meaningful quotes.

Get the Custom Heart Necklace from Etsy for $26.25

41. For the mom who loves new kitchen gadgets: The Always Pan

Best gifts for mom: Always Pan

Ever wondered what life would be like if you only had one dish, not 20 cluttering your cabinets? Your mother likely has. Surprise her with the Always Pan, the magical piece of cookware that claims to be eight pans condensed into one. The pan can braise, sear, steam, strain, saute, fry and boil, which is pretty much anything she’d need to do in the kitchen aside from actually serving food.

Get the Always Pan from Our Place for $145

42. For the mom who needs a new vacuum: The Dyson Ball Animal 2

Best gifts for mom: Dyson Ball Animal 2

The Dyson Ball Animal 2 isn't the cheapest thing you'll find on this list, but it is among the best cleaning products we've ever tested in our labs. It's the best upright vacuum you can buy, providing an immense amount of power and impressive corner-cutting abilities. If mom's been begging for an upgrade, you can't get better than Dyson.

Get the Dyson Ball Animal 2 at Dyson for $499.99

43. For the mom who loves her weighted blanket: A weighted robe

Best gifts for mom: Gravity Robe

If mom already owns and loves a weighted blanket, take it to the next level with a weighted robe, which wraps mom in a layer of comfort as soon as she steps out of the shower. We tried the Gravity Robe, made by the same company that makes our favorite weighted blanket. It only features a weighted collar that may help mom relax as she lounges around the house (so don’t worry—you’re not giving Mom a 50-pound robe she won’t be able to walk in).

Get the Gravity Weighted Robe for $130

44. For the mom who’s always cold: Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cardigan

Best gifts for mom: Barefoot Dreams Cardigan

Moms can never turn down cardigans. It’s a fact. They’re sensible, comfortable and perfect for fighting against drafty air. Barefoot Dreams sells this top-rated cardigan that is made from the same material as their celeb-loved blankets, which we love at Reviewed. It's perfect for wearing both inside and outside, whether she's out running errands or lounging on the couch. With nearly 5 stars from over 3,600 reviews, you can't go wrong with this luxurious cardigan.

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan at Nordstrom for $116

45. For the mom who’s obsessed with blankets: The Big Blanket

Best gifts for mom: Big Blanket

I’ve tested a lot of products at Reviewed, and there’s none I’m more obsessed with than the Big Blanket. It’s exactly what it sounds like—a really large blanket—and yet it’s softer, cozier and more fun than any other blanket I’ve owned. If mom loves making blanket forts, snuggling with the family, or just generally lounging around in blankets, this is a must-have.

Get the Big Blanket for $149

46. For the music-loving mom: Apple AirPods Pro

Best gifts for mom: Apple AirPods Pro

Headphones make a great gift for mom, and you can’t get better than the beloved Apple AirPods Pro. These upgraded AirPods consistently rank highly in our testing, providing active noise cancellation, a comfortable fit, and easy setup. Whether mom loves listening to her music or she loves talking to her sister on the phone for hours, these headphones will make a big difference in her daily life.

Get Apple AirPods Pro from Amazon for $189

47. For the mom who loves quality ingredients: The Olive Oil

Best gifts for mom: Artisan olive oil

Olive oils are not made equally. Depending on the price, age and location, you could get wildly different variations in taste and quality. We put trendy olive oils to the test and fell in love with Pineapple Collaborative. Mom likely doesn't own this one already, but she'll quickly fall in love with the cute tin and quality olive oil inside.

Get The Olive Oil from Pineapple Collaborative for $34

48. For the mom with a sweet tooth: Anything from Harry & David

Best gifts for mom: Harry & David

What’s better than a present you can eat? Whether mom prefers fruit or chocolate or assorted cheeses, you can find nearly every type of edible goody from Harry & David. We tried Harry & David and found that its gift baskets were chock-full of delicious foods that would make any person smile. We were partial to the Moose Munch and chocolate-covered pretzels, but if mom loves fresh fruit, you can’t get better than the classic Harry & David pears.

Shop gift baskets from Harry & David

49. For the trendy mom: Spanx faux leather leggings

Best gifts for mom: Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

Another great product we see selling out toward the end of the year is the Spanx faux leather leggings from Nordstrom, which many of our on-staff mothers are obsessed with. They boast more than 3,000 reviews on Nordstrom, which isn’t surprising, given that our staffers rave about them every chance they get. She can wear them with a denim jacket or throw them on with a t-shirt—no matter how she styles them, Mom will love these versatile leggings.

Get the Spanx Faux Leather Leggings from Nordstrom for $98

50. For the mom who needs to upgrade her bag: A Michael Kors bag

Best gifts for mom: Michael Kors bag

There are a few safe gifts you can buy Mom every year without having to panic: A designer bag is one of them. This gorgeous bag from Michael Kors is a reviewer favorite that comes in four colors. It’s made from smooth leather and looks great with just about every outfit—so basically, it’s the perfect purse.

Get the Jet Set Large Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag from Michael Kors for $109

51. For the mom who needs reliable shoes: Crocs

Best gifts for mom: Crocs

That’s right, we’re recommending Crocs for your mother. Turns out Crocs are back, and they’re hotter than ever. There are a wide variety of Crocs styles you can choose from, including fur-lined options and even platforms. But there’s nothing quite as good as the original rubber clog, especially if Mom spends a lot of time outdoors or running around the garden.

Get Classic Croc Clogs for $49.99

52. For the mom who cherishes her TV time: MoonPod

Best gifts for mom: MoonPod

Ever heard of a bean bag adults actually want to use? That’s what MoonPod aims to be. One of our editors tested the zero-gravity bean bag chair and discovered that it’s actually pretty comfy to sit in, especially if you love lounging while watching TV. If Mom loves playing on her computer or iPad while listening to TV in the background, the MoonPod could be a game-changing addition to her living space. Plus, you’ll get to use it too.

Get the MoonPod for $299

53. For the mom of teenagers: Comfortable noise-canceling headphones

Best gifts for mom: Noise-canceling headphones

When it’s so noisy in the house that Mom can’t hear herself think, she definitely needs noise-canceling headphones to surround herself in blissful silence. Our experts tested the best noise-canceling headphones and found the best pair to be the Sony WH-1000XM4s, which allow users to customize the amount of noise canceling they need. When the football game is on in the family room and Lil Nas X is blasting out of a bedroom, she'll reach for them. She won’t hear a sound when she’s wearing these headphones, so text her if you need anything.

Get the Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones at Amazon for $248

54. For the mom who loves to knit: Darn Good Yarn

Best gifts for mom: Darn Good Yarn

There’s no such thing as too much yarn. If Mom’s a knitter, she’ll never turn down high-quality skeins (a.k.a. yarn balls) from a top-notch brand like Darn Good Yarn. The company makes ethical yarn and provides sustainable jobs around the world, putting its mission first in all business practices. The yarn itself is cozy, comfy and easy to work with. As an avid knitter (and Darn Good Yarn fan), I recommend picking up a few skeins of Darn Good Yarn’s multicolor options so mom can choose what she knits with the beautiful shades.

Get Darn Good Yarn from $7

55. For the mother of a newborn: A high-end car seat

Best gifts for mom: Car seat

The RAVA Flame Retardant car seat is not cheap, but there’s a reason—it’s one of the best and most popular options you can buy. Our readers are obsessed with buying it from Nordstrom, and it’s not hard to see why. It holds a near-perfect 5-star rating on the site, with reviewers saying it’s long-lasting, easy to install, and incredibly high quality. This is the perfect gift for the mother of a newborn who’s looking to invest in the best.

Get the RAVA Flame Retardant Free Convertible Car Seat from Nordstrom for $449.95

56. For the mom who keeps talking about learning a new language: Rosetta Stone

Best gifts for mom: Rosetta Stone

There’s never been a better time to learn a new language. Whether she dreams of learning French, Italian or Russian, help Mom live her dreams by gifting her Rosetta Stone, one of our favorite language learning softwares. The service is easy to use, intuitive and perfect for beginners. She’ll be planning the family trip overseas in no time.

Get a Rosetta Stone subscription

57. For the mom who likes counting steps: Fitbit Charge 5

Best gift for moms: Fitbit Charge 5

Fitness-loving mamas rejoice: The new Fitbit Charge 5 is the best of all the fitness tracking devices we tested. Mom will love watching her step count rise as she completes her morning run—and she’ll love bragging about how active she is once she starts seeing her daily stats. Just don’t be surprised if she starts calling you asking you to go on more walks over the next few weeks after gifting it.

Get a Fitbit Charge 5 from Amazon for $178.95

58. For the mom who loves tea: Sips by subscription

Best gifts for mom: Sips by

There are some great gift options out there for moms who love tea. You can grab an adorable tea diffuser or a top-notch kettle, but if you really want to wow Mom this year, get her a subscription to the tea membership club Sips by. Our editor tested this service and raved about how wonderful her tea selection was. As with any food subscription service, there were clear winners and losers, but overall, she enjoyed the variety of teas she got to sample.

Get a subscription to Sips by for $16/month

59. For the mom who stands on her feet all day: Ugg Scuffette II Slippers

Best gifts for mom: Ugg Scuffette II Slippers

Slippers are a gift straight from the heavens. We tested the best slippers for women and crowned the Ugg Scuffette II slippers the winners. Our tester found them to be ultra-comfortable, made of quality material and stylish. They’re the perfect gift for the mom who spends all day on her feet and just wants to relax.

Get the Ugg Scuffette II Slippers from Nordstrom from $89.95

60. For the mom who loves to stay fit: Myx exercise bike

Best gifts for mom: Myx bike

If you're looking to splurge, Myxfitness is an amazing gift if mom enjoys spinning. We recently tested exercise bikes and found this model to be the best-valued pick on the market. This bike comes with a Polar heart rate monitor visible on the screen that lets mom hit three exertion zones. It's different from Peloton as the goals aren't RPMs (revolutions per minute of the flywheel), it's adjusting resistance so she can hit her targetted heartrate. The display can also swivel any way you giftee wants as well, so she can take non-spinning classes like HIIT and barre too all from the comfort of her living room.

Get The MYX II from Myxfitness for $1,399

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 60 best gifts for mom of 2021: KitchenAid, Revlon, Lululemon and more