This article will cover the 26 best universities in the world with no tuition fee. This article will cover recent trends in the higher education market and navigate through the major players in the industry. If you want to skip our analysis, go directly to the 5 Best Universities in the World With No Tuition Fee.

The Higher Education Market

According to a report by IMARC, the global higher education market is currently valued at $20.1 billion as of 2022. The global higher education market is expected to grow to $61.1 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2%.

Experts suggest that artificial intelligence and IoT (Internet of Things) have had a positive impact on higher education. According to a report by Future Business Insights, the global Internet of Things market had a valuation of $544.38 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow to a valuation of $3.35 trillion by 2030 at a CAGR of 26.1%. The growth of the IoT and AI industries has contributed to education being more accessible and aligned with global standards. Generative AI tools have made understanding subject matter easier. Now students can learn new things within no time and up-skill themselves sitting at home.

Why Are Students Out of College?

Millions of students do not study beyond secondary education. The primary reason for such is that education keeps becoming more and more expensive for the average family to afford. According to a report by McKinsey, undergraduate enrollment is predicted to drop from 2025 onwards. The projections are based on the years 2012 to 2029. According to the report, two-year and four-year programs may face a decline of 13% and 9% respectively by 2029.

A survey by IDP indicates that the rising cost of living globally is negatively impacting the mobility of international students. The survey consisted of 21,000 students and amongst them, 51% had been re-considering moving to another country primarily due to financial reasons. While 31% of the respondents vouched for part-time work as their primary income generator. Additionally, the ability to work part-time heavily depends on the host country’s regulations with regard to international students. Some of the best countries for international students to study and work include Germany, Canada, Denmark, and Sweden.

Declining enrollment rates are a cause of concern for people across the globe. To increase foreign and domestic enrollment rates, a few countries have begun to offer generous scholarships and financial aid to students. For instance, state universities in Italy offer generous regional scholarships for international students. These scholarships are primarily based on the financial condition of the student and the country they belong to. These scholarships cover tuition fee, food, and housing. They also provide a yearly stipend to international students. Some of the top scholarships include ERGO, DSU, and EDISU scholarships.

While universities in the United States may be particularly expensive, there are multiple non-US universities that rank highly and provide quality education for a much lower price tag. These include the Technical University of Munich, ETH Zurich, and Institut Polytechnique de Paris, among others.

Notable E-learning Platforms

The COVID-19 impact has led to a worldwide increase in online education. According to a report by Facts and Factors, the global e-learning market was worth $210.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a valuation of $848.12 Billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 17.54%. Different companies took advantage of online education to offer courses to international markets. Notable companies include Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR), Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY), and Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL).

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) is an online educational platform in the United States. The company currently boasts a market cap of $2.93 billion as of August 6, 2023. The company has been providing support to millions across the globe by providing courses in management, technology, engineering, and finance, to name a few. Users must sign up and can access courses for free or by paying a certain amount—usually, universities across the globe partner with Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) to provide courses to university students for free. On August 2, Forbes pointed out that the University of Texas and Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) are partnering to launch a large-scale micro-credential program. This new partnership will allow students, faculty, and alumni of the University of Texas to access Coursera Career Academy page for no extra cost.

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) is an online education marketplace in the United States. As of August 6, 2023, the company had a market cap of $1.58 billion. The company aims to build the skills of people across the globe. These include people skills, business skills, and technical skills. According to a report by Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY), the company added 470 new courses based on ChatGPT and other AI software during the first quarter of 2023. Moreover, as of March 31, 2023, over 420,000 students enrolled in AI-based courses on Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY).

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) is a language learning platform based in the United States. Duolingo has played a huge role in fueling globalization. The company allows people of all ages to learn any language they want to. Most universities abroad accept the language certificate from Duolingo. On April 28, Forbes pointed out that Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) developed and established its own AI platform under the name of Duolingo Max. The two new AI features under Duolingo Max include "My Answer" and "Roleplay." My Answer allows learners to chat with the popular Duolingo Bird, Duo, to understand their mistakes. Duo also provides examples for further clarification. Roleplay is a step ahead of My Answer. Roleplay allows learners to chat with world characters in the language they are learning. These characters may discuss anything with you, including what cafe to eat at or what places to visit, providing an immersive learning experience.

While e-learning platforms are becoming increasingly popular, people still prefer going to college for higher education because of a lot of other experiences these institutes offer. For some people, college is more than just a classroom. However, as we pointed out above, tertiary education is getting expensive across the globe. We have compiled a list of some of the best universities in the world where you won't have to pay tuition. Let's take a look at them now.

26 Best Universities in the World With No Tuition Fee

Pixabay / Public domain

Our Methodology

We shortlisted the 26 best universities in the world with no tuition fee using data from Global Admissions, Valuecollges.com, TopUniversities.com, and Global Scholarships. Using these sources we compiled a list of 50 universities that charge no tuition fee. To shortlist the 26 best universities in the world with no tuition fee, we used the QS world rankings.

The QS world rankings are based on six factors or variables. These factors come together to combine all the major aspects of an educational institute. These factors include Teaching, Research, Citations (research influence), Industry Income, and International Outlook. While cultural outlook and cost of living may have an impact on the university choice for a student, our ranking provides an appropriate starting point to decide the best place to study.

We have ranked the best universities in the world with no tuition fee in ascending order of their QS world rankings.

26 Best Universities in the World With No Tuition Fee

26. Norwegian University of Life Sciences

Location: Norway

QS world ranking: 1201-1400

The Norwegian University of Life Sciences is a public university based in Norway founded in 1859. The university does not charge a tuition fee for international students. However, students must pay a small union fee on a semester or yearly basis. The university also offers a free tuition scholarship for undergraduate and graduate levels if certain requirements are met.

25. University of Iceland

Location: Iceland

QS World Ranking: 1201-1400

The University of Iceland is one of the oldest universities in Iceland. The university is a public research university based in Iceland. The university has a total enrollment of almost 14,000. While the university does not charge any tuition fee, students are required to pay a minimal amount as a registration fee or semester fee.

24. Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais (UFMG)

Location: Brazil

QS world ranking: 691

Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais (UFMG) is a public research university based in Brazil. The university is amongst the 26 best universities in the world with no tuition fee for international students, with a QS world ranking of 691.

23. University of Mannheim

Location: Germany

QS world ranking: 454

Founded in 1907, the University of Mannheim is a public research university based in Germany. The university does not charge a tuition fee, however, international students must pay a minimal amount every semester for travel and registration.

22. São Paulo State University (UNESP)

Location: Brazil

QS world ranking: 419

With a QS world ranking of 419, São Paulo State University (UNESP), a public university based in Brazil, is among the 26 best countries in the world with no tuition fee for international students.

21. University of Munster

Location: Germany

QS world ranking: 384

The University of Munster is a public research university based in Germany. Founded in 1780, the university is one of the oldest institutions in the world. The university does not charge a tuition fee to international students, however, a minimal semester fee must be paid.

20. Norwegian University of Science and Technology

Location: Norway

QS world ranking: 292

The Norwegian University of Science and Technology is a public university based in Norway. With a QS world ranking of 292, the university is among the 26 best universities in the world with no tuition fee for international students. The university was founded in 1996.

19. University of Cologne

Location: Germany

QS world ranking: 268

The University of Cologne is a public university based in Germany. The university was founded in 1388 and boasts a QS world ranking of 268. While the university does not charge a tuition fee, students must pay a social contribution fee of almost $275 to $550.

18. TU Darmstadt

Location: Germany

QS world ranking: 246

The Technical University of Darmstadt is a public research university based in Germany. The University was founded in 1877 and boasts a QS world ranking of 246. Students must pay a minimal amount as a registration fee for each semester.

17. University of Bonn

Location: Germany

QS world ranking: 239

The University of Bonn charges a small semester fee of around $330. The University of Bonn has an international student enrollment of 5000 making it an attractive study destination for students across the globe.

16. University of Gottingen

location: Germany

QS World Ranking: 232

The University of Gottingen is a public research university based in Germany. The university is among the 26 best universities in the world with no tuition fee. The University was founded in 1734 and boasts a QS World ranking of 232.

15. FAU Erlangen Nurnberg

Location: Germany

QS world ranking: 229

FAU Erlangen Nurnberg is a public research university based in Germany. Founded in 1743, the university owns a QS world ranking of 229. The university has a total student enrollment of almost 40,000 making it the largest research university in Germany.

14. Universidade Estadual de Campinas (Unicamp)

Location: Brazil

QS world ranking: 220

The Universidade Estadual de Campinas (Unicamp) is a public research university based in Brazil. The university was founded in 1966 and has an acceptance rate of 4.3%. The university is amongst the 26 best universities in the world with no tuition fee for international students with a QS world ranking of 220.

13. University of Tübingen

Location: Germany

QS World Ranking: 213

The University of Tübingen is a public research university based in Germany. The university was founded in 1477, making it one of the oldest universities in Germany. The university has a QS world ranking of 213.

12. University of Hamburg

Location: Germany

QS world ranking: 205

Founded in 1919, the University of Hamburg is a public research university based in Germany. Other than offering no tuition fee for most programs, the university also offers a range of scholarships and grants to its international students.

11. University of Freiburg

Location: Germany

QS World Ranking: 192

The University of Freiburg was founded in 1457, making it one of the oldest universities in the country. The university is amongst the 26 best universities in the world with no tuition fee for international students, based on its QS world rank of 192.

10. Technical University of Berlin

Location: Germany

QS world ranking: 158

The Technical University of Berlin is a public research university located in Berlin, Germany. The university was founded in 1879 and boasts a QS world ranking of 158. The university has a total enrollment of almost 34,000 students.

9. Humboldt University of Berlin

Location: Germany

QS world ranking: 120

The Humboldt University of Berlin is a public research university based in Berlin Germany. The university was founded in 1810 and boasts a QS world ranking of 120. Notable Alumni from the university include Karl Marx and Max Weber.

8. Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT)

location: Germany

QS World Ranking: 119

The Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) is a public research university in Germany. The university was founded in 1825 and boasts a ranking of 119 as per the QS world rankings. The university has a student enrollment of 26,000.

7. University of Oslo

Location: Norway

QS World Ranking: 117

The University of Oslo is a public research university based in Norway. Founded in 1811, the university is one of the oldest universities in the country. The university has a total student enrollment of almost 27,000 students.

6. RWTH Aachen University

Location: Germany

QS world ranking: 106

Founded in 1870, the RWTH Aachen University is a public research university based in Germany. The university is home to almost 47000 students and offers over 144 study programs. The university does not charge a tuition fee, however, students may be required to pay a minimal amount as a semester fee. The university heavily invests in learning and creating new technologies.

