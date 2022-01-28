37 cute and fun Valentine's Day gifts kids will love

Best Valentine's Day gifts for kids

Valentine's Day isn't just for romantic love! It's also the best time to let your littles know how special they are.

Whether you are looking for Valentine's Day gifts for a boy or for a girl, and whether you're ready to spoil your baby or your tween, we have the definitive list of the best Valentine's Day gifts for kids. From classics like stuffed animals and chocolate, to the latest trendy toys, these gifts run the gamut from cute to cool and will have them seeing hearts.

1. For The Mandalorian fan: A baby Grogu that’s filled with love

Best Valentine's Day gifts for kids: Baby Yoda

You probably already know that Build-a-Bear is perfect for creating cuddly, personalized bear friends, but did you know that you can also make snuggly stuffies of all sorts of animal friends and—even more exciting—some of your favorite movie characters! This year's best-seller is, no surprise: A wide-eyed Baby Yoda, aka Grogu from The Mandalorian. Make him extra festive by adding fun, Valentine-themed accessories that make him ready to spread some love!

Get the Build-a-Bear Plus Valentine’s Day Gift Set at Build-a-Bear for $51.60

2. For the one who loves a story: An Eric Carle-inspired Magna-Tile set

Best Valentine's Day gifts for kids: Very Hungry Caterpillar Magna-Tiles

Eric Carle's beautiful artwork and nature-inspired children's stories are bursting with colorful with whimsy and wonderment. The Very Hungry Caterpillar has been a best-seller for over 30 years and is one of his most beloved books, and inspired the bestselling Love From the Very Hungry Caterpillar. This sweet Magna-Tile set by CreateOn takes images from these books and turns them into an adorable play set that kids will be so excited to see come to life.

Get the Create On Very Hungry Caterpillar Love Set at Maisonette for $44

3. For the one who likes a good squish: Valentine-themed Squishmallows

Best Valentine's Day gifts for kids: Valentine Squishmallows

Lovable Squishmallows are ever-popular and will have kids from toddler to tween seeing hearts. This exclusive set from Claire’s is Valentine-themed and, at a 12-inch size, there’s really no reason not to collect them all! Squishmallows are always on trend and always sell out, so be sure to get these cuties in your cart before they're gone.

Shop 12-inch Valentine’s Day Squishmallow at Claire’s for $9.99

4. For the one who loves surprises: An unwrapping toy filled with retro gifts

Best Valentine's Day gifts for kids: A heart-shaped surprise ball

Get ready for a flurry of surprises with this clever gift that's filled with retro-themed toys. Made in the U.S. in a small, family-owned business in Oregon, each layer of this crepe paper wrapped heart unwinds to reveal a new trinket or toy. From fortune tellers to confetti poppers, this gift is sure to bring some festive flair to Valentine’s Day.

Get the Valentine’s Day Heart Shaped Surprise Ball at Uncommon Goods for $22

5. For the one who likes their bling: Cool kids’ goggles with tons of sparkle

Best Valentine's Day gifts for kids: Kids' swim goggles

They’ll be the star of the swimming pool with these funky, sparkly goggles. A little bit of style and a whole lot of substance, these kids' swim goggles feature UV protection and an anti-fog coating, making them cool to wear and full of function. Encrusted with "candy" hearts, and with a colorful popsicle-styled silicone sizer, makes them extra sweet.

Get the URock Heart Shaped Swim Goggles at Maisonette for $25.95

6. For the one who loves bath time: A fizzy set of bath bombs

Best Valentine's Day gifts for kids: A kids' bath bomb set

Your fizzy valentine will love the dollop of fun these droplets bring to the tub. These all-natural, gluten-free, cruelty free and made in the U.S. bath bombs come in alternating coconut and guava scents, making them perfect for a super gentle, sweetly scented bath experience. These pint-sized droplets are 1-inch each, making them perfectly sized for your kiddo.

Get the Dabble & Dollop My Fizzy Valentine bath bomb set at Maisonette for $20

7. For the one who loves the trendy toys: A squishy little play pack

Best Valentine's Day gifts for kids: My Squishy Little Snack Pack

The adorably interactive line of My Squishy Little Dumplings were the sleeper hit of the holidays. Now, for Valentine's Day, let us introduce you to My Squishy Little Snack Pack. Like My Squishy Little Dumplings, the Snack Pack set is filled with interactive features and quirky personality traits. Each snack pack, including two characters in each box, offers a surprise accessory and a bag of five bonus mini charm poppers.

Get the My Squishy Littles Snack Pack at Walmart for $9.97

8. For the cuddly fashionista: Gund P.Lush

Best Valentine's Day gifts for kids: P.Lush pets

These fashion-forward plush pets are a style squad of premium small stuffed animals. With names like Bianca Bling and Cala Bassetthound, these Kardashian-like cuddlers are perfect for any pint-sized trendsetters.

Shop Gund P.Lush pets at Amazon for $7.99

9. For the one who loves their friends: A DIY frame decorating kit

Best Valentine's Day gifts for kids: A Valentine picture frame

For the kid who likes to creatively express themselves: This DIY kit gives them everything they need to make a cool photo frame either as a keepsake or as a gift. Filled with love- and Valentine-themed stickers and stamps, this is just right for unleashing creativity and expressing devotion towards the special people in their lives.

Get the Purple Ladybug Design-Your-Own Picture Frame Craft Kit at Amazon for $10.99

10. For the culinary artist: A chocolate pen

Best Valentine's Day gifts for kids: A chocolate pen

Every note is sweeter when it’s written in chocolate. Whether your kid is a baker or a doodler, they’ll love the 3-D candy and cake toppers they can make with this fun pen that melts chocolate into fun shapes and designs.

Get the Real Baking Chocolate Pen at Amazon for $17.99

11. For the one who loves to cuddle: A lovey little Care Bear

Best Valentine's Day gifts for kids: Care Bears Togetherness Bear

For the kid who cares a lot, the newly debuted Togetherness Bear by Care Bears takes this throwback favorite and gives it a new twist. No two of these Care Bears are alike, so your child can revel in their individuality with this snuggly friend.

Get the Care Bears Togetherness Bear at Walmart for $13.88

12. For the one who is anti-hearts: A red fire truck

Best Valentine's Day gifts for kids: A bright red fire truck

Valentine's Day doesn't have to be all hearts and kisses. This awesome fire truck incorporates the vibrant red hue of the season without being so literal. This toy is made from 100% recycled milk jugs so your kids can show their love for the earth, while playing with their new toy.

Get the Green Toys Red Fire Truck at Amazon for $14.10

13. For the kid who likes Pop Its: A heart-shaped popper pouch

Best Valentine's Day gifts for kids: A Pop Its purse

If there is a kid who doesn't like Pop Its, we haven't met them. This quilted pouch not only looks super stylish, it is the perfect fidget piece for the Pop Its-obsessed.

Get the Heart Popper Pouch at Paper Source for $16.95

14. For the one who loves story time: A best-selling book by Joanna Gaines

Best Valentine's Day gifts for kids: A new book by Joanna Gaines

Joanna Gaines seems to get everything right. This beautifully illustrated best-selling story book, written by the home décor and lifestyle guru, is a lesson in creativity, collaboration and acceptance. It will make a warm addition to your bedtime story rotation.

Get The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be at Amazon for $11.94

15. For the one who loves a campout: A paint-your-own S’mores kit

Best Valentine's Day gifts for kids: A paintable s'mores kit

If you thought that nothing could make s’mores more fun, have we got surprise for you. These Valentine-themed marshmallows can be painted with accompanying food-grade paints, to lend a creative touch to a favorite campfire activity.

Get the Paint Your Own S'mores Kit at Uncommon Goods for $34

16. For the resident Cupid: A bow and arrow set

Best Valentine's Day gifts for kids: An archery set

For your little god or goddess of love, how about a light-up bow and arrow set? This kid-friendly set includes six 20-inch suction cup arrows, bow, bull's eye target and an arrow quiver. This comes in a range of color options but, for a festive pop, we are partial to pink.

Get the Toysery Bow and Arrow Set at Amazon starting at $24.97

17. For the one who likes to be the center of their own story: A personalized pop-up book

Best Valentine's Day gifts for kids: A personalized Wonderbly book

This Wonderbly title is all about enjoying the little moments of your child's earliest years. Little ones will enjoy feeling the love from their fingers to their toes, and they'll be so excited to see and hear their name as the center of the story as they peek through the pages.

Get Peekaboo I Love You at Wonderbly for $34.99

18. For the one who loves animals: Calico Critters Cute Couple

Best Valentine's Day gifts for kids: Calico Critters

Calico Critters—the adorable animal line—has a perfect pair of furry figurines for Valentine’s Day. Stella and Cinnamon rabbit are all gussied up for a date, and the set includes a romantic touch: a tiny bouquet of roses. Awwww!

Get a Calico Critters Cute Couple set at Walmart for $24.98

19. For the one who loves candy: See’s Mini Valentine Heart

Best Valentine's Day gifts for kids: See's Mini Heart

Let your kids in on the chocolate action this Valentine’s Day! See’s has a perfectly petite heart-shaped box all ready for gifting. The Mini Valentine Heart contains approximately eight pieces of delicious candy. Milk Chocolate Buttercream, Raspberry Truffle and Milk Molasses Chips are just a few of the decadent inclusions.

Get a Mini Valentine Heart at See’s Candies for $10

20. For the one who is teething: A macaron teether

Best Valentine's Day gifts for kids: Dessert teethers

Gift your teething babe something to sink her teeth into. This pastel toy activity set includes a trio of jingly macarons plus a doughnut rattle. The macarons can be attached to a stroller for on-the-go fun.

Get a Fisher-Price Eat Dessert First gift set on Walmart for $6.98

21. For the one who is socially-conscious: Maya Angelou Barbie

Best Valentine's Day gifts for kids: Maya Angelou Barbie

February isn’t just when we celebrate Valentine’s Day, it’s also Black History Month. Give your kid a socially conscious gift for the occasion with this Barbie doll that is modeled after author and educator Dr. Maya Angelou. She holds a tiny copy of her beloved book I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings. What a beautiful gift for the Barbie fan in your life!

Get a Barbie Inspiring Women Dr. Maya Angelou doll at Target for $28.49

22. For the one who likes a classic sweet treat: Jelly Belly Love Beans

Best Valentine's Day gifts for kids: Jelly Belly Love Beans

This clear gift box includes 4 ounces of festive Jelly Belly beans: Jewel Very Cherry, red apple, coconut, cotton candy and cinnamon. We love that shimmering hearts adorn each piece. Jelly Belly has quite a few other Valentine’s options, too: Sour Smoochi Lips, Conversation Beans and Sparkling Cupid Corn are among our favorites.

Get a Love Beans box at Target for $4.99

23. For the one who loves smooches: Kissy the Penguin

Best Valentine's Day gifts for kids: Kissy the Penguin

This 12-inch, interactive baby penguin is all about the smooches! This cute little toy will be your baby's favorite valentine, and they will love pressing Kissy's feet and watching her move her wings and blow kisses. Kissy also plays “Frère Jacques.”

Get a Gund’s Kissy the Penguin on Amazon for $40

24. For the one who wants a Nerf gun upgrade: Zuru X-shot FaZe Clan Respawn

Best Valentine's Day gifts for kids: A Zuru X-Shot

If your kids prefer an action-packed gift over a sweet, sentimental one, we recommend Zuru's new FaZe Clan lineup. Zuru has always scored high in our testing, both of Nerf guns and of water guns. Their aim is always on target, and they are always built for fun. Plus, the red pellets hit the perfect hue for Valentine's Day gifting.

Zuru X-shot FaZe Clan Respawn with 12 Dart Balls at Target for $14.99

25. For the one who loves science: A Kiwi Crate

Best Valentine's Day gifts for kids: Kiwi Crate

Spark a love for STEAM with a Kiwi Crate. These subscription gift boxes are some of our favorites for hands-on, kid-friendly rainy day activities. With offerings for kids ages 2 and up, these subscription kits blend art and science for fun activities that get kids excited to learn, all the while sparking creative problem solving.

Shop Kiwi Crates starting at $29.95

26. For the one with star power: Their own karaoke microphone

Best Valentine's Day gifts for kids: A kids' karaoke mic

Whether your kid has big dreams to sing on a stage or likes to croon in the bathtub, they'll love this fun, features-filled microphone. Not only does this colorful, metallic karaoke mic make them look like a rock star, it pairs wirelessly with Bluetooth so they can perform their best karaoke songs right at home. It also comes in a variety of bright and metallic hues so they can have one in their favorite color.

Get the Bonaok Wireless Bluetooth Microphone on Amazon for $19.99

27. For the cool gamer: A shirt that expresses their real love

Best Valentine's Day gifts for kids: A gamer shirt

They may not be ready for romance, but they've already found their first love: Gaming. If their heart is with their gaming console, they'll love this cool shirt that expresses their greatest heart's desire.

Get the V Is For Video Games Valentine's Day Kids' Shirt at Etsy for $11.95

28. For the one who loves Mother Earth: Love the Earth book

Best Valentine's Day gifts for kids: "Love the Earth" book

What better Valentine is there than Mother Earth? Help your little one show love for our planet with this kid-friendly read. It’s full of helpful information on issues like climate change, as well as quizzes, activities and more.

Get a Love the Earth book at American Girl for $9.99

29. For the one who loves to rock out: A mini guitar

Best Valentine's Day gifts for kids: Loog Mini Guitar

Loog’s quality guitars are the perfect starter instruments for kiddos, and although they’re a bigger gift, Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to give one. Loog’s app and flashcards make it easy for little ones to learn to play. (If red isn’t your kid’s favorite, the guitar also comes in pink, green, yellow, white and black.)

Get a Loog red mini guitar on Amazon for $89.99

30. For the one who loves to "bake": A Melissa & Doug cake

Best Valentine's Day gifts for kids: A Melissa & Doug cake

Gift a Melissa & Doug celebration cake and your littlest child can celebrate Valentine’s Day again and again! The wood confection has three layers that kids can “cut” into with the included serving knife and it has a "candle" and fun little heart-shape confections to keep things festive.

Get the Melissa & Doug Triple-layer Party Cake at Amazon for $21.99

31. For the one who loves accessories: Pink sunnies

Best Valentine's Day gifts for kids: WeeFarers sunglasses

Give the gift of sun protection—and adorable photo ops! WeeFarers are sunglasses for babies, toddlers and preschoolers that feature durable frames, the highest sun protection rating (UV400) and an adjustable strap. Pink isn’t the only option; black, tortoise, white and blue are also available.

Get pink WeeFarers sunglasses on Amazon for $34.99

32. For the one who loves trendy stuff: A 5-Surprise mini fashion set

Best Valentine's Day gifts for kids: 5-Surprise Mini-Fashion

Each 5-Surprise ball comes with a tiny fashion pup and even teensier accessories to keep them fashion-forward. Your little fashionista's heart will burst over how cute this little toy is.

Get 5-Surprise Mini Fashion 2-pack at Amazon for $19.99

33. For the one who loves story time: A Yoto Player

Best Valentine's Day gifts for kids: Yoto Player

One thing our kids don’t need more of screen time, which is why the Yoto Player is so appealing and why it's beloved by the parenting team at Reviewed. This gadget is an audio speaker that kids can control using pre-recorded audio cards. The starter pack offerings include a podcast, audio book, music and activities. Kids pop in a card and settle in to listen, like tape players of yore! Additional cards are sold separately.

Get a Yoto Player and starter pack on Amazon for $109.98

34. For the one who loves jewelry: PlusPlus jewelry kit

Best Valentine's Day gifts for kids: PlusPlus jewelry kit

Kids love jewelry, but they love it even more when they can create their own? This kit from PlusPlus includes 400 glittery jewel and gold-colored plastic pieces, plus a base plate and guide book for 3-D jewelry creation. This is a great Valentine’s Day activity for the 5- to 12-year-old set.

Get a PlusPlus jewelry kit on Amazon for $26.99

35. For the one who is a budding makeup artist: Their own makeup bag

Best Valentine's Day gifts for kids: Litti Pretti Makeup Kit

Valentine colors, hearts, and bows abound in this pretend makeup set. The 11 pieces are realistic, but don’t worry, parents, there’s no actual makeup here. It’s all kid-safe foam, rubber and plastic. Your toddler will be so busy pretending they won’t mind a bit!

Get a Litti Pritti pretend makeup set on Amazon for $16.99

36. For the one who dreams of adventure: Their own VW camper van

Best Valentine's Day gifts for kids: Playmobil camper van

Playmobil's camper van play set is just the right shade of red for your kids to fall in love with. With camping and camper vans being so popular right now, this funky VW bus is a retro throwback that’s fun to play with campside, and it's also on-trend. The toy is equipped with a kitchen and sleeping area and comes with all the accessories needed for an epic road trip. Two figures included.

Get a Playmobil Camping Bus on Amazon for $44.97

37. For the punny one: A witty sort of whoopee cushion

Best Valentine's Day gifts for kids: Valentine-themed whoopee cushions

Maybe the idea of Valentine's Day makes them blush. Maybe they're in their potty humor phase. Maybe they just love a good play on words. Whatever the case, this hilarious whoopee cushion set will have them howling. Bonus? These come in sets of 12, so they can hand some out to friends.

Get the 12-pack of Funny Whoopee Cushions at Walmart for $23.37

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 37 best Valentine's Day gifts for kids - Cute gift ideas they'll love