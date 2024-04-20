26 Major Cities Where $1 Million in Retirement Savings Lasts the Longest
One million dollars has long been thought of as the amount needed to retire comfortably, but that is likely not enough in many major cities.
With an average life expectancy of 76 and the traditional retirement age at 65, Americans should plan to fund at least 11 years of life in retirement — yet in high-cost cities like San Francisco, $1 million in retirement savings will only last eight years.
To find the major cities where $1 million in retirement savings lasts the longest, GOBankingRates analyzed annual living costs in the 50 most populous U.S. cities for Americans ages 65 and older. Costs analyzed include groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation, rent and miscellaneous living costs.
Here’s a look at the cities where $1 million in retirement savings will last 18 years or more. Cities are ranked from shortest to longest time $1 million will last.
Raleigh, North Carolina
Annual cost of living: $55,455
How many years $1 million will last: 18.03
Mesa, Arizona
Annual cost of living: $55,043
How many years $1 million will last: 18.17
Charlotte, North Carolina
Annual cost of living:$54,886
How many years $1 million will last: 18.22
Minneapolis
Annual cost of living: $54,681
How many years $1 million will last: 18.29
Fort Worth, Texas
Annual cost of living: $52,676
How many years $1 million will last: 18.98
Dallas
Annual cost of living: $52,459
How many years $1 million will last: 19.06
Arlington, Texas
Annual cost of living: $52,039
How many years $1 million will last: 19.22
Philadelphia
Annual cost of living: $51,599
How many years $1 million will last: 19.38
Jacksonville, Florida
Annual cost of living: $50,286
How many years $1 million will last: 19.89
Houston
Annual cost of living: $49,139
How many years $1 million will last: 20.35
Omaha, Nebraska
Annual cost of living: $49,065
How many years $1 million will last: 20.38
Tucson, Arizona
Annual cost of living: $48,715
How many years $1 million will last: 20.53
Albuquerque, New Mexico
Annual cost of living: $47,993
How many years $1 million will last: 20.84
Baltimore
Annual cost of living: $47,136
How many years $1 million will last: 21.22
San Antonio
Annual cost of living: $46,202
How many years $1 million will last: 21.64
Kansas City, Missouri
Annual cost of living: $45,414
How many years $1 million will last: 22.02
Columbus, Ohio
Annual cost of living: $45,114
How many years $1 million will last: 22.17
El Paso, Texas
Annual cost of living: $44,557
How many years $1 million will last: 22.44
Louisville, Kentucky
Annual cost of living: $44,399
How many years $1 million will last: 22.52
Indianapolis
Annual cost of living: $44,176
How many years $1 million will last: 22.64
Milwaukee
Annual cost of living: $42,983
How many years $1 million will last: 23.26
Oklahoma City
Annual cost of living: $42,801
How many years $1 million will last: 23.36
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Annual cost of living: $42,285
How many years $1 million will last: 23.65
Wichita, Kansas
Annual cost of living: $41,618
How many years $1 million will last: 24.03
Memphis, Tennessee
Annual cost of living: $41,039
How many years $1 million will last: 24.37
Detroit
Annual cost of living: $37,505
How many years $1 million will last: 26.66
Methodology: In this study, GOBankingRates analyzed major U.S. cities to find how long $1 million would last during retirement. For this study, GOBankingRates assumed a person retires at age 65. GOBankingRates first found the [1] top 50 most populated cities by total population, as well as the [2] population ages 65 and older, as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. GOBankingRates then analyzed each city for a variety of factors including [3] grocery cost of living index, [4] healthcare cost of living index, [5] utilities cost of living index, [6] transportation cost of living index and [7] miscellaneous cost of living index, all sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces and multiplied by the [8] national average expenditure costs for someone age 65 or older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, to find the average expenditure cost within each city. The [9] average rental cost from December 2023 for each city was sourced from Zillow Observed Rental Index and added to the average annual expenditure costs to find the total annual cost of living. By dividing the $1 million savings by the total annual cost of living, GOBankingRates calculated the years it would take to draw down $1 million in savings in each of the major U.S. cities. All data was collected and is up-to-date as of February 7, 2024.
