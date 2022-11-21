U.S. markets closed

1

All 30 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, ranked by how much money they made at the global box office

Travis Clark
·6 min read
Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange in &quot;Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.&quot;
Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."Marvel Studios

  • Marvel movies dominated the 2021 box office, but only "No Way Home" performed at pre-pandemic levels.

  • 2022 has seen more of a return to form for the franchise, most recently with "Wakanda Forever."

  • Insider ranked all 30 MCU movies by their global box office, according to IMDb Pro data.

  • In total, the MCU has earned more than $25 billion worldwide, making it the biggest movie franchise ever.

30. "The Incredible Hulk" (2008)

The Incredible Hulk Edward Norton
"The Incredible Hulk" was directed by Louis Leterrier.Universal Pictures

Worldwide box office: $264.7 million

Total domestic box office: $134.8 million

Domestic opening weekend: $55.4 million

Budget: $150 million

29. "Captain America: The First Avenger" (2011)

captain america the first avenger cap
Chris Evans in "Captain America: The First Avenger."Disney/Marvel

Worldwide box office: $370.6 million

Total domestic box office: $176.7 million

Domestic opening weekend: $65 million

Budget: $140 million

28. "Black Widow" (2021)*

black widow
"Black Widow."Disney/Marvel Studios

Worldwide box office: $379.6 million

Total domestic box office: $183.6 million

Domestic opening weekend: $80 million

Budget: $200 million

*Released during coronavirus pandemic, and released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access

27. "Eternals" (2021)*

Angelina Jolie as Thena in &quot;Eternals.&quot;
Angelina Jolie as Thena in "Eternals."Marvel Studios

Worldwide box office: $402.06 million

Total domestic box office: $168.9 million

Domestic opening weekend: $71.3 million

Budget: $200 million

*Released during coronavirus pandemic

26. "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (2021)*

Simu Liu Shang-Chi
Simu Liu plays Shang-Chi.Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Worldwide box office: $432.2 million

Total domestic box office: $224.5 million

Domestic opening weekend: $75.4 million

*Released during coronavirus pandemic

 

25. "Thor" (2011)

thor
Chris Hemsworth as Thor in "Thor" (2011)Marvel Studios

Worldwide box office: $449.3 million

Total domestic box office: $181 million

Domestic opening weekend: $65.7 million

Budget: $150 million

24. "Ant-Man" (2015)

ant man
Marvel

Worldwide box office: $519.3 million

Total domestic box office: $180.2 million

Domestic opening weekend: $57.2 million

Budget: $130 million

23. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (2022)

Shuri as the Black Panther in &quot;Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.&quot;
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."Marvel Studios

Worldwide box office (so far): $546.3 million

Total domestic box office (so far): $288 million

Domestic opening weekend: $181.3 million

*Released during coronavirus pandemic

22. "Iron Man" (2008)

iron man
Marvel Studios

Worldwide box office: $585.8 million

Total domestic box office: $319 million

Domestic opening weekend: $98.6 million

Budget: $140 million

21. "Ant-Man and the Wasp" (2018)

ant man and the wasp marvel
Marvel

Worldwide box office: $622.7 million

Total domestic box office: $216.7 million

Domestic opening weekend: $75.8 million

Budget: $162 million

20. "Iron Man 2" (2010)

Iron Man 2
Marvel

Worldwide box office: $623.9 million

Total domestic box office: $312.4 million

Domestic opening weekend: $128.1 million

Budget: $200 million

19. "Thor: The Dark World" (2013)

Thor The Dark World
"Thor: The Dark World" was directed by Alan Taylor.Marvel Studios

Worldwide box office: $644.8 million

Total domestic box office: $206.4 million

Domestic opening weekend: $85.7 million

Budget: $170 million

18. "Doctor Strange" (2016)

doctor strange
Marvel

Worldwide box office: $677.8 million

Total domestic box office: $232.6 million

Domestic opening weekend: $85 million

Budget: $165 million

17. "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" (2014)

Captain America The Winter Soldier Bucky Barnes
Marvel Studios

Worldwide box office: $714.4 million

Total domestic box office: $259.8 million

Domestic opening weekend: $95 million

Budget: $170 million

16. "Thor: Love and Thunder" (2022)

Chris Hemsworth as Thor in &quot;Thor: Love and Thunder.&quot;
Chris Hemsworth as Thor in "Thor: Love and Thunder."Marvel Studios

Worldwide box office: $760.9 million

Total domestic box office: $343.2 million

Domestic opening weekend: $144 million

Budget: $250 million

*Released during coronavirus pandemic

15. "Guardians of the Galaxy" (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy
"Guardians of the Galaxy" was directed by James Gunn.Marvel Studios

Worldwide box office: $773.4 million

Total domestic box office: $333.7 million

Domestic opening weekend: $94.3 million

Budget: $170 million

14. "Thor: Ragnarok" (2017)

thor ragnarok
Disney/Marvel Studios

Worldwide box office: $854 million

Total domestic box office: $315 million

Domestic opening weekend: $122.7 million

Budget: $180 million

13. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" (2017)

guardians of the galaxy vol 2
Disney/Marvel

Worldwide box office: $863.8 million

Total domestic box office: $389.8 million

Domestic opening weekend: $146.5 million

Budget: $200 million

12. "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (2017)

spider man homecoming
"Spider-Man: Homecoming."Marvel/Sony

Worldwide box office: $880.2 million

Total domestic box office: $334.2 million

Domestic opening weekend: $117 million

Budget: $175 million

11. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" (2022)*

doctor strange in the multiverse of madness
"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."Marvel Studios

Worldwide box office: $955.8 million

Total domestic box office: $411.3 million

Domestic opening weekend: $187 million

Budget: $200 million

*Released during coronavirus pandemic

 

10. "Captain Marvel" (2019)

Captain Marvel Brie Larson
"Captain Marvel" was directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.Marvel Studios

Worldwide box office: $1.128 billion

Total domestic box office: $426.8 million

Domestic opening weekend: $153.4 million

Budget: $160 million

9. "Spider-Man: Far From Home" (2019)

spider man far from home sony
Sony

Worldwide box office: $1.13 billion

Total domestic box office: $390.5 million

Domestic opening weekend: $92.6 million

Budget: $160 million

8. "Captain America: Civil War" (2016)

captain america civil war
"Captain America: Civil War"Marvel Studios

Worldwide box office: $1.15 billion

Total domestic box office: $408 million

Domestic opening weekend: $179 million

Budget: $250 million

7. "Iron Man 3" (2013)

iron man 3
"Iron Man 3"Marvel Studios

Worldwide box office: $1.2 billion

Total domestic box office: $409 million

Domestic opening weekend: $174 million

Budget: $200 million

6. "Black Panther" (2018)

black panther
Disney

Worldwide box office: $1.3 billion

Total domestic box office: $700 million

Domestic opening weekend: $202 million

Budget: $200 million

5. "Avengers: Age of Ultron" (2015)

avengers age of ultron
Marvel

Worldwide box office: $1.4 billion

Total domestic box office: $459 million

Domestic opening weekend: $191.3 million

Budget: $250 million

4. "The Avengers" (2012)

the avengers 2012
"The Avengers."Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Worldwide box office: $1.5 billion

Total domestic box office: $623.4 million

Domestic opening weekend: $207.4 million

Budget: $220 million

3. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (2021)*

MJ and Spider-Man jumping off a platform in &quot;Spider-Man: No Way Home.&quot;
Zendaya and Tom Holland in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."Sony Pictures

Worldwide box office: $1.9 billion

Total domestic box office: $814 million

Domestic opening weekend: $260.14 million

Budget: $200 million

*Released during coronavirus pandemic

2. "Avengers: Infinity War" (2018)

avengers infinity war
Disney

Worldwide box office: $2.05 billion

Total domestic box office: $678.8 million

Domestic opening weekend: $257.7 million

Budget: $321 million

1. "Avengers: Endgame" (2019)

avengers endgame
"Avengers: Endgame"Marvel Studios

Worldwide box office: $2.8 billion

Total domestic box office: $858.4 million

Domestic opening weekend: $357 million

Budget: $356 million

Read the original article on Business Insider

