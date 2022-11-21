All 30 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, ranked by how much money they made at the global box office
Marvel movies dominated the 2021 box office, but only "No Way Home" performed at pre-pandemic levels.
2022 has seen more of a return to form for the franchise, most recently with "Wakanda Forever."
Insider ranked all 30 MCU movies by their global box office, according to IMDb Pro data.
In total, the MCU has earned more than $25 billion worldwide, making it the biggest movie franchise ever.
30. "The Incredible Hulk" (2008)
Worldwide box office: $264.7 million
Total domestic box office: $134.8 million
Domestic opening weekend: $55.4 million
Budget: $150 million
29. "Captain America: The First Avenger" (2011)
Worldwide box office: $370.6 million
Total domestic box office: $176.7 million
Domestic opening weekend: $65 million
Budget: $140 million
28. "Black Widow" (2021)*
Worldwide box office: $379.6 million
Total domestic box office: $183.6 million
Domestic opening weekend: $80 million
Budget: $200 million
*Released during coronavirus pandemic, and released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access
27. "Eternals" (2021)*
Worldwide box office: $402.06 million
Total domestic box office: $168.9 million
Domestic opening weekend: $71.3 million
Budget: $200 million
*Released during coronavirus pandemic
26. "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (2021)*
Worldwide box office: $432.2 million
Total domestic box office: $224.5 million
Domestic opening weekend: $75.4 million
*Released during coronavirus pandemic
25. "Thor" (2011)
Worldwide box office: $449.3 million
Total domestic box office: $181 million
Domestic opening weekend: $65.7 million
Budget: $150 million
24. "Ant-Man" (2015)
Worldwide box office: $519.3 million
Total domestic box office: $180.2 million
Domestic opening weekend: $57.2 million
Budget: $130 million
23. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (2022)
Worldwide box office (so far): $546.3 million
Total domestic box office (so far): $288 million
Domestic opening weekend: $181.3 million
*Released during coronavirus pandemic
22. "Iron Man" (2008)
Worldwide box office: $585.8 million
Total domestic box office: $319 million
Domestic opening weekend: $98.6 million
Budget: $140 million
21. "Ant-Man and the Wasp" (2018)
Worldwide box office: $622.7 million
Total domestic box office: $216.7 million
Domestic opening weekend: $75.8 million
Budget: $162 million
20. "Iron Man 2" (2010)
Worldwide box office: $623.9 million
Total domestic box office: $312.4 million
Domestic opening weekend: $128.1 million
Budget: $200 million
19. "Thor: The Dark World" (2013)
Worldwide box office: $644.8 million
Total domestic box office: $206.4 million
Domestic opening weekend: $85.7 million
Budget: $170 million
18. "Doctor Strange" (2016)
Worldwide box office: $677.8 million
Total domestic box office: $232.6 million
Domestic opening weekend: $85 million
Budget: $165 million
17. "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" (2014)
Worldwide box office: $714.4 million
Total domestic box office: $259.8 million
Domestic opening weekend: $95 million
Budget: $170 million
16. "Thor: Love and Thunder" (2022)
Worldwide box office: $760.9 million
Total domestic box office: $343.2 million
Domestic opening weekend: $144 million
Budget: $250 million
*Released during coronavirus pandemic
15. "Guardians of the Galaxy" (2014)
Worldwide box office: $773.4 million
Total domestic box office: $333.7 million
Domestic opening weekend: $94.3 million
Budget: $170 million
14. "Thor: Ragnarok" (2017)
Worldwide box office: $854 million
Total domestic box office: $315 million
Domestic opening weekend: $122.7 million
Budget: $180 million
13. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" (2017)
Worldwide box office: $863.8 million
Total domestic box office: $389.8 million
Domestic opening weekend: $146.5 million
Budget: $200 million
12. "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (2017)
Worldwide box office: $880.2 million
Total domestic box office: $334.2 million
Domestic opening weekend: $117 million
Budget: $175 million
11. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" (2022)*
Worldwide box office: $955.8 million
Total domestic box office: $411.3 million
Domestic opening weekend: $187 million
Budget: $200 million
*Released during coronavirus pandemic
10. "Captain Marvel" (2019)
Worldwide box office: $1.128 billion
Total domestic box office: $426.8 million
Domestic opening weekend: $153.4 million
Budget: $160 million
9. "Spider-Man: Far From Home" (2019)
Worldwide box office: $1.13 billion
Total domestic box office: $390.5 million
Domestic opening weekend: $92.6 million
Budget: $160 million
8. "Captain America: Civil War" (2016)
Worldwide box office: $1.15 billion
Total domestic box office: $408 million
Domestic opening weekend: $179 million
Budget: $250 million
7. "Iron Man 3" (2013)
Worldwide box office: $1.2 billion
Total domestic box office: $409 million
Domestic opening weekend: $174 million
Budget: $200 million
6. "Black Panther" (2018)
Worldwide box office: $1.3 billion
Total domestic box office: $700 million
Domestic opening weekend: $202 million
Budget: $200 million
5. "Avengers: Age of Ultron" (2015)
Worldwide box office: $1.4 billion
Total domestic box office: $459 million
Domestic opening weekend: $191.3 million
Budget: $250 million
4. "The Avengers" (2012)
Worldwide box office: $1.5 billion
Total domestic box office: $623.4 million
Domestic opening weekend: $207.4 million
Budget: $220 million
3. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (2021)*
Worldwide box office: $1.9 billion
Total domestic box office: $814 million
Domestic opening weekend: $260.14 million
Budget: $200 million
*Released during coronavirus pandemic
2. "Avengers: Infinity War" (2018)
Worldwide box office: $2.05 billion
Total domestic box office: $678.8 million
Domestic opening weekend: $257.7 million
Budget: $321 million
1. "Avengers: Endgame" (2019)
Worldwide box office: $2.8 billion
Total domestic box office: $858.4 million
Domestic opening weekend: $357 million
Budget: $356 million
