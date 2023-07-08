26% Of This Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Insider's Holdings Were Sold

Looking at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:REGN ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

The Independent Director, Arthur Ryan, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$4.3m worth of shares at a price of US$622 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$692). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 26% of Arthur Ryan's stake. Arthur Ryan was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals insiders own about US$3.1b worth of shares (which is 4.2% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

