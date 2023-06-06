26% Of This Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Insider's Holdings Were Sold \

Insiders were net sellers of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:REGN ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Arthur Ryan, sold US$4.3m worth of shares at a price of US$622 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$750). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 26% of Arthur Ryan's holding. Arthur Ryan was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals insiders own 4.2% of the company, worth about US$3.3b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares in the last quarter. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

