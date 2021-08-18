U.S. markets close in 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,429.91
    -18.17 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,180.76
    -162.52 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,639.76
    -16.42 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,183.47
    +6.30 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.10
    -1.49 (-2.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.30
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    -0.15 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1715
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    +0.0150 (+1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3762
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8560
    +0.2810 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,144.12
    -360.91 (-0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,131.15
    +2.46 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

2600Hz Announces Gold Sponsorship of Cavell Group's Cloud Comms Summit US 2021

·2 min read

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2600Hz, a leading provider of unified business communications and the world-renowned KAZOO platform, is excited to announce it will be a Gold Sponsor of Cavell's Cloud Comms Summit US 2021 event. The summit will be held in Phoenix, AZ on September 21st and 22nd and will feature educational main stage keynotes, breakout sessions, and panel discussions, as well as multiple opportunities for attendees to network.

2600Hz Logo (PRNewsfoto/2600Hz)
2600Hz Logo (PRNewsfoto/2600Hz)

On September 21st, 2600Hz Vice President of Global Sales Demetrio Rico will take the main stage to present "The Rebirth of CPaaS"—a keynote on how CPaaS is reemerging at the fore of the cloud communications market and how service providers can leverage the power of UCaaS/CCaaS + CPaaS to position themselves where the market is heading.

"We are thrilled to be part of this industry-leading event as a Gold Sponsor and look forward to connecting with Service Providers across the U.S.," said 2600Hz COO and Co-Founder, Patrick Sullivan. "Cavell's events are always exceptional, and we are excited to support this important summit, while also sharing key insights with attendees that will enable them to strategically create growth opportunities."

"We are pleased to welcome 2600Hz as Gold Sponsors of the Cloud Comms Summit US 2021," said Matthew Townend, Executive Director at Cavell. "2600Hz have been long-time supporters of this event and we are very excited to bring them and the industry back together in-person after 18 months of massive change. It has never been more important than now to meet and discuss challenges and opportunities in our space. This event will enable the industry to explore and redefine their strategy at a crucial time in cloud communications."

About 2600Hz: 2600Hz's cloud communications platform KAZOO modernizes how businesses provide communications services to their customers. With thoughtfully engineered tools built by leaders in the telecom industry, KAZOO offers feature-rich UCaaS, CPaaS, and CCaaS solutions. For developers building their own telephony apps, 2600Hz offers 300+ APIs and provides access to the building blocks of the platform. For more information, visit http://www.2600Hz.com. 2600Hz is a privately owned company with a distributed team worldwide.

2600Hz Contact:
Alisa Bartash
Head of Marketing
alisa@2600hz.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2600hz-announces-gold-sponsorship-of-cavell-groups-cloud-comms-summit-us-2021-301358218.html

SOURCE 2600hz, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • 3D Systems CFO: "We Will Have the Strongest Financial Profile in Our Industry"

    Let's explore this claim by the 3D printing company's management, made on the Q2 earnings call.

  • Can My IRA Be Taken in a Lawsuit?

    Find out how your IRA can be taken in a lawsuit, including why IRAs are not fully protected like 401(k) plans and how IRA exemptions vary by state.

  • Target crushes Q2 earnings, Lowe's same-store sales drop, TJX net sales beat

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down the latest quarters and outlook for Target, Lowe's, and TJX.

  • Oil Extends Loosing Streak After Surprise U.S Gasoline Build

    (Bloomberg) -- Crude futures extended the longest slide in five months after a surprise increase in U.S. gasoline inventories that signaled fuel demand may be under threat as Covid-19’s delta variant menaces the economic recovery. West Texas Intermediate dropped as much as 2%, the fifth straight daily decline. Domestic gasoline stockpiles inventories climbed by 696,000 barrels, the first increase in more than a month, according to data released by the Energy Information Administration on Wednesd

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    The best investors in the world swear by holding high-quality companies for decades on end. These stocks fit that bill.

  • Analyst Report: Alibaba Group Holding Limited

    Alibaba is the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV (CNY 6.6 trillion/USD 1 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2020). It operates China’s most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 69% of revenue in the December 2020 quarter, with Taobao generating revenue through advertising and other merchant data services and Tmall deriving revenue from commission fees. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesales (2%), international retail/wholesale marketplaces (5%/2%), cloud computing (7%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (2%).

  • America’s retirement savings system is deeply flawed—can it be fixed? Here are some ideas

    For most people, the system is too opaque, too difficult to navigate and too often failing many workers in providing economic security in their retirement years.

  • The world’s largest two-wheeler maker is gearing up to rival Ola’s electric scooter

    By the start of next year, Hero MotorCorp—the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer for the last 20 years—is set to debut its electric two-wheeler model.

  • ‘We can’t rest complacently in the shield that the vaccines alone give us’: Doctor

    Dr. Sejal Hathi, Physician & Faculty, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and host of “Civic Rx” podcast, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Spirit Airlines revenue loss, BHP’s $5.7 billion Potash project, Bezos sues U.S. government

    Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines, including: Spirit Airlines suffering a $50 million loss in revenue after having to cancel 2,800+ flights, BHP selling its oil-and-gas business to Australia’s Woodside Petroleum as it makes the shifts to a lower-carbon world, and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin suing the U.S. government after the company lost a NASA contract to Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

  • Oil prices post lowest settlement since May as COVID remains ‘elephant in the room’

    Oil futures on Wednesday post their lowest settlement since May, with concerns surrounding COVID's impact on energy demand pressuring prices even as U.S. government data reveal a more than three million-barrel weekly decline in domestic crude inventories.

  • Shiba Inu Tries To Settle Above The Resistance At $0.000009

    Shiba Inu attempts to gain additional upside momentum while Dogecoin moves higher.

  • Why you should test-drive your retirement

    Work gives us a sense of meaning, accomplishment, identity, social connections and a structure for our days. How will you replace all this once you retire?

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Unity Stock?

    3D technology company Unity Software (NYSE: U) recently reported second-quarter earnings for 2021, and investors rewarded the stock with a quick 20% increase following its results. Is this a temporary bump or part of Unity's long-term rise? Here is what might have investors excited and whether there is still time to get on board.

  • JPMorgan, $1.1 Billion Advisors End Legal Battle Over Client Contacts

    A judge dissolved a nearly five-month old temporary restraining order that restricted the advisors’ ability to contact clients.

  • T-Mobile says data on 40 million people stolen by hackers

    The company, which had 104.8 million customers as of June, acknowledged the data breach on Sunday after U.S.-based digital media outlet Vice first reported that a seller had posted on an underground forum offering for sale some private data, including social security numbers from a breach at T-Mobile servers. Vice said the seller claimed that 100 million people had their data compromised in the breach.

  • Warren Buffett bucks Wall Street with more Kroger stock

    Kroger can be considered another value pick for Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway, but it is also a long-term play on the transformation of food shopping.

  • Sonos Stock Soars On Big Patent Win Over Google

    Sonos stock soared Monday in reaction to a ruling by a U.S. International Trade Commission judge that Alphabet-owned Google infringed on patents.

  • Krispy Kreme CEO on Earnings, Food Costs and Outlook

    Krispy Kreme CEO Michael Tattersfield discusses the company's second-quarter earnings, food costs and outlook with Bloomberg's Alix Steel and Guy Johnson on "Bloomberg Markets." (Source: Bloomberg)