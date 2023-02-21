U.S. markets closed

$261.7+ Billion Worldwide Iron Ore Industry to 2031 - Increasing Construction Projects in Rapidly Developing Countries Drives Growth

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Iron Ore Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global Iron Ore market.

The global iron ore mining market is expected to grow from $166.94 billion in 2021 to $188.69 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. The iron ore mining market is expected to grow to $261.71 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the iron ore mining market include Arcelor Mittal, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC), POSCO, TATA STEEL, and VALE.

The iron mining market consists of sales of iron ores and concentrates by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that mine iron ore. The industry includes establishments that develop mine sites, mine and beneficiate iron ore and produce sinter iron ore, except iron ore produced in iron and steel mills. It also includes producing other iron ore agglomerates.

The main types of iron mining are construction, manufacturing, and other types. Construction refers to the act or result of construing, interpreting, or explaining. The carbon content is pig iron, wrought iron, and cast iron. The mining type includes underground mining, and surface mining.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the iron ore mining market in 2021. The regions covered in this iron ore mining market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The growth in the iron ore mining market is due to increasing construction projects in rapidly developing countries such as China and India owing to the rising population and infrastructure development. Population refers to the whole number of people or inhabitants in a country or region. The primary use of iron ore (98%) is to make steel. For instance, In June 2022, according to Worldometer, a US-based reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics, The current population of China is 1,450,341,718. Therefore, the rising population is driving the growth of the iron ore mining market.

The use of autonomous hauling systems (AHS) trucks in the iron ore mining industry is significantly enhancing production efficiency and reducing turnaround time. AHS control and tracks mining vehicle movements, coordinates, and autonomously drives off-highway haul trucks operating in a mine, as the major trends witnessed in the global iron ore mining market.

The countries covered in the iron mining market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Iron Ore Mining Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations

4. Iron Ore Mining Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products

5. Iron Ore Mining Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers

6. Iron Ore Mining Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth

7. Iron Ore Mining Market Trends And Strategies

8. Iron Ore Mining Market Size And Growth
8.1. Market Size
8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.2.2. Restraints On The Market
8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.3.2. Restraints On The Market

9. Iron Ore Mining Market Regional Analysis
9.1. Global Iron Ore Mining Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
9.2. Global Iron Ore Mining Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
9.3. Global Iron Ore Mining Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

10. Iron Ore Mining Market Segmentation
10.1. Global Iron Ore Mining Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)
10.1.1. Construction
10.1.2. Manufacturing
10.1.3. Others
10.2. Global Iron Ore Mining Market, Segmentation By Mining Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)
10.2.1. Construction
10.2.2. Manufacturing

11. Iron Ore Mining Market Metrics
11.1. Iron Ore Mining Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Global
11.2. Per Capita Average Iron Ore Mining Market Expenditure, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ntqipz-ore-global?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/261-7-billion-worldwide-iron-ore-industry-to-2031---increasing-construction-projects-in-rapidly-developing-countries-drives-growth-301751016.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

