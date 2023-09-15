A 264-unit upscale apartment development is planned in West Allis. It's part of a trend

A 264-unit apartment development is planned for the Allis Yards site in West Allis.

A 264-unit upscale apartment community is planned for the Allis Yards mixed-use development in West Allis − the latest in a series of similar projects in that city.

Development firm Land by Label LLC anticipates starting construction next summer, with units available by summer 2026, according to a new report filed with the West Allis Plan Commission.

The project is proposed for the southeast corner of South 70th and West Washington streets. Plans call for two connected four- to five-story buildings with such amenities as a clubhouse, outdoor pool, bocce court, fitness center, rooftop deck and structured parking.

The development's units will range from studios to three bedrooms, including 10 townhomes along South 70th Street.

The Plan Commission is to review the proposal at its Sept. 27 meeting.

"Once considered by other developers as a site for more office development, Land by Label recognized a dramatically changing market," according to the firm's submission to the city.

"With the growth of remote work, the reduction in household sizes, and other demographic and economic changes, the need for new housing is extremely high," it said. "In fact, the demand for housing in the Wauwatosa-West Allis submarket is some of the highest across the region with very low vacancy rates."

West Allis has seen other large, upscale apartment developments in recent years. Those include Mandel Group Inc.'s The West and SoNa Lofts, two projects totaling nearly 300 units near West Allis Farmers Market.

Also, Three Leaf Partners LLC plans to build a six-story, 247-unit development at 8530-8556 W. National Ave.

Neighboring Wauwatosa is seeing new upscale apartment communities, including Campbell Capital Group's 258-unit 2929 on Mayfair, 2929 N. Mayfair Road.

Meanwhile, Barrett Lo Development LLC just proposed four mid- to high-rise buildings totaling more than 900 units near Mayfair's former Boston Store and adjacent to a nearby mall parking deck.

Story continues

Land by Label's project would be a boost for the Allis Yards development, which Cobalt Partners LLC is doing on part of the former Allis-Chalmers Corp. industrial complex.

Allis Yards' first new building, a 105-room Home2 Suites hotel, recently opened at 1212 S. 70th St. Allis Yards also has renovated offices and an events center on the west side of South 70th Street.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

THANK YOU: Subscribers' support makes this work possible. Help us share the knowledge by buying a gift subscription.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

Subscribe to get the BusinessWatch email newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 264-unit upscale apartment development planned for West Allis