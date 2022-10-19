U.S. markets close in 4 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,705.84
    -14.14 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,523.96
    +0.16 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,721.04
    -51.36 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,732.63
    -23.33 (-1.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.48
    +0.66 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.20
    -19.60 (-1.18%)
     

  • Silver

    18.35
    -0.25 (-1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9786
    -0.0079 (-0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0960
    +0.0980 (+2.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1237
    -0.0085 (-0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.7720
    +0.5850 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,205.63
    -152.93 (-0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.85
    -1.83 (-0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,928.35
    -8.39 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,257.38
    +101.24 (+0.37%)
     

$ 265.23 Billion Worldwide Healthcare Mobility Solutions Industry to 2028 - Increasing Use of Mobile Devices, and Growing Use of Medical Wearable Devices Are Driving Growth | Brandessence Market Research

·8 min read

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market amassed $ 62.98 billion in 2021 and is speculated to generate $ 265.23 billion by 2028, rising at a CAGR of 22.8% during forecast period.

BEMR_Logo
BEMR_Logo

Healthcare mobility solutions are referred to the set of technologies that enables healthcare organizations to streamline their overall operations. These solutions also help them to effectively manage patient information and workforce while reducing the possibility of human errors. It is evident that healthcare mobility solutions enable concerned medical authorities to stay informed about latest trends and developments in the field which in turn helps them to provide better care to the patients. Apart from that, the integration of these technologies reduce human labor along with the total operational expenditures across medical facilities.

Get Sample of Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1941

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market: Scope

The global healthcare mobility solutions market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 265.23 billion by 2028 from USD 62.98 billion in 2021, registering a CAGR of 22.8% over 2022-2028.

The growing adoption of innovative technologies such as AI, machine learning, and IoT across healthcare units, widespread internet proliferation, and rising R&D investments in the field are primarily augmenting the outlook of this industry vertical.

Furthermore, rise in the number of hospital admissions along with the surging efforts of healthcare organizations to reduce their operational costs are creating lucrative opportunities for the marketplace to prosper.

Besides, increasing healthcare expenditure across the globe, widespread digitalization, and growing penetration of smart devices are adding momentum to the development of this business sphere.

Also, the emergence of wireless networks such as 3G and 4G have enhanced internet connectivity across the globe. This in turn has escalated the demand for healthcare mobility solutions.

On the contrary, rising concerns regarding user data privacy, lack of proper healthcare IT infrastructure across various nations, and dearth of skilled professionals in the field are hindering the remuneration scope of this industry. Alongside, lack of favorable medical reimbursement policies in several regions along with the rapidly increasing installation costs pertaining to these solutions are posing a severe challenge for the market.

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market: Competitive Analysis 

The prominent players characterizing the competitive terrain of global healthcare mobility solutions market are Apple Inc., AirStrip Technologies, Inc., Cerner Corporation, AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Omron Corporation, International Business Machines Corporations, Hewlett-Packard Company, McKesson Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and Other.

These companies have increased their emphasis onto strengthening their global position by engaging in mergers & acquisitions, R&D activities, collaborations, partnerships, and new product launches, among others.

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type:

  • Mobile Application

  • Mobile Devices

  • Enterprise Mobile Platform

  • Others

By Application:

  • Enterprise Solutions

  • mHealth Applications

  • Other

By End-User:

  • Providers

  • Payers

  • Hospitals

  • Patients

  • Laboratories

  • Others

Get Methodology @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/1941

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market: Key Drivers

The business sphere is being positively influenced by various growth inducing factors which in turn is fueling its remuneration scope since the past few years.

With prompt internet proliferation and emergence of advanced IT solutions, the healthcare sector has been underdoing robust developments. There is a growing integration of innovative technologies such as IoT, AI, and machine learning, among others in the clinical domain. This in turn has increased the popularity and adoption of healthcare mobility solutions across various medical units.

The efficacy of these solutions in reducing the chances of human errors while decreasing the overall operational costs across healthcare facilities is driving the progression of global healthcare mobility solutions market.

Additionally, the growing adoption of mHealth and telehealth solutions is creating lucrative remuneration scope for the industry vertical to prosper.

Also, due to rising geriatric population base, unhealthy lifestyle trends, genetic issues, and other factors there has been a surging pervasiveness of various chronic, infectious, and lifestyle based illnesses. This has further increased the people's dependency on healthcare facilities. Since mobility solutions enable these units to effectively store patient data and provide them with the most advanced treatment, the rise in the burden of diseases is stimulating the overall market outlook.

Alongside, the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic led to a sudden rise in the number of hospital admissions. Healthcare mobility solutions eased various healthcare IT related activities such as storage of a large volume of patient data, keeping a track of their improvements, and also helped healthcare providers to stay up to date about the latest developments in the field of COVID-19 therapeutics.

Region-wise Insights

What are the major factors behind the dominance of North America in the global healthcare mobility solutions market?

North America is presently leading the industry and is reckoned to generate significant returns over the stipulated timeline. This is attributable to the increasing patient pool, rising healthcare IT expenditure, and growing penetration of smart devices in the region.

What is the position of Asia Pacific in the industry?

Asia Pacific healthcare mobility solutions market is amassing notable gains over the estimated timeline owing to the presence of potential players, surging geriatric population base, widespread technological advancements, and rising adoption of mHealth solutions.

Category-wise Outlook

Which is the fastest growing product type segment in the market?

The mobile application product type segment is leading the overall industry owing to the increasing usage of health monitoring applications in smart devices for the management of long term ailments such as blood pressure, COPD, and diabetes, among others.

Which end user segment presently leads the global healthcare mobility solutions market?

The hospitals segment presently accounts for a substantial volume share due to the rising prevalence of numerous diseases, increase in the geriatric population base, and rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure across the globe.

On Special Requirement Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

  • U.S, Canada

Europe

  • Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherland, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

  • South Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest Of APAC

Latin America

  • Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest Of MEA

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market: Major Developments

  • In February 2022, HP inked a partnership deal with NetSfere to jointly develop secure collaboration and messaging solutions for healthcare providers. These services are aimed at enabling medical facilities to establish secure and fast paced communication within their staff members without having to worry about data thefts or other forms of cyberattack.

Purchase Copy of Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/Checkout?report_id=1941

Related Reports:

i-Factor: Live Market intelligence platform

I-Factor is our guaranteed seal to keep our clients ahead of the competition, always. This knowledge platform delivers real-time updates on key economic indicators, competitive landscape, changing demand, trends, customized regional insights, and more. The platform visualizes key data points to help make decision making agile, trustworthy, and holistic. Register for free trial here at https://brandessenceresearch.com/i-factor/login/userRegister

Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

Brandessence Market Research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Follow Us: Linkedin Blog:  Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Companies

Contact: 
Mr. Vishal Sawant  
Email: vishal@brandessenceresearch.com  
Email: Sales@brandessenceresearch.com  
Corporate Sales: +44-2038074155  
Asia Office: +917447409162

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1392316/BEMR_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-265-23-billion-worldwide-healthcare-mobility-solutions-industry-to-2028---increasing-use-of-mobile-devices-and-growing-use-of-medical-wearable-devices-are-driving-growth--brandessence-market-research-301653662.html

SOURCE Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Private Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Generac stock plunges on Q3 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Generac.

  • Why a Warren Buffett Stock Pushed Nio Higher Early Today

    Strong guidance from a fellow Chinese EV maker bodes well for what Nio and others might have to say about the third quarter.

  • Olaplex stock tanks after the hair care retailer slashed sales forecast

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in shares for Olaplex after the hair care retailer slashed its 2022 sales forecast.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Moving Higher Today

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) has faced setbacks selling planes to China, but the company apparently is making progress expanding its presence in other parts of the world. Shares of the aerospace giant traded up nearly 3% on Tuesday following reports the company is attempting to make inroads into the emerging India market. Boeing's 737 MAX was once expected to be among the top-selling commercial aircraft of all time, but a pair of fatal accidents led to an 18-month grounding of the plane in the U.S. and elsewhere.

  • Bear Market Bargains: 2 Stocks Near Multi-Year Lows That Are Red-Hot Buys

    Two such stocks to consider right now are Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) and Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE: BABA). Medtronic provides investors with a great way to gain exposure to the healthcare industry. The current bear market has created an attractive opportunity for investors today.

  • Jamie Dimon Predicts More Doom and Gloom Ahead; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    You don’t get to head one of the world’s largest banks if you don’t know a few things about economics – and so when J.P. Morgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon speaks, investors listen. And lately, what Dimon has to say isn’t nice to hear. "We're just getting closer to what you and I might consider bad events," was the warning Dimon issued on J.P. Morgan’s earnings call last week. So, what are these bad events, then? The CEO thinks another 20% decline for the S&P 500 is not out of the question, a drop which w

  • Nvidia Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) bears are out in full force this year as the stock has lost a whopping 60% of its value so far in 2022, and the recent developments in the personal computer (PC) and data center markets suggest that the bears will continue to enjoy an upper hand. From shrinking sales of PCs that have impacted Nvidia's gaming business to restrictions on sales of data center chips to China, the semiconductor giant is facing substantial headwinds right now. Amid these headwinds, Nvidia bears will argue that the stock's decline isn't over yet.

  • Here are the federal income tax rates and brackets for 2023

    Some of the changes are significant, and Americans might see higher take-home pay as a result.

  • Netflix posts strong Q3 earnings, Wall Street analysts upgrade the stock

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Netflix.

  • 11 Best Hot Stocks To Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will look at the 11 best hot stocks to buy right now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Hot Stocks To Buy Right Now. One of Wall Street’s Biggest Bull Slashes Forecast On October 17 John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist at […]

  • Mullen Automotive to Buy Electric Last Mile Solutions Assets Out of Bankruptcy

    Electric-vehicle startup Mullen Automotive said it has gained court approval to buy Electric Last Mile Solutions’s assets out of bankruptcy.

  • Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

    How far off is Danaher Corporation ( NYSE:DHR ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll...

  • What Broadcom Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AVGO) P/E Is Not Telling You

    Broadcom Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:AVGO ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 17.9x might make it look like a sell right now...

  • ASML posts earnings beat, shrugging off downbeat tone from chip makers

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the surge in shares for ASML amid strong third-quarter earnings.

  • Buying These 3 Stocks Could Be the Smartest Move You Ever Make

    Pullbacks are a time to step into beaten-down quality stocks with true long-term staying power. There's a reason Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is one of the world's most popular holdings, though. Global Stats says Alphabet's search engine Google fields more than 90% of the planet's web searches, while its Android operating system is powering over 70% of the world's mobile devices.

  • Gutsy Investors Load Up On 9 Stocks In Surprise $1.3 Trillion Rally

    Many S&P 500 investors are still hiding from the bear. But some are stepping in front of what they think is a moneymaking moment.

  • Tesla earnings preview: Demand in focus for EV maker

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian explains what to watch for when Tesla reports earnings.

  • Is fuboTV Stock Ready to Win a Game It Didn't Want to Play?

    The live-TV streaming service abandons its Fubo Sportsbook dreams, but it's now focused on the bottom line.

  • Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Are Headed for Sustained Growth Thanks to Rising Rates; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, has noted a shift in the markets, one that marks a change in potentially winning investment strategies. Last year, tech stocks were the place to go for profits, but this year they’ve been hit hard by the Fed’s rate hikes. Higher interest rates have made money and credit more expensive, which in turn has made it less attractive for investors to leverage buys into high-risk sectors like tech. But while higher interest rates have hurt t

  • 11 Best High-Dividend Stocks Under $100

    In this article, we discuss 11 best high-dividend stocks under $100. You can skip our detailed discussion of dividend stocks and their returns, and go directly to read 5 Best High-Dividend Stocks Under $100. The current economic situation has completely altered investment trends this year. Investors are flocking to long-term investment strategies, with dividends gaining […]