26Health Establishes $3.5M Endowment to Support Uninsured Patient Healthcare in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 26Health announces the establishment of the 26Health Endowment Fund at Central Florida Foundation. This fund, created to support 26Health's expansion and service to the Central Florida community, was seeded with a 3.5 million dollar investment. The 26Health Endowment Fund represents the largest investment ever made in 26Health's future and secures the sustainability of the organization for years to come.

The establishment of an endowment provides 26Health with a permanent, predictable source of income. The annual distribution from the fund can be used to support 26Health's initiatives and operating costs. The endowment also allows 26Health to receive legacy gifts dedicated to the organization. As the fund grows, so can 26Health.

"At 26Health, we are constantly thinking about our long-term financial stability and viability. This endowment, established at Central Florida Foundation, the region's community foundation, will ensure our ability to support services for our uninsured patients for decades into the future," said 26Health's co-CEO and co-founder Dr. David Baker-Hargrove.

26Health aligned with the Central Florida Foundation because of its history of successfully stewarding nonprofit endowments and dedication to improving the lives of Central Floridians. The Foundation was established in 1994 and has helped invest over $73M in the Orlando community since then.

"Central Florida Foundation is honored to support 26Health in this important milestone. This permanent source of charitable capital will ensure the stability of the organization now and in the future," said Nicole Donelson, vice president of philanthropy at Central Florida Foundation.

To donate to the 26Health Endowment Fund or to discuss legacy gifts, contact Debo Ofsowitz at debo@26health.org or Nicole Donelson at ndonelson@cffound.org.

About 26Health:

26Health is a true innovator in the healthcare space, building its foundation in response to complex transgender needs and ultimately branching out to reach additional minority and majority patient populations.

Practitioners who can master the unique demands of the transgender patient population are well-equipped to extend themselves to all other patient populations. Their agility brings benefits to patients from all walks of life.

With this incredible toolkit in hand, 26Health has expanded to offer pediatric care, women's healthcare, men's healthcare, and additional support in the form of telehealth and low-cost prepaid health plans. Learn about these services plus additional offerings by visiting 26Health.org.

About Central Florida Foundation:

Central Florida Foundation stewards philanthropic dollars on behalf of individuals, families, and nonprofits. We partner with people who are determined to make a difference in their community. Knowing that true change demands more than dollars and cents, we foster collaboration, fuel ideas, and spearhead the innovation that will transform our region for good. Learn more at cffound.org.

