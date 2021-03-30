$ 27.43 Billion Growth in Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Software Market 2021-2025 | Featuring 3M Co., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., and Change Healthcare Inc. among others | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Software Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) software market is expected to grow by USD 27.43 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) software market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

Download Free Sample Report Instantly

The healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) software market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Related Report on Information Technology Include:

Story continues

Global Electronic Health Records Market - Global electronic health records market is segmented by deployment (On-premise and Cloud-based), geographic (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and component (services, software, and hardware).

Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market - Global healthcare cloud computing market is segmented by product (SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Major Three Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Software Market Participants:

3M Co.

The company offers software and services for hospitals, health systems, and other providers to develop classification, grouping, and reimbursement calculation systems for inpatient, outpatient, and professional settings.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

The company offers Allscripts Revenue Cycle Management Services (Allscripts RCMS) for both hospitals and physician practices.

Change Healthcare Inc.

The company offers RCM Complete, an end-to-end advanced RCM solution to help hospitals, health systems, and physician practices improve staff efficiency, optimize revenue, and elevate patient engagement.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get a free sample report for a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70319

Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) software market is segmented as below:

End-user

Geography

The healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) software market is driven by rise in the adoption of electronic health records (EHRs). In addition, the adoption of value-based RCM among healthcare service providers is also expected to trigger the healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) software market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.

Get more insights into the global trends impacting the future of the healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) software market

Request Free Sample Report

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/healthcare-revenue-cycle-management-software-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-27-43-billion-growth-in-global-healthcare-revenue-cycle-management-rcm-software-market-2021-2025--featuring-3m-co-allscripts-healthcare-solutions-inc-and-change-healthcare-inc-among-others--technavio-301256263.html

SOURCE Technavio