$ 27.89 Bn growth expected in Legal Cannabis Market | 14.11% YOY growth in 2020 amid COVID-19 Spread | North America to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Legal Cannabis Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Legal Cannabis Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The global legal cannabis market by product (medical and recreational) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) has been added to Technavio's offering. The global legal cannabis market is expected to grow by USD 27.89 billion, at a CAGR of almost 21% during 2020-2024.

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic reduced the demand for legal cannabis in 2020. The rising number of active COVID-19 cases led to a temporary shutdown of businesses, which disrupted the supply chain of cannabis. However, with progressive government measures, the number of COVID-19 cases is reducing in several countries. This will help revive the market growth during the forecast period.

The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the rapid legalization of cannabis worldwide and the use of advanced techniques in cannabis cultivation.

The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.
Legal Cannabis Market: Opportunities
Recently significant developments have been observed in the legal cannabis market in APAC. Several Asian countries are legalizing medical cannabis. Also, consumers in the region are increasingly becoming aware of the medical and therapeutic properties of cannabis. Similarly, in South America, countries such as Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, and Uruguay have legalized the use of medical cannabis. Many such factors are creating significant growth opportunities for market vendors.

Legal Cannabis Market: Segmentation by Product
Based on the segmentation by product, the market generated maximum revenue in the medical segment in 2019. The segment is driven by the increasing number of countries legalizing the medical use of cannabis. In addition, the introduction of cannabis-based drugs such as nabiximols, nabilone, and others by vendors is positively impacting the growth of the segment.

Legal Cannabis Market: Segmentation by Geography
North America held the largest market share in 2019 and the market growth in the region is expected to be slower compared to the growth of the market in Europe and APAC. The growth of the market in Europe can be attributed to the increasing use of medical cannabis in the US and Canada.

One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the legal cannabis market and had decided to increase their market share in the North American region which offers the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.

Legal Cannabis Market: Major Vendors
Aphria Inc.
The company product Cannabis oils such as CHAMPLAIN, RIDEAU, and CAPILANO produced through the CO2 extraction process.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.
The company offers a line of products such as THC Drops, 1:1 Drops, and CBD Drops among others.

Bhang Corp.
The company offers a line of products such as CBD Crystalline Isolate.

Canopy Growth Corp.
The company offers a line of edible products such as cannabis-infused chocolates and beverages.

Cronos Group Inc.
The company offers a line of medicinal cannabis through its brands, PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, and Lord Jones among others.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the legal cannabis market report:

Regional Analysis

  • Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

  • Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

  • Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the COVID-19 Recovery Phase.

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Medical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Recreational - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers – Demand led growth

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Aphria Inc.

  • Aurora Cannabis Inc.

  • Bhang Corp.

  • Canopy Growth Corp.

  • Cronos Group Inc.

  • CV Sciences Inc.

  • GW Pharmaceuticals Plc

  • Medical Marijuana Inc.

  • Tilray Inc.

  • VIVO Cannabis Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com
Report: www.technavio.com/report/legal-cannabis-market-industry-analysis

