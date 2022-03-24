27 adorable and fun Easter gifts for kids

Delight your kids with toys and trinkets this Easter.

Jelly beans and chocolate bunnies are easy basket-fillers. But if you’re looking for non-candy Easter treats, we’ve got a perfect list to take your kids’ baskets up a notch or two.

Delight your little one with the latest toys, crafts, stuffies and more. Pop a couple of our suggestions into that basket along with the sugary treats, and voila, the Easter Bunny wins the day! And when you see the look on your little chick’s face, you’ll feel like you’ve won Easter too. So get crackin’ and start putting together the best basket ever.

1. For the one who loves a mystery: An American Girl mystery pack

Best Easter gifts: An American Girl mystery pack

Kids who love the American Girl line will be so egg-cited about this surprising set. A glittery egg-shaped bag opens up to reveal six mini mystery packs. Each of the blind packs can be opened to reveal one of six doll-sized Easter surprises, from a chocolate bunny and jelly beans to a lemonade pitcher and glass and more!

Shop the American Girl Ultimate Easter Mini Mystery Packs for $48

2. For the one who loves Encanto: A Lego set of Antonio's magical door

Best Easter gifts: A Lego set of Antonio's magical door

We don't talk about Bruno but we do love to talk about the biggest movie of 2021, Encanto! In this Lego set, kids can build and play with all of the wonders behind Antonio's magical door. It features an opening ‘door’ with lock, two character dolls—Mirabel and Antonio—plus capybara, jaguar, frog and three butterfly LEGO figures. When kids are done playing it folds up to travel with them. Plus, this is part of a set—including Isabela's magical door—so kids can collect them all!

Get the Lego Disney's Encanto Antonio’s Magical Door at Amazon for $19.97

3. For the one who loves to get festive: An Eggmazing decorating kit

Best Easter gifts: An Eggmazing decorating kit

The Eggmazing Egg Decorator takes the mess out of egg decorating, making it all fun with easy cleanup. Simply pop an egg into the spinner and use colorful, non-toxic markers to make beautiful, unique-looking Easter eggs. We've tested this toy and can attest that kids love it. Use the plastic eggs that come with the kit, wooden eggs from a craft store or hard-boiled eggs that you can color with the accompanying non-toxic markers.

Get the EggMazing Basket Easter Egg Decorator Kit at Amazon for $27.95

4. For the one who loves a springtime celebration: A Calico Critter set

Best Easter gifts: A Calico Critter set

Add a dose of cute to your child’s Easter basket with a Calico Critter set. The Hoppin' Easter Set comes with a poseable Snow Bunny Rabbit Baby figurine dressed in her Easter best and includes mini, Easter-themed accessories like eggs, candy, chicks and a basket.

Get the Calico Critters Hoppin Easter Set at Amazon for $26.07

5. For the one who loves to take toys on the go: Polly Pocket Sparkle Stage

Best Easter gifts: Polly Pocket Sparkle Stage

This Polly Pocket bow compact shimmers with sequins on the outside and opens to reveal an exciting dance-themed adventure with five fun surprises and features. This portable set includes 12 accessories and micro Polly and friend dolls.

The compact also comes with a wristlet strap so kids can take it on the go for fun adventures anytime, anywhere.

Get the Polly Pocket Sparkle Stage Bow Compact at Amazon for $14.94

6. For the one who loves to be cozy: A sweet bunny throw

Best Easter gifts: A sweet bunny throw

No matter what their age, they'll love curling up in this sweet and snuggly bunny blanket. This gender-neutral throw blanket is just right to cover baby and it's made with a super soft cotton blend.

Get the Safavieh Looloo Bunny Throw at HSN for $56.30

7. For the one who loves to stack: A bunny stacker

Best Easter gifts: A bunny stacker

For a sweet toy that's both festive and perfect for sensory play, we love the Hape Bunny Stacker. Little ones can stack up all the tactile rings, from biggest to smallest, and top it all off with a cute and cuddly bunny with soft, floppy ears. Each sensory ring can be played with separately and are made with a variety of textured and colorful materials for babies to explore.

Get the Hape Floppy-Ear Bunny Stacker at Target for $14.99

8. For the one who loves playing outdoors: A PAW Patrol bubble maker

Best Easter gifts: A PAW Patrol bubble maker

They'll be able to save the day with their favorite PAW Patrol pups and bubbles! Choose from either Marshall or Skye for this handheld, battery-operated bubble machine for all sorts of outdoor bubble fun. Bubble solution gets poured into the character's battery-powered jetpack, then kids flip the switch on the character's hat to turn on the motor and start the bubble action.

9. For the one who likes to stay hydrated: A bunny-themed water bottle

Best Easter gifts: A bunny-themed water bottle

They'll stay cool as a cucumber with this cute as a button bunny water bottle. This sustainable gift is lightweight, durable and reusable. The lanyard cap makes it easy to carry and the 20-ounce capacity makes it perfect for little and big bunnies alike.

Get the Easter Bunny Rabbit Water Bottle at Redbubble for $19.51

10. For the one who is a Barbie fan: A new fashion doll

Best Easter gifts: A new fashion doll

This new line of Barbies has arrived just in time for the Easter holiday, and they couldn't be more perfect. A soft, plush bunny, kitten, puppy or panda reveals a surprise Barbie doll with long, colorful hair and a festive twinkle shine on eyes and lips. Each doll comes with ten surprises, including two color-change activations, and a mini pet that matches the doll’s costume.

Shop the Barbie Cutie Reveal Dolls at Amazon for $23.97

11. For the one who loves to draw: Chalk eggs

Pop a carton full of artistic potential into your little one’s Easter basket. These chalk eggs come with six sizable rainbow eggs, perfect for preschool hands. We love their clever packaging.

Get the Regal Games Sidewalk Glitter Egg Chalk at Amazon for $9.99

12. For the one who loves a classic toy: A great glider

Best Easter gifts: HABA TerraKids Glider

This 22-inch styrofoam airplane is a kids’ classic and it’s a perfect Easter basket addition. Assembling (with glue and included stickers) is its own fun activity. When the plane is dry, kids can take it out and watch it soar.

Get a HABA TerraKids Glider on Amazon for $19.99

13. For the one who loves technology: A Nano Drone

Best Easter gifts: Sky Viper DASH Nano Drone

A Sky Viper Nano Drone has all the excitement of a remote control drone, but its small size (7-by-2.5 inches) makes it a great Easter basket addition. Pop in three AAA batteries (not included) and fly this little guy around inside.

Get a Sky Viper DASH Nano Drone at Target for $17.99

14. For the one who loves a good snuggle: Slumberkins

Best Easter gifts: Slumberkins

Not only are Slumberkins some of the softest, most snuggly plushes you'll ever encounter, but they also come with a social-emotional message. You've never snuggled anything so soft as these sweet, magical stuffies from Slumberkins. Buy them separately, or create your own gift baskets with their soothing stuffies and accompanying books that help kids tackle big feelings in a gentle way.

Shop Slumberkins at Slumberkins.com

15. For the one who loves to create: A build-a-bunny set

Best Easter gifts: 15-piece bunny construction toy

Kids can create their own Easter bunny with this 3-D building set from Plus-Plus. The 15 chunky pieces fit back in the tube when your child is finished playing. This is a great STEM set for preschoolers.

Get a Plus-Plus Bunny Big Tube on Amazon for $10.99

16. For the one who is a beach baby: A bucket and play set in one

Best Easter gifts: A bucket and play set in one

Easter is a great opportunity to gift warm-weather gear, which is why we love sand toys like this adorable Playmobil set. The 1.2.3. line is made for toddlers and preschoolers, and this pretty little spring-themed set is perfect for an Easter Basket. It includes a bucket and scoop, as well as figurines, flower molds, a sieve and more.

Get the Playmobil Sand Spring Flower Bucket Beach Toy at Walmart for $18.28

17. For the one who loves Hot Wheels: Cool color reveal cars

Best Easter gifts: Cool color reveal cars

These Hot Wheels surprise color reveal cars are nothing short of egg-cellent. Coated with a color reveal coating, simply swirl the car in lukewarm water to reveal the sweet paint jobs and decos hiding underneath. Want to change its appearance again? Dunk each car in ice water for yet another awesome transformation! Repeat again and again for an experience that's two cars in one.

Ge the Hot Wheels Color Reveal 2-pack at Amazon for $10.99

18. For the one who loves their stuffies: A Peter Rabbit plush

Best Easter gifts: Peter Rabbit stuffed animal

This super-soft Peter Rabbit plush is a great basket addition for even the littlest kids. Beatrix Potter’s bunny hero is 11 inches tall and sports his signature blue coat.

Get a deluxe Peter Rabbit plush at Amazon for $34.78

19. For the one who loves to smash stuff: Mini monster trucks

Best Easter gifts: Hot Wheels Monster Trucks

Easter may be all pastel sweetness and bunnies, but we didn’t forget about the kids who would prefer to watch trucks smash things. Hot Wheels’ new Monster Truck Tredz features giant tires and a pull-back action. Look out for new vehicle styles this spring.

Get Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Twisted Tredz at Walmart for $17.99

20. For the one who loves to craft: A DIY bunny garden stone

Best Easter gifts: A DIY bunny garden stone

Tuck this craft set into your little one’s basket and create a lasting Easter memory. The set includes a seven-inch stepping stone, brush and six paint colors to customize your bunny.

Get a Creative Roots Paint Your Own Bunny Garden Stone on Amazon for $9.99

21. For the one who loves horses: A Spirit doll and horse set

If your child is a fan of the Spirit series, pick up one of these sets. Each comes with a 7-inch doll (Abigail, Pru or Lucky) and her beloved horse, along with a brush and Miradero Festival accessories—just like in the movie Spirit Untamed.

Get a Spirit Untamed Miradero Festival doll and horse set on Amazon for $19.99

22. For the one who loves an original: Wind-up chicks and bunnies

Best Easter gifts: 12-pack of windup bunnies and chicks

Don’t forget to pop a couple of fuzzy, wind-up chicks and bunnies into your child’s basket. This pack of 12 includes colorful critters and plastic eggs—score! Wind them up and watch them bounce around. Party company Joyin has plenty of other pre-filled eggs for your basket or hunt, too.

Get a 12-pack of windup bunnies and chicks on Amazon for $26.99

23. For the one who loves flowers: A paper flower craft set

Best Easter gifts: STEAM paper flower science kit

Why should eggs get all the fun? Crafting paper flowers is a great Easter activity, and Crayola’s set has the added benefit of STEAM learning. The kit includes materials to make 12 colorful flowers for a perfect Easter bouquet.

Get Crayola paper flower science kit at Amazon for $19.79

24. For the one who loves superheroes: A gooey Batman

Best Easter gifts: Squishy, slimy Batman

DC Superheroes get squishy with some help from the Heroes of Goo Jit Zu line. Choose from Batman, The Flash or Superman then squeeze away! The figures can stretch up to three times their original size. The best part is that kids get all the fun of slime and goo, but you get none of the mess.

Get a Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Batman doll on Amazon for $12.99

25. For the one who loves unicorns: A mystical foal

Best Easter gifts: Unicorn toy

Schleich has just released six different baby unicorn figurines sure to delight fantasy fans. The foals come in a variety of bright colors and glittery styles.

Get a Schleich Bayala Unicorn Foal Collectible on Amazon for $5.99

26. For the one who loves a great toy: A Slinky

Best Easter gifts: Slinky

Remember Slinky, the classic spring toy? Well chances are your kids have never “walked” a toy spring. Here’s their chance! Add this lo-tech classic to their Easter basket.

Get a 75th Anniversary Classic Slinky at Amazon for $2.29

27. For the one who loves their Pop its: A bunny-themed Pop its set

Best Easter gifts: A bunny-themed Pop its set

Hippity, hoppity and so poppity! The Pop its trend shows no sign of waning; this Easter-themed Pop its set will have them the envy of the schoolyard while being perfectly festive.

Get the 4-pack of Easter Rabbit Pop Fidgets at Amazon for $12.99

