27 Cities Where You’ll Save Big If You’re Willing To Buy a Fixer-Upper

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you’re willing to put in some work and purchase a fixer-upper instead of a turnkey home, you can save big.

The median price for a fixer-upper is $283,000 — 29% lower than a move-in-ready home, StorageCafe reported. Moreover, in 20 out of the 50 largest U.S. cities, fixer-uppers cost 50% less than move-in-ready homes.

Here’s a look at the cities where you’ll save $100,000 or more if you purchase a fixer-upper, as identified by StorageCafe.

Miles Cui / Getty Images

1. Los Angeles

Turnkey home median asking price: $2 million

Fixer-upper median asking price: $1.05 million

Potential savings: $945,000

TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Kansas City, Missouri

Turnkey home median asking price: $399,900

Fixer-upper median asking price: $170,000

Potential savings: $229,900

benedek / Getty Images

3. Dallas

Turnkey home median asking price: $500,000

Fixer-upper median asking price: $283,000

Potential savings: $217,000

marchello74 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Chicago

Turnkey home median asking price: $424,000

Fixer-upper median asking price: $235,000

Potential savings: $189,000

Richard Thornton / Shutterstock.com

5. Bakersfield, California

©Shutterstock.com

6. Corpus Christi, Texas

Turnkey home median asking price: $324,700

Fixer-upper median asking price: $164,000

Potential savings: $160,700

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

7. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Turnkey home median asking price: $325,000

Fixer-upper median asking price: $172,450

Potential savings: $152,550

Davel5957 / iStock.com

8. Fresno, California

Turnkey home median asking price: $452,050

Fixer-upper median asking price: $303,500

Potential savings: $148,550

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Omaha, Nebraska

Turnkey home median asking price: $358,000

Fixer-upper median asking price: $210,000

Potential savings: $148,000

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Colorado Springs

Turnkey home median asking price: $575,000

Fixer-upper median asking price: $438,500

Potential savings: $136,500

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Louisville, Kentucky

Turnkey home median asking price: $319,950

Fixer-upper median asking price: $185,000

Potential savings: $134,950

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Raleigh, North Carolina

Turnkey home median asking price: $532,998

Fixer-upper median asking price: $398,250

Potential savings: $134,748

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Long Beach, California

Turnkey home median asking price: $972,000

Fixer-upper median asking price: $837,499

Potential savings: $134,501

lucky-photographer / Getty Images

14. Las Vegas

Turnkey home median asking price: $529,839

Fixer-upper median asking price: $400,000

Potential savings: $129,839

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Minneapolis

Turnkey home median asking price: $330,000

Fixer-upper median asking price: $204,950

Potential savings: $125,050

ivanastar / Getty Images/iStockphoto

16. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Turnkey home median asking price: $399,000

Fixer-upper median asking price: $275,000

Potential savings: $124,000

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

17. Oklahoma City

Turnkey home median asking price: $292,990

Fixer-upper median asking price: $178,200

Potential savings: $114,790

TrentGarverick / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. Columbus, Ohio

Turnkey home median asking price: $279,450

Fixer-upper median asking price: $164,900

Potential savings: $114,550

Arina P Habich / Shutterstock.com

19. Aurora, Colorado

Turnkey home median asking price: $624,970

Fixer-upper median asking price: $513,990

Potential savings: $110,980

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

20. Jacksonville, Florida

Turnkey home median asking price: $349,993

Fixer-upper median asking price: $239,450

Potential savings: $110,980

Conchi Martinez / Shutterstock.com

21. Atlanta

Turnkey home median asking price: $459,900

Fixer-upper median asking price: $350,000

Potential savings: $109,900

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

22. Cincinnati

Turnkey home median asking price: $279,450

Fixer-upper median asking price: $169,900

Potential savings: $109,550

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23. Houston

Turnkey home median asking price: $342,990

Fixer-upper median asking price: $235,495

Potential savings: $107,495

Kruck20 / iStock.com

24. Orlando, Florida

Turnkey home median asking price: $489,900

Fixer-upper median asking price: $386,000

Potential savings: $103,900

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

25. Baltimore

Turnkey home median asking price: $237,450

Fixer-upper median asking price: $135,000

Potential savings: $102,450

Kruck20 / Getty Images

26. Memphis, Tennessee

Turnkey home median asking price: $229,900

Fixer-upper median asking price: $128,900

Potential savings: $101,000

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

27. Indianapolis

Turnkey home median asking price: $299,900

Fixer-upper median asking price: $199,450

Potential savings: $100,450

Data is sourced from StorageCafe and is accurate as of April 1, 2024.

