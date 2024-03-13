In this article, we will be taking a look at the 27 Most Charitable Countries in the World. You can also take a detailed look at the 5 Most Charitable Countries in the World.

Across continents and cultures, individuals and nations both demonstrate remarkable altruism, extending a helping hand to those in need. The most charitable countries in the world, spanning over diverse regions and economic landscapes, share a common trait: a commitment to giving back to their communities and beyond. From Indonesia to Ireland, Kenya to Canada, these countries exhibit varying levels of charitable behavior.

Charity & Economic Growth

Economic growth and charity are two interconnected phenomena that play significant roles in shaping societies worldwide. While economic growth is often measured by increases in GDP, employment rates, and productivity, charity refers to acts of giving, including donations of money, time, and resources to support individuals and communities in need - measured by multiple metrics like percentage of people donating money or charity per capita etc. Despite their seemingly distinct domains, economic growth and charity are intrinsically linked, with each influencing and reinforcing the other in complex ways.

Philanthropy contributes to the formation of social capital—the networks, norms, and trust that enable cooperation and collaboration within communities. By supporting charitable organizations and initiatives, individuals and businesses build connections and relationships that strengthen social cohesion and civic engagement. This social capital, in turn, can facilitate economic growth by fostering a conducive environment for entrepreneurship, innovation, and investment. A study published in the American Journal of Sociology found that a 10% increase in social trust is associated with a 0.4% increase in GDP per capita, which shows that strong social networks can also lead to the sharing of knowledge and resources, enhancing productivity and efficiency in the economy.

Moreover, charitable investments in education, healthcare, and social welfare programs contribute to the development of human capital—the knowledge, skills, and abilities of individuals. Research by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) suggests that a 1% increase in the adult education level of a country can lead to a 3.4% increase in GDP per capita. Moreover, The World Bank estimates that every additional year of schooling raises a person's earnings by 10% on average; hence, investments in social welfare programs, such as job training and workforce development initiatives, can reduce poverty and inequality, creating a more inclusive and dynamic economy.

Additionally, impact investing, which seeks to generate both financial returns and social or environmental impact, has grown significantly in recent years. The Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN) estimates that the impact investing market is currently valued at over $715 billion. Similarly, The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) provide a framework for philanthropic investment in priority areas such as education, healthcare, clean energy, and sustainable infrastructure. Achieving the SDGs by 2030 will require an estimated annual investment of $5-7 trillion globally.

Many businesses are actively involved in impact investing, either through direct investments in socially responsible projects or through the creation of specialized funds focused on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. For example, BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is one of the world's largest asset management firms and has increasingly integrated ESG considerations into its investment strategies. It offers a range of ESG-focused funds, including the iShares ESG MSCI USA ETF and the BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Impact U.S. Equity Fund, which has approximately $3.7 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM) as of January 2022. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) also publishes research and insights on sustainable investing and advocates for corporate responsibility and sustainability.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), a global financial services firm, has an Institute for Sustainable Investing, which focuses on integrating sustainability considerations into investment strategies and providing thought leadership on sustainable finance. The firm offers ESG-themed investment products, such as the Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Global Sustain Strategy, which has over $2.5 billion in AUM as of January 2022. It also engages with companies on ESG issues through shareholder advocacy and corporate governance initiatives ensuring help besides financial services as well.

27 Most Charitable Countries in the World

Methodology

To shortlist the 27 Most Charitable Countries in the World, we consulted the World Giving Index report of 2022 by Charities Aid Foundation to gain information on the most charitable countries in the world and to learn about the amount of money that people living in these top 27 most charitable countries donate annually. We mostly relied on data from Charities Aid Foundation to determine the percentage of people donating money from these countries. The list of the 27 Most Charitable Countries in the World has been ranked in ascending order – from countries with lesser percentage of donation to higher percentage of donation.

27 Most Charitable Countries in the World

27. Guinea

Percentage of People Donating Money: 35%

With a strong sense of solidarity and compassion deeply ingrained in its social fabric, Guinea exemplifies a culture of generosity and charitable giving. From initiatives supporting local communities to national campaigns addressing pressing social issues, Guinea showcases a remarkable commitment to philanthropy. Whether through donations of money, time, or resources, Guineans actively contribute to initiatives aimed at improving the well-being of their fellow citizens and fostering sustainable development.

26. Honduras

Percentage of People Donating Money: 36%

Honduras, with 36% of its population donating money, demonstrates a culture of giving despite facing socio-economic challenges and political instability. Hondurans exhibit resilience and compassion, often rallying together to support those in need. Charitable donations in Honduras contribute to various sectors, including healthcare, education, poverty alleviation, and disaster relief. Moreover, Hondurans actively engage in volunteer work and community-based initiatives to address social inequalities and promote sustainable development. The country's commitment to philanthropy reflects its values of solidarity, resilience, and social responsibility, making it a beacon of hope and generosity within the Central American region.

25. Brazil

Percentage of People Donating Money: 41%

Brazil's charitable spirit is evident in its percentage of people donating money, at 41%. Brazilians embrace a culture of giving that emphasizes compassion, empathy, and community support. Charitable donations in Brazil support various causes, including healthcare, education, poverty alleviation, and environmental conservation. Moreover, Brazilians actively engage in volunteer work and grassroots initiatives to address social issues and promote social justice. The country's commitment to philanthropy is deeply rooted in its cultural diversity and history of social movements, as evidenced by the role of civil society organizations in advocating for democratic reforms and inclusive development.

24. Russian Federation

Percentage of People Donating Money: 42%

Russia's inclination towards charity can be seen, with 42% of its population donating money. This shows the nation's evolving culture of philanthropy and community engagement. Despite historical challenges and economic transitions, Russians demonstrate a strong commitment to supporting charitable causes and addressing societal needs. Charitable donations in Russia contribute to various sectors, including healthcare, education, poverty alleviation, and cultural preservation. Moreover, Russians actively engage in volunteer work and civic initiatives to promote social cohesion and inclusive development.

23. Ukraine

Percentage of People Donating Money: 47%

Ukraine's charitable inclination reflects the nation's resilience and spirit of solidarity in the face of challenges. Despite undergoing socio-political upheavals and economic hardships, Ukrainians demonstrate remarkable generosity and compassion, rallying together to support those in need. Charitable donations in Ukraine contribute to various sectors, including healthcare, education, poverty alleviation, and humanitarian aid. The country's commitment to philanthropy reflects its values of resilience, solidarity, and social responsibility, making it a beacon of hope and generosity within the Eastern European region.

22. Poland

Percentage of People Donating Money: 50%

Poland's charitable spirit is evident in its high percentage of people donating money, at 50%. Poles embrace a culture of giving that emphasizes solidarity, compassion, and community support. Moreover, Poles actively engage in volunteer work and civic initiatives to address social issues and promote social cohesion. Poland’s commitment to philanthropy is deeply rooted in its history of resilience.

21. Mongolia

Percentage of People Donating Money: 52%

Mongolia is one of the most charitable countries in the world, despite facing challenges such as harsh climate conditions and economic disparities. Mongolians demonstrate remarkable generosity and compassion, rallying together to support those in need. Charitable donations in Mongolia contribute to various sectors, including healthcare, education, poverty alleviation, and rural development. Their commitment to philanthropy reflects in their values of nomadic hospitality, unity, and mutual support, making it a beacon of hope and generosity within the Central Asian region.

20. Singapore

Percentage of People Donating Money: 52%

Singapore shows a growing culture of philanthropy and social responsibility. Despite being a small city-state, Singaporeans demonstrate a strong commitment to giving back to society and supporting those in need. Charitable donations in Singapore contribute to various sectors, including healthcare, education, poverty alleviation, and cultural preservation. The government of Singapore also plays a significant role in promoting philanthropy through policies and initiatives aimed at encouraging corporate social responsibility and private sector engagement.

19. Denmark

Percentage of People Donating Money: 55%

Denmark's charitable inclination reflects the nation's strong tradition of social welfare and community engagement. Danes are known for their egalitarian values and commitment to collective well-being, which is evident in their generous support for charitable causes. Charitable donations in Denmark contribute to various sectors, including healthcare, education, poverty alleviation, and environmental conservation. Moreover, Danes actively participate in volunteer work and civic initiatives to address social inequalities and promote inclusive development. The country's philanthropic ideology is characterised by a diverse range of organisations and initiatives dedicated to making a positive impact on society.

18. Czech Republic

Percentage of People Donating Money: 55%

The Czech Republic shows a growing culture of philanthropy and community support. Despite historical challenges and socio-economic transitions, Czechs demonstrate a strong sense of solidarity and compassion, actively engaging in charitable giving to support various causes. Charitable donations in the Czech Republic contribute to sectors such as healthcare, education, poverty alleviation, and cultural preservation. Moreover, Czechs participate in grassroots initiatives aimed at addressing societal challenges and promoting social cohesion.

17. Kenya

Percentage of People Donating Money: 55%

Kenya's charitable inclination, with 55% of its population donating money, reflects the nation's resilience and spirit of community solidarity. Despite facing socio-economic challenges, Kenyans demonstrate remarkable generosity and compassion, rallying together to support those in need. Charitable donations in Kenya contribute to various sectors, including healthcare, education, poverty alleviation, and environmental conservation. The country's philanthropic landscape is characterized by many non-governmental organisations and initiatives dedicated to improving the well-being of citizens and fostering sustainable development.

16. United Arab Emirates

Percentage of People Donating Money: 56%

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has a growing culture of philanthropy and charitable giving. Despite being a relatively young nation, the UAE has rapidly emerged as a hub for philanthropic initiatives and social entrepreneurship. Charitable donations in the UAE contribute to various sectors, including healthcare, education, humanitarian aid, and cultural preservation. Additionally, the concept of "zakat" (almsgiving) holds significant importance in Islam, motivating individuals and organizations to support those in need.

15. Austria

Percentage of People Donating Money: 57%

Austrians are known for their strong sense of solidarity and compassion, which is reflected in their generous contributions to charitable causes. Charitable donations in Austria support various sectors, including healthcare, education, poverty alleviation, and cultural preservation. Moreover, Austrians actively participate in volunteer activities and civic engagement to address societal challenges and promote social cohesion.

14. Norway

Percentage of People Donating Money: 59%

Norway, with 59% of its population donating money, exemplifies a strong culture of philanthropy and social responsibility. Norwegians are known for their egalitarian values and commitment to collective welfare, which is reflected in their generous support for charitable causes. The country's wealth and prosperity are often channeled into philanthropic initiatives, with individuals and organizations working together to create positive change both domestically and globally. Norway's philanthropic ethos reflects its values of equality and sustainability.

13. Ireland

Percentage of People Donating Money: 59%

The Irish are known for their generosity and willingness to support charitable causes, both domestically and internationally. Charitable donations in Ireland contribute to various sectors, including healthcare, education, poverty alleviation, and cultural preservation. Moreover, Ireland boasts a vibrant nonprofit sector, comprising organizations and initiatives dedicated to addressing societal challenges and promoting social welfare. Additionally, the concept of "meitheal," or community cooperation, is deeply ingrained in Irish culture, encouraging individuals to come together to support one another and contribute to the common good.

12. Canada

Percentage of People Donating Money: 59%

Canada's charitable spirit is evident in its high percentage of people donating money, at 59%. Canadians embrace a culture of giving that emphasizes compassion, empathy, and community engagement. Additionally, Canadians actively volunteer their time and skills to support local organizations and initiatives aimed at addressing social issues and improving quality of life. The country’s philanthropic spirits reflect its values of inclusivity, diversity, and social justice, making it a beacon of generosity on the global stage.

11. Serbia

Percentage of People Donating Money: 60%

Serbia is one of the most charitable countries in the world, despite facing economic challenges and political transitions, Serbians demonstrate remarkable resilience and generosity, rallying together to support those in need. Charitable donations in Serbia often focus on providing assistance to vulnerable populations, including refugees, internally displaced persons, and marginalized communities. This culture of giving speaks volumes about Serbia's commitment to social cohesion and collective well-being, embodying the principles of compassion and mutual support that define Serbian society.

10. New Zealand

Percentage of People Donating Money: 61%

Kiwis are known for their generosity and willingness to lend a helping hand to those in need. Charitable donations in New Zealand support various causes, including healthcare, education, conservation, and social welfare programs. Additionally, New Zealanders actively engage in volunteer work and community-based initiatives to address societal challenges and improve the well-being of their fellow citizens.

9. United States of America

Percentage of People Donating Money: 61%

The United States epitomizes a culture of philanthropy and charitable giving deeply ingrained in its societal fabric. From grassroots initiatives to multimillion-dollar foundations, philanthropy plays a pivotal role in addressing social inequalities and supporting causes ranging from healthcare and education to disaster relief and environmental conservation. The American tradition of giving is shaped by a combination of factors, including a robust nonprofit sector, a culture of volunteerism, and tax incentives for charitable donations. Additionally, the concept of philanthropy is deeply intertwined with American ideals of individualism and social responsibility, as citizens are encouraged to contribute to the common good and make a positive impact on society. Despite economic disparities and social challenges, Americans demonstrate remarkable generosity and compassion, reaffirming their commitment to building a more equitable and inclusive nation.

8. Thailand

Percentage of People Donating Money: 62%

Thailand's high percentage of people donating money, at 62%, reflects the country's deep-rooted cultural values of compassion, generosity, and mutual support. Thai society places great emphasis on the concept of "tambon," or community, wherein individuals are encouraged to support one another and contribute to the collective welfare. Charitable giving in Thailand encompasses various forms, including donations to temples, philanthropic organizations, and community development projects. Buddhism plays a central role in shaping Thailand's philanthropic landscape, as followers are encouraged to practice dāna, or generosity, as a means of cultivating compassion and merit. Moreover, Thai culture values acts of kindness and altruism, with individuals often engaging in volunteer work and charitable activities to address social issues and support marginalized communities. Thailand's philanthropic spirit reflects its commitment to social harmony and the well-being of all members of society, embodying the principles of kindness and empathy that define Thai culture.

7. Malta

Percentage of People Donating Money: 64%

Malta's charitable inclination is evident despite its small size. Malta boasts a vibrant philanthropic landscape, with a multitude of organizations and initiatives dedicated to addressing societal challenges and supporting those in need. Charitable contributions in Malta support various causes, including healthcare, education, poverty alleviation, and cultural preservation. The Maltese people exhibit a strong commitment to social justice and inclusivity, actively engaging in volunteer work and community service to make a positive impact on society. This culture of giving reinforces Malta's reputation as a caring and compassionate society, where individuals come together to create positive change and foster a sense of belonging for all.

6. Australia

Percentage of People Donating Money: 64%

Australia's charitable spirit is evident in its high percentage of people donating money, at 64%. Australians embrace a culture of giving that emphasizes compassion, generosity, and community support. The country boasts a significant nonprofit sector, comprising both large organizations and grassroots initiatives, all dedicated to making a positive difference in society. Australians also demonstrate remarkable resilience in the face of adversity, rallying together to support communities affected by natural disasters, such as bushfires and floods.

