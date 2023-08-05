27-year-old Goldman Sachs analyst died by drowning after Brooklyn concert, father says

Deputy Commissioner of Public Information for the NYPD

A Goldman Sachs analyst found dead in a Brooklyn creek drowned, his father has said.

John Castic, who was 27, had worked for the investment bank in its Jersey City, New Jersey office.

Castic's father told Fox News that there were still unanswered questions around his death.

John Castic's shirtless body was found Tuesday morning in Newtown Creek in Brooklyn, after he was last seen leaving a Zed's Dead concert at the Brooklyn Mirage concert venue at around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Goldman Sachs confirmed to Insider that Castic had been a senior analyst in the controller's office at the bank's office in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Castic's father, Jeffery Castic, has since confirmed to Fox News and Bloomberg that the cause of his son's death was drowning. His father told Bloomberg that Castic's phone, wallet, and keys were found on him when his body was recovered.

"At the moment we're trying to focus on the positive of his life. He was a bright, charismatic, caring and hardworking young man," Castic told Fox News.

Jeffery Castic told both Fox that while he is awaiting the results of a toxicology report, he had been informed by police that drugs and alcohol might have played a part in his son's death.

Castic was the second person in the space of six weeks to be found dead in Newtown Creek, a waterway north of the Greenpoint and Williamsburg districts of Brooklyn.

Psychologist Karl Clemente, 27, went missing after attending the same venue as Castic, and was later found on June 16 in Newtown Creek.

Castic's father told Fox there were still unanswered questions about the circumstances surrounding his son's death. There are 80 minutes of time unaccounted for between him being seen on surveillance footage and his phone registering at the Metropolitan Avenue Bridge.

The NYPD said the investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Read the original article on Business Insider