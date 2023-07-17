27-year-old Jacksonville business owner opens second Main Squeeze juice bar location

There aren’t too many 20-something business owners in Jacksonville. It’s even less likely that a 20-something owns two businesses and has his sights set on eight more.

For Spencer Turner, franchise owner of Main Squeeze Juice Co., this is just another day’s work.

Turner, 27, said he attributes some of his success as a boss to being younger, though.

“I look at it as a good thing,” he said. “It’s sometimes hard to relate to a boss when they’re much older than you and trying to ask you to do something. A lot of my employees are around the same age as me, and I work at the stores alongside them.”

Employee Jayda Ahrens pours a smoothie on June 2 at Main Squeeze Juice Co. at 13546 Beach Blvd., Unit 1A, in Jacksonville.

Turner celebrated opening his second juice location in two years on May 20 at 13546 Beach Blvd. Turner said he knew he wanted to be a franchise owner and wanted to be in a market that was “a little less populated” and “maybe a little healthier.”

“I found Main Squeeze in the back of [a franchise] magazine and went from there,” he said. “It was about a year and a half process before actually signing documents to become a franchisee. [I] went out and met with corporate, saw some stores, did legal due diligence… and here we are.”

Main Squeeze Juice Co., based out of New Orleans, began in 2017 in Lake Charles, Louisiana, according to its website. The company has over 60 locations.

Main Squeeze Juice Co. franchise owner Spencer Turner poses for a portrait on June 2 at 13546 Beach Blvd., Unit 1A, in Jacksonville. The 27-year-old entrepreneur recently opened his second location, the first being at Jacksonville Beach.

Turner said the biggest draw to working with Main Squeeze as his franchise was the health factor. He said he wanted to be able to provide a place people can go and feel good about themselves rather than getting sluggish after eating there.

“You can name 10 places you can grab lunch when you are in a rush,” Turner said. “The juices, acai bowls, they taste good, and they’re also healthy for you.”

Customer Chris Rozier recevies his smoothie from Main Squeeze Juice Co. franchise owner Spencer Turner on June 2 at the 13546 Beach Blvd., Unit 1A, location in Jacksonville.

Turner said he signed a multi-unit deal to put 10 locations in the Jacksonville area. This second location was one he “really wanted for a long time” so he jumped on the opportunity when it was presented.

The first Main Squeeze location, at 544 Marsh Landing at Jacksonville Beach, opened in August 2021 and proved people were interested in a place like this.

“People seem to leave happier and feel better than when they came in,” Turner said.

The next eight locations will be sprinkled around Duval, St. Johns, Nassau and Clay counties. He said this end goal is part of a 10- or 12-year plan.

Ideally, Turner said he will open about one store per year, but different variables, including rising real estate cost, could cause delays. He said he also wants to allow time for stores to mature and become stable with less of his focus before shifting to the next thing.

“I know what it’s like to work in a bad work environment — pretty much everybody does — and [opening these locations] gives me an opportunity to make it a somewhat good environment,” he said.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Young entrepreneur plans more juice bars for Northeast Florida