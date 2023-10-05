With A 27% Price Drop For TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) You'll Still Get What You Pay For

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) share price has dived 27% in the last thirty days, prolonging recent pain. Looking back over the past twelve months the stock has been a solid performer regardless, with a gain of 24%.

In spite of the heavy fall in price, TG Therapeutics may still be sending very bearish signals at the moment with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 45.5x, since almost half of all companies in the Biotechs industry in the United States have P/S ratios under 9.9x and even P/S lower than 3x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/S.

How TG Therapeutics Has Been Performing

Recent times have been advantageous for TG Therapeutics as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. It seems the market expects this form will continue into the future, hence the elevated P/S ratio. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Revenue Growth Forecasted For TG Therapeutics?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, TG Therapeutics would need to produce outstanding growth that's well in excess of the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 246% last year. This great performance means it was also able to deliver immense revenue growth over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a tremendous job of growing revenue over that time.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 202% per year during the coming three years according to the eight analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 109% each year, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that TG Therapeutics' P/S sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From TG Therapeutics' P/S?

TG Therapeutics' shares may have suffered, but its P/S remains high. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that TG Therapeutics maintains its high P/S on the strength of its forecasted revenue growth being higher than the the rest of the Biotechs industry, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident future revenues aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

