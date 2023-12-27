27 States and Cities Pay the Most for Takeout — Is Yours on the List?

sturti / iStock.com

Most of us know that the cost of takeout food is typically much higher than the costs associated with cooking your own meals at home. That said, just how much more expensive takeout can be actually varies from state to state and from city to city, as new data from NetCredit reveals.

How much pricier is takeout in these states and cities — and how can you save on costs in these areas and beyond?

States With Above Average Costs of Takeout Food

North Dakota: 0.02% higher

Wisconsin: 0.03% higher

Idaho: 0.09% higher

Illinois : 0.12% higher

Delaware: 1.62% higher

Minnesota: 2.34% higher

Maine: 2.93% higher

Arizona: 3.07% higher

New Jersey: 5.06% higher

New York: 5.09% higher

Connecticut: 5.13% higher

Rhode Island: 6.63% higher

Massachusetts: 7.20% higher

New Hampshire: 7.60% higher

Vermont: 7.89% higher

California: 11.75% higher

Hawaii: 11.98% higher

Washington: 12.91% higher

Alaska: 18.17%

Cities With Above Average Costs of Takeout Food

San Diego, CA: 14.60% higher

New York, NY: 14.60% higher

Seattle, WA: 14.95% higher

Tacoma, WA: 15.19% higher

Bellevue, WA: 16.67% higher

Edmond, OK: 16.85% higher

Los Angeles, CA: 17.94% higher

Fairbanks, AK: 17.99% higher

Honolulu, HI: 18.07% higher

Anchorage, AK: 18.29% higher

Ways To Save on Takeout

With the average price of takeout food being so much higher in these locations, you may be curious how residents in these areas can save on the takeout splurge. Here’s what to do:

1. Seek Out Restaurant Coupons

Some restaurants offer coupons that can get you discounts – especially for first timer diners.

“Keep an eye out for discount coupons, which can significantly reduce the cost of your takeout orders,” said Daniel de Vries of VoucherAlarm.com. “You can find these in mailers, newspapers, or online coupon sites.”

2. Leverage Restaurant Apps

It’s smart to download apps from your favorite restaurants, including chains.

“Many offer exclusive coupons, loyalty rewards or first-order discounts, which can lead to substantial savings,” de Vries said.

3. Order Family-Sized Portions

Ordering bigger meals can potentially cut costs. “Family-sized meals or bulk orders often come at a better price per serving than individual meals,” de Vries said.

4. Order With Neighbors

You can cut the costs of food delivery by going in on an order with your neighbors.

“You can join the group of your community to seek friends and neighbors who are willing to order takeout with you together,” said Joseph Morgan, money-saving expert at CouponBirds.

5. Invite Friends to Get an Extra Discount

“Most food delivery apps have a referral program to encourage users to invite friends or family to sign up and use their apps or service,” Morgan said. “You can get discounts, credits or other incentives once your friends and families order successfully. This is a great way to share your favorite food and get discounts.”

6. Call for Takeout From the Restaurant Directly

Ordering food from third-party apps such as UberEats is convenient, but a potentially steep surcharge is always involved. Talk to the restaurant directly to get the real, cheaper price.

“Many restaurants have to increase their food price to pay for the food delivery fee charged by the third-party apps,” Morgan said. “Therefore, if you skip the delivery app and call your local restaurant to place a takeout order directly, that’s a win-win for both sides.”

