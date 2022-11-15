U.S. markets open in 1 hour 49 minutes

27th United Nations Climate Conference in Sharm el-Sheikh - The Québec government contributes to efforts to increase funding for climate change adaptation

·4 min read

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, Benoit Charette, announced, on behalf of the Government of Québec, a financial contribution of $10M to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Adaptation Fund.

The amount will be used to fund projects and programs to help developing countries adapt and build their resilience to the impacts of climate change. Funded projects primarily involve food security, water management, sustainable agriculture, coastal zone management, natural disaster risk reduction, urban and rural development, and forests.

This marks Québec's third contribution to the Adaptation Fund. In 2019, Québec government aid totaled $3M. Last year, at the conference in Glasgow, Scotland, Québec more than tripled its support by raising it to $10M. This also addresses the government's international climate cooperation commitment outlined in the 2030 Plan for a Green Economy.

The funding is in line with the climate change objectives of the Québec government, which has positioned itself over the past ten years as a committed player in terms of international climate cooperation. It is consistent with the spirit of the Paris Agreement, which calls for increased international funding for developing countries, since they are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

Quotes:

"I am pleased to have had an opportunity to announce this additional financial assistance. It reaffirms Québec's leadership in the fight against climate change and its support for the countries suffering the greatest consequences that result from it. This assistance also proves that Québec is faithful to the commitments made in its 2030 Plan for a Green Economy regarding emerging countries."

Benoit Charette, Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Laurentides Region

"Québec is keeping its word by contributing to the efforts needed to increase funding and the implementation of measures to adapt to the growing effects of climate change. As we know, enormous challenges remain when it comes to financing developing countries to ensure that adaptation projects provide real protection against the consequences of climate change, such as droughts, floods and rising sea levels. I am convinced that this new financial commitment will make a difference in the lives of thousands of people who must make major efforts to adapt."

Martine Biron, Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"The Adaptation Fund is very pleased to see the Government of Quebec come forward and be a consistent contributor of the Fund, with its third contribution over the last four years. It will go toward helping the most vulnerable communities adapt to climate change through concrete projects on the ground and innovative adaptation programmes. The Fund has been receiving a growing amount of contributions from subnational governments over the last several years, which is more important now than ever as demand for projects continues to rise at record levels."

Mikko Ollikainen, Head of the Adaptation Fund

Quick facts:

  • The latest Adaptation Gap Report by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) estimates that the cost of climate change adaptation in developing countries is five to ten times greater than the public financing flows currently earmarked for it. The annual cost of adaptation in developing countries is presently estimated at about US$70 billion. It is expected to reach between US$140 billion and US$300 billion in 2030 and between US$280 billion and US$500 billion in 2050.

  • This grant is part of measure 4.2.3 of the implementation plan of the 2030 Plan for a Green Economy aimed at strengthening intergovernmental and international collaboration financed by the Electrification and Climate Change Fund.

Associated Links:

To learn more about the 2030 Plan for a Green Economy, visit the Québec.ca website: www.quebec.ca/gouvernement/politiques-orientations/plan-economie-verte.

To learn more about the activities of the Ministère des Relations internationales et de la Francophonie and its 34 government offices in 19 countries, follow us on social media.

Sources:

Information:

Mélina Jalbert

Press Officer
Office of the Minister of the
Environment, the Fight against
Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks,
and Minister Responsible for the
Laurentides Region

Tel.: 418 803-2351

 

Catherine Boucher

Press Officer

Office of the Minister of International
Relations and La Francophonie

Tel.: 418 802-6833

 

 

 

Media Relations

Ministère de l'Environnement,
de la Lutte contre les changements
climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs

Tel.: 418 521-3991

Twitter  Facebook


Media Relations

Direction des communications et des affaires publiques

Ministère des Relations internationales et de la Francophonie

Québec.ca

Québec.ca/international

 

SOURCE Cabinet du ministre de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/15/c9478.html

