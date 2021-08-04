$28.2 Billion Worldwide Smart Grid Industry to 2027 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.4 Billion

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Grid - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Grid estimated at US$28.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$106 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% over the period 2020-2027.

Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 21.7% CAGR and reach US$69.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 19.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20% CAGR



The Smart Grid market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.6% and 18% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.3% CAGR.

