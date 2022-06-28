$28.3 Billion Urban Air Mobility Markets, 2030

Company Logo

Global Urban Air Mobility Market

Dublin, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urban Air Mobility Market by Component (Infrastructure Solutions, Platform), Platform Operation (Piloted, Autonomous), Range (Intercity, Intracity), Platform Architecture, Systems, End User and Region - Global Forecast To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The urban air mobility market is projected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2020 to USD 28.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 34.3% from 2025 to 2030

The market is driven by rising need for increased efficiency, human safety, and investment activities. However, the market's growth is limited by the inadequate reliability of UAM aircraft's during transportation and the inability to foresee the market growth.



The COVID-19 outbreak has had an impact on the UAM supply chain. The spread of COVID-19 in the United States and Europe is expected to be slowed by lockdowns at UAM vehicle research and development centres.

As a result of the Asia Pacific lockdown, many businesses in the UAM industry have lost revenue. Many startups have failed to continue operating in the area due to delays in development and a lack of funds. The commercialization of UAM appears to have been delayed by a year when compared with pre conditions.



Based on range, the intercity segment is projected to lead during the forecast period



Based on range, the market has been segmented into intercity and intracity transportation. The intercity segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period, owing to large number of platforms being used for intercity travel, and the cost of platform being significantly high compared to intracity platforms.



The infrastructure solutions segment is projected to at the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030



The infrastructure solutions and platform segments are segmented based component in the urban air mobility market. From 2025 to 2030, the infrastructure segment of the urban air mobility market is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 58.7%. This increase is due to the increased use of UAM aircraft for intracity transport, which has increased the demand for infrastructure.



The highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030 is the fixed wing segment



Because of fixed wing UAMs higher stability compared to rotary wing UAM, the fixed wing category is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR of 106.5% from 2025 to 2030. To carry passengers, the platform must be more stable in order to assure passenger safety, particularly for remotely piloted or completely autonomous aircraft is driving this segment.



North America is projected to have the highest share during the forecast period



The North American urban air mobility market is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Countries in this region, such as US and Canada are investing heavily in the development and procurement of advanced UAM systems for commercial operations.

The growth in this region can be attributed to the relaxation of guidelines related to UAM by the concerned authorities in North American countries and increasing investments in the development of urban air mobility infrastructure by various key players to reduce the strain on the existing transportation system in the region.

Competitive landscape

Wisk (US), Lilium (Germany), EHang (China), Volocopter (Germany), and Airbus A3 (US) are some of the key players operating in the urban air mobility market.



Premium Insights

Need for Alternative Modes of Transport in Urban Areas Drives Market Growth

Ridesharing Companies Are Projected to Dominate the Market from 2025 to 2030

Avionics Segment is Projected to Grow at Highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030

Urban Air Mobility Market in South Africa is Projected to Grow at Highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for Alternative Modes of Transportation in Urban Mobility

Need for Efficient Logistics and Last-Mile Delivery Modes

Growing Need for Green Energy and Noise-Free Aircraft

Improving Technologies in Batteries, Motors, and Power Electronics

Smart City Initiatives

Restraints

Limited Adoption Due to Political, Economic, Social, Technological, and Legal Factors

Psychological Barriers Pertaining to Uam

Opportunities

Intracity Transportation - Short-Term Opportunity

Increasing Demand for Autonomous Air Ambulance Vehicles

Technological Advancements

Increasing Environmental Concerns

Challenges

Legal and Regulatory Barriers

Designing and Implementing Required Ground Infrastructure

Cybersecurity Concerns

Ranges and Scenarios

Urban Air Mobility Market Ecosystem

Prominent Companies

Private and Small Enterprises

End-users

Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Materials

R&D

Component Manufacturing

Oems

Case Study Analysis

Innovative Machine Solutions for Complex Uam by Progressive Surface

Joby Aerospace Completes All-Electric Flight with Electric Vertical Take-Off Air Taxi

Eviation Offers Alice, a 9-Passenger Electric Propeller-Powered Airplane

FAA Certification

Rules and Guidelines by Federal Aviation Administration for Operation of Uavs in the US

Rules and Guidelines by Civil Aviation Authority for Operation of Uavs in the UK

Rules and Guidelines for Operation of Uavs in Other Countries

Industry Trends

Emerging Trends

Blockchain

Cloud Computing

Automated Ground Control Stations

Internet of Things

Hydrogen Propulsion

Artificial Intelligence

Cybersecurity

Industry 4.0

Advanced Materials and Manufacturing

5G

Gps-Denied Systems

Technology Analysis

Compact Fly-By-Wire

Sense & Avoid Systems

Electric and Hybrid-Electric Propulsion Systems

More Electric Aircraft

Reduction in Propulsion Noise

Innovation & Patent Analysis

Impact of Megatrends

Company Profiles

Key Players

Airbus

Bell Textron Inc.

Ehang

Leonardo S.P.A

Hyundai Motor Group Tech

Lilium Gmbh

Joby Aviation

Vertical Aerospace Group Ltd.

Archer Aviation Inc.

Volocopter Gmbh

Aurora Flight Sciences

Wisk Aero LLC

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Workhorse Group Inc

Eve Air Mobility

Opener

Skyports



Other Players

Amsl Aero

Autoflight

Jaunt Air Mobility LLC

Kittyhawk

Wingcopter

Transcend Air Corporation

Pipistrel

Airspace Experience Technologies, Inc.

Moller International

Electra Aero Inc.

Neva Aerospace

Bartini Aero

Bye Aerospace

Bellwether Industries Limited

