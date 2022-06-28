U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,927.00
    +23.25 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,614.00
    +193.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,112.50
    +72.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,785.10
    +15.30 (+0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.96
    +1.39 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.50
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.27
    +0.10 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0598
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.06
    -0.17 (-0.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2277
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7520
    +0.3060 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,145.99
    -288.80 (-1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    461.54
    -0.26 (-0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,321.37
    +63.05 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,049.47
    +178.20 (+0.66%)
     

$28.3 Billion Urban Air Mobility Markets, 2030

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Urban Air Mobility Market

Global Urban Air Mobility Market
Global Urban Air Mobility Market

Dublin, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urban Air Mobility Market by Component (Infrastructure Solutions, Platform), Platform Operation (Piloted, Autonomous), Range (Intercity, Intracity), Platform Architecture, Systems, End User and Region - Global Forecast To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The urban air mobility market is projected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2020 to USD 28.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 34.3% from 2025 to 2030

The market is driven by rising need for increased efficiency, human safety, and investment activities. However, the market's growth is limited by the inadequate reliability of UAM aircraft's during transportation and the inability to foresee the market growth.

The COVID-19 outbreak has had an impact on the UAM supply chain. The spread of COVID-19 in the United States and Europe is expected to be slowed by lockdowns at UAM vehicle research and development centres.

As a result of the Asia Pacific lockdown, many businesses in the UAM industry have lost revenue. Many startups have failed to continue operating in the area due to delays in development and a lack of funds. The commercialization of UAM appears to have been delayed by a year when compared with pre conditions.

Based on range, the intercity segment is projected to lead during the forecast period

Based on range, the market has been segmented into intercity and intracity transportation. The intercity segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period, owing to large number of platforms being used for intercity travel, and the cost of platform being significantly high compared to intracity platforms.

The infrastructure solutions segment is projected to at the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030

The infrastructure solutions and platform segments are segmented based component in the urban air mobility market. From 2025 to 2030, the infrastructure segment of the urban air mobility market is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 58.7%. This increase is due to the increased use of UAM aircraft for intracity transport, which has increased the demand for infrastructure.

The highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030 is the fixed wing segment

Because of fixed wing UAMs higher stability compared to rotary wing UAM, the fixed wing category is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR of 106.5% from 2025 to 2030. To carry passengers, the platform must be more stable in order to assure passenger safety, particularly for remotely piloted or completely autonomous aircraft is driving this segment.

North America is projected to have the highest share during the forecast period

The North American urban air mobility market is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Countries in this region, such as US and Canada are investing heavily in the development and procurement of advanced UAM systems for commercial operations.

The growth in this region can be attributed to the relaxation of guidelines related to UAM by the concerned authorities in North American countries and increasing investments in the development of urban air mobility infrastructure by various key players to reduce the strain on the existing transportation system in the region.

Competitive landscape

Wisk (US), Lilium (Germany), EHang (China), Volocopter (Germany), and Airbus A3 (US) are some of the key players operating in the urban air mobility market.

Premium Insights

  • Need for Alternative Modes of Transport in Urban Areas Drives Market Growth

  • Ridesharing Companies Are Projected to Dominate the Market from 2025 to 2030

  • Avionics Segment is Projected to Grow at Highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030

  • Urban Air Mobility Market in South Africa is Projected to Grow at Highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growing Demand for Alternative Modes of Transportation in Urban Mobility

  • Need for Efficient Logistics and Last-Mile Delivery Modes

  • Growing Need for Green Energy and Noise-Free Aircraft

  • Improving Technologies in Batteries, Motors, and Power Electronics

  • Smart City Initiatives

Restraints

  • Limited Adoption Due to Political, Economic, Social, Technological, and Legal Factors

  • Psychological Barriers Pertaining to Uam

Opportunities

  • Intracity Transportation - Short-Term Opportunity

  • Increasing Demand for Autonomous Air Ambulance Vehicles

  • Technological Advancements

  • Increasing Environmental Concerns

Challenges

  • Legal and Regulatory Barriers

  • Designing and Implementing Required Ground Infrastructure

  • Cybersecurity Concerns

Ranges and Scenarios

  • Urban Air Mobility Market Ecosystem

  • Prominent Companies

  • Private and Small Enterprises

End-users

  • Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Raw Materials

  • R&D

  • Component Manufacturing

  • Oems

Case Study Analysis

  • Innovative Machine Solutions for Complex Uam by Progressive Surface

  • Joby Aerospace Completes All-Electric Flight with Electric Vertical Take-Off Air Taxi

  • Eviation Offers Alice, a 9-Passenger Electric Propeller-Powered Airplane

FAA Certification

  • Rules and Guidelines by Federal Aviation Administration for Operation of Uavs in the US

  • Rules and Guidelines by Civil Aviation Authority for Operation of Uavs in the UK

  • Rules and Guidelines for Operation of Uavs in Other Countries

Industry Trends

Emerging Trends

  • Blockchain

  • Cloud Computing

  • Automated Ground Control Stations

  • Internet of Things

  • Hydrogen Propulsion

  • Artificial Intelligence

  • Cybersecurity

  • Industry 4.0

  • Advanced Materials and Manufacturing

  • 5G

  • Gps-Denied Systems

Technology Analysis

  • Compact Fly-By-Wire

  • Sense & Avoid Systems

  • Electric and Hybrid-Electric Propulsion Systems

  • More Electric Aircraft

  • Reduction in Propulsion Noise

Innovation & Patent Analysis

Impact of Megatrends

Company Profiles

Key Players

  • Airbus

  • Bell Textron Inc.

  • Ehang

  • Leonardo S.P.A

  • Hyundai Motor Group Tech

  • Lilium Gmbh

  • Joby Aviation

  • Vertical Aerospace Group Ltd.

  • Archer Aviation Inc.

  • Volocopter Gmbh

  • Aurora Flight Sciences

  • Wisk Aero LLC

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation

  • Workhorse Group Inc

  • Eve Air Mobility

  • Opener

  • Skyports


Other Players

  • Amsl Aero

  • Autoflight

  • Jaunt Air Mobility LLC

  • Kittyhawk

  • Wingcopter

  • Transcend Air Corporation

  • Pipistrel

  • Airspace Experience Technologies, Inc.

  • Moller International

  • Electra Aero Inc.

  • Neva Aerospace

  • Bartini Aero

  • Bye Aerospace

  • Bellwether Industries Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sc9s9l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Evofem's stock is still up after Friday's Supreme Court decision

    Shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc. soared 164.6% in trading on Monday in a rally that began Friday when the Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade was announced. Evofem makes a birth-control product with a four-year shelf life called Phexxi, a non-hormonal gel that controls pH levels, which reduces the mobility of sperm. The gel is inserted prior to sex. Some experts have speculated that states could place restrictions on some forms of birth control following the decision. Evofem's stoc

  • Russian Industry Faces Code Crisis as Critical Software Pulled

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s reliance on foreign software to run its factories, farms and oil fields is turning into one of the biggest headaches for domestic industry as more IT providers pull out of the market in response to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find P

  • Tesla Has a New Rival on the Rise

    The maker of premium and high-end electric vehicles remains the market leader in electric vehicles but sees a threatening rival.

  • Africa's dream of feeding China hits hard reality

    Watching workers poke avocados from the treetops in an orchard owned by Kenyan agriculture firm Kakuzi, managing director Chris Flowers revels in the thought some might soon go to the crown jewel of emerging consumer markets: China. Taking advantage of Beijing's deeper focus on trade with African countries to help reduce gaping deficits, Kenya struck an export deal with China for fresh avocados in January after years of lobbying for market access. Six months later, no shipments have left, Kenya's avocado society, the East African country's plant health inspectorate and Kakuzi told Reuters.

  • 'There is no more retirement': Retirees are heading back to work amid soaring inflation — here's what you need to know

    Not everyone can afford to live on fixed incomes as prices rise.

  • Vanguard Sues Financial Advisor Over Alleged Client Solicitation

    The dispute involves an advisor who oversaw about $4.75 billion in assets under management for Vanguard clients.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for July 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for July 2022.

  • Russian Gas Cuts Threaten World’s Largest Chemicals Hub

    Dwindling Russian gas supplies are proving a threat to chemicals companies and their disruption would reverberate well beyond the sector, threatening Europe’s economy at a time of high inflation and slowing growth.

  • Empty shelves, huge discounts as Russia's Decathlon stores close

    Empty shelves and prices discounted by as much as 70% greeted shoppers who visited Decathlon stores in Russia over the weekend before the French sports equipment retailer closed its stores on Monday, hampered by supply constraints. Scores of Western brands have left Russia following a backlash against its military incursion into Ukraine, with McDonald's, IKEA and Renault among the more high-profile. One shopper, Lyubov, said Decathlon's departure was "sad", but was adamant that Russian consumers would cope.

  • 4 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Owned for at Least 21 Years

    These highly profitable companies have been fixtures in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio for more than two decades.

  • A shale booster shot: 'Re-fracs' rise as cheap way to lift U.S. oil output

    (Reuters) -U.S. shale oil producers are returning to existing wells and giving them a second, high-pressure blast to lift output for a fraction of the cost of a finishing a new well. These "re-fracs" are taking hold as shale oil producers look to take advantage of $100 a barrel crude without making big investments in new wells and fields. A global oil shortage has triggered calls from U.S. President Joe Biden for shale producers to spend more of their profits on increasing output.

  • Reporter's notebook: Here are 6 takeaways as Boeing gears up for Farnborough air show

    The international air show next month is where Boeing and European rival Airbus are expected to announce some of their biggest deals of 2022.

  • Tesla, Ford and GM Raise EV Prices as Costs, Demand Grow

    Auto makers are marking up electric vehicles to offset rising battery-material costs and capitalize on the interest caused by higher gas prices.

  • Ford recalls 2,900 EV F-150 Lightning pickup trucks

    The recall is the first for the Ford electric pickup truck. Ford said the trucks tire pressure monitoring system light may not illuminate when intended and may not be able to provide adequate warning of low tire inflation pressure because the recommended tire cold inflation pressure value was incorrectly set to 35 psi rather than the correct inflation pressure of 42 psi. Ford said low tire inflation pressure may lead to poor vehicle handling and a possible loss of vehicle control, which could increase the risk of a crash.

  • OPEC boosts oil income in 2021, well completions drop

    OPEC's oil revenue surged in 2021 as prices and demand recovered from the worst of the COVID pandemic, while the number of its members' active rigs posted a modest rebound and new completed wells declined, data from the group showed. The value of petroleum exports by the 13-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries reached $561 billion in 2021, up 77% from 2020, OPEC's Annual Statistical Bulletin published on Tuesday showed. As OPEC raised output in 2021, the number of active oil rigs in OPEC members rose by 11% to 489, a smaller increase than that seen worldwide.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Approaching The 200 Day EMA

    Natural gas markets have initially fallen a bit on Monday but turned around to recover ever so slightly. The $6.50 level sits above as resistance.

  • Starbucks' Next Customer Magnet: EV Charging With Your Coffee

    The coffee chain is experimenting with the EV economy

  • China Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- China reduced quarantine times for inbound travelers by half, the biggest shift yet in a Covid-19 policy that has left the world’s second-largest economy isolated as it continues to try and eliminate the virus.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyu

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.

  • 2 Undervalued Coal Miners to Consider

    Coal mining stocks are making a comeback amid the global energy shortage