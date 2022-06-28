$28.3 Billion Urban Air Mobility Markets, 2030
Global Urban Air Mobility Market
Dublin, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urban Air Mobility Market by Component (Infrastructure Solutions, Platform), Platform Operation (Piloted, Autonomous), Range (Intercity, Intracity), Platform Architecture, Systems, End User and Region - Global Forecast To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The urban air mobility market is projected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2020 to USD 28.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 34.3% from 2025 to 2030
The market is driven by rising need for increased efficiency, human safety, and investment activities. However, the market's growth is limited by the inadequate reliability of UAM aircraft's during transportation and the inability to foresee the market growth.
The COVID-19 outbreak has had an impact on the UAM supply chain. The spread of COVID-19 in the United States and Europe is expected to be slowed by lockdowns at UAM vehicle research and development centres.
As a result of the Asia Pacific lockdown, many businesses in the UAM industry have lost revenue. Many startups have failed to continue operating in the area due to delays in development and a lack of funds. The commercialization of UAM appears to have been delayed by a year when compared with pre conditions.
Based on range, the intercity segment is projected to lead during the forecast period
Based on range, the market has been segmented into intercity and intracity transportation. The intercity segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period, owing to large number of platforms being used for intercity travel, and the cost of platform being significantly high compared to intracity platforms.
The infrastructure solutions segment is projected to at the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030
The infrastructure solutions and platform segments are segmented based component in the urban air mobility market. From 2025 to 2030, the infrastructure segment of the urban air mobility market is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 58.7%. This increase is due to the increased use of UAM aircraft for intracity transport, which has increased the demand for infrastructure.
The highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030 is the fixed wing segment
Because of fixed wing UAMs higher stability compared to rotary wing UAM, the fixed wing category is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR of 106.5% from 2025 to 2030. To carry passengers, the platform must be more stable in order to assure passenger safety, particularly for remotely piloted or completely autonomous aircraft is driving this segment.
North America is projected to have the highest share during the forecast period
The North American urban air mobility market is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Countries in this region, such as US and Canada are investing heavily in the development and procurement of advanced UAM systems for commercial operations.
The growth in this region can be attributed to the relaxation of guidelines related to UAM by the concerned authorities in North American countries and increasing investments in the development of urban air mobility infrastructure by various key players to reduce the strain on the existing transportation system in the region.
Competitive landscape
Wisk (US), Lilium (Germany), EHang (China), Volocopter (Germany), and Airbus A3 (US) are some of the key players operating in the urban air mobility market.
Premium Insights
Need for Alternative Modes of Transport in Urban Areas Drives Market Growth
Ridesharing Companies Are Projected to Dominate the Market from 2025 to 2030
Avionics Segment is Projected to Grow at Highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030
Urban Air Mobility Market in South Africa is Projected to Grow at Highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Growing Demand for Alternative Modes of Transportation in Urban Mobility
Need for Efficient Logistics and Last-Mile Delivery Modes
Growing Need for Green Energy and Noise-Free Aircraft
Improving Technologies in Batteries, Motors, and Power Electronics
Smart City Initiatives
Restraints
Limited Adoption Due to Political, Economic, Social, Technological, and Legal Factors
Psychological Barriers Pertaining to Uam
Opportunities
Intracity Transportation - Short-Term Opportunity
Increasing Demand for Autonomous Air Ambulance Vehicles
Technological Advancements
Increasing Environmental Concerns
Challenges
Legal and Regulatory Barriers
Designing and Implementing Required Ground Infrastructure
Cybersecurity Concerns
Ranges and Scenarios
Urban Air Mobility Market Ecosystem
Prominent Companies
Private and Small Enterprises
End-users
Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business
Value Chain Analysis
Raw Materials
R&D
Component Manufacturing
Oems
Case Study Analysis
Innovative Machine Solutions for Complex Uam by Progressive Surface
Joby Aerospace Completes All-Electric Flight with Electric Vertical Take-Off Air Taxi
Eviation Offers Alice, a 9-Passenger Electric Propeller-Powered Airplane
FAA Certification
Rules and Guidelines by Federal Aviation Administration for Operation of Uavs in the US
Rules and Guidelines by Civil Aviation Authority for Operation of Uavs in the UK
Rules and Guidelines for Operation of Uavs in Other Countries
Industry Trends
Emerging Trends
Blockchain
Cloud Computing
Automated Ground Control Stations
Internet of Things
Hydrogen Propulsion
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity
Industry 4.0
Advanced Materials and Manufacturing
5G
Gps-Denied Systems
Technology Analysis
Compact Fly-By-Wire
Sense & Avoid Systems
Electric and Hybrid-Electric Propulsion Systems
More Electric Aircraft
Reduction in Propulsion Noise
Innovation & Patent Analysis
Impact of Megatrends
Company Profiles
Key Players
Airbus
Bell Textron Inc.
Ehang
Leonardo S.P.A
Hyundai Motor Group Tech
Lilium Gmbh
Joby Aviation
Vertical Aerospace Group Ltd.
Archer Aviation Inc.
Volocopter Gmbh
Aurora Flight Sciences
Wisk Aero LLC
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Workhorse Group Inc
Eve Air Mobility
Opener
Skyports
Other Players
Amsl Aero
Autoflight
Jaunt Air Mobility LLC
Kittyhawk
Wingcopter
Transcend Air Corporation
Pipistrel
Airspace Experience Technologies, Inc.
Moller International
Electra Aero Inc.
Neva Aerospace
Bartini Aero
Bye Aerospace
Bellwether Industries Limited
